27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
LG UHD Monitor 4K
Large Display Immersion
27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
Vivid Color & HDR
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
Feature
AMD FreeSync™
Tilt Adjustable Stand
HDR Lebih Jelas dan Cerah
-
SDR
-
HDR Effect ON
Efek HDR Dari Konten SDR
Pengalaman Gaming Mendalam
Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™
-
Conventional
-
DAS
Bereaksi Lebih Cepat Dari Lawan
-
OFF
-
ON
Serang Lebih Dulu dalam Gelap
Lebih Hidup dan Realistis
The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR Contents
Spesifikasi Utama
-
Ukuran (Inch)
27
-
Resolusi
3840 x 2160
-
Tipe Panel
IPS
-
Rasio Aspek
16:9
-
Rentang Warna (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]
400
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Waktu Respons
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan
Tilt
Semua Spesifikasi
DIMENSI/BERAT
-
Dimensi dengan Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]
613.5 x 454.8 x 211.5
-
Dimensi tanpa Dudukan (P x L x T) [mm]
613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4
-
Dimensi dalam Pengiriman (P x L x T) [mm]
712 x 436 x 154
-
Berat dengan Dudukan [kg]
4.3
-
Berat tanpa Dudukan [kg]
3.8
-
Berat dalam Pengiriman [kg]
6.4
FITUR
-
HDR 10
YA
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
YA
-
Warna Terkalibrasi di Pabrik
YA
-
Flicker Safe
YA
-
Mode Reader
YA
-
Color Weakness
YA
-
Super Resolution+
YA
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
YA
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YA
-
Hemat Listrik Cerdas
YA
INFO
-
Nama Produk
UHD
-
Tahun
2021
KONEKTIVITAS
-
HDMI
YA(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YA(1ea)
-
Versi DP
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
DAYA
-
Tipe
Daya Eksternal (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Konsumsi Daya (Typ.)
40W
-
Konsumsi Daya (Maks.)
44W
-
Konsumsi Daya (Energy Star)
24W
-
Konsumsi Daya (Sleep Mode)
Kurang dari 0,5W (kondisi input HDMI/DP)
-
Konsumsi Daya (DC Off)
Kurang dari 0.3W
STANDAR
-
RoHS
YA
AKSESORI
-
HDMI
YA
-
Port Display
YA
TAMPILAN
-
Ukuran (Inch)
27
-
Ukuran (cm)
68.4
-
Resolusi
3840 x 2160
-
Tipe Panel
IPS
-
Rasio Aspek
16:9
-
Pitch Piksel [mm]
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Kecerahan (Min.) [cd/m²]
320
-
Kecerahan (Jenis) [cd/m²]
400
-
Rentang Warna (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Kedalaman Warna (Jumlah Warna)
1.07 Milyar
-
Rasio Kontras (Min.)
1000:1
-
Rasio Kontras (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Waktu Respons
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Sudut Pandang (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
APLIKASI SW
-
Dual Controller
YA
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YA
MEKANIKAL
-
Pengaturan Posisi Tampilan
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
