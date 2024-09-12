Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27'' UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | HDR400 True black, 240Hz, 0.03ms(GtG)

27GS95QE-B

(0)
front view
Born to game

Monitor gaming OLED yang lebih tajam dengan refresh rate 240Hz dan response time 0,03ms (GtG).

Tampilan

27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED

HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**

Anti-Glare / Low Reflection

Speed

240Hz refresh rate

0.03ms (GtG) response time

QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1

Teknologi

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

**DCI-P3 Typical 98,5%, Minimum 90%.

*Tingkat kecerahan lebih baik jika dibandingkan dengan model sebelumnya, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

Keunggulan untuk semua pertandingan Anda

QHD OLED 27 inci yang lebih terang

Keunggulan untuk semua pertandingan Anda

Benamkan diri Anda dalam bermain game dengan layar OLED, menjaga pemandangan tetap cerah sekaligus memberikan warna yang jelas pada apa
pun yang Anda mainkan. Tingkatkan pengalaman bermain game Anda
dengan layar OLED yang menakjubkan ini.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

*Tingkat kecerahan lebih baik jika dibandingkan dengan model sebelumnya, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.

275nits sampai dengan 1000nits

OLED yang selalu terang

Monitor ini memiliki luminositas 275nits dalam penggunaan standar dan dapat mencapai hingga 1000nits pada kondisi paling terang. Dapat dipastikan bahwa Anda tidak akan bermain dalam keadaan gelap, karena OLED yang baru membuat visualnya tetap cerah dan tajam.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

*275 nits adalah kecerahan tipikal pada tingkat gambar rata-rata 100%.

DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400/DCI-P3 98.5%

Ledakan warna yang luar biasa

HDR TRUE BLACK 400 membuat setiap pemandangan, baik terang maupun gelap, menjadi lebih hidup dengan detailnya yang realistis dengan rasio kontras 1,5M.

Benamkan diri Anda dalam bermain dengan dunia yang lebih hidup yang diciptakan oleh DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ).

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Hal ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*TrueBlack 400 berada pada level gambar rata-rata 10% dan 1,5m:1 adalah rasio kontras pada level gambar rata-rata 25%.

[Tips] Bagaimana cara menikmati permainan game dengan OLED yang lebih cerah?

Untuk menikmati pengalaman OLED yang lebih cerah di lingkungan permainan, matikan mode Hemat Energi Cerdas.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

*Mode Hemat Energi Pintar diterapkan secara default untuk mengoptimalkan konsumsi daya, tetapi Anda dapat menikmati pengalaman bermain game yang lebih cerah dengan menonaktifkannya.

*Pilih 'Nonaktifkan' mode Smart Energy Saving ( General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).

*Konsumsi daya dapat meningkat bila mode Smart Energy Saving dimatikan.

Hanya menampilkan permainan Anda

Anti Silau & Rendah Pantulan

Hanya menampilkan permainan Anda

Menerapkan teknologi Anti-Silau & Rendah Pantulan dapat memberikan pengalaman menonton yang lebih baik di mana saja dengan mengurangi gangguan layar, bahkan di
lingkungan pencahayaan sekitar.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

Jaga agar pengalaman bermain game Anda tetap cemerlang, jaga agar mata Anda tetap nyaman dengan teknologi LG's Live Color Low Blue Light

Jaga agar pengalaman bermain game Anda tetap cemerlang, jaga agar mata Anda tetap nyaman dengan teknologi LG's Live Color Low Blue Light

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

*Fitur di atas dapat bervariasi, tergantung pada lingkungan atau kondisi komputasi pengguna.

*Panel OLED LG telah disertifikasi oleh UL.

OLED berkecepatan kilat

Layar OLED dengan 240Hz dan 0,03ms (GtG)

OLED berkecepatan kilat

Monitor UltraGear™ baru dari LG menghadirkan kecepatan sangat cepat dengan kecepatan refresh 240Hz dan waktu respons 0,03ms (GtG) pada layar OLED.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

Kecepatan yang luar biasa,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate

Sebuah kecepatan 240Hz yang dapat melihat frame berikutnya dengan cepat dan membuat gambar tampil dengan mulus. Para gamer dapat merespons lawan dengan cepat dan membidik target dengan mudah.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

Response time 0,03ms yang sangat cepat

Dengan response time 0.03ms (GtG), mengurangi reverse ghosting dan membantu merender objek dengan jelas, Anda dapat menikmati permainan dengan gerakan yang lebih halus dan fluiditas visual yang nyata.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

Memperkuat output game Anda dengan layar OLED

QHD OLED @ 240Hz dari HDMI 2.1                                                                        

Memperkuat output game Anda dengan layar OLED

27GS95QE mampu melakukan refresh rate hingga 240Hz dari HDMI 2.1. Hal ini berarti para gamer dapat sepenuhnya menikmati resolusi QHD dan 240Hz baik melalui DisplayPort atau HDMI.

*Mendukung kecepatan refresh rate hingga 240Hz. Kartu grafis yang mendukung HDMI 2.1 dan kabel HDMI 2.1 (disertakan dalam kemasan) diperlukan untuk dapat berfungsi dengan baik.

*Kartu grafis dijual secara terpisah.

Teknologi yang berfokus pada pengalaman bermain game yang lancar

Teknologi yang berfokus pada pengalaman bermain game yang lancar

Kompatibel dengan NVIDIA® G-SYNC®

27GS95QE adalah monitor yang telah teruji dan divalidasi secara resmi oleh NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible, yang dapat memberikan pengalaman bermain game yang baik dengan mengurangi tearing atau stuttering secara signifikan.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Dengan teknologi FreeSync™ Premium Pro, gamer dapat merasakan gerakan yang mulus dan lancar dalam game beresolusi tinggi dan bergerak cepat. Teknologi ini secara signifikan mengurangi tearing dan stuttering pada layar.

Desain yang berpusat pada pemain

Enhance your gaming experience with a new Hexagon lighting and 4-side virtually borderless design. The adjustable base supports swivel, tilt, height, and pivot helps you play games more comfortably.

Desain yang berpusat pada pemain

Swivel

Swivel

Kemiringan / Ketinggian

Kemiringan / Ketinggian

Pivot

Pivot

Desain tanpa batas

Desain tanpa batas

Remote control UltraGear™

Mengatur dan mengontrol sekaligus

Dengan remote control UltraGear™, Anda dapat dengan mudah mengatur dan mengontrol monitor dengan menyalakan atau mematikannya, menyesuaikan suara, mengubah mode, dan lain-lain.

*Remote control disertakan dalam kemasan.

Plugin untuk efek suara yang imersif

Headphone output 4-kutub

Plugin untuk efek suara yang imersif

Nikmati permainan Anda sambil melakukan obrolan suara dengan menghubungkannya secara mudah menggunakan headphone out 4-kutub. Selain itu, Anda juga dapat merasakan pengalaman yang lebih imersif dengan suara 3D virtual dengan DTS Headphone :X.

*Headset dijual terpisah.

Gaming GUI

Award winning gaming GUI

Gamer dapat menggunakan On-Screen Display dan OnScreen Control untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan dengan mudah, mulai dari menyesuaikan opsi monitor dasar hingga mendaftarkan 'User Defined Key' yang dapat digunakan untuk mengatur jalan pintas.

*Untuk mengunduh OnScreen Control terbaru, kunjungi LG.COM.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

Lindungi layar Anda dengan OLED Care

OLED Care membantu mencegah gambar setelahnya, tampilan burn-in, yang terjadi ketika mengubah gambar baru setelah gambar kontras tinggi statis ditampilkan dalam waktu yang lama.

*Fitur ini hanya tersedia sebagai remote kontrol yang disertakan dalam paket.

Dynamic Action Sync

Dengan Dynamic Action Sync, gamer dapat menangkap momen-momen penting dalam waktu nyata, mengurangi penundaan input, dan merespons dengan cepat terhadap lawan.

Black Stabilizer

Black Stabilizer membantu para gamer menghindari penembak jitu yang bersembunyi di tempat yang paling gelap dan dengan cepat melarikan diri dari situasi ketika flash meledak.

Crosshair

Titik target ditetapkan di bagian tengah untuk meningkatkan akurasi pemotretan.

FPS Counter

Penghitung FPS akan memungkinkan Anda melihat seberapa lancar semuanya berjalan. Baik saat mengedit, bermain game, atau menonton film, setiap frame sangat penting, dan dengan FPS Counter, Anda akan mendapatkan data real-time.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan aktual.

*Fitur Crosshair tidak tersedia saat Penghitung FPS diaktifkan.

*Penghitung FPS dapat menampilkan nilai yang melebihi refresh rate maksimum monitor.

Pembaruan warna yang akurat

LG Calibration Studio                                                                                             

Pembaruan warna yang akurat

Optimalkan performa warna dengan menggunakan kalibrasi hardware melalui LG Calibration Studio, memanfaatkan spektrum dan konsistensi warna yang luas dari layar OLED QHD LG.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Ini mungkin berbeda dari penggunaan yang sesungguhnya. 

*Software dan Sensor Kalibrasi TIDAK disertakan dalam paket. Untuk mengunduh software LG Calibration Studio terbaru, kunjungi LG.COM.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    26.5

  • Resolusi

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipe Panel

    OLED

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Kemiringan/Ketinggian/Putaran/Pivot

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    808 x 181 x 532mm

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    7.35kg

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    5.05kg

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    11.0kg

FITUR

  • HDR 10

    Ya

  • Dolby Vision™

    Tidak

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™400 TRUE BLACK

  • HDR Effect

    Ya

  • Kalibrasi HW

    Tersedia Kalibrasi HW

  • Kecerahan Otomatis

    Tidak

  • Flicker Safe

    Tidak

  • Super Resolution+

    Tidak

  • NVIDIA G-Sync™

    G-SYNC Compatible

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium Pro

  • VRR

    Ya

  • Black Stabilizer

    Ya

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Ya

  • Crosshair

    Ya

  • FPS Counter

    Ya

  • RGB LED Lighting

    Lampu Hexagon

  • PBP

    Tidak

  • PIP

    Tidak

  • Kamera

    Tidak

  • Mic In

    Tidak

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    UltraGear

  • Tahun

    Y24

KONEKTIVITAS

  • D-Sub

    Tidak

  • DVI-D

    Tidak

  • HDMI

    Ya(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    Ya(1ea)

  • Versi DP

    1.4 (DSC)

  • Thunderbolt

    Tidak

  • Thunderbolt (Transmisi Data)

    Tidak

  • Thunderbolt (Pengiriman Daya)

    Tidak

  • USB-C

    Tidak

  • USB-C (Transmisi Data)

    Tidak

  • USB-C (Pengiriman Daya)

    Tidak

  • Daisy Chain

    Tidak

  • Port USB Upstream

    Ya(1ea/ver3.0)

  • Port USB Downstream

    Ya(2ea/ver3.0)

  • KVM Bawaan

    Tidak

  • LAN (RJ-45)

    Tidak

  • SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    Tidak

  • Audio In

    Tidak

  • Mic In

    Tidak

  • Headphone out

    4-Pole(Suara+Mic)

  • Line out

    Tidak

DAYA

  • Tipe

    Daya Eksternal (Adaptor)

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Kurang Dari 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Kurang Dari 0.3W

AKSESORI

  • D-Sub

    Tidak

  • DVI-D

    Tidak

  • HDMI

    Ya (ver 2.1)

  • Thunderbolt

    Tidak

  • USB-C

    Tidak

  • Port Display

    Ya

  • USB A to B

    Ya

  • Remote Kontrol

    Ya

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    26.5

  • Resolusi

    2560 x 1440

  • Tipe Panel

    OLED

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.2292 x 0.2292mm

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    250cd/m²

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    275cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    240

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

APLIKASI SW

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    Ya

  • Dual Controller

    Tidak

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Ya

  • LG UltraGear™ Control Center

    Tidak

  • LG UltraGear™ Studio

    Tidak

SUARA

  • Pengeras Suara

    Tidak

  • Konektivitas Bluetooth

    Tidak

  • DTS HP:X

    Ya

  • Maxx Audio

    Tidak

  • Rich Bass

    Tidak

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Kemiringan/Ketinggian/Putaran/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

