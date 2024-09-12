Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Sound Bar S75Q

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

LG Sound Bar S75Q

S75Q

LG Sound Bar S75Q

(0)
Front view with rear speaker

Sound bar LG S75Q dan TV LG ditempatkan bersama di ruang tamu. TV menyala, menampilkan gambar hitam putih.

 

 

 

Paling Cocok
dengan TV LG

Hubungkan LG Sound Bar dengan LG TV untuk

pengalaman audio yang mendalam.

Jajaran Sound Bar 2022 akan memiliki pembaruan perangkat lunak baru. Ada grafik suara di belakang teks.

*Pembaruan ini untuk jajaran Sound Bar 2022.

**S95QR / S90QY / S80QR / S80QY akan diperbarui secara otomatis melalui Wi-Fi, S75Q / S75QR / S75QC / SH7Q / S65Q / S60Q / S40Q dapat diperbarui melalui aplikasi LG Sound Bar.

WOW Orchestra Menciptakan Suara yang Menawan

LG Sound Bar menghadirkan suara harmonis yang sempurna dengan TV LG. Perangkat ini menggunakan suara LG TV dan LG Sound Bar sekaligus untuk pengalaman mendengarkan terbaik. Rasakan setiap detail suara.

Gelombang suara berwarna biru yang bervariasi sedang dilepaskan dari Sound Bar dan TV. Tanda NEW ditampilkan di sudut kiri atas.

* TV yang kompatibel: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian. Diperlukan koneksi jaringan untuk pembaruan.

Kontrol Mudah dengan WOW Interface

Sekarang, kenyamanan ada di tangan Anda. Kendalikan Sound Bar Anda melalui TV LG dengan satu remote. Dengan satu klik pada remote, Anda dapat melihat menu dan pengaturan Sound Bar di layar TV. Seperti kontrol volume, memeriksa status koneksi, dan bahkan memilih mode suara.

*Kontrol Mode Sound Bar dapat bervariasi menurut model sound bar.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***TV yang kompatibel: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**** Fitur ini mendukung pemeriksaan status Sound Bar dan mengubah pengaturan melalui TV di layar, pencocokan tingkat volume (40-100), Kontrol Mode Sound Bar.

*****Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian. Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

Desain yang serasi

LG Sound Bars sangat cocok dengan TV LG untuk menyempurnakan hiburan dan interior Anda. Cukup atur LG Sound Bar dengan TV LG untuk membuat ruangan Anda terlihat modern.

Suara yang Ditingkatkan dengan Prosesor AI TV LG

Pasangan yang sempurna untuk TV LG Anda, LG Sound Bar memiliki TV Sound Mode Share, yang menggunakan prosesor suara TV LG Anda untuk menganalisis konten yang Anda sukai dan menghadirkan suara yang lebih jernih dan lebih baik. Mulai dari menonton berita hingga bermain game, Anda dapat menikmati TV LG dengan cara terbaik.

Suara Bioskop 3.1.2ch yang luar biasa dan imersif

3.1.2 Channel Audio, daya 380W - LG Sound Bar S75Q memungkinkan Anda menikmati hiburan rumah favorit dengan suara surround.

Di ruang tamu, TV LG terpasang di dinding. Sebuah film sedang diputar di layar TV. LG Sound bar berada tepat di bawah TV pada rak berwarna krem dengan speaker belakang ditempatkan di sebelah kiri. Logo Dolby Atmos dan DTS:X ditampilkan di bagian tengah bawah gambar.

*Dolby dan Dolby Vision adalah merek dagang terdaftar dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. Simbol double-D adalah merek dagang dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat Menciptakan Kubah Suara Virtual

LG Sound Bar S75Q mendorong batas pengalaman hiburan. Sound Bar Anda menghadirkan Triple Level Spatial Sound - pengalaman suara yang lebih imersif dan akurat. Dengan menggunakan mesin 3D terkait HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), Sound Bar Anda menciptakan lapisan tengah virtual. Ini berarti bahwa lapisan suara tersebut mewujudkan suara surround yang canggih yang hanya dapat Anda rasakan di teater.

Sound wavers berbentuk kubah biru dengan 3 lapisan menutupi Sound bar dan TV di ruang tamu. Tanda NEW ditampilkan di sudut kiri atas

*'Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat' tersedia dalam Mode CINEMA / AI Sound Pro pada Sound Bar.

**Lapisan tengah dibuat menggunakan saluran speaker Sound Bar. Suara speaker depan dan speaker depan-atas disintesis untuk membangun bidang suara.

***Jika tidak ada speaker belakang, bidang belakang tidak dapat dibuat.

Pengalaman Audio Multi-Saluran yang Melebihi Ekspektasi

Dengan LG Sound Bar S75Q, konten Anda terdengar lebih baik dari sebelumnya. Perangkat ini membagi audio dua saluran menjadi audio multi-saluran, mengoptimalkan apa yang Anda dengar.

*Tersedia AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game modes.

Dari kiri, gambar speaker belakang, Close up TV LG, menunjukkan dudukan pada layar dan LG Sound Bar di bawah. Di sebelah kanan, Searah jarum jam dari atas ke bawah: close-up LG Sound Bar. TV LG, menunjukkan pantai saat matahari terbenam, dan LG Sound Bar, speaker belakang ditempatkan di ruang tamu.

Meridian Audio Technology

Bermitra untuk Memajukan Suara

Kemitraan LG dengan Meridian Audio, pemimpin dalam audio beresolusi tinggi, identik dengan solusi yang meningkatkan kenikmatan musik dan film ke tingkat yang lebih tinggi. Rasakan performa suara terbaik dengan LG Sound Bar.

"ampak dekat LG Sound Bar sisi kiri dengan logo Meridian yang ditampilkan di sudut kiri bawah pada produk. "

Pakar Audio Bergengsi dari Inggris, Meridian

Meridian berkomitmen untuk memberikan pengalaman mendengarkan yang terbaik di lingkungan apa pun. Melalui keahlian dalam psikoakustik, ilmu tentang bagaimana kita mendengar dan memahami suara, Meridian memahami apa yang paling penting bagi telinga manusia. Teknologi DSP Meridian dan penyetelan suara yang dipesan lebih dahulu diterapkan untuk memastikan apa pun yang Anda dengarkan, dan di mana pun Anda mendengarkan, kinerja suara yang paling akurat dan otentik dapat dicapai.

Ilustrasi. Searah jarum jam dari kiri atas: mikrofon pada dudukan dengan lampu sorot, Meridian dari dekat, speaker Meridian hitam, dan meja R&D Meridian.

Teknologi dan Keahlian Terkemuka Meridian

Filosofi Meridian yang ketat dan berdasarkan penelitian telah mempertahankan posisi mereka pada batas-batas apa yang mungkin dalam suara. Sebagai Pelopor Audio Resolusi Tinggi dan Ahli Pemrosesan Sinyal Digital (DSP), Meridian telah memainkan peran integral dalam pengembangan dan adopsi teknologi perintis.

Teknologi dan Keahlian Terkemuka Meridian

Pemrosesan Sinyal Digital

DSP memungkinkan kontrol mutlak atas sinyal audio, memungkinkan desain teknologi canggih dan penyetelan suara untuk meningkatkan performa suara di lingkungan apa pun.

Gambar chip dari chip DSP

Meridian Horizon adalah teknologi upmixing unik yang memberikan audio multisaluran yang imersif dari konten stereo.

Ketika mendengarkan rekaman stereo dua saluran, "sweet-spot" pendengaran di mana pencitraan yang akurat dialami sangat kecil, dan jika pendengar sedikit saja melenceng, pencitraan akan rusak. Meridian Horizon mencampurkan stereo dua saluran ke konfigurasi loudspeaker apa pun dan pencampuran adaptifnya memperlakukan frekuensi tinggi dan rendah secara terpisah, untuk mengoptimalkan isyarat pelokalan suara secara psikoakustik. Hal ini menghasilkan pencitraan yang lebih stabil, dengan sweet-spot yang lebih besar, dan pengalaman mendengarkan yang lebih imersif.

Gambar kecil Meridian Horizon. Putar video.

Audio Resolusi Tinggi yang Seharusnya Didengar

Audio Resolusi Tinggi menghadirkan kecepatan sampling 96kHz dan kedalaman 24bit, untuk suara yang lebih akurat dan pengalaman mendengarkan yang lebih menyenangkan. Nikmati musik seperti yang dimaksudkan oleh para artis dengan Audio Resolusi Tinggi untuk ketepatan yang jernih. 

Gambar lengkap Sound bar LG dengan logo LG di sudut kanan bawah produk. Logo Hi-Res AUDIO ditampilkan di sebelah kanan atau gambar.

Pengalaman Hiburan Rumah yang Lengkap

Cukup sambungkan LG Sound Bar Anda ke LG TV dan nikmati suara yang luar biasa, visual yang memukau, dan pengalaman hiburan yang unik.

TV LG menampilkan seseorang yang sedang melakukan bungee jumping, dan LG Sound Bar ditempatkan di bawah TV

Movies

Passthrough 4K untuk Resolusi Lossless

LG Sound Bar S75Q menghadirkan konten 4K, termasuk HDR dan Dolby Vision, dengan penurunan kualitas atau performa yang minimal untuk pengalaman TV & audio yang terhubung sepenuhnya.

*Dolby, Dolby Atmos, dan simbol double-D adalah merek dagang terdaftar dari Dolby Laboratories.

TV LG berada di dinding, menampilkan permainan balap. LG Sound Bar diletakkan di rak coklat, tepat di bawah TV LG. Seorang pria memegang joy stick.

Permainan

Suara yang Mengubah Permainan dengan Dolby Atmos

Larut dalam aksi dengan suara Dolby Atmos tingkat bos.

TV LG menampilkan konser, dan LG Sound Bar ditempatkan di bawah TV LG. Di sebelah kiri, speaker belakang berada di rak berwarna cokelat.

Musik

Menghembuskan Nafas Kehidupan ke dalam Setiap Karya Musik

Setiap lagu menjadi lebih hidup dengan suara Dolby Atmos yang realistis.

Suara yang Direkayasa untuk Apa yang Anda Nikmati

Dengan AI Sound Pro, algoritme cerdas LG Sound Bar menganalisis konten Anda untuk menghadirkan suara yang optimal, baik saat Anda menonton film, mengikuti berita, atau mendengarkan musik.

Baik untuk Bumi dari Awal hingga Akhir

Dari produksi hingga pengiriman, proses tertentu kami bersertifikat.

Dari kiri UL VALIDATED (logo), Standar Daur Ulang Global (logo), SGS ECO PRODUCT (logo) ditampilkan.

Daur Ulang Luar Dalam

Bagian Internal Terbuat dari Plastik Daur Ulang

UL telah memvalidasi Sound Bar LG sebagai produk ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) karena bagian atas dan bawah bodi Sound Bar menggunakan plastik daur ulang. Bukti bahwa kami mengambil pendekatan yang lebih ramah lingkungan untuk produksi sound bar.

Terdapat tampilan depan sound bar di belakang dan gambar bingkai logam sound bar di depan.

Recycled Inside Out

Kain Jersey yang Dibuat Dengan Botol Plastik

Desain sound bar kami dipertimbangkan dengan cermat dan kami mengambil langkah-langkah untuk memastikan produk kami menggunakan lebih banyak bahan daur ulang. Global Recycled Standard mensertifikasi bahwa kain yang kami gunakan adalah jersey poliester yang terbuat dari botol plastik.

Terdapat piktogram botol plastik dan tanda panah ke kanan serta tanda daur ulang dan tanda panah ke kanan dan ke kiri pada sound bar.

Mengurangi emisi CO2

Kotak Didesain Ulang Untuk Mengurangi CO2

Kami telah memikirkan kembali kotak sound bar kami dengan desain ulang yang cerdas yang mengubah bentuk dan mengurangi ukurannya. Sound bar dan woofer disusun ulang di dalam kotak bentuk L yang baru, yang memungkinkan lebih banyak produk untuk dikirim dalam satu waktu. Ini berarti lebih sedikit truk di jalan, dan karenanya menurunkan emisi CO2.

Di sisi kiri, terdapat piktogram kotak berbentuk persegi panjang biasa dan truk dengan banyak kotak persegi panjang. Ada juga ikon CO2. Di sisi kanan, ada kotak berbentuk L dan truk dengan banyak kotak berbentuk L. Ada juga ikon pengurangan CO2.

 

Kemasan Pulp Ramah Lingkungan

Kemasan yang Dibuat Dengan Pulp Daur Ulang

LG Sound Bar telah disertifikasi oleh SGS sebagai Produk Ramah Lingkungan karena kemasan internal telah diubah dari busa EPS (styrofoam) dan kantong plastik, menjadi bubur kertas daur ulang - alternatif ramah lingkungan yang tetap melindungi produk.

Terdapat logo SGS ECO PRODUCT di pojok kiri atas. Terdapat tanda terlarang berwarna abu-abu pada gambar styrofoam di sebelah kiri dan gambar kotak kemasan di sebelah kanan.

*SGS adalah perusahaan multinasional Swiss yang menyediakan layanan inspeksi, verifikasi, pengujian, dan sertifikasi.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

  • Main

    3.79Kg

  • Berat Seluruh

    13.7Kg

  • Subwoofer

    5.8Kg

AKSESORIS

  • Remot Kontrol

    YES

  • Kartu Garansi

    YES

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    YES

  • Dolby Digital

    YES

  • DTS Digital Surround

    YES

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    YES

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Optikal

    1

  • USB

    1

KENYAMANAN

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    YES

  • Mode Suara Berbagi TV

    YES

  • WOW Interface

    YES

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

  • Main

    890 x 65 x 119 mm

  • Subwoofer

    180 x 394 x 290 mm

SEMUA

  • Jumlah dari Saluran

    3.1.3

  • Jumlah dari Pengeras Suara

    8EA

  • Daya Keluar

    380W

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    YES

  • CEC (Simplink)

    YES

DAYA

  • Konsumsi Daya (Utama)

    38W

  • Konsumsi Daya (Subwoofer)

    33W

  • Daya Mati Konsumsi (Utama)

    0.5W ↓

  • Daya Mati Konsumsi (Subwoofer)

    0.5W ↓

SUARA EFEK

  • AI Sound Pro

    YES

  • Cinema

    YES

  • Game

    YES

  • Standar

    YES

Apa yang orang katakan

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.

TV dan LG Sound Bar SC9S digantung di dinding putih. Di bawah subwoofer nirkabel hitam ditempatkan di lantai.

Pasangan yang Sempurna untuk LG OLED C Series

Memperkenalkan LG Sound Bar SC9S - pendamping yang sempurna untuk LG OLED C series Anda. Rasakan suara yang lebih imersif dengan desain yang mulus.

Sinergi yang Melengkapi Pengalaman yang Benar-Benar Baru

LG Sound Bar sangat cocok untuk TV LG. Sinergi TV dan Sound Bar terbaik membawa pengalaman hiburan Anda ke tingkat yang benar-benar baru. Nikmati dengan mudah.

Produk Kami