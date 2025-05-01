Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with Touchscreen, Rolling Stand

32U889SA-W
Fitur Utama

  • 31.5” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS Touch display
  • Tilt, Height, Swivel, and Portrait Mode adjustable stand with wheels
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • 3xUSB-C (1up/2dn, PD 65W), 2xHDMI
  • Magic Remote & Webcam (POGO) support (sold separately)
Lebih banyak

Keunggulan Peraih Penghargaan

Logo CES 2025 Innovation Awards

Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2025

Penerima Penghargaan

Periferal dan Aksesori Komputer
Gambar logo penerima penghargaan CES 2025

Penghargaan Inovasi CES - Penerima Penghargaan

webOS Re:Program Baru

in Cybersecurity
Gambar logo forum av

AVForums Editor’s Choice 2024/25

webOS 24

"webOS 24 menghadirkan pengalaman cerdas yang ramping, cepat, mudah digunakan yang terasa segar dan rapi"
Gambar dari if design award

iF Design Award - Pemenang

webOS 24 UX

Logo LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Fleksibilitas yang sempurna untuk bekerja dan bermain

Nikmati fleksibilitas yang luar biasa dengan LG Smart Monitor dengan Layar Sentuh, yang dilengkapi dudukan yang dapat digulung untuk penyesuaian ideal ke berbagai sudut dan posisi. Nikmati kontrol layar sentuh yang halus, layar 31,5 inci yang besar, dan kualitas gambar 4K yang menakjubkan untuk bekerja dan hiburan.

Gambar tersebut menunjukkan seorang wanita menggunakan LG Smart Monitor Swing bersama seorang anak, tiga orang berbagi meja dan menatap LG Smart Monitor Swing, seorang pria menonton layar LG Smart Monitor Swing bersama anjingnya, dan pria lain melakukan pekerjaannya di LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

Seorang wanita sedang bekerja menggunakan LG Smart Monitor Swing dalam gambar ini.

Fleksibilitas Meningkatkan Produktivitas

Gambar ini menunjukkan seorang wanita dan tiga anak bermain menggunakan LG Smart Monitor Swing.

31,5" 4K UHD IPS Dengan Layar Sentuh

Pada gambar sebelah kiri, LG Smart Monitor Swing di kantor sedang menampilkan berbagai bagan, sedangkan pada gambar sebelah kanan, LG Smart Monitor Swing di rumah sedang memutar film.

webOS Bekerja & Bermain

Tampilan depan dua layar LG Smart Monitor Swing dengan webOS, satu dalam orientasi lanskap yang menampilkan layar beranda, dan lainnya dalam orientasi potret yang menampilkan video vertikal dengan antarmuka media sosial.

Dudukan Fleksibel di Atas Roda

LG Smart Monitor Swing menggunakan pemandangan untuk setiap kebutuhan

Seorang wanita sedang mengerjakan ilustrasi menggunakan LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Keseharian Ibu Bekerja dengan Swing

Seorang pria memegang keyboard di satu tangan sambil menyentuh layar LG Smart Monitor Swing dengan tangan lainnya.

Hari Seorang Pekerja Sampingan dengan Swing

Seorang pria sedang menonton video di LG Smart Monitor Swing bersama anjingnya.

Pencipta Konten dengan Swing

Video live e-commerce live video sedang di putar di LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Hari Tim Bisnis Kecil dengan Swing

Iklan produk diputar pada LG Smart Monitor Swing di sebuah department store.

Keseharian Manager Retail dengan Swing 

Layar sentuh IPS 4K UHD 31,5 inci

Gambar yang nyata, dalam sentuhan Anda

Benamkan diri Anda dalam warna dan detail yang cemerlang dengan layar IPS 4K UHD 31,5 inci kami. Layar sentuh yang intuitif menawarkan kontrol yang mudah, memungkinkan akses cepat ke pengaturan. Nikmati gambar yang jernih dan warna yang akurat berkat gamut warna DCI-P3 95% yang lebar dan kecerahan 350 nits. Rasakan kejernihan yang menakjubkan dan gambar yang tampak nyata yang membuat konten Anda terasa nyata.

Gambar ini menunjukkan seorang wanita dan tiga anak bermain menggunakan LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

 

*Kecerahan: 350nits (Typ.), Gamut Warna: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).

Penyesuaian mudah, dapat disesuaikan dengan tampilan apa pun

Monitor pintar kami dilengkapi dengan dudukan fleksibel yang dilengkapi engsel pegas torsi, yang menawarkan pengaturan kemiringan, putaran, ketinggian, dan Mode Potret untuk penyesuaian sudut yang mudah. ​​Basis berbentuk persegi yang tebal memastikan stabilitas, dan warna abu-abu-putih yang ramping menyatu dengan mulus di rumah atau tempat kerja mana pun.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

 

*Dudukan ini dirancang untuk menopang berat kepala antara 4 kg~6,5 kg, dan kerusakan yang disebabkan oleh pelampauan batas ini tidak tercakup dalam garansi.

Dudukan beroda dengan adaptor tersembunyi

Dengan roda putar yang kokoh, Anda dapat memindahkannya ke mana pun Anda inginkan dengan mudah, sambil menikmati mobilitas yang lancar dan stabil. Selain itu, adaptor tersembunyi menjaga kabel tetap tersembunyi dengan rapi, memastikan tampilan yang bersih dan teratur.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

 

Adaptor bawaan mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Fleksibilitas memperkuat produktivitas

Pada gambar sebelah kiri, seorang pria sedang memainkan gitar sambil membaca notasi musik di LG Smart Monitor Swing. Pada gambar sebelah kanan, tiga karyawan sedang bekerja sama menggunakan LG Smart Monitor Swing.
Pada gambar sebelah kiri, seorang pria sedang menonton LG Smart Monitor Swing bersama anjingnya, sedangkan pada gambar sebelah kanan, seorang wanita sedang mengerjakan LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

USB-C

Pusat produktivitas dengan konektivitas mudah

Tiga port USB-C memungkinkan keluaran tampilan, transfer data, dan pengisian daya perangkat (hingga 65W), memungkinkan dukungan untuk laptop Anda, semuanya sekaligus melalui satu kabel.

Laptop tersambung ke LG Smart Monitor Swing melalui USB-C. Laptop diisi dayanya melalui USB-C sambil menampilkan layar yang sama.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

*Agar berfungsi dengan baik, kabel USB-C yang disertakan dalam paket diperlukan untuk menghubungkan port USB-C ke monitor. Harap perhatikan bahwa kabel yang disertakan dapat berbeda-beda di setiap negara.

LG Switch app

Mudah dioptimalkan dengan mudah dengan LG Switch

Aplikasi LG Switch mengoptimalkan monitor Anda untuk pekerjaan dan kehidupan. Anda dapat menavigasi dan memilih fungsi pintar dengan cepat menggunakan keyboard dan mouse, sambil beralih dengan mudah antara PC dan webOS menggunakan tombol pintas. Selain itu, Anda dapat dengan mudah membagi tampilan menjadi hingga 6 bagian, mengubah desain tema, atau meluncurkan platform panggilan video dengan tombol pintas yang dipetakan.

Kontrol Cepat

Temukan kemudahan Quick Control di LG Smart Monitor Swing, yang menyediakan akses mudah ke menu melalui tindakan sederhana dengan keyboard dan mouse. Ini juga memungkinkan pergantian yang mulus antara PC dan webOS menggunakan pintasan keyboard.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

* aplikasi LG Switch adalah aplikasi khusus PC.

* Untuk mengunduh versi terbaru dari aplikasi LG Switch, kunjungi LG.com.

AirPlay 2 + Screen Share + Bluetooth

Terhubung langsung dari perangkat Anda

Bagikan konten dari perangkat pintar Anda ke monitor kami dengan mudah menggunakan AirPlay 2* (untuk perangkat Apple), Screen Share** (untuk perangkat Android). Terhubung secara instan dan nikmati pengalaman menonton dan audio yang mulus di layar yang lebih besar hanya dengan beberapa ketukan.

Layar yang sama dibagikan di LG Smart Monitor Swing, laptop, tablet, dan smartphone menggunakan AirPlay 2 dan Screen Share.

*Nama dan logo Apple serta merek terkait adalah merek dagang dari Apple Inc. Fitur yang didukung dapat bervariasi menurut negara dan wilayah.

*Untuk menggunakan AirPlay dan HomeKit dengan monitor ini, versi terbaru dari iOS, iPadOS, atau macOS direkomendasikan. Apple, AirPlay, dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang dari Apple Inc., terdaftar di AS dan negara serta wilayah lainnya. Lencana Works with Apple Home adalah merek dagang dari Apple Inc.

*Screen Share: Didukung di Android atau Windows 10 ke atas.

*Sambungkan perangkat Anda ke jaringan yang sama dengan monitor Anda.

webOS

Gunakan Home Office tanpa PC

webOS memungkinkan Anda untuk mengakses PC dan Cloud PC Anda secara jarak jauh melalui Remote PC. Fungsionalitas ini memungkinkan Anda memanfaatkan berbagai layanan home office, termasuk konferensi video dan aplikasi berbasis cloud, semua tanpa PC.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

*Keyboard, mouse, headset, dan pengontrol game, webcam (tipe Pogo) di atas tidak termasuk dalam paket (dijual terpisah).

*Remote PC hanya tersedia pada PC dengan Windows 10 Pro atau sistem operasi versi lebih baru.

*Koneksi internet dan berlangganan layanan streaming terkait diperlukan. Layanan streaming terpisah mungkin memerlukan pembayaran berlangganan, dan tidak disediakan (dibeli terpisah).

*Fungsi Remote PC didukung pada Windows 10 Pro atau versi lebih baru dan kompatibel dengan PC pihak ketiga yang mendukung koneksi remote PC, termasuk gram.

*Layanan yang didukung dapat berbeda menurut negara.

Pembaruan baru setiap tahun selama 5 tahun
dengan Program webOS yang mendapatkan penghargaan Re : Program Baru

Dapatkan manfaat dari fitur dan perangkat lunak terbaru dengan peningkatan tahunan—hingga empat kali selama lima tahun. Menerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES di kategori keamanan siber, webOS menjaga privasi dan data Anda tetap aman dengan setiap pembaruan.

*Re:Program baru webOS  berlaku untuk model LG Smart Monitor, yang akan dirilis pada tahun 2025, akan menampilkan versi webOS 24.

*Model LG Smart Monitor direncanakan untuk memperbarui bukan ke versi webOS 25, tetapi ke webOS 26.

*Pembaruan dan jadwal untuk beberapa fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model dan wilayah.

*Upgrade webOS tersedia hingga empat kali selama periode lima tahun sejak tanggal rilis produk. Ketersediaan fitur dan jadwal pembaruan dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model dan wilayah.

webOS

Berganti saluran tanpa hambatan

Berkat webOS, nikmati akses tanpa batas ke berbagai konten melalui aplikasi seperti Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, dan saluran LG gratis. Dapatkan rekomendasi yang dipersonalisasi, jelajahi aplikasi seperti Olahraga, Game, dan Kebugaran LG, dan kontrol semua dengan mudah menggunakan remote atau sentuhan. Desain tanpa bingkai 3 sisi dari bodi putih ramping meningkatkan imersi, sementara speaker stereo 5Wx2 menghadirkan suara jernih untuk pengalaman menonton yang terbaik.

Berkat webOS, nikmati akses tanpa hambatan ke berbagai konten melalui aplikasi seperti Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube, Apple TV, dan saluran LG gratis. Dapatkan rekomendasi yang dipersonalisasi, jelajahi aplikasi seperti Olahraga, Permainan, dan Kebugaran LG, dan kontrol semuanya dengan mudah menggunakan remote atau sentuhan.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan yang sebenarnya.

*Layanan streaming dan aplikasi bawaan mungkin berbeda berdasarkan negara.

*Diperlukan koneksi internet dan langganan layanan streaming. Biaya tambahan mungkin berlaku untuk beberapa layanan, karena tidak termasuk dan memerlukan langganan terpisah.

*Menyediakan berbagai aplikasi dan layanan yang disesuaikan, termasuk musik, olahraga, kantor rumah, dan permainan cloud untuk setiap akun terdaftar.

Permainan

Langsung bermain

Tidak perlu konsol game - mainkan game melalui LG Smart Monitor. Akses game cloud langsung dari Beranda dan sambungkan dengan cepat ke aplikasi streaming untuk konten game.

Musik

Disesuaikan dengan selera musik Anda

Nikmati musik yang disesuaikan secara mendalam dengan speaker stereo 5W x 2. Anda dapat mencari musik dengan mudah dan mengakses lagu yang baru saja diputar dari layanan streaming Anda dengan cepat. Selain itu, ini merekomendasikan lagu-lagu populer berdasarkan preferensi Anda.

Olahraga

Ikuti tim olahraga Anda

Dukung tim Anda dengan layanan yang dipersonalisasi. Ini menampilkan informasi terbaru tentang tim olahraga favorit Anda berdasarkan profil Anda.

LG Fitness

Kebugaran rumah yang dipersonalisasi

Ubah ruang tamu Anda menjadi gym pribadi dengan LG Fitness. Nikmati berbagai macam latihan, lacak kemajuan Anda, dan capai tujuan Anda, semuanya dari kenyamanan sofa Anda.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya. 

*Keyboard, mouse, headset, dan pengontrol game di atas tidak termasuk dalam paket (dijual terpisah). 

*Koneksi internet dan langganan layanan streaming terkait diperlukan. Layanan streaming terpisah mungkin memerlukan pembayaran langganan, dan tidak disediakan (dibeli terpisah). 

*Ketersediaan Portal Game dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah. Di wilayah yang tidak didukung, pengguna akan diarahkan ke Gaming Hub yang ada. 

*Layanan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

Kontrol Kecerahan

Kecerdasan cerah dalam cahaya apapun

Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi sumber cahaya di ruang Anda dan secara otomatis menyesuaikan kecerahan layar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jelas, baik siang maupun malam.

Gambar sebelah kiri memperlihatkan tampilan siang hari dengan fitur penyesuaian kecerahan, sedangkan gambar sebelah kanan memperlihatkan tampilan malam hari dengan fitur yang sama.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan sebenarnya.

Pemetaan Nada Dinamik

Lebih hidup dengan kecerahan dan kontras

Nikmati visual sebagaimana seharusnya dilihat, dengan Pemetaan Nada Dinamis yang menyesuaikan kecerahan dan kontras untuk detail dan realisme yang optimal. Film dan game menjadi lebih hidup dengan imersi yang kaya dan kualitas yang konsisten di semua konten.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

*Hanya tersedia apabila sinyal video HDR dimasukkan.

Layar LG Smart Monitor Swing menampilkan antarmuka ThinQ Home Dashboard.

Dashboard ThinQ Home

Mengendalikan peralatan Anda dengan mudah

Dasbor ThinQ Home membuat hidup lebih nyaman. Periksa dan kelola status peralatan dan perangkat LG Anda dengan mudah di satu layar dengan remote.

*Untuk menggunakan fitur ThinQ, silakan instal aplikasi ‘LG ThinQ’ dari Google Play Store atau Apple App Store pada ponsel cerdas Anda dan sambungkan ke Wi-Fi. Lihat bagian bantuan aplikasi untuk petunjuk penggunaan terperinci.

*Internet nirkabel di rumah diperlukan untuk mendaftarkan peralatan di aplikasi LG ThinQ.

*Fungsi sebenarnya dari aplikasi LG ThinQ dapat bervariasi, tergantung pada produk dan model.

*Produk ini terdaftar sebagai TV di aplikasi LG ThinQ. Anda dapat mengubah nama perangkat yang terdaftar di aplikasi LG ThinQ.

*Melalui aplikasi LG ThinQ, Anda dapat menggunakan kontrol volume, penunjuk, dan fungsi daya.

Kontrol suara dengan Magic Remote

Dengan aplikasi ThinQ, Anda dapat dengan mudah dikontrol dari jarak jauh menggunakan perintah suara melalui Alexa, memastikan bahwa monitor pintar berfungsi lebih dari sekadar layar. Monitor ini menjadi pusat pusat untuk semua kebutuhan hiburan dan produktivitas Anda, meningkatkan pengalaman multimedia Anda secara keseluruhan. Semua ini hanya memerlukan Magic Remote.

Seorang wanita sedang menaikkan volume LG Smart Monitor Swing menggunakan Magic Remote.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur. Mungkin berbeda dengan penggunaan sebenarnya.

*Agar berfungsi dengan baik, Anda harus menyambungkan LG Smart Monitor ke aplikasi ThinQ.

*Gambar yang ditampilkan di layar mungkin berbeda dengan gambar pada aplikasi yang sebenarnya. Layanan dapat berbeda tergantung pada wilayah/negara atau versi aplikasi.

*Anda dapat mengubah pengaturan bahasa dan wilayah dari 22 bahasa untuk 146 negara: Inggris / Korea / Spanyol / Prancis / Jerman / Italia / Portugis / Rusia / Polandia / Turki / Jepang / Arab (Saudi / UEA) / Vietnam / Thailand / Swedia / Taiwan / Indonesia / Denmark / Belanda / Norwegia / Yunani / Israel (mis.)

**Remote Control sudah termasuk dalam paket.

**Magic Remote dijual terpisah dan mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Fungsionalitas Alexa tersedia. Silakan lihat spesifikasi produk untuk detailnya.

Produktivitas di seluruh ruang kerja

Tingkatkan efisiensi bisnis dengan monitor serbaguna

Rasakan kebebasan untuk merancang bisnis Anda. Fitur serbaguna, dudukan yang dapat disesuaikan, dan konektivitas yang diperluas menjadikannya pendamping yang sempurna, beradaptasi dengan kebutuhan Anda di lingkungan kerja apa pun. Baik Anda bekerja dari kantor, lokasi klien, atau dari jarak jauh, solusi ini memberdayakan Anda untuk bekerja lebih cerdas, lebih cepat, dan lebih efisien.

Empat orang duduk mengelilingi meja, mengadakan rapat menggunakan LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Kantor pribadi: Monitor pintar kami mendukung solusi serbaguna untuk presentasi dan rapat berskala kecil di kantor pribadi Anda.

Seorang pria memegang jaket, sementara seorang wanita menyentuh layar LG Smart Monitor Swing untuk melihat informasi jaket.

Bisnis kecil: Monitor pintar kami memungkinkan kolaborasi dan ide yang mudah dan efektif dengan sentuhan sederhana.

Seorang pasien berbaring di tempat tidur rumah sakit, dengan dua profesional medis berdiri di sampingnya. LG Smart Monitor Swing berada di samping dokter.

Rumah Sakit: Monitor pintar kami dapat disesuaikan agar pasien dapat melihat hasil tes dengan nyaman tanpa harus bergerak.

Seorang pria sedang bermain golf di fasilitas golf layar dalam ruangan, dengan LG Smart Monitor Swing di sebelahnya yang menampilkan data.

Layar lapangan golf: Tempatkan monitor pintar kami di ruang dalam ruangan yang Anda inginkan untuk menciptakan area latihan golf Anda sendiri dengan mudah.

Seorang wanita sedang melihat spanduk acara yang ditampilkan pada LG Smart Monitor Swing di sebuah kafe.

Ritel: Monitor pintar kami menampilkan video promosi atau spanduk acara, menjadikannya alat yang efektif untuk promosi bisnis.

Seorang pria di ruang tunggu VIP sedang membaca berita di LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Ruang Tunggu VIP: Smart monitor kami berfungsi sebagai layar pribadi untuk pelanggan yang menunggu di ruang tunggu, menyampaikan berita atau meninjau dokumen di ruang tunggu VIP.

A woman is checking a chart on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a hotel room.

Kamar hotel: Monitor pintar kami membantu Anda tetap produktif dengan webOS bawaan, yang menawarkan aplikasi dan layanan produktivitas favorit Anda untuk membuat Anda tetap bekerja dengan lancar.

Seorang anak sedang mengikuti kelas online pada LG Smart Monitor Swing di sebuah ruangan.

Pembelajaran jarak jauh: Monitor pintar kami menghadirkan layar besar beresolusi tinggi dan dudukan yang fleksibel, sehingga memaksimalkan fokus belajar dan produktivitas Anda di rumah.

*Gambar telah disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman fitur, dan mungkin berbeda dari pengalaman penggunaan yang sesungguhnya.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    31.5

  • Resolusi

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Semua Spesifikasi

DIMENSI/BERAT

  • Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    727.4 x 1302.3 x 420

  • Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]

    727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8

  • Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]

    900 x 617 x 337

  • Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]

    21.2kg

  • Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]

    6.1kg

  • Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]

    28.8Kg

FITUR

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Kecerahan Otomatis

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Mode Reader

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Hemat Listrik Cerdas

    YES

INFO

  • Nama Produk

    Smart

  • Tahun

    2025

KONEKTIVITAS

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • USB-C

    YES(3ea)

  • USB-C (Resolusi Maks. pada Hz)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • USB-C (Transmisi Data)

    YES

  • USB-C (Pengiriman Daya)

    65W

  • Port USB Upstream

    YES (USB-C, 1ea)

  • Port USB Downstream

    YES (USB-C, 2ea)

DAYA

  • Tipe

    External Power(Adapter)

  • DC Output

    20V, 9A

  • AC Input

    100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W

  • Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

FITUR PINTAR

  • Peramban Web Lengkap

    YES

  • LG ThinQ®

    YES

AKSESORI

  • Kabel Daya

    YES

  • Adapter

    YES

  • HDMI (Warna/Panjang)

    White / 1.5m

  • HDMI

    YES

  • USB-C

    YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

  • Remote Kontrol

    YES (Slim Remote)

  • Lainnya (Aksesoris)

    USB A to C Gender, User Screw 4EA

TAMPILAN

  • Ukuran (Inch)

    31.5

  • Ukuran (cm)

    80

  • Resolusi

    3840 x 2160

  • Tipe Panel

    IPS

  • Rasio Aspek

    16:9

  • Pitch Piksel [mm]

    0.18159 x 0.18159

  • Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]

    280

  • Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]

    350

  • Rentang Warna (Min.)

    DCI-P3 90%

  • Rentang Warna (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95%

  • Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)

    1.07B

  • Bit Warna

    10bit

  • Rasio Kontras (Min.)

    700:1

  • Rasio Kontras (Typ.)

    1000:1

  • Waktu Respons

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Kurvatur

    Glare

SUARA

  • Pengeras Suara

    5W x2

  • Konektivitas Bluetooth

    YES

MEKANIKAL

  • Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan

    Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

