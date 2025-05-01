We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Smart TV 4K 55" LG NanoCell AI 2025 FREE 32" Smart TV HD
Fitur Utama
- Warna Murni dalam 4K Nyata, warna cerah dipadukan dengan detail menakjubkan
- Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
- Tombol AI baru, kontrol suara, fungsi tarik dan lepas pada AI Magic Remote
- Layar HD
- Pengalaman menonton yang lebih pintar dengan Prosesor AI α5 Gen6
- Fungsi Pintar, termasuk ThinQ AI dan WebOS
FAQ
I’d like to know how to use the Styler.
'- (Using tap water) fill the water tank located at the bottom of the Styler.
- On first use, a full tank of water will be used.
- Discard the water in the drain tank.
- Remove the aroma sheet case located in the bottom left corner of the Styler and insert the scented sheet.
- To prevent clothes from falling off, ensure buttons and zippers are closed after applying to the hangers.
- Place the hangers snugly on the (moving hanger) grooves.
- Press the power button and select the course you want.
- After selecting the desired course, press the Start button to start the product.
* This content was created for public use and may contain images or details that differ from the product you purchased.
Where and how do I install the product?
Please install the product in an environment in which the temperature does not fall below 10℃ or exceed 35℃. Environmental temperatures that fall outside of the recommended range can cause performance degradation and/or product malfunction.
Additionally, ensure that the product is installed in a well-ventilated room with at least 20cm upper clearance and 5cm side and rear clearance to the product. To prevent unwanted swaying or vibration during the operation of the moving hanger, install the product on a flat surface.
Flatness of the product can be adjusted by rotating the front lower legs at the base of the product.
If the product is installed next to a wall, provide at least 5cm side clearance to prevent door collision.
Wondering how to smooth wrinkles and remove odors or dirt from your clothes?
The Styler features patented steam and moving hanger technology to smooth out wrinkles and remove dirt and odor.
Steam application detaches dirt and odor particles from clothes so that the moving hanger, which moves 350 times a minute, can easily brush them off.
Intertek tests have shown that the [Fine Dust] course removes an average of 99% of fine dust from clothing.
Unlike dry cleaning, the LG Styler cares for clothing without the need for chemicals.
When does the moving hanger operate?
The Styler operates in the following sequence: steam preparation → preheat → refresh (steam application + temperature maintenance) → dry (dry preparation + dry).
The moving hanger operates from the steam application to the temperature maintenance stage of the refresh cycle, with different operation times and RPMs for each course.
The moving hanger operates for all courses except for the sterilization and bedding courses, where the shelves are used instead of the moving hanger.
What is the maximum load when styling bedding items like blankets?
Only thin blankets can be sterilized with the Styler.
Blankets and comforters weighing 1.5 kilograms (kg) or less should be applied.
If you do not have a blanket hanger, please place the blankets on the shelf.
Blankets may take longer to dry after sterilization. (In this case, please use the time selection to allow additional drying).
Can I dry or sanitize shoes?
Shoe materials that are sensitive to steam may be damaged on use.
(Shoes or products containing sponge or adhesive materials may be damaged)
For clean clothes styling, applying shoes is not recommended.
What is the room dehumidifier course?
The built-in dehumidifier keeps clothes and indoor spaces dry with the AutoFresh System™.
An ample 10L capacity water tank removes dampness worries.
Even with the door closed, air is circulated and dehumidified to keep your wardrobe and living space fresh and pleasant.
Wondering about the Reservation feature?
If you need to keep your clothes inside the Styler for a long time, try using the Reservation feature.
Place your clothes in the Styler then press the power button.
Select the course you want, then press the Settings button to use the Reservation feature to set the time you want the movement to complete.
You can set a time from 3 hours to 19 hours, and if you set a time of 5 hours, the selected course will end after 5 hours.
How long can I use the water tank after it's been filled?
Based on the Refresh course, the Styler can be used 3 to 4 times on one full water tank (or 2 times for the Intensive course).
However, on first use, a full tank will be used to fill up the internal steam generator.
Simply fill the water tank when the water refill notification appears.
The water tank must be filled before use.
Using filtered water will help the product last longer and perform better.
How do I use the tray?
The tray prevents debris from entering the bottom of the product and protects the instep. (Safety Guard) It also prevents small amounts of condensation that may occur during the steam blast process from dripping on the floor.
Open the Styler door and check the bottom.
Place the dedicated tray down in front of the Styler.
Hook the left hook of the tray onto the lower leg until it clicks into place.
I want to know how to keep the Styler in good condition.
'- Use a soft cloth to remove dust from the inside of the product.
- If the water tank has been left for a long time, water moss may form. Therefore, please clean the inside of the water tank periodically with a cleaning brush.
- If the aroma sheet is not replaced periodically, odor removal and scent performance may decrease.
- Periodically wipe off any accumulated water in the water tank attachment/detachment areas as it may run.
- Empty the tray periodically as accumulated water may gather.
- If the dust filter is clogged, air circulation inside the product may be impaired, resulting in poor performance. Therefore, please clean regularly.
Perkenalkan alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 yang tangguh dan cerdas
Dengan peningkatan kinerja signifikan dan pemrosesan lebih cepat, alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 kini menghadirkan kualitas gambar 4K dengan ketajaman dan kedalaman yang jauh lebih baik dari sebelumnya.
*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 tingkat pemula pada tahun yang sama berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.
Warna Murni dalam 4K Nyata
Saksikan konten 4K yang disempurnakan dengan akurasi warna yang hidup dan detail tajam, yang membuat setiap adegan menjadi memukau dan menyenangkan secara visual.
4K Super Upscaling membuat setiap frame menjadi lebih hidup
Prosesor LG yang tangguh meningkatkan resolusi ke kualitas asli. Nikmati peningkatan resolusi, kecerahan, dan kejernihan 4K Super Upscaling.
*Kualitas gambar konten yang ditingkatkan akan bervariasi berdasarkan resolusi sumber.
HDR10 Pro
Warna-warna cerah dan kecerahan membawa resolusi layar ke tingkat yang lebih tinggi. Dapatkan kualitas gambar yang lebih tinggi dengan kontras yang
lebih tajam.
*HDR10 Pro adalah teknologi yang dikembangkan oleh LG Electronics berdasarkan kualitas gambar standar 'HDR10'.
Generasi berikutnya dari LG AI TV
AI Magic Remote melengkapi
AI experience
Mudah mengontrol TV dengan AI magic remote - tidak perlu perangkat tambahan! Dengan sensor gerak dan roda gulir, arahkan dan klik untuk menggunakannya seperti mouse udara atau cukup ucapkan untuk perintah suara.
*Desain, ketersediaan, dan fungsi AI Magic Remote dapat berbeda menurut wilayah dan bahasa yang didukung, bahkan untuk model yang sama.
*Sebagian fitur mungkin memerlukan koneksi internet.
*AI Voice Recognition hanya disediakan di sejumlah negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.
*Konten yang dikurangi atau dibatasi mungkin ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan.
*Dukungan Voice ID dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah dan negara, dan tersedia pada TV OLED, QNED, NanoCell, dan UHD yang dirilis mulai tahun 2024 dan seterusnya.
*Hanya berfungsi dengan aplikasi yang mendukung akun Voice ID.
Tingkatkan Pengalaman Menonton Anda
Sebuah layar, yang menggambarkan gambar hutan, yang kecerahannya disesuaikan tergantung lingkungan sekitarnya.
*Fitur ini hanya didukung pada model TV tahun 2023. Dukungan berbeda-beda tergantung model.
*Dukungan fitur berbeda-beda tergantung model LG Soundbar.
Disesuaikan dengan keinginan Anda
*Memerlukan berlangganan terpisah untuk layanan OTT.
Profil Saya
*Jumlah profil yang tidak terbatas dapat dibuat tetapi layar depan hanya akan menampilkan maksimal 10 profil.
Kartu Cepat
Spesifikasi Utama
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type
4K UHD
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor
Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8
PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
AUDIO - Audio Output
20W
AUDIO - Speaker System
2.0 channel
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57,5
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE (DISPLAY)
Display Type
4K UHD
Display Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
Backlight Type
Direct
Refresh Rate
60Hz Native
Wide Color Gamut
Nano Color
PICTURE (PROCESSING)
Picture Processor
Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8
AI Upscaling
4K Super Upscaling
Dynamic Tone Mapping
Ya
AI Brightness Control
Ya
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10 / HLG
FILMMAKER MODE ™
Ya
Picture Mode
10 modes
Auto Calibration
Ya
GAMING
HGIG Mode
Ya
Game Optimizer
Ya (Dasbor Game)
ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)
Ya
VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)
Ya (Hingga 60Hz)
SMART TV
Operating System (OS)
webOS 25
USB Camera Compatible
Ya
AI Chatbot
Ya
Full Web Browser
Ya
Google Cast
Ya
Google Home / Hub
Ya
Home Hub
Ya
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Ya
Magic Remote Control
Built-In
Smartphone Remote App
Ya (LG ThinQ)
Voice ID
Ya
Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay
Ya
Works with Apple Home
Ya
ACCESSIBILITY
High Contrast
Ya
Gray Scale
Ya
Invert Colors
Ya
DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS
TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 715 x 57,5
TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)
1235 x 780 x 230
Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)
1360 x 810 x 162
TV Stand (WxD, mm)
948 x 230
TV Weight without Stand (kg)
14
TV Weight with Stand (kg)
14,1
Packaging Weight (kg)
18,9
VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)
300 x 300
AUDIO
AI Sound
α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)
Clear Voice Pro
Ya (Level Volume Otomatis)
LG Sound Sync
Ya
Sound Mode Share
Ya
Simultaneous Audio Output
Ya
Bluetooth Surround Ready
Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)
Audio Output
20W
AI Acoustic Tuning
Ya
Audio Codec
AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)
Speaker Direction
Down Firing
Speaker System
2.0 channel
WOW Orchestra
Ya
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI Audio Return Channel
eARC (HDMI 2)
Bluetooth Support
Ya (v 5.1)
Ethernet Input
1ea
Simplink (HDMI CEC)
Ya
SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)
1ea
HDMI Input
3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)
RF Input (Antenna/Cable)
1ea
USB Input
2ea (v 2.0)
Wi-Fi
Ya (Wi-Fi 5)
POWER
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
Standby Power Consumption
Dibawah 0.5W
ACCESSORIES INCLUDED
Remote
Magic Remote MR25
Power Cable
Ya (Dapat dilepas)
BROADCASTING
Penerima Sinyal TV analog
Ya
Penerima sinyal TV digital
DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)
Apa yang orang katakan
