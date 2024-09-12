We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery
LG CineBeam LED Projector with Built-in Battery
Image of PH30N projector
*Battery life may vary depending on usage and setup configuration.
Semua Spesifikasi
PROJECTION SYSTEM
-
Display Type
DLP
-
Resolution
HD (1280 x 720)*
-
Screen Size
25" ~ 100"
-
Projection Image
40"@4.6ft, 100"@10.8ft
-
Aspect Ratio
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./16:9/Cinema Zoom
-
Zoom
Fixed
-
Brightness
Up to 250 ANSI Lumens**
-
Brightness** (ANSI Lumen)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
100,000:1
-
Lamp Life
Up to 30,000 hrs
-
Light Source
LED
-
Noise (Economic / Normal / High brightness)
25↓/28↓/30dB (A)↓
-
Digital Keystone Correction
Auto Keystone (vertical)
-
*
HD resolution with 0.9 million discrete pixels projected by XPR (Expanded Pixel Resolution) video processing
-
**
The brightness is based on the perceived brightness equivalent to the brightness of lamp projector
WIRELESS
-
Screen Share (with Miracast supporting device)
Yes
-
Bluetooth (with Speaker)
Yes
AUDIO
-
Bluetooth sound out
Yes
-
Built-in Speakers
1W Mono
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Adjustment
Yes
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
Audio out
1 (Φ3.5)
-
HDMI®
1
-
USB Type A
1 (USB2.0)
POWER
-
Embedded Battery
Up to 2 hours
-
Power Supply (Voltage/Hz)
Adapter 48W (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Power Consumption
42W
-
Standby Mode
<0.5W
ACCESSORIES/MANUAL
-
Remote Control
1 Standard (Battery included)
-
Manual
Simple Book
-
Warranty Card
Yes
-
Adaptor
Yes
-
Power Cord
Yes
GENERAL
-
2020 Model
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Product (W x H x D) / inch
5.1" x 1.5" x 5.1"
-
Weight (lbs)
1.1 lbs
-
UPC
719192636170
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.