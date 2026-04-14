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100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026

100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026

100MRGB96BS
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 100MRGB96BS
LG QNED evo AI MRGB shown in front and side views highlights an 10-inch display with a 2230 mm-wide screen, 1277 mm screen height, 1374 mm height with stand, a 49.9 mm slim profile depth.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 86MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
100-Inch LG QNED TV 86MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
part of the MRGB95 series designed to enhance color precision by controlling individual red, green, and blue LED backlights, often paired with OLED technology to achieve 100% color gamut coverage in BT.2020.
A visual of the α11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine, highlighting up to 5.6× faster NPU, 50% faster CPU, and 70% improved GPU performance.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic comparing Mini LED and Micro RGB technology for ultra-precise color and brightness control
100-Inch LG QNED TV 86MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
LG Shield, applied to the LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86, is displayed with an LG Shield logo in the center, security icons at the bottom, and a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honorable Mention badge at the top, which stands for data and system protection.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
LG QNED evo AI mrgb96 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family cheers together.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
Front view of 100 inch LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 4K Smart TV 2026 100MRGB96BS
LG QNED evo AI MRGB shown in front and side views highlights an 10-inch display with a 2230 mm-wide screen, 1277 mm screen height, 1374 mm height with stand, a 49.9 mm slim profile depth.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 86MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
100-Inch LG QNED TV 86MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
part of the MRGB95 series designed to enhance color precision by controlling individual red, green, and blue LED backlights, often paired with OLED technology to achieve 100% color gamut coverage in BT.2020.
A visual of the α11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine, highlighting up to 5.6× faster NPU, 50% faster CPU, and 70% improved GPU performance.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic comparing Mini LED and Micro RGB technology for ultra-precise color and brightness control
100-Inch LG QNED TV 86MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
LG Shield, applied to the LG Mini RGB evo AI MRGB86, is displayed with an LG Shield logo in the center, security icons at the bottom, and a CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honorable Mention badge at the top, which stands for data and system protection.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast
LG QNED evo AI mrgb96 Ultra Big TV is wall-mounted in a living room, displaying a sports victory celebration with vivid colors and refined picture quality across the wide screen as a family cheers together.
100-Inch LG QNED TV 100MRGB96 infographic showing alpha 11 AI Processor controlling thousands of dimming zones for exceptional contrast

Fitur Utama

  • Revolutionary color with independent Micro RGB light control and certified Triple 100% Color Coverage
  • Certified for Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB
  • Thousands of dimming zones powered by alpha11 AI Processor deliver exceptional contrast
  • New alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine inherited from LG OLED's expertise enables an AI-powered 4K viewing experience
  • Refresh rate boosted up to 330Hz and ultra-smooth gameplay with Motion Booster 330
Lebih banyak
Lencana Penerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2026 dalam kategori Pencitraan untuk layar MRGB95 100 inci

Penghargaan Inovasi CES - Penerima Penghargaan (MRGB95, 100")

Pencitraan

Lencana Penerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2026 dalam kategori Keamanan Siber untuk LG Shield

Penghargaan Inovasi CES - Penerima penghargaan (LG Shield)

Keamanan siber

Lencana Penerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2026 dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan untuk Multi-AI

Penghargaan Inovasi CES - Penerima Penghargaan (Multi-AI)

Kecerdasan Buatan

Lencana AVForums Editor's Choice sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik selama 8 tahun berturut-turut, termasuk 2025/26

Pilihan Editor AVForums - Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/26

"8 Tahun Sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik"

*Penghargaan Inovasi CES didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang diberikan penghargaan tersebut.

Mengapa Micro RGB evo?

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, didukung oleh RGB Primary Color Ultra, menampilkan gambar bunga di layar, dengan cahaya merah, hijau, dan biru yang dikontrol secara tepat dari mesin Micro RGB AI yang berbeda untuk warna yang jelas dan akurat.

Warna Primer RGB Ultra

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan cakupan warna 100% tiga kali lipat bersertifikat mengisi layar dengan gradien merah, hijau, dan biru yang kaya dan mengalir, memberikan cakupan 100% BT2020, DCI-P3, dan Adobe RGB.

Cakupan Warna 100% Triple Bersertifikat

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menampilkan Kontras Menakjubkan melalui Micro Dimming Ultra, menampilkan jutaan piksel dan pemisahan warna spektrum penuh yang presisi, didukung oleh Prosesor AI 4K Gen3 alpha 11 dengan Dual AI Engine.

Micro Dimming Ultra, Kontras yang Menakjubkan

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menampilkan Prosesor AI 4K Gen3 alpha 11 baru, yang bersinar dalam cahaya ungu pada papan sirkuit gelap, menyoroti Dual AI Engine.

Prosesor AI alpha 11 baru 4K Gen3

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan WebOS Multi AI pemenang Penghargaan disajikan pada latar belakang gelap yang menampilkan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan terkait AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

WebOS Multi AI pemenang penghargaan

Lambang LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Diamankan oleh LG Shield

Bagaimana Micro RGB evo evolusi Micro RGB selanjutnya?

Dibangun berdasarkan keahlian selama 13 tahun di bidang OLED, Micro RGB evo adalah TV RGB generasi pertama kami, sebuah evolusi revolusioner yang melampaui Micro RGB. Dengan sertifikasi Triple 100% Color Coverage, warnanya kini lebih kaya dari sebelumnya. Prosesor AI alpha 11 yang sama seperti pada OLED, yang mampu mengendalikan 8,3 juta piksel, bekerja bersama Micro RGB Engine, sehingga memungkinkan Teknologi Micro RGB dan Micro Dimming Ultra untuk memanfaatkan presisi piksel, kecepatan, dan daya OLED evo guna mengendalikan cahaya RGB dengan sangat presisi—yang menghasilkan pengalaman menonton yang hidup, yang hanya dapat dihadirkan oleh Micro RGB evo.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, evolusi warna terbaru ini menampilkan gambar berwarna yang jernih dan hidup dengan nuansa merah, hijau, dan biru yang tajam. Dilengkapi dengan cakupan warna 100% untuk BT2020, DCI-P3, dan Adobe RGB, Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 Dual Engine, serta Motion Booster 330Hz dengan VRR 165Hz.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, evolusi warna terbaru ini menampilkan gambar berwarna yang jernih dan hidup dengan nuansa merah, hijau, dan biru yang tajam. Dilengkapi dengan cakupan warna 100% untuk BT2020, DCI-P3, dan Adobe RGB, Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 Dual Engine, serta Motion Booster 330Hz dengan VRR 165Hz.

Teknologi RGB Mikro

LED RGB terkecil kami untuk warna dan detail yang sangat presisi

Lampu RGB mikro yang tak terhitung jumlahnya, lebih kecil dari LED Mini, menghadirkan kecerahan dan kontrol warna yang tepat untuk menciptakan kejernihan dan kontras detail yang bahkan melampaui Mini LED QNED evo.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, menampilkan Teknologi Micro RGB, menunjukkan Mini LED berkembang menjadi Micro RGB yang lebih kecil dengan elemen cahaya merah, hijau, biru yang memancarkan kecerahan yang tepat dan menawarkan kontrol warna yang tepat.

RGB Primary Color Ultra dengan Kontrol RGB Mikro

Warna revolusioner dengan Cakupan Warna Triple 100% bersertifikat

Micro RGB evo dengan kontrol lampu latar merah, hijau, dan biru yang independen mengatur cahaya dan warna pada tingkat mikro untuk menghadirkan spektrum warna yang lebih luas dengan standar kejernihan dan akurasi yang lebih tinggi. Micro RGB evo dilengkapi dengan kontrol warna ultra-halus Micro RGB dan merupakan satu-satunya TV yang mencakup 100% dari tiga standar—BT2020, DCI-P3, dan Adobe RGB—mencakup rentang warna yang sangat luas untuk segala hal mulai dari HDR Cinema dan pengeditan digital hingga teknologi tampilan generasi berikutnya.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, powered by RGB Primary Color Ultra with Micro RGB Control, shows precisely controlled RGB light from discrete Micro RGB Engines forming a flower image with rich, balanced color and refined contrast.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, didukung oleh RGB Primary Color Ultra dengan Micro RGB Control, menunjukkan cahaya RGB yang dikontrol secara tepat dari Mesin Micro RGB diskrit yang membentuk gambar bunga dengan warna yang kaya dan seimbang, serta kontras yang halus.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, menampilkan kontrol warna ultra-halus Micro RGB, menghadirkan cakupan warna 100% BT2020, DCI-P3, dan Adobe RGB sebagaimana disertifikasi oleh Intertek.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95, menampilkan kontrol warna ultra-halus Micro RGB, menghadirkan cakupan warna 100% BT2020, DCI-P3, dan Adobe RGB sebagaimana disertifikasi oleh Intertek.

Peredupan Mikro Ultra

Ribuan zona peredupan yang didukung oleh Prosesor AI alpha11 terbaik kami menghadirkan kontras yang luar biasa

Prosesor AI alpha 11 dari OLED, yang mampu mengontrol 8,3 juta piksel, memberi daya dan mengontrol ribuan zona peredupan di Micro RGB evo untuk menghadirkan visual dengan kontras yang mencolok dan detail halus.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan Micro Dimming Ultra menampilkan pemandangan kehidupan laut yang semarak dengan pemisahan warna yang presisi di lebih dari 8,3 juta piksel, disempurnakan oleh ribuan zona peredupan yang digerakkan oleh alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan Micro Dimming Ultra menampilkan pemandangan kehidupan laut yang semarak dengan pemisahan warna yang presisi di lebih dari 8,3 juta piksel, disempurnakan oleh ribuan zona peredupan yang digerakkan oleh alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3.

alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 dengan Dual AI Engine

Kualitas gambar 4K terbaik dengan Prosesor Alpha 11 Al LG tercanggih dengan Dual Al Engine

Diwarisi dari LG OLED, Prosesor AI alpha 11 yang mampu bekerja dengan presisi tingkat piksel ini dilengkapi dengan Dual AI Engine baru, dan kini mendukung teknologi Micro RGB evo. Berbeda dengan mesin AI tunggal, Dual AI Engine menyempurnakan ketajaman dan tekstur secara bersamaan, sehingga menghasilkan kualitas gambar 4K yang tidak hanya lebih tajam, tetapi juga tampak lebih alami.

LG Micro RGB evo AI Prosesor AI 4K Gen3 alfa 11 MRGB95 bersinar dalam cahaya ungu pada papan sirkuit, menyoroti Dual AI Engine dan menghadirkan NPU hingga x5,6 lebih cepat, CPU 50% lebih cepat, dan performa GPU 70% lebih kuat.

LG Micro RGB evo AI Prosesor AI 4K Gen3 alfa 11 MRGB95 bersinar dalam cahaya ungu pada papan sirkuit, menyoroti Dual AI Engine dan menghadirkan NPU hingga x5,6 lebih cepat, CPU 50% lebih cepat, dan performa GPU 70% lebih kuat.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menampilkan sertifikasi Eyesafe RPF 40 seperti yang diverifikasi oleh UL, yang menunjukkan diverifikasi untuk mengurangi kinerja cahaya biru.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menampilkan sertifikasi Eyesafe RPF 40 seperti yang diverifikasi oleh UL, yang menunjukkan diverifikasi untuk mengurangi kinerja cahaya biru.

Terverifikasi UL untuk cahaya biru rendah — warna lebar dan cemerlang namun nyaman untuk mata Anda

Mengapa LG AI TV?

LG AI TV mengoptimalkan gambar dan suara sekaligus membuat setiap hari lebih cerdas dengan AI Hub yang dipersonalisasi

Jelajahi lebih lanjut tentang LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Tingkatkan setiap bingkai ke kualitas HDR

AI secara otomatis mengoptimalkan warna, kecerahan, dan kontras serta meningkatkan kualitas gambar SDR ke tingkat HDR untuk visual yang lebih kaya dan realistis.

Temukan 3 manfaat menonjol dari AI Hub

Pencarian Multi AI Tingkat Lanjut dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot

Cukup katakan apa yang Anda cari, lalu pilih model AI yang paling cocok untuk Anda. Sistem ini terhubung ke beberapa model AI untuk memberikan hasil yang lebih luas dan relevan.

Dapatkan rekomendasi dan informasi konten yang dipersonalisasi

AI Concierge menyarankan konten dan pembaruan yang disesuaikan dengan minat Anda. Dalam Adegan Ini memberikan rekomendasi dan informasi yang relevan berdasarkan apa yang Anda tonton, sedangkan AI Generatif memungkinkan pencarian dan pembuatan gambar.

LG AI TV mengenali suara Anda dan mengarahkan Anda ke Halaman Saya yang disesuaikan hanya untuk Anda!

Dibawa ke Halaman Saya, Anda dapat melihat semuanya secara sekilas, mulai dari cuaca, kalender, dan widget hingga skor olahraga favorit Anda.

Lencana Penerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2026 ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap. Arsitektur Multi-AI diakui dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan.

Lencana Penerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2026 ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap. Arsitektur Multi-AI diakui dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan.

WebOS Multi AI pemenang penghargaan

WebOS pemenang penghargaan sekarang diamankan oleh LG Shield

Lencana AVForums Editor's Choice ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap untuk LG webOS 25, dinobatkan sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/2026.

Lencana AVForums Editor's Choice ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap untuk LG webOS 25, dinobatkan sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/2026.

8 Tahun sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik

Lambang LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem. Lencana Penerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2026 juga ditampilkan.

Lambang LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem. Lencana Penerima Penghargaan Inovasi CES 2026 juga ditampilkan.

LG Perisai

Keamanan yang dapat Anda percayai

7 teknologi inti LG Shield memastikan data Anda tetap aman dengan penyimpanan dan manajemen data yang aman, algoritme kriptografi yang aman, integritas perangkat lunak yang terjamin, autentikasi pengguna dan kontrol akses, transmisi data yang aman, deteksi dan respons peristiwa keamanan, dan manajemen pembaruan yang aman.

Keamanan yang dapat Anda percayai Temukan lebih lanjut tentang LG Shield

webOS Re: Program Baru

Tingkatkan TV Anda hingga 5 tahun secara gratis

LG Quad Protection ditampilkan melalui empat ikon perlindungan dengan latar belakang kuning. Setiap ikon menampilkan Perlindungan Sambaran Petir, Perlindungan Kelembaban , Perlindungan Lonjakan Arus, dan Perlindungan webOS dengan LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection ditampilkan melalui empat ikon perlindungan dengan latar belakang kuning. Setiap ikon menampilkan Perlindungan Sambaran Petir, Perlindungan Kelembaban , Perlindungan Lonjakan Arus, dan Perlindungan webOS dengan LG Shield.

Perlindungan LG Quad

TV LG Anda dibuat agar tahan lama dengan LG Quad Protection

Dari perangkat keras hingga perangkat lunak, TV LG Anda terlindungi. Kapasitor internal melindungi dari tegangan tinggi, termasuk sambaran petir, sedangkan semikonduktor direkayasa dengan perlindungan lonjakan arus. Gel silikon dan pelapis pelindung melindungi chipset dari kelembaban dan bahkan data Anda tetap aman dan terlindungi dengan LG Shield.

Remote Ajaib AI

Navigasi dan arahkan dengan mudah seperti mouse udara untuk menikmati AI Hub

Kontrol TV Anda dengan mudah dengan AI Magic Remote. Dengan sensor gerak dan roda gulir, klik, seret, dan lepas untuk menggunakannya seperti mouse udara atau cukup berbicara untuk perintah suara.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dilengkapi AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID with My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

Desain, dibuat untuk meningkatkan ruang Anda

Temukan mahakarya tanpa batas dengan LG Gallery+

Galeri LG+

Tata ruang Anda dengan lebih dari 5000+ konten seni yang dikuratori

LG Gallery+ memungkinkan Anda mengakses karya seni dan konten yang tak terhitung jumlahnya dari mitra kami seperti The National Gallery, MMCA, Magnum, dan banyak lagi. Tingkatkan dan personalisasi ruang Anda dengan seni yang mencerminkan gaya Anda.

Galeri LG+

Tata ruang Anda dengan berbagai konten untuk dipilih

LG Gallery+ memungkinkan Anda mengakses lebih dari 100+ karya seni, video ambient, dan konten visual lainnya untuk meningkatkan ruang Anda. Dengan pembaruan perpustakaan rutin, personalisasi rumah Anda dengan konten pilihan yang mencerminkan gaya Anda.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95’s LG Gallery+ with BGM and Music Lounge shows the “Forest Evening” forest lake scene on screen, with a visible music lounge UI panel for mood music, Bluetooth playback, and controls.

BGM dengan Music Lounge

Atur getaran yang tepat dengan musik

Ciptakan suasana yang tepat dengan musik yang sesuai dengan visual Anda. Gunakan musik yang direkomendasikan sesuai dengan preferensi Anda atau sambungkan melalui Bluetooth untuk memutar trek Anda sendiri.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menampilkan kisi Google Foto dari foto keluarga, sementara ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan sakelar album Family Trip diaktifkan.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menampilkan kisi Google Foto dari foto keluarga, sementara ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan sakelar album Family Trip diaktifkan.

Foto Saya

Akses Google Foto dengan mudah dan tampilkan kenangan Anda

Hubungkan akun Google Foto Anda dengan mudah ke TV hanya dengan menggunakan ponsel Anda. Personalisasi ruang Anda dengan mudah dengan menggunakan konten dari perpustakaan foto Anda sendiri.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dipasang di dinding hijau di atas konsol merah, menampilkan papan informasi termasuk cuaca, skor olahraga, TV Scheduler, dan Home Hub.

Papan Informasi

Tetap diperbarui dengan dasbor pribadi all-in-one

Lihat informasi penting secara sekilas. Dapatkan pembaruan cuaca, peringatan olahraga, lihat Google Kalender Anda, dan bahkan siapkan pemberitahuan untuk Home Hub, reservasi tampilan Anda, dan banyak lagi.

Mode Galeri

Beralih dari TV ke karya seni dengan mulus

Dengan Mode Galeri diaktifkan, TV Anda dapat terus menghemat energi bahkan saat menampilkan karya seni pilihan Anda menambahkan sentuhan gaya dan keanggunan pada ruang Anda.

Kontrol Kecerahan Otomatis

Kecerahan optimal dalam cahaya apa pun

Kontrol Kecerahan secara otomatis menyesuaikan output layar berdasarkan pencahayaan sekitar, memastikan tampilan yang jelas dan nyaman di lingkungan apa pun.

Sensor Gerak

Responsif terhadap kehadiran Anda

Deteksi gerakan memungkinkan TV Anda merespons secara cerdas, beralih mode tergantung pada apakah Anda berada di dekat atau tidak.

Saluran LG

Hiburan tanpa akhir gratis

LG Channels menyatukan beragam konten dari platform langsung dan sesuai permintaan ke dalam satu hub, membuatnya lebih mudah dari sebelumnya untuk menemukan konten yang Anda sukai.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Smart Connectivity displays the Home Hub interface on screen, showing connections to Google Home and LG ThinQ, with panels for TV, devices, and apps in a single control layout.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan Smart Connectivity menampilkan antarmuka Home Hub di layar, menampilkan koneksi ke Google Home dan LG ThinQ, dengan panel untuk TV, perangkat, dan aplikasi dalam satu tata letak kontrol.

Konektivitas Cerdas

Home Hub, platform rumah pintar all-in-one Anda

Home Hub menyatukan semua perangkat pintar Anda. Hubungkan, kontrol, dan berinteraksi dengan perangkat IoT rumah Anda dengan lancar di Google Home dan lainnya.

Bước vào thế giới giải trí được tối ưu để chinh phục mọi chiến thắng

Ultimate Gameplay

Sẵn sàng chiến thắng với tần số quét tăng cường lên đến 330Hz

Bứt phá tốc độ cùng trải nghiệm gaming đỉnh cao với 165Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium và VRR. Với Motion Booster nâng cao tần số làm tươi giúp giảm nhòe chuyển động, kết hợp cùng bộ điều khiển đầu tiên đạt chứng nhận BT ULL, mang đến hiệu năng vượt trội, lý tưởng cho các game cạnh tranh.26)

 

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 với Ultimate Gameplay tái hiện khung cảnh đua xe tốc độ cao đầy sống động, kèm hình ảnh so sánh làm nổi bật công nghệ Motion Booster 330 giúp giảm nhòe chuyển động, đồng thời hỗ trợ 165Hz, VRR, AMD FreeSync, ALLM, HGiG và GeForce NOW.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 với NVIDIA GeForce NOW hiển thị Borderlands 4 trên màn hình cùng logo GeForce NOW, cho thấy khả năng truy cập cloud gaming trực tiếp trong giao diện TV.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 với NVIDIA GeForce NOW hiển thị Borderlands 4 trên màn hình cùng logo GeForce NOW, cho thấy khả năng truy cập cloud gaming trực tiếp trong giao diện TV.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Cloud gaming HDR 4K 120Hz đầu tiên trên thế giới

Chơi game 4K 120Hz HDR trực tiếp trên TV ngay cả khi không cần thiết bị bổ sung thông qua NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Được vận hành bởi kiến trúc NVIDIA Blackwell, bạn có thể tận hưởng trải nghiệm cloud gaming cao cấp với hiệu năng GeForce RTX 5080.27)

 

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 với Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency hiển thị tay cầm chơi game không dây “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” trên màn hình, cho thấy khả năng tối ưu tay cầm Bluetooth cho trải nghiệm chơi game phản hồi nhanh chóng.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 với Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency hiển thị tay cầm chơi game không dây “Razer Wolverine V3 Bluetooth” trên màn hình, cho thấy khả năng tối ưu tay cầm Bluetooth cho trải nghiệm chơi game phản hồi nhanh chóng.

Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

TV đầu tiên trên thế giới hỗ trợ tay cầm Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

Trải nghiệm cloud gaming hiệu năng cao với độ trễ cực thấp nhờ hỗ trợ Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency Controller, giúp giảm độ trễ đầu vào xuống dưới 2,5ms. Tận hưởng khả năng điều khiển mượt mà và phản hồi nhanh, mang lại cảm giác như kết nối có dây, ngay cả khi chơi game trên nền tảng đám mây.28)

 

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 displays the LG Gaming Portal on the webOS screen, showing a gaming hub with a one-step interface that provides access to multiple game apps via cloud gaming services such as NVIDIA GeForce NOW and webOS apps.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 shows a Google Photos grid of family snapshots, while a phone displays an album list with the Family Trip album toggle switched on.

LG Gaming Portal

Truy cập vào tất cả các trò chơi yêu thích của bạn

Khám phá hàng nghìn trò chơi từ NVIDIA GeForce NOW, các ứng dụng webOS và nhiều nền tảng khác. Dễ dàng tìm game phù hợp với điều khiển hoặc tay cầm, đồng thời thi đấu với những người chơi khác thông qua Challenge Mode.29)

 

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 with Game Dashboard and Optimizer shows side-by-side game screens and an on-screen menu for adjusting gameplay settings such as refresh rate, latency, and visual modes in real time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Dễ dàng tinh chỉnh cài đặt game theo phong cách chơi của bạn

Tùy chỉnh trải nghiệm chơi game một cách dễ dàng với Game Dashboard để điều khiển nhanh theo thời gian thực, và Game Optimizer để tinh chỉnh các thiết lập theo sở thích của bạn. Điều chỉnh tần số quét, độ trễ và các chế độ hiển thị để tối ưu hóa mọi ván game một cách thuận tiện.

Benamkan diri Anda dalam setiap pertandingan olahraga

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 Sports Forecast oleh AI Concierge menampilkan pertandingan sepak bola langsung dengan panel AI di layar yang menyajikan prediksi, wawasan pemain, dan data liga, yang menunjukkan bagaimana AI menganalisis gameplay untuk memperkirakan hasil pertandingan.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan TruMotion menyoroti penghalusan gerakan dalam adegan sepak bola layar terpisah, aksi buram yang kontras dengan TruMotion Off dan gerakan yang tajam dan jernih dengan TruMotion On untuk menekankan kejernihan dalam olahraga yang serba cepat.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menunjukkan adegan drama seseorang yang mengendarai mobil, kemudian Peringatan Olahraga untuk pertandingan sepak bola langsung muncul dengan skor waktu nyata dan, saat diketuk, beralih langsung ke pertandingan langsung.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 Sports Forecast oleh AI Concierge menampilkan pertandingan sepak bola langsung dengan panel AI di layar yang menyajikan prediksi, wawasan pemain, dan data liga, yang menunjukkan bagaimana AI menganalisis gameplay untuk memperkirakan hasil pertandingan.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan TruMotion menyoroti penghalusan gerakan dalam adegan sepak bola layar terpisah, aksi buram yang kontras dengan TruMotion Off dan gerakan yang tajam dan jernih dengan TruMotion On untuk menekankan kejernihan dalam olahraga yang serba cepat.
LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 menunjukkan adegan drama seseorang yang mengendarai mobil, kemudian Peringatan Olahraga untuk pertandingan sepak bola langsung muncul dengan skor waktu nyata dan, saat diketuk, beralih langsung ke pertandingan langsung.
Prakiraan Olahraga oleh AI Concierge

Terima prediksi game dengan AI

AI menganalisis statistik dan kinerja tim Anda untuk memberikan prediksi permainan. Bersoraklah lebih keras dan nikmati mendukung tim Anda dengan wawasan yang dihasilkan AI ini.

Gerak Tru

Penghalusan gerakan yang beradaptasi dengan setiap genre

AI Genre Selection mengidentifikasi genre konten dan TruMotion menyesuaikan level getaran untuk menerapkan jumlah penghalusan yang tepat untuk pengalaman menonton alami dari film, olahraga, dan lainnya.

Peringatan Olahraga

Siapkan peringatan dan jangan pernah melewatkan momen

Tangkap setiap momen aksi. Siapkan peringatan Anda dan dapatkan pemberitahuan tentang jadwal pertandingan, skor, dan banyak lagi tim Anda.

Sinema Sejati, dilestarikan dengan detail yang tepat

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient  MODE

Rasakan bioskop seperti yang diinginkan sutradara dengan Dolby Vision dan FILMMAKER MODE dengan Kompensasi Cahaya Sekitar yang beradaptasi dengan lingkungan sekitar dan menjaga visual sedekat mungkin dengan bentuk aslinya.

Dolby Atmos

Dengan merender suara sebagai objek audio 360° yang imersif daripada saluran statis, sistem ini menciptakan lingkungan home cinema di mana detail dan kedalaman tetap setia pada pemandangan.

LG Soundbar meningkatkan setiap adegan dengan suara surround yang lebih lengkap

Orkestra WOW

Sistem suara surround penuh dari LG TV dan Soundbar sinkron

Dengan menyinkronkan TV dan Soundbar sebagai satu, sistem memperluas kedalaman dan arah untuk pengalaman surround yang lebih lengkap.

LG Micro RGB evo AI MRGB95 dengan WOW Orchestra menampilkan adegan konser dengan soundbar di bawah layar, sementara gelombang suara grafis meluas ke seluruh ruang tamu untuk menyampaikan suara surround yang disinkronkan.

Dolby Atmos FlexConnect

Tempatkan di mana saja, rasakan Dolby di mana saja

Teknologi DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) secara cerdas mendeteksi posisi setiap speaker—di mana pun Anda meletakkannya dan kapan pun Anda menambahkan yang baru—dan mengoptimalkan sinyal audio secara real time untuk menghadirkan suara yang kaya dan imersif di seluruh ruang Anda.

Pasangkan TV LG dan Sound Suite untuk pengalaman bioskop terbaik

Penempatan dan Ekspansi yang Fleksibel

Dengan Sound Suite, sesuaikan pengaturan suara untuk ruang Anda

Dirancang agar sepenuhnya fleksibel dengan lebih dari 50 kemungkinan kombinasi, LG Sound Suite memungkinkan Anda memilih dari banyak speaker yang tersedia dan menggabungkannya untuk membuat pengaturan Anda sendiri yang sesuai dengan kebutuhan Anda.

LG Micro RGB evo MRGB95 yang menampilkan Sound Suite dengan DAFC (Dolby Atmos FlexConnect) menampilkan ruangan yang luas dengan berbagai jenis speaker yang ditempatkan di sekitar ruangan yang menunjukkan betapa fleksibel dan dapat disesuaikan Sound Suite.

Sebuah keluarga dengan anak-anak dan kakek-nenek mereka duduk bersama di sofa di ruang tamu yang cerah, memegang remote sambil menonton TV.

Sebuah keluarga dengan anak-anak dan kakek-nenek mereka duduk bersama di sofa di ruang tamu yang cerah, memegang remote sambil menonton TV.

Aksesibilitas

Fitur bantuan membuat tampilan lebih inklusif

TV LG dirancang dengan mempertimbangkan aksesibilitas dengan fitur-fitur seperti Filter Penyesuaian Warna, Panduan Bahasa Isyarat, dan dukungan konektivitas langsung untuk perangkat bantu audio.

Penolakan tanggung jawab

 

*Gambar di atas di halaman detail produk ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi. Lihat gambar galeri untuk representasi yang lebih akurat.

*Spesifikasi dan fitur bervariasi menurut wilayah, model, dan ukuran.

*Ketersediaan layanan bervariasi menurut wilayah dan negara.

*Layanan yang dipersonalisasi dapat bervariasi tergantung pada kebijakan aplikasi pihak ke-3.

*Akun LG dan penerimaan Syarat & Ketentuan yang relevan diperlukan untuk mengakses layanan dan fitur pintar berbasis jaringan, termasuk aplikasi streaming. Tanpa Akun LG, hanya koneksi perangkat eksternal (misalnya melalui HDMI) dan TV terestrial/over-the-air (hanya untuk TV dengan tuner) yang tersedia. Tidak ada biaya untuk membuat Akun LG.

*Konten yang ditampilkan di halaman ini mungkin berbeda dari konten yang tersedia di layanan Gallery+ yang sebenarnya.

1)*LG's Micro RGB refers to the Multi LED based color technology with the combination of smaller size leds than LG's Mini LED providing wide color reproduction.

 

2)*LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Color Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

 

3)*Images above are simulated for illustrative purposes.

 

4)*Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

5)*AI Picture Pro will work with any copyright-protected content on OTT services.

*Images are upscaled to up to 4K-like quality. Results may vary depending on the source resolution.

*Faster processing compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.

 

6)*Must be activated through the Sound Mode menu. And sound may vary according to the listening environment. 

 

7)*Sound may vary according to the listening environment.

 

8)*AI Search (Copilot)is available on webOS Re:New Program-enabled OLED/MRGB/QNED/NANO 4K UHD models, including models released from 2022 onwards.

*An internet connection is required, and partner AI services may be subject to change or require a subscription.

*This feature may vary by region and model and is not available in countries where LLM support is not provided.

 

9)*Some of these features may not be supported in certain regions or models.

*Menus displayed may be different upon release.

*Keyword recommendations vary according to the app and time of day.

*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG(Electronic Program Guide).

*‘On Now’ card is not available on Netflix and Other CP(Content Provider)apps, so the card will not be displayed.

*‘Generative AI’ card is available in certain regions or models.

 

10)*Reduced or limited content may be shown depending on region and network connectivity.

*Voice ID support may vary by region and country and is available on OLED, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs released from 2024 onwards, as well as on MRGB and FHD TVs released from 2026.

*It works only with apps that support the Voice ID account.

*The lock can be unlocked by someone with a similar voice, and if the voice changes due to health reasons or other factors, recognition may not work effectively.

*The widgets provided may vary by country and are subject to change or discontinuance without prior notice.

*My Page applies to 2026 OLED, MRGB, QNED, NANO 4K UHD TVs."

 

11)*Internet connection required.

*It is possible to link the AI Chatbot to customer service.

*In countries where NLP is not supported, voice-based app access and usage may not be available.

 

13)*webOS Re:New is a software upgrade program and is available on select models only. The number of upgrades and Re:New support duration may vary by product, model, or region.

*Upgrade schedule, as well as features, applications, and services may vary by model and region.

*Available features, contents and services are subject to change without notice and may vary by product, model or region.

 

14)*Provides quick access to the TV's AI features but has no built-in AI processing.

*AI Magic Remote's design, availability and functions may vary by region and supported language, even for the same model.

*Some features may require an internet connection.

*AI Voice Recognition is only provided in countries that support NLP in their native language.

 

15)*Maximum screen size may vary by model and region.

16)*Bezel size differs by series and size.

*Depending on installation environment, there may be a slight gap between the TV and the wall. Installation requirements vary. See installation guide for details.

 

17)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*Service is available through a paid subscription. One-month free trial available with login and payment method registration. Subscription automatically renews to a paid plan unless canceled before the trial ends. Subscription may be cancelled at any time during the trial period.

 

18)*Available content may vary by region and is subject to change.

*An LG Gallery+ subscription is required to access full content and features.

 

19)*16 different profiles are provided, with content recommendations generated by matching data to each type of profile.

 

20)*Generative AI feature is only available in certain regions or models.

*A subscription includes 20 credits per month. One credit lets you generate one image.

*Depending on device performance, file size, and network speed, LG Link's file transfer speed may vary.

*Some file extensions may not be supported by LG Link depending on your device specifications.

*LG Link can use an external storage device when used according to the device memory specifications.

 

21)*The feature works when logged in to your Google Photos account and you have at least 10 photos in the app. 

 

22)*Brightness sensors may vary by model.

 

23)*Motion sensors are only available on the W6 and G6 models only.

 

24)*Support for certain LG Channels varies by region.

 

25)*LG supports 'Matter' Wi-Fi devices. 'Matter' supported services and features may vary depending on the connected devices. Initial connection for ThinQ and Matter should be via ThinQ mobile app.

 

26)*AMD FreeSync Premium validation based on low input lag, stutter reduction, and flicker-free performance.

*165Hz only works with games or PC inputs that support 165Hz.

*Support for HGiG may vary by country.

*In Motion Booster mode, resolution may decrease to ensure optimal performance.

*Motion Booster 330 delivers up to 330Hz refresh rate at optimized Full HD resolution for ultra-smooth gameplay.

 

27)*Subscription required. Service offerings may vary by membership plan.

*Available only on LG OLED W6, G6, C6, and MRGB95, MRGB9M.

*GeForce NOW availability may vary by country.

*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad)can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

28)*In ULL mode, only one controller (gamepad) can be connected. Use of other Bluetooth devices may be affected.

*For best performance, Ethernet or 5GHz Wi-Fi connection is recommended.

 

29)*Support for cloud gaming services may vary.

*Some gaming services may require a subscription and gamepad.

*Gamepad is sold separately.

 

30)*‘In This Scene’ card is available in countries that support EPG.

*The scope of support may vary by country.

*Information provided by AI Concierge is for general informational purposes only and may not be accurate. LG assumes no responsibility or liability for any actions or decisions made in reliance on such information.

 

31)*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE is a trademark of UHD Alliance, Inc.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE with Dolby Vision is supported.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE auto starts on AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime video app.

*FILMMAKER Ambient MODE works on models equipped with a light sensor.

 

32)*The Sound Suite model matched may vary depending on country, region, and TV model.

*Soundbar can be purchased separately. 

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*When connected to a Soundbar, up to 13.1.7 channels are supported. Supported channel configurations may vary depending on the Soundbar model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

33)*Soundbar can be purchased separately.

*Sound Mode Control may vary by model.

*Please note that the service may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.

*LG TV remote usage is limited to certain features only.

 

34)*Power saving applies only when both Gallery Mode and Always Ready are enabled. If Always Ready is switched off, Gallery Mode will consume the same amount of power as when the TV is on.

 

35)*MRGB95 displays have been verified as Low Blue Light Platinum by UL.

 

36)*9.1.6 spatial audio is activated only when the Dolby Atmos content is playing.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual experience may vary depending on the usage environment.

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

  • Display Type

    4K Micro RGB

  • Display Resolution

    4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

  • Backlight Type

    Micro RGB

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz Native (VRR 165Hz)

  • Wide Color Gamut

    RGB Primary Color Ultra (Triple 100% Color certified)

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

  • Picture Processor

    Alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 with Dual AI Engine

  • AI Upscaling

    Alpha 11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Yes (Dynamic Tone Mapping Ultra)

  • AI Genre Selection

    Ya (SDR/HDR)

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE ™

    Ya

  • HFR (High Frame Rate)

    4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

  • Dimming Technology

    Micro Dimming Ultra

  • Motion

    Motion Pro

  • Picture Mode

    9 modes

  • AI Picture Pro

    Ya

  • Auto Calibration

    Ya

  • QFT (Quick Frame Transport)

    Ya

  • QMS (Quick Media Switching)

    Ya

GAMING

  • FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

    Ya

  • HGIG Mode

    Ya

  • Game Optimizer

    Ya (Dasbor Game)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ya

  • VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ya (Hingga 165Hz)

  • Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

    Ya

SMART TV

  • Operating System (OS)

    webOS 26

  • USB Camera Compatible

    Ya

  • AI Chatbot

    Ya

  • Always Ready

    Ya

  • Full Web Browser

    Ya

  • Google Cast

    Ya

  • Hands-free Voice Control

    Ya

  • Home Hub

    Yes (Google Home, LG ThinQ)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Ya

  • Multi View

    Ya

  • Smartphone Remote App

    Yes (LG ThinQ)

  • Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

    Ya

  • Works with Apple Home

    Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

  • High Contrast

    Ya

  • Gray Scale

    Ya

  • Invert Colors

    Ya

AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ya

  • AI Sound

    Alpha 11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Ya

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ya

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ya

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ya

  • Audio Output

    40W

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

  • Speaker Direction

    Down Firing

  • Speaker System

    2.2 channel

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ya

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI Audio Return Channel

    eARC (HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth Support

    Ya (v 5.3)

  • Ethernet Input

    1ea

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ya

  • SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

    1ea

  • HDMI Input

    4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS, QFT)

  • RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

    1ea

  • USB Input

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • Wi-Fi

    Ya (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

  • Standby Power Consumption

    Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

  • Remote

    AI Magic Remote MR26

  • Power Cable

    Ya (Terlampir)

BROADCASTING

  • Penerima Sinyal TV analog

    Ya

  • Penerima sinyal TV digital

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

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