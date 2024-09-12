Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
New Cookie with 3MP camera and WiFi connection

KM555E

New Cookie with 3MP camera and WiFi connection

KM555E

New Cookie with 3MP camera and WiFi connection

Semua Spesifikasi

BASIC SPECIFICATION

  • Phone Type

    Card Bar (Touch Screen)

  • Color

    3" WQVGA Touch

  • QWERTY Keyboard

    Yes

  • RF Band

    EDGE, GSM 850 or 900/1800/1900

  • OS

    JAVA MIDP 2.0

  • Dimension:LxWxD(mm)

    104.9 x 52.6 x 11.95

  • Display

    LCD 3" WQVGA

  • External LCD (Pixel)

    240x400

  • Vibration

    Yes

  • SIM Toolkit

    Yes

  • Data/Fax

    Yes/No

  • Battery Capacity (mAh)

    Li-Ion 950 mAh

  • GPRS/EDGE (class)

    Yes

MESSAGING

  • SMS / EMS / MMS

    Yes/Yes/Yes

  • E-Mail

    Yes

  • Instant Messaging

    Yes

  • Video MMS

    Yes

  • Predictive Text Input (T9)

    Yes

INTERNET

  • WAP (version)

    YES - Version 2.0

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g)

DATA CONNECTIVITY

  • USB

    Yes (2.0)

  • Micro USB

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes (2.0 EDR)

PIM

  • Scheduler

    Yes

  • Alarm

    Yes

  • Phonebook (# of names)

    1000 entities

ADVANCED FEATURES

  • Java (version)

    MIDP 2.0

  • MIDI (poly)

  • Video Camera

    Yes

  • Built-In Game

    Yes

  • FM Radio

    Yes

  • Speaker Phone

    Yes

  • Built-In Camera

    Yes

  • Camera Resolution (MP)

    3.0

  • Internal Memory

    40MB

  • External Memory

    Micro SD (up to 8GB)

  • MP3

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Touch Screen

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    Yes

