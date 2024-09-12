Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM XL5S

XL5S

LG XBOOM XL5S

(0)
Front view with all lighting on.

LG XBOOM XL5S ditempatkan di atas panggung dengan pencahayaan gradien merah-oranye menyala. Di belakang panggung, orang-orang menikmati musik.


Lebih Besar Suaranya,
Lebih Besar Pestanya

Buat pesta menjadi lebih besar dengan suara yang lebih besar. LG XBOOM XL5S menghasilkan suara pesta yang

dahsyat untuk memenuhi ruangan.

LG XBOOM XL5S ditempatkan di ruang yang tak terbatas. Di dinding, diilustrasikan grafik suara persegi. Di tengah-tengah speaker, sebuah woofer raksasa berukuran 6,5 inci diperbesar untuk menekankan suara 200W-nya. Gelombang suara keluar dari woofer.
Satu Woofer Raksasa

Menghasilkan Bass yang Kuat

Satu Woofer Raksasa
Yang Menghasilkan Bass yang Kuat
Bawa pesta Anda ke tingkat berikutnya dan rasakan bass yang dalam dengan LG XBOOM XL5S. Speaker ini memiliki Woofer Raksasa 6,5 inci untuk menghasilkan bass yang lebih bertenaga untuk tempat tersebut.
Pengoptimal Bass Dinamis

Rasakan Bass Bahkan pada Volume Rendah

Dengarkan dentuman bass yang menggelegar kapan saja. Pengoptimal Bass Dinamis memungkinkan Anda menikmati suara yang seimbang tanpa distorsi bass.

*Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada sumber suara.

Tweeter Kubah 2,5 Inci

Suara yang Jernih dan Jelas

Baik di dalam maupun di luar, Anda dapat mendengar nada frekuensi tinggi dengan jelas. Speaker ini memiliki dua tweeter kubah 2,5 inci, yang menghasilkan suara yang lebih baik.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk tujuan ilustrasi.

Tampak depan speaker. Terdapat garis untuk menginformasikan setiap bagian pencahayaan. Di bagian atas dan bawah, pencahayaan strobo ganda. Di bagian tengah, pencahayaan cincin multi warna gradien merah muda dan cyon menyala.

Pencahayaan Pesta XBOOM

Jadikan Pesta Anda Memukau

Pencahayaan Pesta LG XBOOM membuat pesta menjadi terang. Anda dapat membuat pertunjukan cahaya pesta dengan pencahayaan strobo ganda yang mencolok.

Pencahayaan Cincin Multi Warna

Lebih meriah dengan Pencahayaan Cincin

LG XBOOM XL5S menghadirkan pertunjukan cahaya yang digerakkan oleh irama musik - Multi Color Ring Lighting. Tarian cahaya bersama dengan musik Anda membawa energi dinamis ke dalam pesta.

Tangkapan layar aplikasi XBOOM. Anda dapat menyesuaikan pencahayaan melalui aplikasi.

Sesuaikan Pencahayaan Pesta Anda

Gunakan My Pick pada aplikasi XBOOM untuk menyesuaikan pencahayaan pesta Anda sendiri.

Tangkapan layar aplikasi XBOOM. Anda dapat menyesuaikan pencahayaan melalui aplikasi.

Dari atas ke bawah: Ada beberapa orang yang menari di sekeliling speaker. Di taman, sekelompok orang menikmati musik dengan speaker. Gambar terakhir menunjukkan bagian atas produk dari jarak dekat.

*Semua gambar yang ditampilkan hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi. Produk yang sebenarnya mungkin berbeda karena adanya penyempurnaan produk.

Seorang wanita sedang bernyanyi.

Mic & Gitar Masuk

Adakan Konser Anda Sendiri

Dengan LG XBOOM XL5S, Anda dapat mengubah acara menjadi karaoke. Colokkan mikrofon Anda dan bernyanyilah sepuasnya. Anda juga dapat menyambungkan gitar dan mengadakan konser akustik sendiri.

Ada orang yang sedang menikmati konser akustik dengan LG XBOOM XL5S. Di bawah gambar, terdapat gitar

Bawalah kemana saja, Nikmati kapan saja

Bawalah LG XBOOM XL5S ke mana pun Anda ingin berbagi musik. Dibuat untuk mengikuti kegiatan di luar ruangan, sehingga dapat dibawa kemana saja tanpa perlu khawatir.

Ambil dan Pergi

LG XBOOM XL5S memiliki pegangan yang memudahkan untuk dibawa. Bentuknya kokoh dengan pegangan ergonomis agar mudah dibawa-bawa.

Tahan Air IPX4


Tahan Air IPX4
LG XBOOM XL5S memenuhi peringkat Tahan Air IPX4; dapat menahan percikan air.

Daya Tahan Baterai 12 Jam

LG XBOOM XL5S memiliki kekuatan untuk membuat pesta Anda terus berjalan. Nikmati pesta Anda tanpa harus berhenti dan mengisi daya.
*Daya tahan baterai 12 jam didasarkan pada penggunaan volume 50% dan tanpa pencahayaan. Daya tahan baterai bervariasi tergantung pada penggunaan, pengaturan, dan kondisi lingkungan.
Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

  • Berat Seluruh

    13,6 kg

  • Berat Bersih

    11,2 kg

AKSESORIS

  • AC Adaptor

    Ya

  • Kartu Garansi

    Ya

AUDIO FORMAT

  • AAC

    Ya

  • SBC

    Ya

BATERAI

  • Waktu Pengisian Baterai (Hrs)

    3.5

  • Lama Waktu Baterai

    12

KONEKTIVITAS

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • USB

    1

KENYAMANAN

  • Baterai Indikator

    Ya

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Ya

  • Listrik

    Ya

  • Banyak Titik

    Ya

  • Kunci Keamanan

    Ya

  • Peningkatan Pengaturan (FOTA)

    Ya

  • Air/Cipratan Air

    IPX4

  • Nirkabel Link Bersama (Mode Ganda)

    Ya

  • Tautan pesta nirkabel (Multi mode)

    Ya

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

  • Carton Box

    698 x 374 x 354 mm

  • Pengeras Suara

    289 x 570 x 280 mm

EQ

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Ya

  • Suara Pengeras

    Ya

  • Standar

    Ya

SEMUA

  • Jumlah dari Saluran

    2.1ch (2Way)

  • Daya Keluar

    200 W

KONSUMSI DAYA

  • Mode Daya Menyala

    55 W

  • Mode Siaga

    0.5 W

SUPLAI DAYA

  • AC Adaptor Jack

    Ya

PENGERAS SUARA

  • Tweeter Unit Ukuran

    2.5" x 1

  • Tweeter Unit Tipe

    Cone

  • Woofer Unit

    6.5" x 1

