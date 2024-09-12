Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
24” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

24” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

24GS50F-B

24” UltraGear™ FHD 180Hz gaming monitor | 1ms MBR, HDR 10

(0)
front view
UltraGear™ Logo.



Born to game

An image of a race car traveling at the speed of light inside an UltraGear monitor.

Mulailah dengan kecepatan.
Jadilah yang Terdepan

Tingkatkan permainan Anda dengan refresh rate 180Hz yang telah ditingkatkan.

Tampilan

Layar 24” FHD (1920x1080) 

HDR 10

Kecepatan

180Hz Refresh Rate

1ms MBR

Teknologi

AMD FreeSync™

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

180Hz refresh rate

Kecepatan yang ditingkatkan
Standar baru.

Kami telah meningkatkan standar kecepatan UltraGear menjadi 180Hz. Anda dapat menikmati gambar yang sangat jernih dan mulus dengan refresh rate 180Hz, yang memuat gambar 180 kali dalam satu detik.

It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 180Hz high refresh rate.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

 *Perbandingan kecepatan refresh 60Hz (gambar kiri) dan kecepatan refresh 180Hz.

Dynamic, fast-paced fighter jet imagery

1ms MBR

Kecepatan yang luar biasa menuju kemenangan

1ms MBR membantu memperlancar permainan, mengurangi efek buram dan ghosting. Objek yang dinamis dan bergerak cepat di tengah-tengah semua aksi dapat memberikan keunggulan kompetitif bagi para gamer.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

 *1ms Motion Blur Reduction menyebabkan berkurangnya pencahayaan, dan fitur berikut ini tidak dapat digunakan sewaktu fitur ini diaktifkan: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync)

 *Flicker dapat terjadi selama pengoperasian MBR 1ms.

HDR10

Rasakan pertempuran yang sebenarnya dengan warna yang sesungguhnya

Monitor ini mereproduksi warna dengan ketepatan tinggi dengan HDR 10, sehingga para gamer dapat melihat warna-warna dramatis yang diinginkan oleh pengembang game, apa pun medan pertempurannya.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

Clearer, smoother, and faster car images

AMD FreeSync™ 

Lebih jernih, lebih mulus, dan lebih cepat

Dengan teknologi FreeSync™, gamer dapat merasakan gerakan yang mulus dan lancar dalam game beresolusi tinggi dan bergerak cepat. Teknologi ini secara signifikan mengurangi tearing dan stuttering pada layar.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

 *Perbandingan Mode 'OFF' (gambar kiri) dan AMD FreeSync™.

Didesain untuk para gamer

Tingkatkan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan desain 3 sisi yang hampir tanpa batas untuk tampilan yang imersif dan bagian dasar yang dapat disesuaikan kemiringannya untuk membantu Anda bermain game dengan lebih nyaman.

Borderless design monitor icon.

Desain Tanpa Batas

Tilt adjustable icon.

Kemiringan

Two monitor images showing the front and back of the monitor.
  • HDMI icon.

    HDMI

  • DisplayPort icon.

    DisplayPort

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

Gaming GUI

Sesuaikan dengan gaya bermain game Anda

Gamer dapat menggunakan On-Screen Display dan OnScreen Control untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan dengan mudah, mulai dari menyesuaikan opsi monitor dasar hingga meregistrasikan 'User Defined Key' agar pengguna dapat mengatur pintasan.

*Untuk mengunduh perangkat lunak OnScreen Control terbaru, kunjungi LG.COM.

 *Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Dynamic Action Sync

Mengurangi jeda input dengan Dynamic Action Sync, gamer dapat menangkap momen-momen penting dalam waktu nyata dan merespons dengan cepat.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer membantu gamer mendeteksi penembak jitu yang mengintai di sudut-sudut paling gelap dan menavigasi ledakan kilat dengan cepat.

Crosshair

Titik target ditetapkan di bagian tengah untuk meningkatkan akurasi pembidikan.

FPS Counter

FPS Counter akan memungkinkan Anda melihat seberapa baik semuanya dimuat. Baik saat mengedit, bermain game, atau menonton film, setiap frame sangat penting, dan dengan FPS Counter, Anda akan mendapatkan data real-time.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

 *Fitur Crosshair tidak tersedia saat Penghitung FPS diaktifkan.

 *FPS Counter (Penghitung FPS) dapat menampilkan nilai yang melebihi kecepatan refresh maksimum monitor.

 *FPS (Frame Per Second (Penghitung Frame Per Detik)): Pengukuran frame per detik.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    23.7

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Kurvatur

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Waktu Respons

    3000:1

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

Semua Spesifikasi

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    UltraGear

  • Tahun

    Y24

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    23.7

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Surface Treatment

    No

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.2739 x 0.2739

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    16.7M

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Waktu Respons

    3000:1

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Kurvatur

    N/A

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    NTSC 68%(CIE1931)

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/㎡

  • Ukuran (cm)

    60.4

SUARA

  • Konektivitas Bluetooth

    N/A

  • DTS HP:X

    N/A

  • Maxx Audio

    N/A

  • Rich Bass

    N/A

  • Pengeras Suara

    N/A

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Audio In

    N/A

  • D-Sub

    N/A

  • HDMI

    Ya(2ea) | Supports TMDS 6G as compliant with HDMI 2.0 | HDCP Versi 1.4

  • Daisy Chain

    Ya (1ea)

  • DisplayPort

    1.4

  • Thunderbolt

    N/A

  • USB-C

    N/A

  • Headphone out

    3-Pole(Sound only)

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    N/A

  • Line out

    N/A

  • Mic In

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisi Data)

    N/A

  • Thunderbolt (Pengiriman Daya)

    N/A

  • Port USB Downstream

    N/A

  • Port USB Upstream

    N/A

  • USB-C (Transmisi Data)

    N/A

FITUR

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Auto Input Switch

    Ya

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ya

  • Crosshair

    Ya

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ya

  • Flicker Safe

    Ya

  • FPS Counter

    Ya

  • HDR 10

    Ya

  • HDR Effect

    Ya

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Ya

  • Mode Reader

    Ya

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    Ya

  • User Defined Key

    Ya

MEKANIKAL

  • Desain Tanpa Bingkai

    3-Side Borderless Design

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

  • OneClick Stand

    No

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    710 x 400 x 156mm

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    539.5 x 414.2 x 195.6

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    539.5 x 322.2 x 39mm

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    5.3kg

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    3.55kg

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    2.95kg

DAYA

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    16W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Tipe

    External Power(Adapter)

AKSESORI

  • Adapter

    Ya

  • HDMI

    Ya

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ya

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami