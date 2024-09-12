Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG K8 LTE

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG K8 LTE

LGK350K

LG K8 LTE

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

NETWORK

  • 2G

    GSM 850/900/1800/1900

  • 3G

    HSPA+ 42Mbps B1/B5/B8

  • LTE

    B3, B7, B20

CHIPSET

  • Baseband

    MT6735

  • Application Processor

    1.3GHz Quad core

MEMORY

  • Internal(RAM)

    1.5GB

  • Internal(ROM)

    8GB

DISPLAY

  • Size(Inch)

    5.0"

  • Resolution

    HD (1280 x 720)

TOUCH

  • Type

    In-Cell Touch

  • Resolution

    5 Φ

CAMERA

  • Rear(Pixel # @ FPS)

    8MP @ 30 FPS

  • Rear(Focus (Laser / OIS))

    AF (X/X)

  • Rear(Module Type)

    CIS

  • Rear(# of Flash)

    0.9

  • Front(Pixel # @ FPS)

    5MP @ 30 FPS

BATTERY

  • Capacity / Type

    2125mAh / Li-ion

  • DoU

    1

ACOUSTIC

  • Receiver/Speaker/3.5phi

    1206 / 1612 / Yes

  • # of mic.

    2

  • Audio Zoom

    X

PUI

  • LED Indicator

    X

  • Vibrator

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 b / g / n

  • Wi-Fi Direct

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Concurrency

    Yes

  • BT

    4.2

  • BT Profile

    LG Standard Profile

  • A-GPS

    Yes

  • USB Connectivity

    2.0

SENSOR

  • Proximity

    Yes

  • Accelerometer

    Yes

  • Digital compass

    Yes

INBOX

  • TA Type

    0.85A

  • Data Cable

    Yes

  • Ear Mic.

    Open

  • Manual

    QSG

  • External Memory

    Micro SD Slot only

SW SPEC

  • OS / UI

    M OS / 4.2(TBD)

  • Codec

    v1.4, LOW

MARKET /OPERATOR REQUIREMENT

  • SIM type

    nano SIM

  • # of SIM

    Dual

  • Etc.

    FM Radio

Apa yang orang katakan

