About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Find It, Get It

Find It, Get It

Find and Save 11%

Tebak total produk LG yang anda temukan pada gambar ini dan dapatkan
ekstra voucher 11% untuk Flash Frenzy!
*Angka total produk dapat anda gunakan untuk lengkapi kode dibawah.

 

Jawaban: LG**ID

Members OnlyFlash FrenzySpecial Deals VoucherStack Your SavingsYour Product, Our Promise

Member Specials

Ingin dapat benefit ekstra? Gabung Sekarang!

Daftar Sekarang
Welcome Voucher

Welcome Voucher 5%

Voucher untuk penggunaan pertama. Tidak dapat digabung voucher lain.

Diskon Member

Diskon Member 2%

Potongan langsung 2% berlaku untuk semua produk di lg.com

Flash Frenzy

Flash Frenzy

Masukan kode voucher sesuai dengan jawaban Anda pada gambar diatas sebelum waktu habis!

Flash Frenzy Extra 11%

Special Deals

Special Deals

Dapatkan voucher eksklusif 11.11 spesial hingga Rp 10.000.000!

11.11 Special Deals Voucher

Stack Your Savings

Stack Your Savings

Makin hemat dengan penawaran bundling & free gift!

Stack Your Savings

TV Get TV

TV Get TV

Dapatkan Smart TV LG Setiap Pembelian TV LG Pilihan!

Buy TV Get Free TV

Your Product, Our Promise

Your Product, Our Promise

Your Product, Our Promise

Free Installation
LG Bright Care