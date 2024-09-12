Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

HU810PW

LG HU810PW 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

(0)
HU810PW
LG CineBeam Laser 4K Projector
Home Cinema Projector

Kualitas Optimal Untuk Setiap Gambar Pada Berbagai Lingkungan

Proyektor home cinema untuk menangani berbagai film favorit Anda

*CES® Innovation Awards diberikan pada produk berdasarkan material yang diberikan dari masing-masing penerima penghargaan. CTA tidak memverifikasi akurasi dari tiap materi ataupun melakukan pengujian.

Performance

 

8.3 Mega Pixels Real 4K UHD
DCI-P3 97%* Dual Laser (Merah & Biru)
2,000,000:1 Contrast Ratio Tingkat Hitam

Teknologi Gambar

 

Brightness Optimizer
Iris Mode
Adaptive Contrast

Penggunaan

 

webOS
AirPlay
Screen Share

*Nilai rata-rata dapat berbeda diantara mode gambar.

Real 4K UHD Laser Projector

Kualitas Gambar Mengagumkan

Dengan 8.3 mega pixels dari teknologi 4K UHD Laser, LG CineBeam memberikan tingkat presisi dan detail pada bentang layar hingga 300-inch. Dengan contrast ratio 2,000,000:1 pada warna hitam, dapat mengekspresikan warna hitam yang dalam. Disamping itu, juga dapat memberikan akurasi baik pada warna, berkat color gamut 97% dari DCI-P3*.

8.3M Pixels

 

Real 4K UHD

DCI-P3 97%*

 

Dual Laser (Red & Blue)

2,000,000:1

 

Contrast Ratio Black Level

  • FULL HD

  • UHD 4K 8.3 Megapixel

*Tingkat rata-rata dapat berbeda bergantung mode gambar.

Brightness Optimizer

Iris Mode

Didesain untuk Lingkungan Cerah dan Gelap

Bergantung kondisi cahaya lingkungan saat menyaksikan, Anda dapat mengganti iris mode.


  • ← Iris’s maximum aperture

  • Iris’s minimum aperture →

Mode Ruang Gelap

 

Optimized brightness for dark room. Recommended white brightness lowest (best) black level with iris’s min. aperture.

Mode Ruang Cerah

 

White and black goes up together, which makes picture visible and vivid with iris’s max. aperture.

Adaptive Contrast
Adaptive Contrast

Menyesuaikan Laser Output pada Adegan

Adaptive Contrast memberikan lebih banyak kedalaman warna dengan mengadaptasi penyesuaian Laser output pada gambar, untuk menciptakan contrast ratio tinggi. Adegan cerah tampak lebih cerah, adegan gelap tampak detail dengan warna hitam lebih dalam dan detail bayangan.
Filmmaker Mode

Filmmaker Mode

Rasakan Emosi Dari Content Creator

Mode Filmmaker mematikan penghalusan gerakan dan pengaturan video lainnya. Hal ini memberikan gambar yang sesuai dengan keinginan kreator untuk ditampilkan.
HDR pro

HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG dan HGiG

HDR pro meningkatkan kualitas dengan membuat bagian cerah menjadi lebih cerah dan bagian yang gelap menjadi lebih gelap dengan tetap menampilkan detail pada bagian gelap. Ini membuatnya kompatibel dengan hampir seluruh standar industri HDR.
Dynamic Tone Mapping – menggunakan rentang sinyal (frame by frame) dibandingkan dengan sinyal sederhana.
HDR10 – Individual tone can be adjusted for each colour within a scene.
HLG is a backwards-compatible HDR standard and begins with a SDR signal that any TV can use.
HGiG helps you to enjoy HDR console games from PlayStation and Xbox.

*HDR pro meliputi hampir seluruh varian HDR, termasuk HDR10, Dynamic Tone Mapping, HLG, HGiG dan spesifikasi lainnya.

webOS 5.0
webOS 5.0

Cara Cerdas Mengakses Konten

Dengan webOS 5.0, Anda dapat mengeksplorasi berbagai acara TV dan film dengan terhubung mudah ke jaringan Wi-Fi. Anda juga dapat menyaksikan konten video dengan built-in apps.

Lens Shift & Zoom x1.6

Instalasi Fleksibel dan Mudah

Dengan Lens Shift (V ± 60%, H ± 24%) & Zoom x1.6, Anda dapat memasang perangkat dimana saja dan mengatur layar sesuai dengan ukuran dan lokasi yang diinginkan.

Lens Shift V ± 60%, H ± 24%

Zoom x1.6

Perkenalkan Teknologi Termutakhir Dari Spesialis Home Cinema

eARC

 

eARC mmberikan audio hingga 32 channels, termasuk 8-channel, 24-bit/192KHz data stream tanpa kompresi pada kecepatan hingga to 38Mbps.

HDMI 2.1

 

Proyektor menampilkan gambar resolusi tinggi dengan koneksi HDMI 2.1 yang dapat memberikan gambar 10-bit dengan 444RGB.

AirPlay Miracast® Bluetooth

Koneksi Nirkabel Canggih

Anda dapat berbagi layar dan suara secara nyaman dengan AirPlay (iOS devices), Screen Share (perangkat mendukung wireless Miracast®) dan pairing Bluetooth.

AirPlay Miracast® Bluetooth

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PROJECTION SYSTEM

  • Native Resolution

    4K UHD (3840 x 2160)

  • Brightness (ANSI Lumen)2)

    2700

  • Contrast Ratio (Full On Full Off)

    2,000,000:1

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

    28 dB(A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Med.

    27 dB(A)↓

  • Noise (typical) - Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

    26 dB(A)↓

  • Uniformorty(JBMMA 9point)

    85%↑

  • Projection Lens - Focus (Auto / Motorized / Manual)

    Manual

  • Projection Lens - Zoom

    1.6 x

  • Projection Image - Screen Size

    40" ~ 300"

  • Projection Image - Standard / 100" (lens to wall)

    150""@4.3~6.9m 100""@2.9~4.6m 40""@1.1~1.8m

  • Projection Image - Throw Ratio

    1.3 - 2.08

  • Lens Shift

    V +-60% / H +-24%

  • Projection Offset

    0% (+110% ~ -110%)

  • Light source - Type

    Dual Laser (B LD+G-rap Phophor, R LD)

  • Light source - Life High Brightness

    20,000 Hrs

  • Light source - Life Economic

    30,000 Hrs

GENERAL SPECIFICATION

  • OSD Language

    English(UK) / French/ Spanish/ German / Portuguese / Dutch / Russian / Polish/ Hungarian / Romanian / Slovenian / Croatian / Bulgarian/ Serbian /Italian /Czech /Turkish/Slovak Arabic / ChineseSimplified/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish / India / English

  • Aspect Ratio Control

    16:9/Original/Full Wide/4:3/Vertical Zoom

  • Sound - Output

    5W + 5W Stereo

  • Sound - Clear Voice

    Yes (Clear Voice lll)

  • Sound - Dolby Atmos compatible

    Yes (Pass through)

  • Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

    337 x 410 x 145

  • Net Weight (kg or g)

    11kg

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    300W

  • Stand-by Power

    <0.5W

  • Power Supply

    100V – 240V @ 50 ~ 60 Hz (PSU Built-in)

  • Operation Temperature

    0 ~ 40℃

  • Input Signal Compatibility - Digital(HDMI)

    Up to 4K (4096x2160) (60Hz, 50Hz, 24Hz)

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

  • Audio out

    S/PDIF 1(Optical)

  • RJ45

    1

  • HDMI

    3 (HDMI2.1* : 1EA / HDMI2.0 : 2EA) *ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), up to 24Gbps (input) / 4:4:4/RGB 10 bit (output)

  • USB Type-A

    2 (USB2.0)

OS/CONNECTIVITY

  • Platform (OS, UI)

    webOS 5.0 (Smart)

  • Home Dashboard (Input, IoT with OCF device)

    Yes (OCF/UEI IoT not supported)

  • Background Image

    Yes

  • Premium CP

    Yes

  • Contents Store (LG App Store)

    Yes

  • Contents Suggestion

    Yes

  • Internet Browser

    Yes

  • Voice Recognition - Speaker Compatible (works-with)

    Apple Homekit works-with

  • Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting Android/Window device)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Airplay 2 (iOS/Mac Video Casting, mirroring, Audio Streaming)

    Yes (up to 4K/30Hz)

  • Contents Sharing (with DLNA supporting device)

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth Sound out

    Yes

  • Bluetooth - Bluetooth AV(Lip) Sync Control

    Yes

  • LG Sound Sync(with Sound Bar)

    Yes

  • HDMI ARC(Audio Return Channel)

    Yes (eARC)

  • HDMI simplink(CEC)

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDCP2.2 (HDCP2.3)

  • Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

    Yes

  • USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

    Yes

  • Setting Guide

    Yes (Bean Bird)

  • HID (Keyboard/Mouse/GamePad Connection Thru USB)

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

    Yes (Min/Med/Max)

  • Eco Function - Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

  • Eco Function - Time Power On/Off (On Time / Off Time)

    Yes (On / Off)

  • Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

    Yes

  • Eco Function - HDD Eco Mode

    Yes

PICTURE QUALITY AND SETTING

  • Processor

    Quad Core

  • HDR

    HDR10, HLG

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • HDR Tone Mapping

    Yes (Auto, Dynamic/frame by frame)

  • Brightness Optimizer - Iris Mode

    Yes (BrightRoom / Medium / Darkroom / User

  • Brightness Optimizer - Adaptive Contrast

    Yes (High / Medium / Low / Off)

  • TruMotion

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Cinema Screen (Real Cinema)

    Yes (up to 4096x2160)

  • Upscaler

    Yes (4K)

  • Super Resolution (Expert Control)

    Yes (4K)

  • FILMMAKER mode

    Yes

  • HGiG (HDR Gamming Interest Group) mode

    Yes

  • Digital Keystone Correction

    V-Keystone

  • Image Flip

    Yes (Horizontal/Vertical)

  • Smooth Gradation

    Yes

  • Black Level Control

    Yes

  • Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Color Temperature Adjustment

    Yes

  • Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color Management System (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Color gamut setting (Expert control)

    Yes

  • Gamma Correction (Expert control)

    Yes

  • White balance setting (Expert control)

    Yes

ADDED FEATURES

  • Quick(Instant) Power on/off

    Yes (on 12 Sec ↓ / off 2 Sec)

  • Store Mode

    Yes

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Cabinet Color

    White

  • Local Key

    Joystick

  • Kensington Lock

    Yes

  • Leg-Stand

    Yes

  • Ceiling mount hole (for bracket)

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Manual (Full or Simple Book)

    Simple Book

  • Warranty Card

    Yes

  • Remote control (Battery included) - Motion

    Yes (Magic Lighting Remote)

  • Conformances(Regulation)

    CE/CB

Apa yang orang katakan

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.

Produk Kami