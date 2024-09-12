Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Soundbar untuk kanal TV 2.1 S40T

(0)
Tampilan depan LG Soundbar S40T dan subwoofer

LG Soundbar dengan latar belakang hitam yang disorot dengan lampu sorot.

Pendamping suara ideal untuk LG TV Anda

Lengkapi pengalaman LG TV dengan soundbar yang dengan indah melengkapi desain dan performa suaranya.

Lanskap suara dahsyat mengitari Anda

LG Remote sedang mengarah ke LG TV dengan LG Soundbar di bawahnya. LG TV sedang menampilkan menu WOW Interface pada layar. LG Soundbar, LG TV dan subwoofer berada di ruang keluarga sedang menampilkan gambar layar dengan memutar pertujukan musik. Dua cabang gelombang suara putih terdiri dari proyek tetesan dari soundbar dan subwoofer sedang menciptakan efek suara dari bawah. LG Soundbar dengan tiga layar TV yang berbeda di atasnya. Satu layar menampilkan film, satu layar menampilkan konser, dan layar lainnya menampilkan siaran berita. Di bawah soundbar, terdapat tiga ikon untuk menunjukkan setiap genre.

*Gambar layar simulasi. 

LG Soundbar melengkapi pengalaman LG TV

WOW Interface

Kemudahan tepat di ujung jari Anda

Akses WOW Interface melalui LG TV Anda untuk kontrol soundbar yang jernih dan sederhana, seperti mengubah mode suara, profil, dan mengakses fitur praktis lainnya. 

LG Remote sedang mengarah ke LG TV dengan LG Soundbar di bawahnya. LG TV sedang menampilkan menu WOW Interface pada layar.

*Gambar layar simulasi. 

**Penggunaan Remote LG TV terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***TV yang Kompatibel Dengan WOW Interface: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/77/75, UHD UT90/UT80/UT73/UR/UQ. TV yang kompatibel dengan FHD 63 mungkin bervariasi menurut tahun rilis.

****TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOW Orchestra: OLED M4/G4/C4/B4/Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. TV yang kompatibel mungkin bervariasi menurut tahun rilis. Dukungan QNED 80 terbatas pada model 2022 dan 2023.

*****Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

******WOW Interface mungkin bervariasi tergantung model soundbar.

Rasakan setiap detail panorama audio

2.1ch Suara Terbaik

Suara sekitar yang memikat

Jadilah bagian dari suasana saat suara surround 2.1ch 300W dan subwoofer menghasilkan lanskap suara yang berani dan hidup.

LG Soundbar, LG TV dan subwoofer berada di ruang keluarga sedang menampilkan gambar layar dengan memutar pertujukan musik. Dua cabang gelombang suara putih terdiri dari proyek tetesan dari soundbar dan subwoofer sedang menciptakan efek suara dari bawah.

*Gambar layar simulasi. 

Suara mengindera bagaimana Anda ingin mendengarkan

AI Sound Pro

Setiap suasana dan genre terdengar indah

AI Sound Pro mendeteksi apa yang Anda lihat dari beragam genre, lalu menerapkan pengaturan yang ideal.

LG Soundbar against a black backdrop highlighted by a spotlight.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Suara jernih untuk planet yang bersih

Daur Ulang di Bagian Dalam

Suku cadang internal yang terbuat dari plastik daur ulang

LG Soundbar menggunakan plastik daur ulang untuk suku cadang bagian atas dan bawah. Buktikan bahwa kami menganut lebih banyak pendekatan berorientasi lingkungan pada produksi soundbar.

Terdapat perspektif frontal soundbar di samping dan gambaran rangka baja soundbar di depan. Pengamatan secara miring pada bagian belakang rangka baja soundbar dengan tulisan "Plastik Daur Ulang" yang menandakan tepi rangka.

*Sertifikasi pasti dapat bervariasi menurut model soundbar.

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

***Penggunaan plastik dan sertifikasi daur ulang mungkin bervariasi tergantung model.

Daur Ulang di Bagian Luar

Kain jersey terbuat dari botol plastik.

Semua LG Soundbar dirancang dengan penuh arti dengan pertimbangan yang saksama untuk memastikan persentase penggunaan ulang bahan yang tinggi. Standar Daur Ulang Global menyatakan bahwa kain jersey poliester terbuat dari botol plastik.

Sebuah piktogram menampilkan botol plastik dengan tulisan "botol plastik" di bawahnya. Panah di sisi kanan menunjuk ke simbol daur ulang dengan frasa "Terlahir Kembali sebagai Jersey Poliester" di bawahnya. Panah di sisi kanan menunjuk ke bagian kiri LG soundbar dengan frasa "LG Soundbar dengan Kain Daur Ulang" di bawahnya.

*Sertifikasi pasti dapat bervariasi menurut model soundbar.

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

***Penggunaan plastik dan sertifikasi daur ulang mungkin bervariasi tergantung model.

Kemasan Bubur Kertas

Kemasan dibuat dengan bubur kertas daur ulang

LG Soundbar telah disertifikasi oleh SGS sebagai Eco Product Lingkungan karena perubahan pada kemasan bagian dalam dari busa EPS (Styrofoam) dan kantong plastik menjadi bubur kertas cetak daur ulang — alternatif ramah lingkungan yang masih melindungi produk.

Kemasan LG Soundbar dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan. Logo Energy Star Logo SGS Eco Product

*Sertifikasi pasti dapat bervariasi menurut model soundbar.

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

***Penggunaan plastik dan sertifikasi daur ulang mungkin bervariasi tergantung model.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

  • Main

    1,65 kg

  • Berat Seluruh

    7,6 kg

  • Subwoofer

    4,2 kg

AKSESORIS

  • Remot Kontrol

    Ya

  • Kartu Garansi

    Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ya

  • Dolby Digital

    Ya

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Ya

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Ya

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.3

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optikal

    1

  • USB

    1

KENYAMANAN

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Ya

  • Mode Suara Berbagi TV

    Ya

  • WOW Interface

    Ya

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

  • Main

    720 x 63 x 87 mm

  • Subwoofer

    171 x 320 x 252 mm

SEMUA

  • Jumlah dari Saluran

    2.1

  • Jumlah dari Pengeras Suara

    3 EA

  • Daya Keluar

    300 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Ya

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Ya

DAYA

  • Konsumsi Daya (Utama)

    22 W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Subwoofer)

    35 W

  • Daya Mati Konsumsi (Utama)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Daya Mati Konsumsi (Subwoofer)

    0.5 W ↓

SUARA EFEK

  • AI Sound Pro

    Ya

  • Cinema

    Ya

  • Game

    Ya

  • Standar

    Ya

