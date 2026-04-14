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Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 98 inci

Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 98 inci

98NU855BPSB
Front view of Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 98 inci 98NU855BPSB
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 98 inci dengan lebar layar 2184 mm, tinggi layar 1252 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 1346/1304 mm, kedalaman profil 74,5 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 1794 x 432 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 98-inci Ultra Big TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu, menampilkan adegan kemenangan olahraga dengan konfeti dan piala, menekankan warna yang hidup, detail yang jelas, dan rasa skala yang imersif.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Nano Detail Enhancer menampilkan gambar bulu, didukung oleh prosesor AI alpha yang mendeteksi tekstur halus untuk meningkatkan kontras dan kedalaman serta memberikan gambar 4K yang lebih jelas dan tiga dimensi.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menonjolkan HDR10 Pro dalam gambar pemandangan terpisah yang membandingkan SDR dan HDR10 Pro, menampilkan sorotan yang lebih terang, bayangan yang lebih dalam, dan kontras yang ditingkatkan dalam pemandangan danau saat matahari terbenam untuk detail dan kejernihan yang lebih kaya.
Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K Gen3 milik LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 bersinar dalam cahaya biru pada papan sirkuit, menyoroti kinerja pemrosesan AI dengan NPU x5.0 Pemrosesan Neural Lebih Cepat, GPU Grafis 10% Lebih Bertenaga, dan Throughput Memori yang Ditingkatkan 20%.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan AI Super Upscaling dan Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro menampilkan pemandangan bawah air seekor lumba-lumba yang berenang di antara karang dan ikan, saat AI mengenali dan meningkatkan resolusi setiap frame hingga resolusi 4K.
LG Shield, yang diterapkan pada LG QNED evo AI QNED85, ditampilkan dengan logo LG Shield di bagian tengah, ikon keamanan di bawahnya, dan lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree di atasnya, yang merepresentasikan perlindungan data dan sistem.
Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan mengakui pencarian Multi-AI dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.
Layar beranda LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menavigasi ke antarmuka LG Channels, dengan saluran TV langsung, film, dan konten eksklusif gratis. Ini menyoroti akses langsung ke ratusan opsi hiburan tanpa pembayaran, tanpa langganan, dan tanpa memerlukan set-top box.
Sports Forecast by AI Concierge pada LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan pertandingan sepak bola langsung dengan panel AI di layar yang menyajikan prediksi, wawasan pertandingan, dan data liga, menyarankan bagaimana AI menganalisis permainan untuk memprediksi hasil pertandingan.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 untuk Gameplay Terbaik menampilkan adegan aksi pertarungan pedang yang intens dengan sisipan perbandingan menyoroti gerakan lebih halus, sambil mendukung 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, dan GeForce NOW.
Front view of Smart TV LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 2026 98 inci 98NU855BPSB
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 98 inci dengan lebar layar 2184 mm, tinggi layar 1252 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 1346/1304 mm, kedalaman profil 74,5 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 1794 x 432 mm.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 98-inci Ultra Big TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu, menampilkan adegan kemenangan olahraga dengan konfeti dan piala, menekankan warna yang hidup, detail yang jelas, dan rasa skala yang imersif.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Nano Detail Enhancer menampilkan gambar bulu, didukung oleh prosesor AI alpha yang mendeteksi tekstur halus untuk meningkatkan kontras dan kedalaman serta memberikan gambar 4K yang lebih jelas dan tiga dimensi.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menonjolkan HDR10 Pro dalam gambar pemandangan terpisah yang membandingkan SDR dan HDR10 Pro, menampilkan sorotan yang lebih terang, bayangan yang lebih dalam, dan kontras yang ditingkatkan dalam pemandangan danau saat matahari terbenam untuk detail dan kejernihan yang lebih kaya.
Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K Gen3 milik LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 bersinar dalam cahaya biru pada papan sirkuit, menyoroti kinerja pemrosesan AI dengan NPU x5.0 Pemrosesan Neural Lebih Cepat, GPU Grafis 10% Lebih Bertenaga, dan Throughput Memori yang Ditingkatkan 20%.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan AI Super Upscaling dan Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro menampilkan pemandangan bawah air seekor lumba-lumba yang berenang di antara karang dan ikan, saat AI mengenali dan meningkatkan resolusi setiap frame hingga resolusi 4K.
LG Shield, yang diterapkan pada LG QNED evo AI QNED85, ditampilkan dengan logo LG Shield di bagian tengah, ikon keamanan di bawahnya, dan lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree di atasnya, yang merepresentasikan perlindungan data dan sistem.
Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan mengakui pencarian Multi-AI dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.
Layar beranda LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menavigasi ke antarmuka LG Channels, dengan saluran TV langsung, film, dan konten eksklusif gratis. Ini menyoroti akses langsung ke ratusan opsi hiburan tanpa pembayaran, tanpa langganan, dan tanpa memerlukan set-top box.
Sports Forecast by AI Concierge pada LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan pertandingan sepak bola langsung dengan panel AI di layar yang menyajikan prediksi, wawasan pertandingan, dan data liga, menyarankan bagaimana AI menganalisis permainan untuk memprediksi hasil pertandingan.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 untuk Gameplay Terbaik menampilkan adegan aksi pertarungan pedang yang intens dengan sisipan perbandingan menyoroti gerakan lebih halus, sambil mendukung 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, dan GeForce NOW.

Fitur Utama

  • Pengalaman menonton yang lebih mendalam dengan Ultra Big TV
  • Nano Detail Enhancer menyempurnakan tekstur dan kedalaman untuk gambar 4K yang lebih nyata
  • webOS pemenang penghargaan menghadirkan AI experience canggih—didukung oleh Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot
  • AI Hub membuka pengalaman cerdas yang dipersonalisasi, menggunakan LG Shield untuk keamanan
  • Akses berbagai pilihan konten langsung dan on-demand yang tersedia secara mulus melalui LG Channels
Lebih banyak

Mengapa memilih LG NANO 4K UHD?

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Nano Detail Enhancer menampilkan gambar bulu, didukung oleh prosesor AI alpha yang mendeteksi tekstur dan volume warna untuk meningkatkan detail micro dan memberikan gambar 4K yang lebih jelas.

Nano Detail Enhancer

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV menampilkan adegan kemenangan olahraga besar dengan konfeti dan piala, menekankan warna yang hidup, detail yang jelas, dan skala yang imersif.

Dynamic Sports pada Ultra Big TV

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Dilindungi oleh LG Shield

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan ditampilkan di latar gelap dengan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan simbol AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub untuk Personalisasi

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan LG Channels menawarkan hiburan gratis tanpa batas, termasuk saluran TV langsung, film, dan konten eksklusif, dengan akses langsung ke berbagai pilihan tontonan.

LG Channels - Hiburan tanpa batas secara gratis

Bagaimana LG NANO 4K UHD meningkatkan kejernihan dan detail pada layar besar?

LG NANO 4K UHD dibuat untuk mengungkapkan detail yang kaya di setiap adegan. Nano Detail Enhancer menganalisis setiap frame untuk meningkatkan kontras, detail, dan kecerahan pada tingkat nano. Algoritme upscaling yang canggih meningkatkan resolusi hingga 4K. Tonton konten favorit Anda di layar ultra besar dengan kualitas yang lebih tajam dan lebih baik.

Nano Detail Enhancer

Menyempurnakan kontras untuk kedalaman yang lebih hidup

Didukung oleh Prosesor AI alpha, TV Anda menganalisis gambar untuk mengungkapkan detail nano, meningkatkan kontras dan kedalaman untuk menghadirkan adegan yang lebih tiga dimensi.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Nano Detail Enhancer menampilkan gambar bulu, didukung oleh prosesor AI alpha yang mendeteksi tekstur halus untuk meningkatkan kontras dan kedalaman serta memberikan gambar 4K yang lebih jelas dan tiga dimensi.

HDR10 Pro

Detail yang hidup, kontras yang lebih dalam di setiap adegan

Format HDR10 Pro kami menghadirkan sorotan yang lebih cerah dan bayangan yang lebih dalam. Selami adegan yang lebih cerah dengan detail yang lebih kaya. 1)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menonjolkan HDR10 Pro dalam gambar pemandangan terpisah yang membandingkan SDR dan HDR10 Pro, menampilkan sorotan yang lebih terang, bayangan yang lebih dalam, dan kontras yang ditingkatkan dalam pemandangan danau saat matahari terbenam untuk detail dan kejernihan yang lebih kaya.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menonjolkan HDR10 Pro dalam gambar pemandangan terpisah yang membandingkan SDR dan HDR10 Pro, menampilkan sorotan yang lebih terang, bayangan yang lebih dalam, dan kontras yang ditingkatkan dalam pemandangan danau saat matahari terbenam untuk detail dan kejernihan yang lebih kaya.

Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K Gen3

Mesin AI canggih dengan kinerja NPU 5,0X lebih cepat

Prosesor generasi berikutnya ini meningkatkan kemampuan TV Anda, memungkinkan AI untuk memberikan pengalaman menonton yang disesuaikan dengan preferensi Anda melalui detail 4K yang lebih tajam, suara yang lebih kaya, dan warna yang hidup. 2)

Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K Gen3 milik LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 bersinar dalam cahaya biru pada papan sirkuit, menyoroti kinerja pemrosesan AI dengan NPU x5.0 Pemrosesan Neural Lebih Cepat, GPU Grafis 10% Lebih Bertenaga, dan Throughput Memori yang Ditingkatkan 20%.

Prosesor AI alpha 8 4K Gen3 milik LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 bersinar dalam cahaya biru pada papan sirkuit, menyoroti kinerja pemrosesan AI dengan NPU x5.0 Pemrosesan Neural Lebih Cepat, GPU Grafis 10% Lebih Bertenaga, dan Throughput Memori yang Ditingkatkan 20%.

Mengapa memilih LG AI TV?

LG AI TV mengoptimalkan gambar dan suara sekaligus menjadikan setiap hari lebih cerdas dengan AI Hub yang dipersonalisasi

Jelajahi lebih lanjut tentang LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Tingkatkan setiap frame ke kualitas HDR

AI secara otomatis mengoptimalkan warna, kecerahan, dan kontras serta meningkatkan kualitas gambar SDR ke level HDR untuk visual yang lebih kaya dan realistis.

Temukan 3 manfaat unggulan dari AI Hub

Pencarian Multi AI canggih dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot

Cukup ucapkan apa yang Anda cari, lalu pilih model AI yang paling cocok untuk Anda. Sistem terhubung ke beberapa model AI untuk memberikan hasil yang lebih luas dan relevan.8)

Dapatkan rekomendasi konten dan informasi yang dipersonalisasi

AI Concierge menyarankan konten dan pembaruan yang disesuaikan dengan minat Anda. In This Scene memberikan rekomendasi dan informasi relevan berdasarkan apa yang sedang Anda tonton, sementara Generative AI memungkinkan pencarian dan pembuatan gambar.9)

LG AI TV mengenali suara Anda dan mengarahkan Anda ke My Page yang disesuaikan khusus untuk Anda!

Saat diarahkan ke My Page, Anda dapat melihat semuanya sekilas, mulai dari cuaca, kalender, dan widget hingga skor olahraga favorit Anda.10)

Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree ditampilkan di latar belakang gelap. Multi-AI Architecture diakui dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan.

Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree ditampilkan di latar belakang gelap. Multi-AI Architecture diakui dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

webOS pemenang penghargaan kini dilindungi oleh LG Shield

Lencana Pilihan Editor AVForums ditampilkan dengan latar belakang gelap untuk LG webOS 25, yang dinobatkan sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/2026.

Lencana Pilihan Editor AVForums ditampilkan dengan latar belakang gelap untuk LG webOS 25, yang dinobatkan sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/2026.

8 Tahun Sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem. Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree juga ditampilkan.

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem. Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree juga ditampilkan.

LG Shield

Keamanan yang dapat Anda percayai

7 teknologi inti LG Shield memastikan data Anda tetap aman dengan penyimpanan dan manajemen data yang aman, algoritme kriptografi yang aman, integritas perangkat lunak yang terjamin, autentikasi pengguna dan kontrol akses, transmisi data yang aman, deteksi dan respons peristiwa keamanan, serta manajemen pembaruan yang aman.

Keamanan yang dapat Anda percayai Temukan lebih banyak tentang LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Tingkatkan TV Anda hingga 5 tahun secara gratis13)

AI Magic Remote

Navigasikan dan arahkan dengan mudah seperti mouse udara untuk menikmati AI Hub

Mudah mengontrol TV dengan AI Magic Remote. Dengan sensor gerak dan roda gulir, klik, seret dan lepaskan untuk menggunakannya seperti mouse udara atau cukup ucapkan untuk perintah suara.14)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

Layar beranda LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menavigasi ke antarmuka LG Channels, dengan saluran TV langsung, film, dan konten eksklusif gratis. Ini menyoroti akses langsung ke ratusan opsi hiburan tanpa pembayaran, tanpa langganan, dan tanpa memerlukan set-top box.

LG Channels

Hiburan tanpa batas secara gratis

LG Channels membawa beragam konten dari berbagai platform ke dalam satu hub secara gratis, membuatnya lebih mudah dari sebelumnya untuk menemukan konten yang Anda sukai. Mulai menonton tanpa biaya tersembunyi atau memasang set-top box.15)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Konektivitas Cerdas menampilkan antarmuka Home Hub di layar, menunjukkan koneksi ke Google Home dan LG ThinQ, dengan panel untuk TV, perangkat, dan aplikasi dalam satu tata letak kontrol.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

Konektivitas Cerdas

Home Hub, platform all-in-one untuk rumah cerdas Anda

Home Hub menyatukan semua perangkat pintar Anda. Terhubung, mengontrol, dan berinteraksi dengan perangkat IoT rumah Anda secara mulus di seluruh Google Home dan lainnya.16)

Temukan mahakarya tanpa batas dengan LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Hiasi ruang sesuai keinginan Anda dengan beragam konten yang dapat dipilih

LG Gallery+ memungkinkan Anda mengakses lebih dari 100 karya seni, video suasana, dan konten visual lainnya untuk meningkatkan ruangan Anda. Dengan pembaruan pustaka secara berkala, sesuaikan rumah Anda dengan konten terkurasi yang mencerminkan gaya Anda.18)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 LG Gallery+ dengan BGM dan Lounge Musik menampilkan pemandangan danau hutan “Forest Evening” di layar, dengan panel UI lounge musik yang terlihat untuk mood music, pemutaran Bluetooth, dan kontrol.

BGM dengan Lounge Musik

Atur suasana yang tepat dengan musik

Ciptakan suasana yang tepat dengan musik yang cocok dengan visual Anda. Gunakan musik yang direkomendasikan sesuai preferensi Anda atau sambungkan via Bluetooth untuk memutar lagu Anda sendiri.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan kisi Google Photos berisi jepretan keluarga, sementara sebuah ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan tombol album Family Trip diaktifkan.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menampilkan kisi Google Photos berisi jepretan keluarga, sementara sebuah ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan tombol album Family Trip diaktifkan.

Foto Saya

Akses Google Photos dengan mudah dan pamerkan kenangan Anda

Hubungkan akun Google Photos Anda ke TV dengan mudah hanya dengan menggunakan ponsel Anda. Personalisasikan ruang Anda dengan mudah menggunakan konten dari album foto Anda sendiri.21)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dipasang di dinding hijau di atas console merah, menampilkan papan informasi yang mencakup cuaca, skor olahraga, Penjadwal TV, dan Home Hub.

Papan Informasi

Tetap perbarui dengan dasbor personalisasi all-in-one

Lihat informasi penting sekilas. Dapatkan informasi cuaca terbaru, peringatan olahraga, lihat Google Calendar Anda, dan bahkan atur notifikasi untuk Home Hub, reservasi tontonan, dan banyak lagi.

Mode Galeri

Beralih dari TV ke karya seni dengan mulus

Dengan Mode Galeri aktif, TV Anda dapat terus menghemat energi bahkan saat menampilkan karya seni pilihan Anda, menambahkan sentuhan gaya dan keanggunan pada ruangan Anda.33)

Auto Brightness Control

Kecerahan optimal dalam cahaya apa pun

Kontrol Kecerahan secara otomatis menyesuaikan output layar berdasarkan pencahayaan sekitar, memastikan tampilan yang jelas dan nyaman di lingkungan mana pun.22)

Sensor Gerak

Responsif terhadap kehadiran Anda

Deteksi gerakan memungkinkan TV Anda merespons secara cerdas, mengganti mode tergantung pada ada atau tidaknya Anda di dekatnya.23)

Ultra Big TV

Semakin besar layar, semakin imersif pengalamannya

Nikmati aksi olahraga, setiap film, dan game di LG NANO 4K UHD Ultra Big TV yang luas. Dengan warna-warna cerah dan kualitas gambar yang disempurnakan, aksi ditampilkan dengan skala dan kejernihan yang menakjubkan.25)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu, menayangkan adegan kemenangan olahraga pada skala besar dengan konfeti dan piala, menekankan warna yang cerah, kejernihan, dan skala yang imersif.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 Ultra Big TV dipasang di dinding ruang tamu, menayangkan adegan kemenangan olahraga pada skala besar dengan konfeti dan piala, menekankan warna yang cerah, kejernihan, dan skala yang imersif.

Sumérgete en cada partido de tu deporte favorito.

Recibe predicciones de partidos elaboradas con IA

La IA analiza las estadísticas y el rendimiento de tu equipo para ofrecer predicciones sobre los partidos. Anima con más fuerza y disfruta apoyando a tu equipo con estos datos generados por IA.26)

Suavizado de movimiento que se adapta a cada género

IA Genre Selection identifica el género del contenido y TruMotion ajusta la vibración para aplicar el suavizado adecuado para una experiencia de visualización natural de películas, deportes y más.

Configura alertas y no te pierdas ningún momento

No te pierdas ni un solo momento de la acción. Configura tus alertas y recibe notificaciones sobre los horarios de partidos, los resultados y más información de tu equipo.

Masuki dunia yang disetel untuk kemenangan

Gameplay Terbaik

Bermain untuk menang dengan performa 144Hz yang mulus

Rasakan pengalaman bermain game ultra cepat dengan VRR 144Hz dan AMD FreeSync Premium. Dengan refresh rate tinggi dan pengontrol bersertifikasi BT ULL pertama kalinya, nikmati gaming mulus yang membuat bermain jadi lebih menyenangkan.27)

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 untuk Gameplay Terbaik menampilkan adegan aksi pertarungan pedang yang intens dengan sisipan perbandingan menyoroti gerakan lebih halus, sambil mendukung 144Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG, dan GeForce NOW.

LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency menampilkan pengontrol game nirkabel berlabel “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” di layar, yang menunjukkan dukungan pengontrol Bluetooth yang dioptimalkan untuk gameplay responsif.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menghadirkan LG Gaming Portal dengan tata letak hub game, menggabungkan konten unggulan dan tile game dalam antarmuka terpadu yang diperluas untuk menyediakan akses ke GeForce NOW, dan aplikasi game webOS.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Game Dashboard dan Optimizer menampilkan layar game berdampingan dan menu di layar untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan gameplay seperti refresh rate, latensi, dan mode visual secara real-time.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency menampilkan pengontrol game nirkabel berlabel “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” di layar, yang menunjukkan dukungan pengontrol Bluetooth yang dioptimalkan untuk gameplay responsif.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 menghadirkan LG Gaming Portal dengan tata letak hub game, menggabungkan konten unggulan dan tile game dalam antarmuka terpadu yang diperluas untuk menyediakan akses ke GeForce NOW, dan aplikasi game webOS.
LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU85 dengan Game Dashboard dan Optimizer menampilkan layar game berdampingan dan menu di layar untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan gameplay seperti refresh rate, latensi, dan mode visual secara real-time.
Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

TV pertama di dunia yang mendukung Pengontrol Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

Rasakan latensi ultra-rendah, cloud gaming performa tinggi dengan dukungan Pengontrol Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency, mengurangi penundaan input hingga kurang dari 3,0ms. Nikmati kontrol mulus dan responsif yang terasa seperti koneksi kabel, bahkan saat bermain di cloud.29)

LG Gaming Portal

Pusat gaming lengkap Anda—tanpa konsol

Jelajahi ribuan game dari NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplikasi webOS asli, dan banyak lagi. Temukan game dengan mudah untuk remote atau gamepad dan bahkan bersaing dengan pemain lain melalui Mode Tantangan.30)

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Atur pengaturan game dengan mudah agar sesuai dengan gaya bermain Anda

Sesuaikan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan mudah menggunakan Game Dashboard untuk kontrol cepat dan real-time serta Game Optimizer untuk menyempurnakan pengaturan pilihan Anda. Sesuaikan refresh rate, latensi, dan mode visual untuk mengoptimalkan setiap sesi permainan dengan mudah.

True Cinema, conservado con todo detalle.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 se muestra en un estudio mientras un director edita una película en un panel de control, con el logotipo FILMMAKER MODE en la parte inferior izquierda.

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 se muestra en un estudio mientras un director edita una película en un panel de control, con el logotipo FILMMAKER MODE en la parte inferior izquierda.

FILMMAKER MODE

Ve películas tal y como las concibió el director.

FILMMAKER Mode desactiva el procesamiento adicional y conserva colores, movimientos y la relación de aspecto elegidos por el director. Las películas se reproducen como se pretendía en el estudio.31)

LG Soundbar mejora cada escena con un sonido envolvente más completo

WOW Orchestra

Sistema de sonido envolvente completo de LG TV y Soundbar sincronizados

Al sincronizar el televisor y la Soundbar como un solo dispositivo, el sistema amplía la profundidad y la direccionalidad para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido envolvente más completa.32)

El LG NANO 4K UHD AI NU80 con WOW Orchestra muestra a un director de orquesta dirigiendo una actuación en la pantalla, mientras las ondas de sonido superpuestas del televisor y la soundbar debajo llenan la habitación para crear una experiencia de sonido envolvente sincronizada.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sientan juntos en un sofá en una luminosa sala de estar, sosteniendo un mando a distancia mientras ven la televisión.

Una familia con niños y sus abuelos se sientan juntos en un sofá en una luminosa sala de estar, sosteniendo un mando a distancia mientras ven la televisión.

Accessibility

Las funciones de asistencia son inclusivas.

Los LG TV están diseñados pensando en la accesibilidad, con funciones como filtro de ajuste de color, una guía de lenguaje de signos y conectividad directa con dispositivos de asistencia auditiva.

Aviso legal

 

*Todas las imágenes de esta página tienen fines meramente ilustrativos. Consulta las imágenes de la galería para una representación más precisa.

*Las especificaciones y funciones varían según la región, el modelo y el tamaño.

*La disponibilidad de un servicio puede variar según la región o país.

*Los servicios personalizados pueden variar según las políticas de terceros de cada aplicación.

*Se requiere una cuenta LG y la aceptación de los términos y condiciones pertinentes para poder acceder a los servicios y funciones inteligentes basados en la red, incluidas las aplicaciones de streaming. Sin una cuenta LG, solo estarán disponibles las conexiones de dispositivos externos (por ejemplo, a través de HDMI) y la televisión terrestre/por aire (solo para televisores con sintonizadores). La creación de una cuenta LG es totalmente gratuita.

1)*HDR10 Pro is not a format but LG's own Dynamic Tone Mapping applied frame by frame for HDR10 content.

 

2)*Compared to 2025 alpha 8 AI Processor 4K Gen2 based on internal spec comparison.

 

3)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

 

4)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

5)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot) is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider) apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs.

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

12)*Network update required.

 

13)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

14)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

15)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

16)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

17)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

19)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

20)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

21)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app.

 

22)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

23)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

25)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

 

26)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

27)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*144Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 144Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

 

29)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

30)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

31)*FILMMAKER MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

 

32)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

33)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K UHD

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Direct

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Prosesor Alpha 8 AI 4K Gen3

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ya (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Ya (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Ya

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI)

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI HDR Remastering

    Ya

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ya

  • Auto Calibration

    Ya

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Ya

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ya

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ya

  • HGIG Mode

    Ya

  • Game Optimizer

    Ya (Dasbor Game)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ya

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ya (Hingga 144Hz)

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Ya

  • AI Chatbot

    Ya

  • AI Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • AI Voice ID

    Ya

  • Always Ready

    Ya

  • Full Web Browser

    Ya

  • Google Cast

    Ya

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ya

  • LG Shield

    Ya

  • Multi View

    Ya

  • My Page

    Ya

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

    Ya

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Ya

  • Gray Scale

    Ya

  • Invert Colors

    Ya

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ya

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ya

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ya

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ya

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Adaptive Acoustic Tuning

    Ya

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ya

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ya (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ya

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    2ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

  • Penerima Sinyal TV analog

    Ya

  • Penerima sinyal TV digital

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

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