27" FHD Curved Monitor with USB-C

27U421A-B
  • Front view
  • -15 degree side view
  • +15 degree side view
  • side view
  • side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
  • top view
  • rear view
  • rear perspective view
  • close-up view of ports
  • close-up rear view
Front view
-15 degree side view
+15 degree side view
side view
side view of the screen moving for tilt adjustment
top view
rear view
rear perspective view
close-up view of ports
close-up rear view

Fitur Utama

  • 27” FHD curved display (1500R)
  • sRGB 99% (Typ.) / 100Hz refresh rate
  • USB-C (PD 15W)
  • Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
  • Tilt adjustable stand
  • LG Switch app
More

Layar lengkung VA FHD 27"

Warna-warna cerah dengan presisi

Layar Full HD (1920x1080) kami menyajikan gambar yang jernih dengan rentang warna sRGB99% (Typ.) dan kelengkungan layar 1500R, meningkatkan produktifitas bekerja.

Monitor lengkung FHD 27 inci di atas meja menampilkan visual dan aplikasi yang memukau. Ruang kerja dilengkapi tanaman, kertas, keyboard, mouse, headphone, dan kopi, dengan kantor yang tampak kabur di latar belakang.

*Visual gambar sudah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur dan bisa berbeda dengan pengalaman pengguna.

*Keyboard dan mouse tidak termasuk dalam paket.

Refresh rate 100Hz yang cepat, menyajikan transisi frame yang mulus pada berbagai program.

100Hz Refresh Rate

Visual yang cair.
Alur kerja yang mulus

Refresh rate 100Hz yang cepat, menampilkan transisi frame yang mulus pada berbagai program. Juga, Anda dapat menikmati permainan yang lebih realistis tanpa visual terpatah-patah dan dengan efek motion blur.

*Visual gambar sudah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur dan bisa berbeda dengan pengalaman pengguna.

*Performa refresh rate bisa berbeda-beda tergantung pada kondisi PC pengguna.

USB-C

Satu port untuk memenuhi kebutuhan Anda.

Koneksikan laptop Anda dengan monitor menggunakan kabel USB-C untuk mendapatkan daya listrik sampai dengan 15W dan koneksi tampilan. 

Display pictogram.

Display

Power delivery pictogram.

Hantaran daya (Sampai dengan 15W)

An image of a laptop and monitor connected with a single USB-C cable.

*Visual gambar sudah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur dan bisa berbeda dengan pengalaman pengguna.

**Untuk berfungsi dengan baik, kabel USB-C dibutuhkan untuk terhubung dengan port USB-C di monitor. Kabel USB-C tidak termasuk dalam paket (dijual terpisah)

Kenyamanan visual yang terfokus

Mode Pembaca

Mode Pembaca mengatur temperatur warna dan pencahayaan, menghasilkan pengalaman membaca pada monitor yang nyaman.

Flicker Safe

Flicker safe mengurangi kedipan layar yang tak tampak pada layar, menampilkan tampilan yang nyaman.

*Visual gambar sudah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur dan bisa berbeda dengan pengalaman pengguna.

*Hasil fitur diatas dapat berbeda tergantung kondisi nyata penggunaan yang digunakan pengguna.

Nikmati permainan yang mulus

Dynamic Action Sync

Mengurangi input lag dengan Dynamic Action Sync, pemain game dapat menangkap momen-momen kritikal secara real-time dan merespon dengan cepat.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer membantu pemain game mendeteksi penembak jitu yang bersembunyi dalam sudut-sudut gelap dan secara cepat mengelak dari ledakan kilat.

*Visual gambar sudah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur dan bisa berbeda dengan pengalaman pengguna.

LG Switch app

Beralih dengan cepat

LG Switch app membantu mengoptimalkan pekerjaan dan kehidupan Anda. Anda secara siap membagi tampilan sampai dengan 6 tampilan, mengubah tema desain bahkan membuka aplikasi panggilan video dengan hotkey yang bisa diatur.

*Visual gambar sudah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur dan bisa berbeda dengan pengalaman pengguna.

*Untuk mengunduh aplikasi LG Switch app terbaru silahkan kunjungi LG.com

Sebuah monitor UHD dengan dudukan ramping berada diatas meja, dengan sebuah tempat pensil, gelas, keyboard dan mouse di sebelahnya

Dudukan Ramping

Memaksimalkan penggunaan meja

Dudukan yang ramping sangat sedikit membutuhkan tempat, membuat Anda dapat menggunakan area kerja Anda secara efisien.

*Ketebalan dudukan: 2.5mm

*Keyboard dan mouse tidak termasuk dalam paket

Desain ergonomis

Solusi mudah dan nyaman

Dilengkapi bezel ramping di tiga sisi dan dudukan yang ramping, monitor lengkung FHD kami memungkinkan Anda menciptakan ruang kerja ideal dengan penyesuaian kemiringan yang nyaman.

Gambar menunjukan bezel ramping di tiga sisi, dudukan yang ramping, berbagai port, dan tampilan kemiringan monitor

*Sudut kemiringan: -5~20°

Apa yang ada di dalam box?

1. Dudukan  2. Tatakan dudukan  3. Baut  4. Adaptor daya  5. Kabel daya  6. Kabel HDMI  7. Petunjuk pemasangan cepat

Dudukan, Tatakan dudukan, Baut, Adaptor daya, Kabel daya, Kabel HDMI and Petunjuk pemasangan di dalam box

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi saja dan mungkin berbeda dengan produk aslinya.

*Ukuran dan desain dari adaptor mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

*Ketersediaan kabel daya mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Key Spec

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

All Spec

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    609.58 x 451.48 x 170

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    609.58 x 360.32 x 43.67

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    690 x 448 x 143

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    3.72

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    3.02

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    4.94

FITUR

  • HDR 10

    YA

  • HDR Effect

    YA

  • Flicker Safe

    YA

  • Mode Reader

    YA

  • Color Weakness

    YA

  • Super Resolution+

    YA

  • Black Stabilizer

    YA

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YA

  • Auto Input Switch

    YA

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YA

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    Monitor PC

  • Tahun

    2025

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    YA (1ea)

  • USB-C

    YA (1ea)

  • USB-C (Pengiriman Daya)

    15W

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

DAYA

  • Tipe

    Daya Eksternal (Adaptor)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    17W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Kurang dari 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Kurang dari 0.3W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Mode Aktif)

    15W

AKSESORI

  • HDMI

    YA

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Ukuran (cm)

    68.5

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    220

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    16.7M

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    100

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178°(R/L), 178°(U/D)

  • Kurvatur

    1500R

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    LG Switch App

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

