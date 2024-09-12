Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Front image
Suara 3500 Watt yang Kuat

LG XBOOM CL98 mengeluarkan suara yang dahsyat dengan dentuman bass yang menggelegar. Buat kerumunan orang melompat dengan ketukan menggelegar yang dapat dirasakan semua orang.

Pencahayaan Multi Warna

Lampu berwarna yang berkedip dan X-Flash Pro yang disinkronkan dengan musik untuk menambah keseruan dan suasana pesta.

Kontrol dari Jarak Jauh dengan Aplikasi DJ

Bersenang-senanglah dengan berbagai efek suara DJ langsung dari smartphone Anda.

Memompa pesta dengan 4 efek suara, termasuk Flanger, Phaser, Wah, dan Delay. Gunakan juga mode Club, Drum, dan User pada DJ Pad.

Akselerator Pesta

Pilih suara Anda sendiri dan tekan pedal gas ke depan. Dengarkan suara yang dihasilkan hingga mencapai puncaknya dengan dentuman yang menggelegar.

Bintang Karaoke

Bernyanyi menjadi mudah dan menyenangkan dengan peredam suara untuk mengurangi vokal di dalam lagu dan pengubah kunci yang menyetel musik ke suara Anda. Anda juga dapat memilih 18 efek vokal yang berbeda untuk bernyanyi.

*Fungsi ini mungkin tidak berlaku untuk beberapa track.

Gandakan Suara Anda dengan Wireless Party Link

Hubungkan dua sistem LG XBOOM CL98 secara nirkabel untuk meningkatkan output hingga 7000 watt. Ini adalah suara yang sangat besar untuk pesta yang luar biasa.

*Hanya kompatibel dengan speaker XBOOM lain yang memiliki dukungan Wireless Party Link.

Konektivitas Serbaguna

Pilih dari berbagai pilihan input termasuk Bluetooth®, 2 port USB, DVD, CD, dan Radio FM.

Lebih Larut dengan Sinkronisasi Suara TV

Hubungkan CL98 ke TV LG Anda melalui Bluetooth® untuk menikmati suara yang lebih mengesankan dan memenuhi ruangan.

Berbagi Daftar Putar dengan Multi Jukebox

Pasangkan hingga 3 perangkat dengan CL98 melalui Bluetooth®. Kontrol daftar putar dengan lancar dengan salah satu perangkat tersebut, tanpa gangguan pada musik.

Semua Spesifikasi

TOTAL OUTPUT

  • 3500W

    Ya

FUNCTION SELECTOR

  • CD Playback

    Ya

  • 2 USB

    Ya

  • Bluetooth

    Ya

INTERFACE

  • FM Radio

    Ya

KARAOKE FUNCTION

  • Mic Volume (on Main Set)

    Ya

  • Mic Jack

    Ya

  • MIC ECHO (on RCU)

    Ya

SOUND

  • DJ Effect

    Ya

  • Juke box

    Ya

  • DJ PAD

    Ya

  • Multi Jukebox

    Ya

  • Sampler Creator

    Ya

  • Auto DJ

    Ya

  • Childsafe Mode

    Ya

CONVENIENCE

  • Multi Bluetooth (Android)

    Ya

  • Bluetooth Remote App

    Ya

  • JukeBox(track)

    Ya

  • DJ sharing

    Ya

  • TV Sound Sync. (Wireless)

    Ya

  • Auto Music Play (Move&Play)

    Ya

  • Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

    Ya

KARAOKE

  • Echo Mode

    Ya

  • Vocal Effects

    Ya

  • Voice canceller

    Ya

  • Key changer

    Ya

Apa yang orang katakan

