We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG webOS 2.0 TV 49''LF630T
Semua Spesifikasi
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
BROADCASTING SYSTEM
-
Analog
Yes
-
Digital
Yes
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED EDGE
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Tru Color Generator
Yes
-
Contrast Optimizer
Yes
-
PictureStatusMode
8 Modes (Vivid/Standard/APS/ Cinema/ Game/Photo/isf Expert1/isf Expert2)
-
AspectRatioCorrection
8 Modes (16:9/JustScan/Original/4:3/14:9/Zoom/CinemaZoom/Full Wide)
-
Real Cinema 24p (3:2 pull down)
Yes
-
(MPEG) Noise Reduction
Yes (Off/Low/Medium/High)
AUDIO
-
Mono/Stereo/Dual (MTS/SAP)
Yes
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
DTS Decoder
Yes
-
Speaker System
2Ch Speaker System
-
Sound System
Virtual Surround Plus
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
SoundMode
6 modes (Standard, Music, Cinema, Sport, Game, User setting)
FEATURE
-
Smart TV
==========
-
SmartHome
Yes
-
App Store - Web Browser - Social Center
Yes
POWER
-
Power Supply
100~240Vac 50-60Hz
-
Standby (Stand by mode)
0.5W
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.