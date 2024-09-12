Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
55" Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo | 43" Smart TV 4K LG UHD

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Tempat Membeli

Dukungan

55" Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo | 43" Smart TV 4K LG UHD

55C443UR.FGMDL

55" Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo | 43" Smart TV 4K LG UHD

()
  • Bundle image
Bundle image

Fitur Utama

  • Suara dan gambar lebih jernih dengan penyempurnaan dari Prosesor AI alpha 9 4K Gen7.​
  • Visual yang lebih cerah dengan Brightness Booster.​
  • Desain Ultra Ramping dengan bezel yang sangat tipis.
  • Jaminan peningkatan 4 tahun selama 5 tahun dengan webOS Re:New Program.
  • Film dan game luar biasa ditingkatkan dengan Dolby Atmos dan Dolby Vision, VRR, G-Sync, dan Freesync.
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan LG UHD TV

43UR7500PSC

43" Smart TV 4K LG UHD, 2023
Tampak depan dengan TV AI LG OLED evo, OLED C4, Emblem OLED nomor 1 dunia selama 11 Tahun dan webOS Re:Logo New Program di layar, serta Soundbar di bawahnya

OLED55C4PSA

55" Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C4

Mahakarya yang disempurnakan oleh keahlian bertahun-tahun

Komitmen bertahun-tahun atas inovasi tak dapat ditiru begitu saja. Chipset alpha yang dirancang secara unik dari OLED yang terdepan di dunia meningkatkan pengalaman menonton ke tingkat lebih tinggi.​

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Lambang emas OLED TV nomor 1 di dunia selama 11 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam. Sebuah lampu sorot menyinari lambang tersebut, dan bintang-bintang abstrak berwarna emas memenuhi langit di atasnya.

The World's No.1

11 years later,
still on top

Our reign as the world's favorite OLED continues.

11 years later,<br/>still on top Temukan selengkapnya

*Omdia. 11 tahun menjadi NO 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2023. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Apa yang membuat LG OLED evo AI berbeda?​

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 LG di atas motherboard, memancarkan kilatan cahaya oranye. Brightness Booster dengan gambar wajah samping leopard. Sangat ramping dan siap untuk LG Soundbar karena ditempatkan rata di dinding di ruang tamu modern. OLED TV dengan menu OLED Care dipilih dalam menu dukungan yang ada di layar.

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7

Hanya α yang membuat OLED sejelas ini

Chip Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 mengubah OLED dengan penyempurnaan yang menambahkan detail transformatif namun nyata.

Temukan Selengkapnya

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1,5x

Performa AI Lebih Cepat

4,5x

Grafik yang Ditingkatkan

2,2x

Kecepatan Pemrosesan

*Perbandingan didasarkan pada TV konvensional dengan Prosesor AI alpha 5. 

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

Kecerdasan yang menyempurnakan pengalaman OLED

LG OLED di ruang tamu modern menampilkan pertunjukan musik di layar. Gelombang melingkar berwarna biru yang menggambarkan personalisasi mengelilingi TV dan ruang. Seorang wanita dengan mata biru tajam dan bagian atas oranye tampak menyala di ruang gelap. Garis merah yang menggambarkan penyempurnaan AI menutupi sebagian wajahnya yang cerah dan detail, sedangkan gambar lainnya tampak buram. LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

*Gambar yang digunakan dalam gambaran sekilas produk di bawah ini ditujukan sebagai representasi.
*Lihat galeri gambar di bagian atas halaman untuk representasi akurat.

Gambar alam dengan pegunungan bebatuan yang saling berhadapan dari atas dan bawah menunjukkan kontras dan detail.

Tunjukkan Detail Terakhir

TV UHD LG dengan HDR10 Pro menghadirkan tingkat kecerahan yang dioptimalkan untuk warna cerah dan detail yang luar biasa.

*HDR10 Pro bukan format Pemetaan Nada Dinamis milik LG yang diterapkan frame demi frame untuk konten HDR10.

α5 Gen6 AI Processor 4K 

Tingkatkan Pengalaman Menonton Anda

α5 Gen6 AI Processor 4K menyempurnakan LG UHD TV untuk memberi Anda pengalaman yang imersif.

*86"UR80 dilengkapi α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

Pemandangan alam, yang membandingkan kualitas gambar konten non-4K dan konten 4K yang ditingkatkan skalanya.

Definisikan Ulang Skala 4K

Tonton konten non-4K dalam 4K di layar UHD yang besar untuk menikmati kejernihan dan kepresisian setiap saat.

*Kualitas gambar dari konten yang ditingkatkan skalanya akan berbeda-beda tergantung resolusi sumbernya.

AI Sound Pro

Imersi audio yang kaya. Algoritme deep learning AI Sound Pro menyempurnakan suara dengan mengubah 2 channel audio menjadi 5.1.2 virtual surround, sehingga Anda dapat menikmati suara penuh untuk semua konten yang Anda sukai. Pengaturan suara disesuaikan secara otomatis berdasarkan apa yang Anda tonton, untuk pengalaman audio-visual yang luar biasa.

AI Sound Pro diaktifkan dan gambar ditampilkan seolah-olah suara yang kaya mengisi ruang dengan efek suara.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control memastikan tingkat kecerahan yang sempurna untuk segala lingkungan, yang beradaptasi terhadap kecerahan dengan pencahayaan sekitar.

Sebuah layar, yang menggambarkan gambar hutan, yang kecerahannya disesuaikan tergantung lingkungan sekitarnya.

AI Picture Wizard

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard menganalisis 85 juta kasus dari 27 kategori untuk menetapkan ketajaman, kontras, dan kroma ideal Anda.

*86"NANO77 dilengkapi AI Picture Wizard.

Multi-Tampilan

Maksimalkan LG TV Anda dengan Multi-Tampilan. Telusuri cara baru untuk menonton, seperti Berdampingan, Gambar dalam Gambar, dan Monitor Ganda. Di samping itu, Multi Tampilan sangat pas dengan LG Smart Cam untuk kemungkinan tanpa batas.

*Ketersediaan Kombinasi Aplikasi/Input dapat berbeda-beda tergantung layanan.
*Pengaturan gambar/suara di kedua layar sama.
*'LG Fitness' memiliki fungsi mode Gambar Dalam Gambar dengan kamera USB di aplikasi.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

967 x 564 x 57,1

TV Weight without Stand

8,8

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

Magic Remote Control

Ready

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

967 x 564 x 57,1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

967 x 621 x 200

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1055 x 660 x 142

TV Stand (WxD)

804 x 200

TV Weight without Stand

8,8

TV Weight with Stand

8,9

Packaging Weight

10,7

VESA Mounting (WxH)

200 x 200

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45,1

TV Weight without Stand

14,1

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 703 x 45,1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1222 x 757 x 230

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1360 x 810 x 187

TV Stand (WxD)

470 x 230

TV Weight without Stand

14,1

TV Weight with Stand

16,0

Packaging Weight

21,3

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Terpasang)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Apa yang orang katakan

Temukan Secara Lokal

Rasakan produk ini di sekitar Anda.

Produk Kami