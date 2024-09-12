Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
The 4th Black Label Series LG new Chocolate BL40

The 4th Black Label Series LG new Chocolate BL40

The 4th Black Label Series LG new Chocolate BL40

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Phone Type

    Card Bar (Touch Screen)

  • Color

    16M colors TFT touchscreen

  • RF Band

    HSDPA 7.2 GPRS, EDGE, GSM 850/900/1800/1900

  • Dimension:LxWxD(mm)

    128X51X10.9

  • Weight with Batt. Standard (g)

    129

  • Standby Time, Max (hrs)

    400

  • Talk Time (hrs)

    6

  • Display

    LCD TFT 4.01" WVGA

  • External LCD (Pixel)

    345x800

  • Vibration

    Yes

  • Battery Capacity (mAh)

    Li-Ion 1,000 mAh

MESSAGING

  • SMS / EMS / MMS

    Yes

  • E-Mail

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Video MMS

    Yes

  • Predictive Text Input (T9)

    Yes

INTERNET

  • WAP (version)

    Yes (2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g)

  • Google

    Yes (dependent on service provider)

PIM

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Alarm

    Yes

  • Phonebook (# of names)

    1000 entities

ADVANCED FEATURES

  • Java (version)

    2.0

  • MIDI (poly)

    Yes (64)

  • Video Camera

    Yes

  • Built-In Game

    Yes (7)

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Speaker Phone

    Yes

  • Built-In Camera

    Yes

  • Camera Resolution (MP)

    5

  • Internal Memory

    1,1GB

  • External Memory

    MicroSD up to 32 GB (not included)

  • A-GPS Navigation

    Yes

  • MP3

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    Yes

