LG Member Days

Nantikan LG Member Days Mulai
18 September 2024

Segera Daftar Member LG Sekarang!

00 Day 00 Hour 00 Minute 00 Second

lg promo

Diskon Member LG

Buy More, Save More & Extra 5% Voucher & Limited Offer

Temukan Promo Terbaik Kami untuk Anda.

Perbarui Barang Elektronik di rumah Anda dengan harga yang luar biasa.

Hot Deals Produk LG Member Days

Penawaran terbatas dengan potongan voucher hingga 25%

Diskon hingga 15% Item Tertentu!

Beli lebih banyak Hemat hingga 15%!

Package Deal Member Days

Dapatkan Voucher 5% untuk produk diatas Rp. 5.000.000

Mendaftarlah sebagai Anggota LG dan manfaatkan banyak diskon khusus.

Perbarui peralatan di rumah Anda dengan penawaran LG Member Days.

Daftar Sekarang

Promosi berlaku dari 18 hingga 30 September 2024. Berlaku untuk produk tertentu yang dibeli di www.LG.com/id. Untuk mendapatkan potongan harga khusus, pelanggan harus mendaftar sebagai Anggota LG. Voucher promosi ini tidak dapat digabungkan dengan promosi lainnya dan hanya dapat digunakan satu kali untuk Anggota LG. Diskon. Lihat Syarat dan Ketentuan di www.LG.com/id.