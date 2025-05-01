Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
RNC5
  • front view
  • 45 degree top view with blue lighting
  • left 30 degree view with green lighting
  • right 30 degree view with purple lighting
  • top view
  • close up of control panel
  • 45 degree top view with right side forward
  • 45 degree top view with left side forward
  • low angle with right side forward
  • low angle with left side forward
Fitur Utama

  • Double Super Bass Boost
  • Party Lighting
  • Party Strobe
  • DJ App
  • Karaoke Star
  • Wireless Party Link
More

Tampilan dari sudut kanan LG XBOOM RNC5 dengan latar belakang ungu. Lampu XBOOM juga berwarna ungu. Layar TV menampilkan adegan konser.



Rasakan suara pesta yang meriah

Double Super Bass Boost, X-Shiny Woofer, dan fitur-fitur seru lainnya hadirkan irama powerful membuat party makin seru.

LG XBOOM RNC5 dilihat dari sisi kiri dengan latar belakang hitam. Grafik suara lingkaran ungu keluar dari woofer.

Double Super Bass Boost

Berikan music Double Boost

Buat suasana makin hidup—LG RNC5 punya bass yang dalam dan kaya, siap mengguncang pesta mu.

Party Lighting

Meriahkan lantai dansa

Lampu LED warna-warni berubah mengikuti irama musik untuk menambah keseruan di setiap pesta

Hanya tulisan

"Tampilan close-up bagian atas LG RNC5. Dua smartphone menyala berada di sekitarnya. Ada EQ warna-warni di belakang speaker."

Party Strobe

Sinkronkan smartphonemu dengan irama musik.

Tambah cahaya ke pesta kamu. Sambungkan sampai tiga smartphone, angkat ke atas, atau taruh di cradle—lampu flash belakang bakal nyala bareng beat musik.

*Fitur ini hanya tersedia untuk Android.

Seorang pria sedang memutar DJ deck.

Ambil alih lantai dansa melalui aplikasi DJ

Buat suasana pesta makin seru! Tambahkan efek suara langsung dari aplikasi DJ di Android atau iOS, atau kontrol DJ Pad langsung dari speaker.

Tangan memegang smartphone dengan tampilan DJ App.

*Update aplikasi akan tersedia.

Connectivity

Lebih banyak cara seru untuk menikmati pesta.

Sambungkan gitar ke input yang tersedia dan bikin suasana makin meriah. Atau putar musik lewat USB dan radio.

Adegan konser. Icon Guitar In, USB, Bluetooth, dan Radio ditampilkan di bawah gambar.

Karaoke Star

Teriakkan tanpa ragu!

Atur volume musik dan mic secara terpisah. Kalau sudah siap, nyanyikan lagu favorit kamu sepuasnya!

* Microphone tidak termasuk.

** Suara vokal adalah volume mic untuk suara kamu sendiri.

Wireless Party Link

Gandakan keseruannya!

Hubungkan dua LG XBOOM RNC5 secara nirkabel untuk menggandakan output suara. Suara yang lebih besar berarti satu hal — pesta yang lebih seru.

Party Saver

Kenang kembali keseruan bersama teman-teman.

Rekam playlist dan DJ mix kamu ke USB, jadi bisa diputar ulang kapan saja. Copy ke USB lain, atau kirim via Bluetooth® ke teman-teman.

* Tidak ada internal storage.

Multi Bluetooth & Aplikasi XBOOM

Bagikan daftar putar lewat satu aplikasi.

Pasangkan tiga perangkat sekaligus lewat aplikasi XBOOM. Gunakan salah satu perangkat yang terhubung untuk mengontrol playlist dengan mulus tanpa jeda musik. Dapatkan aplikasinya di Google Play atau App Store.

Satu smartphone di atas LG XBOOM RNC5, dua smartphone lain melayang di sekitarnya. Logo Bluetooth di tengah-tengah

*Update aplikasi akan tersedia

TV Sound Sync

Nikmati sensasi seru seperti sedang tampil live.

Sambungkan RNC5 ke TV LG kamu melalui kabel optik atau Bluetooth® untuk merasakan suara yang lebih menggelegar dan memenuhi ruangan.

Orang-orang menonton TV yang dipasang di dinding dengan LG XBOOM RNC5 berada di sebelah kanan TV. Layar TV menampilkan film.

Print

All Spec

BERAT

  • Berat Seluruh

    16.6kg

  • Berat Bersih

    13.8kg

AKSESORIS

  • Kartu Garansi

    Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ya

  • Dolby Digital

    -

  • SBC

    Ya

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Bluetooth Version

    Ya

  • Optikal

    -

  • USB

    Ya (2 input)

KENYAMANAN

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Bluetooth Remote app (Android/iOS)

  • Listrik

    Multi Color(RGB) Speaker Lighting

  • Banyak Titik

    Multi Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

    Ya

  • Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

    Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    Carton: 436 x 761 x 396 (mm)

  • Pengeras Suara

    Main : 330 x 685 x 344 (mm)

EQ

  • Custom EQ(App)

    DJ Effects/Loop/Scratcher/Sampler Creator(App Only)

  • Suara Pengeras

    Dangdut, Arabic, Afro Hip-hop, India, Rugueton, Merengue, Salsa, Samba, Axe, Forro, Funk, Sertanejo

  • Standar

    User EQ / Cluster 3 EQ
    (Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast+, Football)

SEMUA

  • Jumlah dari Saluran

    Guitar input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Mic input - 1EA (Φ6.3)
    Bluetooth (4.0)

  • Daya Keluar

    Narrow: 200-240V 50/60Hz
    Wide: 110-240V 50/60Hz

KONSUMSI DAYA

  • Mode Daya Menyala

    Bluetooth Power on (Stand by)
    Bluetooth Auto Function Change

PENGERAS SUARA

  • Tweeter Unit Ukuran

    2"x 2

  • Tweeter Unit Tipe

    Speaker System : 2Way 3Speaker
    Tweeter Unit : 2"x2

  • Woofer Unit

    8" x 1

