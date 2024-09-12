25“ IPS Full HD monitor

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
25MS500-B

Front view

Monitor 24.5" Full HD Panel IPS

Warna Nyata Pada Sudut yang Luas

Monitor LG dengan teknologi IPS menampilkan performa LCD. Monitor ini dapat memberikan reproduksi warna yang jernih, dan membantu pengguna untuk melihat layar pada jangkauan sudut pandang luas 178°.

LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. It can provide clear color reproduction, and help users to view the screen at 178° range of wide angle.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

A fast 100Hz provides a smooth frame loading in various programs.
100Hz Refresh Rate

Visual yang lancar.
Alur kerja yang mulus.

100Hz yang super cepat memberikan kelancaran pemuatan frame dalam berbagai aktivitas. Selain itu, Anda juga dapat menikmati gameplay yang realistis dengan lebih sedikit stuttering pada layar dan gerakan yang kabur.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Hal ini dibandingkan dengan model dengan kecepatan refresh kurang dari 100Hz.

Kenyamanan visual yang fokus

Mode Membaca

Mode Pembaca menyesuaikan suhu warna dan pencahayaan, menunjang pengalaman menonton yang sesuai untuk aktivitas membaca melalui monitor.

Mengurangi Kedipan

Flicker Safe mengurangi kerlipan yang tidak terlihat pada layar, sehingga memberikan tampilan yang nyaman.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Fitur di atas mungkin berbeda, tergantung pada kondisi penggunaan nyata yang digunakan pengguna.

Nikmati permainan yang lancar

  • Off
  • On

5ms (GtG) response time

Menyelami permainan dengan gambar yang jernih

Adanya 5ms, sehingga mengurangi reverse ghosting dan memberikan waktu respons yang cepat, Anda dapat menikmati permainan yang lebih imersif dengan performa yang canggih.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

Dynamic Action Sync

Mengurangi jeda waktu input dengan Dynamic Action Sync, gamer dapat merasakan momen-momen penting secara real time dan merespons dengan cepat.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer membantu para gamer mendeteksi keberadaan penembak jitu yang mengintai di sudut-sudut tergelap dan menavigasi ledakan flash dengan cepat.

Crosshair

Titik target ditetapkan di bagian tengah untuk meningkatkan akurasi pembidikan.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

OnScreen Control offering Easier User Interface.
OnScreen Control

Kontrol yang efisien

Mengontrol pengaturan tampilan dengan mudah dengan beberapa klik menggunakan software OnScreen Control. Anda juga dapat dengan mudah membagi seluruh area tampilan dengan Screen Split.

Kontrol yang efisien UNDUH

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Untuk mengunduh OnScreen Control terbaru, klik tombol Unduh.

*Fitur mungkin tidak berfungsi dengan baik, tergantung pada PC yang digunakan pengguna.

Desain Ergonomis

Solusi Mudah dan Nyaman

Layar ini memiliki bezel ramping pada tiga sisinya, sehingga Anda dapat menciptakan lingkungan kerja yang sesuai melalui penyesuaian kemiringan yang nyaman.

This display has a slim bezel on three sides, allowing you to create a suitable work environment through convenient tilt adjustment.

*Sudut kemiringan: -5 ~ 15°

Apa saja yang ada di dalam kotak

1. Stand body 2. Stand base 3. Sekrup 4. Adapter+Power cord 5. Kabel HDMI

Stand body, Stand base, Screw, Adapter+Power code and HDMI cable in the box.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk yang sesungguhnya.

*Ukuran dan desain adaptor mungkin berbeda tergantung pada negara.

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    557.5 x 421.2 x 189.9mm

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    557.5 x 328.3 x 58.8mm

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    633x418x141mm

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    2.6kg

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    3.9kg

FITUR

  • Warna Terkalibrasi di Pabrik

    Yes

  • Mode Reader

    Yes

  • Color Weakness

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    Yes

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • Versi DP

    NO

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DAYA

  • Tipe

    External Power(Adapter)

  • AC Input

    100~240V

TAMPILAN

  • Resolusi

    1920x1080

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200(Min.) , 250(Typ.) cd/m²

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    16.7M

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

MEKANIKAL

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75x75mm

