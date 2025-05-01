About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV 42" LG OLED evo AI C5 4K FREE LG Puricare™ Air Purifier 360˚ HIT

42C5AS60
Bundle product
Tampilan depan Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5. Lambang 12 Tahun OLED nomor 1 dunia dan logo LG OLED evo AI 2025 pada layar.
Tampilan samping Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5.
Tampilan depan dan samping Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5 yang menunjukkan dimensi panjang, lebar, tinggi, dan kedalamannya.
Tampilan depan dan samping Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5 yang menunjukkan dimensi panjang, lebar, tinggi, dan kedalamannya.
Alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 menyala dengan berbagai corak warna biru dan kilatan cahaya memancar keluar, menyorot sirkuitnya. Statistik kinerja terlihat. Pemrosesan neural AI 1,7 kali lebih besar, NPU. Operasi 1,7 kali lebih cepat, CPU. Grafis 2,1 kali lebih baik, GPU.
Api unggun di malam hari di tengah alam. Di kejauhan terlihat hutan dan danau. Langit malam dipenuhi bintang-gemintang. Seluruh pemandangan ini terbelah menjadi dua. Satu sisi lebih gelap dan kusam. Separuh lainnya jauh lebih cerah, menampilkan kecemerlangan mengesankan dari Brightness Booster.
Front view
Top perspective view
Front view
Top view
Filter replacing
Filter replacing
Filter
Fitur Utama

  • Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8
  • Tingkat hitam sesungguhnya di setiap piksel menghasilkan kontras, kedalaman, dan detail yang menakjubkan
  • Keakuratan Warna 100% untuk warna yang akurat dan nyata. Volume Warna 100% untuk warna yang lebih kaya
  • 360 Purification: Pemurnian menyeluruh 360°, seluruh sudut
  • Multi-filtrasi: Pre-filter, HEPA filter (PM 1.0), Deodorization filter (bau tidak sedap, polusi, gas berbahaya)
  • Ionizer: mensterilkan virus dan bakteri beracun
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan LG Puricare™ 360˚ 2Phase Air Purifier(AS60GHWG0)

AS60GHWG0

LG Puricare™ Air Purifier 360˚ HIT
Tampilan depan Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C5. Lambang 12 Tahun OLED nomor 1 dunia dan logo LG OLED evo AI 2025 pada layar.

OLED42C5PSA

42 inch LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV
Logo What Hi-Fi?.

What Hi-Fi?

"...TV terbaik bagi kebanyakan orang…" (03/2025)

Logo TechRadar Editor's choice.

TechRadar - Editor's Choice

"Dengan kontras LG C5 yang luar biasa, warna yang berani, dan detail yang realistis, rasanya lebih premium...” (03/2025)

Logo T3 Platinum Award.

T3 - Platinum Award

“Jadi jika Anda mencari TV OLED dengan performa terbaik, C5 adalah pilihan yang tepat.” (03/2025)

Logo iF Design Award Winner.

iF Design Award - Winner (OLED C5, 83")

Logo Tom's Guide Editor's Choice.

Tom's Guide - Editor's Choice

"Sistem operasi webOS LG tetap menjadi salah satu opsi mandiri terkuat pada TV." (04/2025)

Logo Highly Recommended Award AVForums.

AVForums - Highly Recommended

LG C5 terus menjadi TV yang berkinerja terbaik secara menyeluruh di jajaran LG tahun 2025 dan sangat direkomendasikan

Lencana CES Innovation Awards dengan menyebutkan 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Keamanan siber

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice untuk LG webOS 24 sebagai Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/25

“webOS 24 terus menghadirkan pengalaman pintar yang ramping, cepat, dan mudah digunakan yang juga segar dan rapi.”

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menjadi sasaran penghargaan tersebut.

Pada layar LG OLED evo AI TV terdapat gambar abstrak dengan detail, warna, dan kontras yang mengesankan. Versi yang diperbesar dari alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 ada di belakang TV. Ini bersinar dengan cahaya yang menerangi sirkuit mikrochip di sekelilingnya. Judul yang terbaca, LG OLED evo AI. Teksnya juga terlihat, ditenagai oleh LG alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. Logo emas dengan bintang ada di sudut yang bertuliskan, OLED TV nomor satu di dunia selama 12 tahun.

Pada layar LG OLED evo AI TV terdapat gambar abstrak dengan detail, warna, dan kontras yang mengesankan. Versi yang diperbesar dari alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 ada di belakang TV. Ini bersinar dengan cahaya yang menerangi sirkuit mikrochip di sekelilingnya. Judul yang terbaca, LG OLED evo AI. Teksnya juga terlihat, ditenagai oleh LG alpha 9 AI processor Gen8. Logo emas dengan bintang ada di sudut yang bertuliskan, OLED TV nomor satu di dunia selama 12 tahun.

Lihat Detail Setiap
Terang dan Gelap

*Omdia. 12 tahun menjadi Nomor 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2024. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Kualitas GambarwebOS untuk AIKualitas SuaraDesainHiburan

Detail visual level berikutnya dengan alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 yang brilian

Mesin AI prosesor menganalisis dan meningkatkan setiap frame. Dengan mengenali wajah, prosesor tidak hanya menghasilkan kualitas visual 4K, tapi juga meningkatkan ekspresi dan raut wajah.

Prosesor AI Alpha 9 Gen8 dengan latar belakang gelap. Prosesor ini bersinar dengan cahaya teal dari dalam yang menerangi sirkuit mikrochip di sekitarnya. Statistik kinerja terlihat. Pemrosesan neural AI 1,7 kali lebih besar, NPU. Operasi 1,7 kali lebih cepat, CPU. Grafis 2,1 kali lebih baik, GPU.

*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 tingkat pemula pada tahun yang sama berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.

Judulnya berbunyi, Rasakan Pengalaman OLED Perfect Black, hanya dengan LG OLED.

Hitam Sempurna, bahkan di ruang yang terang atau gelap

Perfect Black diverifikasi UL dan memberikan tingkat hitam yang sesungguhnya untuk meningkatkan kecerahan dan kontras yang dirasakan, bagaimana pun keadaan di sekitar Anda, apakah cerah atau gelap.

Ruang tamu dengan LG OLED TV wall mounted. Di TV terdapat pegunungan dengan latar belakang langit malam yang gelap dan penuh bintang. Pemandangan ini terbagi dua. Satu sisi menunjukkan versi lanskap yang lebih kusam dan lebih abu-abu yang diberi label, tampilan Non Perfect Black. Di sisi lainnya, terdapat gambar yang lebih menyenangkan dengan kisaran warna hitam dan putih yang lebih dinamis. Ini diberi label, tampilan Perfect Black. Sertifikasi logo juga terlihat, Teknologi Perfect Black memberikan tingkat hitam kurang dari atau sama dengan 0,24 nit hingga 500 lux. Gelembung teks di sampingnya terbaca, cek tanda sertifikasi Perfect Black.

*Layar LG OLED diverifikasi oleh UL untuk warna hitam sempurna yang diukur dengan IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, berdasarkan lingkungan pencahayaan dalam ruangan yang khas (200 lux hingga 500 lux).

*Performa aktual dapat bervariasi, tergantung pada pencahayaan sekitar dan lingkungan tampilan.

Warna Sempurna

Volume Warna 100% dan 100% Akurasi Warna bersertifikat. Nikmati warna yang akurat dan cerah pada layar bebas pantulan, bahkan di bawah sinar matahari atau lingkungan yang gelap.

Burung nuri berwarna-warni dalam definisi ultra-tinggi dengan latar belakang hitam. Tetesan air menggantung di udara di sekelilingnya. Gambar menampilkan Warna Sempurna, karena setiap rona yang berbeda pada tubuh burung nuri tampak cerah dan jelas. Sertifikasi logo yang berbeda dari UL dan Intertek dapat dilihat. Hal ini mengacu pada 100% Kemurnian Warna, 100% Volume Warna. Teks juga terlihat, periksa tanda sertifikasi Warna Sempurna.

*'100% Akurasi Warna' dan '100% Volume Warna ke DCI-P3' berlaku untuk OLED TV 2025.

*Tampilan LG OLED diverifikasi oleh UL untuk Warna Sempurna yang diukur dengan standar Pantulan Cahaya Cincin IDMS 11.5.

*Volume Warna 100% didefinisikan sebagai performa tampilan yang sama atau lebih besar daripada ukuran volume warna standar DCI-P3 yang diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

*Display LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk 100% Akurasi Warna yang diukur menurut CIE DE2000 standar dengan 125 pola warna.

AI Picture Pro menghidupkan
setiap bingkai

AI Super Upscaling dan Dynamic Tone Mapping OLED, menganalisis elemen bingkai untuk meningkatkan resolusi, kecerahan, kedalaman, dan kejernihan.

Garis-garis animasi pada gambar macan tutul di hutan yang sangat kusam dan nyaris berwarna abu-abu, seakan-akan ada superkomputer yang sedang menganalisis berbagai elemen dalam bingkai. Sebuah laser menelusuri siluet macan tutul dan kemudian disempurnakan agar lebih cerah, lebih tajam, dan lebih berwarna-warni. Latar belakang juga berubah dari kiri ke kanan, sekarang dengan kontras, kedalaman, dan warna yang lebih baik.

*AI Picture Pro tidak akan berfungsi dengan konten apa pun yang dilindungi hak cipta di layanan OTT.

*Kualitas gambar konten yang ditingkatkan akan bervariasi berdasarkan resolusi sumber.

Ringkasan Manfaat Utama

Ada pembersih udara PuriCare dengan aliran udara di depan jendela, dan tiga filter terlihat menyaring debu di depannya.

Pemurnian Udara Menyeluruh

Penjernih udara PuriCare ditempatkan di antara tangga dan laci.

Kompak dalam Ukuran

Ini menunjukkan indicator LED secara besar-besaran.

Kualitas Udara Terlihat

Aliran udara keluar dari pembersih udara PuriCare di sebelah kiri, dan logo LG ThinQ terlihat di atasnya, dan layar aplikasi LG ThinQ di sebelah kanan terhubung ke ponsel.

Smart Air Care

Pemurnian Udara Menyeluruh

Bersihkan Udara Anda

Perawatan alergi mengurangi bakteri, virus, debu ultra halus, alergen, dan bahkan gas berbahaya di udara.

Ibu dan bayi bersenang-senang di ruang tamu. Udara bersih keluar dari pembersih udara di sebelah kanan.

Alat pembersih udara terletak di ruang tamu.
Pemurnian 360°

Bersihkan Udara di Sekitar Anda

LG PuriCare™ memurnikan udara 360˚ di sekitar Anda,
ke segala arah, di mana pun Anda meletakkannya.
Sensor & Indicator Cerdas

Bawa Kualitas Udara ke Cahaya

Periksa kualitas udara Anda secara sekilas dengan indikator berkode warna berdasarkan sistem pendeteksi sensor PM 1.0.
*Pemurni udara PuriCare™ secara otomatis mendeteksi kondisi udara dalam ruangan dan menandainya pada indikator di samping mesin dalam empat warna: merah, oranye, kuning, atau hijau. Warna merah menunjukkan kualitas udara terburuk dan warna hijau menunjukkan kualitas udara terbaik.
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

SPESIFIKASI DASAR

Area yang direkomendasikan (㎡)

61

Daya input (W)

41

Sumber Daya (V/Hz)

220-240V, 50Hz

CADR (CMH)

7,8

CADR (CMM)

470

Warna

White

Kebisingan (Tinggi / Rendah, dB)

25dbA

Layar (Metode)

LED + Tombol Sentuh

Tingkat Energi

Model Tidak Perlu Standar Energi

Desain Eksterior

Tidak

Jenis Motor Kipas

Motor BLDC

FITUR

Bersih 360˚

Ya

Baby Care

Tidak

Child Lock

Ya

Deteksi CO₂

Ya

Mode Kipas / Langkah Peningkat Kebersihan

Tidak

Mode Kipas / Langkah pemurnian

5 Langkah (Auto/Low/Middle/High/Turbo)

Alarm Penggantian Filter

Ya

Pengion

Ya

Nyamuk Menjauh

Tidak

Layar Bau

Ya

Tampilan Kepadatan Partikel

Ya

Pet Mode

Tidak

Mode Pemurnian/Mode Otomatis

Ya

Mode Pemurnian/Peningkat Kebersihan

Ya

Mode Pemurnian/Mode Ganda

Tidak

Mode Pemurnian/Mode Tunggal

Tidak

Mode Pemurnian/Mode Cerdas

Ya

Pengendali jarak jauh

Tidak

SENSOR

Ya

Indikator Cerdas (Kualitas Udara)

4 Langkah (Hijau>Kuning>Oranye>Merah)

Indikator Cerdas (Materi Partikulat)

PM1.0 suspended particles

UVnano

Tidak

Sensor UWB

Tidak

Panduan Suara

Tidak

Alarm Penggantian Filter

Ya

Pencahayan Suasana

Tidak

Mode Tidur

Ya

FITUR CERDAS

Remote Control

Ya

Diagnosis Pintar

Ya

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Ya

Tipe USB

Type C

Pemantauan Umur Filter

Ya

Status / Laporan AQI

Tidak

Otomatis Menyala/Mati

Ya

FILTER

Filter Pemurni Udara

Pre Filter Hepa Filter (PM 1.0) Gas Filter

Kelas Filter

H13

DIMENSI & BERAT

Berat Produk (kg)

6,5

Berat_Pengiriman (kg)

8,05

Dimensi Produk -PxTxL (mm)

315 x 315 x 511

Dimensi Kemasan -PxTxL (mm)

411 x 411 x 591

Berat_Bersih (g)

6,5

SERTIFIKAT/PENGHARGAAN

Sertifikasi BAF (Asosiasi Alergi Inggris)

Ya

Sertifikasi CA (Asosiasi Pembersihan Udara Korea)

Ya

Sertifikasi BAF

Ya

KEPATUHAN

Tipe Produk (Nama Model)

360 HIT

Negara Asal

Cina

Tanggal Launching (YYYY-MM)

2023-03

AKSESORI

Roda Bergerak

Tidak

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Display Type

4K OLED

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

PICTURE (DISPLAY) - Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α9 4K Gen8

PICTURE (PROCESSING) - HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

GAMING - G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Ya

GAMING - FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

AUDIO - Audio Output

20W

AUDIO - Speaker System

2.0 channel

AUDIO - Dolby Atmos

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

932 x 540 x 41,1

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS - TV Weight without Stand (kg)

9,8

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α9 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Ya (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes

AI Picture Pro

Ya

Auto Calibration

Ya

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Ya

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Ya

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Ya

Response Time

Kurang dari 0.1ms

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Always Ready

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Google Home / Hub

Ya

Hands-free Voice Control

Ya

Home Hub

Ya

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Ya

Smartphone Remote App

Ya (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ya

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

932 x 540 x 41,1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

932 x 577 x 170

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1060 x 660 x 152

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

718 x 170

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

9,8

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

10,1

Packaging Weight (kg)

12,7

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Ya

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya (Pemrosesan Ulang Suara AI)

WiSA Ready

Ya (Hingga 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (mendukung 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Ya (Terlampir)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

