We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
100Hz Refresh Rate
Visual yang cair.
Alur kerja yang mulus
Refresh rate 100Hz yang cepat, menampilkan transisi frame yang mulus pada berbagai program. Juga, Anda dapat menikmati permainan yang lebih realistis tanpa visual terpatah-patah dan dengan efek motion blur.