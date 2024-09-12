Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27-inch FHD (1920x1080) display / 180Hz refresh rate / HDR 10 / 3-side virtually borderless design / 1ms MBR / AMD FreeSync™

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

27GS50F-B

front view
UltraGear™ Logo.



Born to game

An image of a race car traveling at the speed of light inside an UltraGear monitor.

Mulailah dengan kecepatan.
Jadilah yang terdepan.

Tingkatkan performa game Anda dengan kecepatan refresh 180Hz yang telah disempurnakan.

Tampilan

Layar 27" FHD (1920X1080)

HDR 10

Kecepatan

180Hz Refresh Rate

1ms MBR

Teknologi

AMD FreeSync™

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

180Hz refresh rate

Kecepatan yang ditingkatkan.
Standar baru.

Kami telah meningkatkan standar kecepatan UltraGear menjadi 180Hz. Anda dapat menikmati gambar yang sangat jernih dan halus dengan kecepatan refresh 180Hz, yang memuat gambar 180 kali dalam satu detik.

Ini adalah gambar perbandingan dari game yang bergerak cepat dengan kecepatan refresh rendah dan gambar yang jernih dengan kecepatan refresh tinggi 180Hz.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

 *Perbandingan kecepatan refresh 60Hz (gambar kiri) dan kecepatan refresh 180Hz.

Gambar jet tempur yang dinamis dan bergerak cepat

1ms MBR                                                                                                

Kecepatan luar biasa menuju kemenangan

1ms MBR membantu memperlancar permainan, mengurangi blur dan ghosting. Objek yang dinamis dan bergerak cepat di antara semua aksi dapat memberikan keunggulan kompetitif bagi para gamer.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk menyempurnakan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

*Reduksi Keburaman Gerakan 1ms menyebabkan berkurangnya pencahayaan, dan fitur berikut ini tidak dapat digunakan sewaktu fitur ini diaktifkan: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).

*Flicker dapat terjadi selama pengoperasian MBR 1ms.

HDR 10

Rasakan pertempuran yang sebenarnya dengan warna yang sesungguhnya

Monitor ini mereproduksi warna dengan ketepatan tinggi dengan HDR 10, memungkinkan para gamer untuk melihat warna-warna dramatis yang diinginkan oleh pengembang game terlepas dari medan perang.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

Gambar mobil yang lebih jernih, halus, dan cepat

AMD FreeSync™                                                                                      

Lebih jernih, lebih mulus, dan lebih cepat

Dengan teknologi FreeSync™, gamer dapat merasakan gerakan yang mulus dan lancar dalam game beresolusi tinggi dan bergerak cepat. Teknologi ini secara signifikan mengurangi robekan dan patah-patah pada layar.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

 *Perbandingan Mode 'OFF' (gambar kiri) dan AMD FreeSync™.

Didesain untuk para gamer

Tingkatkan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan desain 3 sisi yang hampir tanpa batas untuk tampilan yang imersif dan kemiringan yang dapat disesuaikan untuk membantu Anda bermain game dengan lebih nyaman.

Ikon monitor desain tanpa batas.

Desain Tanpa Batas

Ikon yang dapat disesuaikan kemiringannya.

Kemiringan

Dua gambar monitor yang menunjukkan bagian depan dan belakang monitor.
  • Ikon HDMI.

    HDMI

  • Ikon DisplayPort.

    DisplayPort

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Gaming GUI

Sesuaikan dengan gaya bermain game Anda

Gamer dapat menggunakan On-Screen Display dan OnScreen Control untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan dengan mudah, mulai dari menyesuaikan opsi monitor dasar hingga mendaftarkan 'User Defined Key' agar pengguna dapat mengatur pintasan.

*Untuk mengunduh perangkat lunak OnScreen Control terbaru, kunjungi LG.COM.

 *Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

Dynamic Action Sync

Mengurangi jeda input dengan Dynamic Action Sync, gamer dapat menangkap momen-momen penting dalam waktu nyata dan merespons dengan cepat.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer membantu para gamer mendeteksi penembak jitu yang mengintai di sudut paling gelap dan menavigasi ledakan kilat secara cepat.

Crosshair

Titik target ditetapkan di bagian tengah untuk meningkatkan akurasi pemotretan.

FPS Counter

Penghitung FPS memungkinkan Anda melihat seberapa baik semuanya dimuat. Baik saat Anda mengedit, bermain game, atau menonton film, setiap frame sangat penting, dan dengan Penghitung FPS, Anda akan mendapatkan data waktu nyata.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Fitur Crosshair tidak tersedia saat Penghitung FPS diaktifkan.

*Penghitung FPS dapat menampilkan nilai yang melebihi kecepatan refresh maksimum monitor.

*Penghitung FPS (Frame Per Detik): Pengukuran frame per detik.

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    613.69 x 201.61 x 456.05

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    613.69 x 364.09 x 39.3mm

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    776 x 156 x 435mm

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    3.87kg

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    3.25kg

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    5.9kg

FITUR

  • HDR 10

    Ya

  • HDR Effect

    Ya

  • Flicker Safe

    Ya

  • Color Weakness

    Ya

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ya

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ya

  • Crosshair

    Ya

  • FPS Counter

    Ya

  • User Defined Key

    Ya

  • Auto Input Switch

    Ya

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    Ya

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    Ya

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    UltraGear

  • Tahun

    Y24

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Ya (1ea)

  • Versi DP

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-Pole(Sound only)

DAYA

  • Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)

    17.1W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Energy Star)

    19W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    27

  • Ukuran (cm)

    68.6

  • Resolusi

    1920 x 1080

  • Tipe Panel

    VA

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.3114 x 0.3114

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200cd/㎡

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    250cd/㎡

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    NTSC 68%(CIE1931)

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    16.7M

  • Bit Warna

    16.7M

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    2400:1

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    180

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APLIKASI SW

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ya

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

