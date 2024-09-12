We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
New Cookie with 3MP camera and WiFi connection
BASIC SPECIFICATION
-
Phone Type
Card Bar (Touch Screen)
-
Color
3" WQVGA Touch
-
QWERTY Keyboard
Yes
-
RF Band
EDGE, GSM 850 or 900/1800/1900
-
OS
JAVA MIDP 2.0
-
Dimension:LxWxD(mm)
104.9 x 52.6 x 11.95
-
Display
LCD 3" WQVGA
-
External LCD (Pixel)
240x400
-
Vibration
Yes
-
SIM Toolkit
Yes
-
Data/Fax
Yes/No
-
Battery Capacity (mAh)
Li-Ion 950 mAh
-
GPRS/EDGE (class)
Yes
MESSAGING
-
SMS / EMS / MMS
Yes/Yes/Yes
-
Yes
-
Instant Messaging
Yes
-
Video MMS
Yes
-
Predictive Text Input (T9)
Yes
INTERNET
-
WAP (version)
YES - Version 2.0
-
Wi-Fi
Yes (Wi-Fi 802.11 b,g)
DATA CONNECTIVITY
-
USB
Yes (2.0)
-
Micro USB
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes (2.0 EDR)
PIM
-
Scheduler
Yes
-
Alarm
Yes
-
Phonebook (# of names)
1000 entities
ADVANCED FEATURES
-
Java (version)
MIDP 2.0
-
MIDI (poly)
•
-
Video Camera
Yes
-
Built-In Game
Yes
-
FM Radio
Yes
-
Speaker Phone
Yes
-
Built-In Camera
Yes
-
Camera Resolution (MP)
3.0
-
Internal Memory
40MB
-
External Memory
Micro SD (up to 8GB)
-
MP3
Yes
-
Bluetooth
Yes
-
Touch Screen
Yes
-
Video Recording
Yes
