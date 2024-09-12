Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" Full HD IPS Monitor

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

27" Full HD IPS Monitor

27BA550-B

27” Full HD IPS Monitor

  front view
  -15 degree side view
  +15 degree side view
  perspective view
  side view
  rear view
  rear perspective view
  close-up view of the backside
  close-up view of ports
  side view with monitor height moving downwards on
front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
perspective view
side view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of the backside
close-up view of ports
side view with monitor height moving downwards on

Fitur Utama

  • 27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS display
  • Built-in power and speaker
  • 100Hz Refresh Rate
  • LG Switch app
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot (Bi-direction) adjustable stand
Lebih banyak

27” Full HD IPS display

Warna yang akurat pada sudut yang lebar

Monitor LG Full HD (1920x1080) dengan teknologi IPS memberikan warna yang lebih jernih dan konsisten. Menghasilkan warna yang akurat dan membantu pengguna untuk melihat layar pada sudut yang lebih luas.

Ruang kerja di atas meja dengan monitor dan tempat dokumen.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Keyboard dan mouse tidak termasuk dalam paket.

Produktivitas

27” Full HD (1920x1080) IPS

100Hz refresh rate

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Kegunaan

Aplikasi LG Switch

Daya dan speaker internal

Berbagai port

Kenyamanan & Kepercayaan

Stand yang dirancang secara ergonomis

Mode Reader & Flicker Safe

EPEAT & Energy Star

Monitor bisnis multifungsi untuk segala jenis ruang kerja

Monitor multifungsi ini dapat digunakan untuk melakukan beragam pekerjaan di berbagai tempat, seperti kantor, institusi publik, dan layanan pelanggan, dengan tampilan IPS yang jernih dan desain 3 sisi tanpa batas. 

Resepsionis yang ramah menunjukkan kepada seorang wanita di mana tempat untuk tanda tangan pada tablet digital.
Seorang wanita menggunakan headset sedang berbicara dengan pelanggan di call center.
Para karyawan duduk di meja kantor dan sedang berbincang.
Resepsionis yang ramah menunjukkan kepada seorang wanita di mana tempat untuk tanda tangan pada tablet digital.
Seorang wanita menggunakan headset sedang berbicara dengan pelanggan di call center.
Para karyawan duduk di meja kantor dan sedang berbincang.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

Modul daya yang terintegrasi

Gunakan meja Anda seutuhnya

Dengan menyediakan daya internal, tempat kerja dirancang dengan tata letak yang ramping dan tidak berantakan. Hal ini memungkinkan pemanfaatan dan pengaturan ruang yang lebih baik, menciptakan lingkungan kerja yang lebih bersih dan efisien. 

Tampak atas yang menunjukkan tata letak tempat kerja yang rapi dengan menyediakan sumber daya built-in.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Keyboard dan mouse tidak termasuk dalam paket.

Beberapa port

Berbagai antarmuka

27BA550 dilengkapi dengan beberapa port, meningkatkan opsi konektivitas bagi para pekerja keras. Dengan beberapa port, Anda dapat dengan mudah menghubungkan berbagai perangkat untuk mengatur meja kerja yang efisien. 

Tampak depan yang menunjukkan tempat kerja dengan beberapa perangkat yang terhubung dengan monitor

  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI 1.4

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort 1.2

  • USB Downstream icon.

    2xUSB 3.0 / 2xUSB 2.0 Downstream

  • USB 3.0 Upstream icon.

    USB 3.0 Upstream

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Kabel HDMI, USB A ke B, dan DisplayPort sudah termasuk dalam paket.

*Keyboard dan mouse tidak termasuk dalam paket. 

Tampak samping yang menunjukkan adegan video conference pada monitor.

Speaker bawaan

Siap untuk rapat virtual

27BA550 dilengkapi dengan speaker internal, sehingga tidak memerlukan speaker tambahan saat mengikuti web conference atau menonton video. 

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Webcam dibutuhkan untuk melakukan video conference dan tidak termasuk dalam paket (dijual terpisah).  

Kecepatan 100Hz memberikan proses memuat frame yang mulus pada berbagai program.

100Hz refresh rate

Alur kerja yang mulus

Kecepatan refresh rate 100Hz yang cepat memberikan proses memuat yang mulus di berbagai program. Hal ini membantu mengurangi gangguan pada layar dan gerakan yang kabur, sehingga dapat meningkatkan produktivitas kerja. 

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Gambar ini dibandingkan dengan model dengan kecepatan refresh kurang dari 100Hz.

Aplikasi LG Switch dapat membantu mengoptimalkan monitor untuk lingkungan kerja yang efisien. Anda dapat membagi tampilan menjadi enam area, mengatur jadwal, atau meluncurkan platform panggilan video dengan mudah menggunakan tombol pintasan yang telah disesuaikan.

Aplikasi LG Swith

Beralih dengan cepat

Aplikasi LG Switch dapat membantu mengoptimalkan monitor untuk lingkungan kerja yang efisien. Anda dapat membagi tampilan menjadi enam area, mengatur jadwal, atau meluncurkan platform panggilan video dengan menekan tombol pintas yang telah disesuaikan dengan mudah. 

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Untuk mengunduh aplikasi LG Switch terbaru, kunjungi LG.COM.

Desain yang ergonomis

Mudah dan Nyaman

27BA550 mendukung pengaturan tilt, swivel, pivot, dan penyesuaian ketinggian untuk membuat meja kerja yang nyaman bagi mereka yang menghabiskan waktu berjam-jam di depan monitor. Selain itu, stand ergonomis kami memudahkan komunikasi dengan pelanggan atau kolega dengan memungkinkan penyesuaian pengaturan posisi ke bawah. 

Seorang resepsionis wanita sedang berbicara dengan seorang pria di meja depan.

Dua karyawan pria dan wanita sedang berdiskusi sambil melihat monitor di kantor.

One Click Stand icon.

One Click Stand

Pemasangan yang mudah

Tilt / Height adjustable icon.

Tilt/Height

-5~21° / 150mm

Swivel adjustable icon.

Swivel

±45°

Pivot adjustable icon.

Pivot

Bi-direction

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan sesungguhnya.

Kenyamanan visual

Reader Mode

Reader Mode dapat menyesuaikan suhu warna dan pencahayaan yang membantu mengurangi kelelahan pada mata dan memberikan kenyamanan pada mata saat membaca dokumen pada monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe mengurangi gerakan berkedip yang tak terlihat pada layar, yang dapat membantu mengurangi ketegangan mata. 

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Fitur di atas mungkin berbeda, tergantung pada kondisi sebenarnya yang digunakan pengguna.

CLI (Command Line Interface)

Manajemen yang canggih untuk monitor

Monitor bisnis LG memiliki CLI (Command Line Interface), perangkat lunak untuk manajemen perangkat yang efisien. Manajer TI dapat memperbarui firmware dan menyesuaikan pengaturan seperti mode video, kecerahan, dan waktu respons secara bertahap melalui program server.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sesungguhnya.

*Fungsi CLI (Command Line Interface) hanya tersedia untuk fitur yang didukung oleh monitor yang telah dibeli, dan cakupan fitur yang didukung dapat bervariasi, tergantung modelnya.

Finger heart logo.

Better life for All

27BA550 telah memenuhi berbagai standar seperti Energy Star dan EPEAT.

  • TCO logo.

    Bersertikasi TCO

  • ENERGY STAR logo.

    Bersertikasi ENERGY STAR

  • PCF logo.

    Bersertifikasi PCF

  • EPEAT® logo.

    Terdaftar di EPEAT®

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Semua Spesifikasi

STANDAR

  • CE

    YA

SENSOR(PANEL) UNIT

  • Pitch Piksel

    0.3114 x 0.3114

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    PC Monitor

  • Tahun

    Y24

AKSESORI

  • HDMI (Warna/Panjang)

    Hitam / 1.8m

  • Kabel Daya

    YA

  • HDMI

    YA

  • Port Display

    YA

  • USB A to B

    YA

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Ukuran (cm)

    68.6

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    16.7M

  • Bit Warna

    8bit (6bit+FRC)

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    910:1

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    1300:1

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100Hz

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FITUR

  • Flicker Safe

    YA

  • Mode Reader

    YA

  • Color Weakness

    YA

  • Super Resolution+

    YA

  • Black Stabilizer

    YA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YA

  • Auto Input Switch

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YA

KONEKTIVITAS

  • D-Sub

    YA(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Resolusi Maks. pada Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 75Hz

  • HDMI

    YA(1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YA(1ea)

  • Versi DP

    1.2

  • Port USB Upstream

    YA(1ea)

  • Port USB Downstream

    YA(2ea, v3.0, 2ea, v2.0)

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

SUARA

  • Pengeras Suara

    2Wx2

DAYA

  • DC Output

    19V / 2.2A

  • Tipe

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (Typ.)

    14.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    TBD

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

  • Desain Tanpa Bingkai

    3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

  • OneClick Stand

    YA

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    610.8 x 536.6 x 239.9

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    610.8 x 360.3 x 50.8

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    739 x 165 x 488

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    5.05

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    3.25

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    7.8

Apa yang orang katakan

