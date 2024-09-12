Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG OLED Evo C4 77" Bundling Sound Bar SC9S

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

LG OLED Evo C4 77" Bundling Sound Bar SC9S

77C4SC9S.BNDLG

LG OLED Evo C4 77" Bundling Sound Bar SC9S

(0)
bundle
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan dengan TV AI LG OLED evo, OLED C4, Emblem OLED nomor 1 dunia selama 11 Tahun dan webOS Re:Logo New Program di layar, serta Soundbar di bawahnya

OLED77C4PSA

Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C4 77 Inci OLED77C4
Front angle view of Sound Bar and Woofer

SC9S

LG Sound Bar SC9S

Mahakarya yang disempurnakan oleh keahlian bertahun-tahun

Komitmen bertahun-tahun atas inovasi tak dapat ditiru begitu saja. Chipset alpha yang dirancang secara unik dari OLED yang terdepan di dunia meningkatkan pengalaman menonton ke tingkat lebih tinggi.​

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Logo CES 2024 Innovation Awards

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED C4 83 inci

Honoree

Lambang emas OLED TV nomor 1 di dunia selama 11 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam. Sebuah lampu sorot menyinari lambang tersebut, dan bintang-bintang abstrak berwarna emas memenuhi langit di atasnya.

No.1 di Dunia

11 tahun berlalu,
namun masih terdepan

Kejayaan kami sebagai OLED favorit dunia terus berlanjut.

*Omdia. 11 tahun menjadi NO 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2023. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Apa yang membuat LG OLED evo berbeda?​

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 LG di atas motherboard, memancarkan kilatan cahaya oranye. Brightness Booster dengan gambar wajah samping leopard. Sangat ramping dan siap untuk LG Soundbar karena ditempatkan rata di dinding di ruang tamu modern. OLED TV dengan menu OLED Care dipilih dalam menu dukungan yang ada di layar.

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7

Hanya α yang membuat OLED sejelas ini

Chip Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 mengubah OLED dengan penyempurnaan yang menambahkan detail transformatif namun nyata.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1,5x

Performa AI Lebih Cepat

4,5x

Grafik yang Ditingkatkan

2,2x

Kecepatan Pemrosesan

*Perbandingan didasarkan pada TV konvensional dengan Prosesor AI alpha 5. 

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

Kecerdasan yang menyempurnakan pengalaman OLED

LG OLED di ruang tamu modern menampilkan pertunjukan musik di layar. Gelombang melingkar berwarna biru yang menggambarkan personalisasi mengelilingi TV dan ruang. Seorang wanita dengan mata biru tajam dan bagian atas oranye tampak menyala di ruang gelap. Garis merah yang menggambarkan penyempurnaan AI menutupi sebagian wajahnya yang cerah dan detail, sedangkan gambar lainnya tampak buram. LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Gambar disesuaikan dengan selera Anda

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard akan membuat gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera unik Anda dari 85 juta kemungkinan, lalu menyimpannya ke profil Anda.​

LG OLED TV di apartemen kota modern. Hamparan kisi muncul di atas gambar seperti pemindaian ruangan, lalu gelombang suara biru diproyeksikan dari layar, memenuhi ruangan dengan suara secara sempurna.​

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal
menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern pada malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

malam

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Picture Pro

Realisme luar biasa dengan
pesona otentik

Peningkatan Super AI

AI menyempurnakan resolusinya

Setelah mengklasifikasikan frame, AI Noise Reduction dan AI Super Resolution meningkatkan pemandangan secara realistis.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail
lanskap suaranya

LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Audio yang nyata terdengar di ruangan Anda

Rasakan sensasi luar biasa dari sistem suara surround virtual 9.1.2 yang mencakup segalanya.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Resonansi suara yang dahsyat

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda peningkatan dinamis yang penuh kekuatan.

LG OLED TV menampilkan penampilan musisi, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar mikrofon dan instrumen.

Adaptive Sound Control

Suara yang cocok dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Adaptive Sound Control menyeimbangkan audio menurut genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

Brightness Booster

Menerangi gambar yang lebih terang

Algoritme Peningkatan Cahaya Brightness Booster yang ditingkatkan menerangi gambar dengan lebih jelas.

*30% lebih terang berlaku untuk 55/65/77/83 inci C4. 

**Kecerahan berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

***Gambar layar simulasi.

Seekor leopard putih memperlihatkan sisi wajahnya di sisi kiri gambar. Tulisan "Hingga 30% lebih terang" muncul di sebelah kiri.

A white leopard showing its side face on the left side of the image. The words "Up to 30% brighter" appear on the left.

Kontras tanpa akhir menciptakan dampak tanpa batas

Pemandangan menjadi begitu hidup di mana bayangan paling gelap dan cahaya paling terang saling terkait.

Pemandangan kota yang ramai di malam hari dengan warna-warna berani dan kontras.

Akurasi & Volume Warna 100%

Pemandangan bersinar dengan warna-warna yang hidup

Volume warna 100% meningkatkan warna yang kaya, sementara akurasi warna 100% mempertahankan corak tanpa distorsi.

*Panel LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk 100% Akurasi Warna yang diukur hingga CIE DE2000 dengan 125 pola warna.

**Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek. 

OLED TV berdiri di sisi kanan gambar. Menu Dukungan muncul di layar, dan menu OLED Care dipilih.

OLED Care

Tingkatkan umur panjang OLED Anda

Lebih bersantai dan nikmati lebih banyak dengan perawatan panel terintegrasi yang menjaga layar Anda seperti baru lebih lama.

LG OLED TV, OLED C4 menghadap 45 derajat ke kiri menampilkan indahnya matahari terbenam dengan perahu di danau, karena TV dipasang ke LG Soundbar melalui braket Synergy di ruang tamu minimalis.

Desain Ultra Slim

Keanggunan dalam kesederhanaan

Perspektif miring di sudut bawah OLED C4 menampilkan karya seni abstrak di layar. OLED C4 dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu yang bersih menempel ke dinding dengan pertunjukan orkestra yang ditayangkan di layar.

Rasakan sensasi ultra-tipis

Desain minimalis dengan bezel sempit memastikan tampilan bersih untuk keanggunan ramping dan fokus penuh Anda.

*Ukuran bezel berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

Harmoni Terbaik dengan LG Audio

Soundbar terbaik yang layak
untuk OLED LG terbaik di kelasnya

Braket Synergy

Dirancang untuk meningkatkan penglihatan dan suara​

Braket Synergy menjaga LG Soundbar Anda pada posisi yang tepat untuk audio dan estetika yang optimal.

LG OLED TV and Synergy bracket are shown within an angled view of the bottom. The LG Soundbar slots into the Synergy Bracket.

Tampil dengan living house modern, LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipadukan dengan Braket Synergy.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah.

**Soundbar SC9 cocok dengan OLED C2 / C3 dan C4.

Remote control menunjuk ke LG OLED TV yang menampilkan pengaturan di sisi kanan layar.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di TV LG untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

LG OLED TV dan soundbar dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dan grafis berbentuk cerah di sekeliling ruangan.

WOW Orchestra

Setiap gambar ditampilkan dengan sempurna​

WOW Orchestra menyatukan suara unik LG Soundbar dan LG OLED secara sinergi.

LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipasang di dinding dengan grafis simbol Wi-Fi putih di tengahnya.

WOWCAST Built-in

Tonton TV Anda tanpa kekacauan apa pun.

Putuskan kabel dan dengarkan potensi penuh kualitas audio LG Soundbar Anda dengan WOWCAST.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

****TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 dan B4.

Rentang Ukuran Luas

Diukur agar sesuai dengan setiap kehidupan

Temukan ukuran untuk setiap ruang dan selera dengan rentang mulai dari 42 inci hingga 83 inci.

Membandingkan LG OLED TV, ukuran OLED C4 yang bervariasi, menampilkan OLED C4 42 inci, OLED 48 inci, OLED C4 55 inci, OLED C4 65 inci, OLED C4 77 inci, and OLED C4 83 inci.

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda​

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

Layar beranda webOS 24 dengan Kategori Home Office, Game, Musik, Home Hub, dan Olahraga. Bagian bawah layar menampilkan rekomendasi hasil personalisasi di bagian "Pilihan teratas untuk Anda".

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Diterapkan pada OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.​Model UHD diproduksi tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Saksikan keajaiban
sinematik dan keseruan arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Adegan film autentik menjadi hidup

Ubah film malam. Gambar ultra-jelas Dolby Vision hadir dengan dukungan FILMMAKER MODE™ untuk mempertahankan keinginan sutradara, mengoptimalkan kualitas gambar sekaligus memastikan tidak ada distorsi atau pemrosesan berlebihan.

Seorang sutradara di depan panel kontrol sedang mengedit film "Killers of the Flower Moon" di LG OLED TV. Kutipan dari Martin Scorsese: "Untuk menonton di rumah, setiap film harus ditonton dalam mode pembuat film," melapisi gambar dengan logo "Killers of the Flower Moon", logo Apple TV+, dan logo "segera hadir". Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lanskap suara yang menarik mengelilingi Anda

Dengarkan aksi di sekeliling Anda dengan kejernihan Dolby Atmos yang tak tertandingi, detail rumit, dan kedalaman spasial.

Ruang tamu yang nyaman dengan penerangan redup LG OLED TV menampilkan sepasang kekasih menggunakan payung, dan grafis lingkaran cerah mengelilingi ruangan.​ Logo Dolby Atmos di pojok kiri bawah.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Disetujui direktur untuk pemrosesan lanjutan

Dalam percakapan dengan sutradara “Beef” Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Tempat Ryusuke Hamaguchi membuat film pemenang penghargaannya.​

Game Terbaik

Saat aksi cepat tak tersendat

Hilangkan hambatan dan kelambatan dengan AMD FreeSync Premium, kompatibilitas G-Sync, Mode 144Hz, dan VRR bawaan.​

*Disertifikasi untuk "Performa Gaming Luar Biasa" dan waktu respons oleh Intertek.

**VRR berkisar dari 40Hz hingga 144Hz, dan merupakan spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz C4 hanya berfungsi dengan game atau input PC yang mendukung 144Hz.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan booster mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG OLED untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG OLED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Semua model LG OLED 2024 dilengkapi kemasan ramah lingkungan.

TV dan LG Sound Bar SC9S digantung di dinding putih. Di bawah subwoofer nirkabel hitam ditempatkan di lantai.

 

 

 

Pasangan yang Sempurna untuk LG OLED C Series

Memperkenalkan LG Sound Bar SC9S - pendamping yang sempurna untuk LG OLED C series Anda. Rasakan suara yang lebih imersif dengan desain yang mulus.

Sinergi yang Melengkapi Pengalaman yang Benar-Benar Baru

LG Sound Bar sangat cocok untuk TV LG. Sinergi TV dan Sound Bar terbaik membawa pengalaman hiburan Anda 

ke tingkat yang benar-benar baru. Nikmati dengan mudah.

Klip video tersedia di atas. Di bawah ini ditampilkan 3 gambar yang disaring abu-abu, braket, penyangga, dan TV yang dipasang di dinding dari kiri.

WOW Bracket untuk LG OLED C

LG WOW Bracket memungkinkan Anda untuk menempatkan Sound Bar pada posisi yang tepat sehingga Anda dapat mendengar suara terbaik. Baik sebagai penyangga maupun dipasang di dinding, Sound Bar Anda akan menghasilkan suara yang optimal dengan desain yang ramping.

*Braket kompatibel dengan TV OLED LG C2/C3 55", 65", 77".

Gelombang suara berwarna biru yang bervariasi sedang dilepaskan dari Sound Bar dan TV.

WOW Orcehstra Menciptakan Suara yang Menawan

LG Sound Bar menghadirkan suara harmonis yang sempurna dengan TV LG. Perangkat ini menggunakan suara LG TV dan LG Sound Bar sekaligus untuk pengalaman mendengarkan yang terbaik. Rasakan setiap detail suara

*TV yang kompatibel: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian. Diperlukan koneksi jaringan untuk pembaruan.

Layar pengaturan LG Sound Bar SC9S ada di TV yang dipasang di dinding. Sound bar juga digantung di dinding tepat di bawah TV.

Kontrol yang Mudah dengan WOW Interface

Sekarang, kenyamanan ada di tangan Anda. Kendalikan Sound Bar Anda melalui LG TV dengan satu remote. Dengan satu klik pada remote, Anda dapat melihat menu dan pengaturan Sound Bar di layar TV. Seperti kontrol volume, memeriksa status koneksi, dan bahkan memilih mode suara.

*TV yang kompatibel : OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80/75, NANO 80/75, UHD UR/UQ, FHD 63.

**Fitur ini mendukung pemeriksaan status Sound Bar dan mengubah pengaturan melalui TV di layar, pencocokan tingkat volume (40-100), Kontrol Mode Sound Bar.

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian. Diperlukan koneksi jaringan untuk pembaruan

Klip video yang menunjukkan LG Sound Bar SC9S dapat dihubungkan ke TV secara nirkabel tersedia di sisi kanan.

Terhubung Secara Nirkabel, Nikmati Audio yang Luar Biasa

Nikmati konten tanpa kabel atau gangguan suara. LG WOWCAST secara nirkabel menghubungkan LG Sound Bar* dan LG TV untuk menghadirkan suara berkualitas tinggi dengan cara yang lebih nyaman. Rasakan kekuatan Dolby Atmos untuk pengalaman audio yang lebih mendalam.

*Kompatibilitas LG Sound bar akan berbeda-beda pada setiap model.

**Gambar yang ditampilkan hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi. Lokasi port kabel yang sebenarnya dapat bervariasi tergantung pada produk atau model TV.

***Kabel daya harus disambungkan untuk mengaktifkan Sound Bar.

Gelombang suara biru yang terbentuk secara bervariasi dilepaskan dari Sound Bar dan TV ke seluruh ruang tamu.

Rasakan Suara Berkualitas Teater

LG Sound Bar dikombinasikan dengan Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, dan IMAX Enhanced untuk menghadirkan suara seperti teater di ruang keluarga Anda. Sound Bar ini mengelilingi Anda dengan suara yang jernih dan realistis dari semua sisi, menempatkan Anda di tengah-tengah film favorit Anda untuk mendapatkan suara yang kuat dan nyata di setiap adegan.

*Dolby dan Dolby Vision adalah merek dagang terdaftar dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

**Simbol double-D adalah merek dagang dari Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

Sound bar ditempatkan pada kabinet dan gelombang suara yang dilingkari biru muncul dari sound bar tepat di depan TV.

Sound Bar Dolby Atmos Pertama di Dunia dengan Tiga Saluran Up-firing

Perkenalkan Triple Up-firing Channels Pertama di Dunia. Ini berarti LG Sound Bar SC9S menghadirkan panggung suara yang lebih luas dan lebih kaya. Nikmati pengalaman suara yang paling imersif di rumah.

Sound wavers berbentuk kubah biru dengan 3 lapisan yang menutupi Sound bar dan TV yang digantung di dinding di ruang tamu.

Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat Menciptakan Kubah Suara Virtual

LG Sound Bar SC9S mendorong batas pengalaman hiburan. Sound Bar Anda menghadirkan Triple Level Spatial Sound - pengalaman suara yang lebih imersif dan akurat. Dengan menggunakan mesin 3D terkait HRTF (Head Related Transfer Function), Sound Bar Anda menciptakan lapisan tengah virtual. Ini berarti bahwa lapisan suara tersebut mewujudkan suara surround yang canggih yang hanya dapat Anda rasakan di teater.

*'Suara Spasial Tiga Tingkat' tersedia dalam Mode CINEMA / AI Sound Pro pada Sound Bar.

**Lapisan tengah dibuat menggunakan saluran speaker Sound Bar. Suara speaker depan dan speaker depan-atas disintesis untuk membangun bidang suara.

***Jika tidak ada speaker belakang, bidang belakang tidak dapat dibuat.

Bilah suara ditempatkan pada kabinet. Di samping subwoofer nirkabel yang ditempatkan di lantai. Grafik suara biru keluar dari subwoofer.

Rasakan Raungan Bass

Rasakan bass yang lebih kuat dan lebih dalam pada lagu dan film favorit Anda. Subwoofer nirkabel mencapai nada rendah dengan mudah, dengan volume yang ditingkatkan, dan kualitas bass yang ditransmisikan dalam jarak yang lebih jauh.

Pengalaman Konten yang Luar Biasa

Hubungkan LG Sound Bar SC9S Anda ke konsol atau pemutar Blu-ray untuk menikmati game, acara TV, dan film favorit Anda. Sound Bar Anda menawarkan pengalaman menonton tanpa jeda dengan gambar dan suara terbaik.

Sound bar dan TV diletakkan di atas meja putih dan 7 kuda putih ditampilkan di TV.

Pass-through 4K Menjaga Kualitas Tinggi

LG Sound Bar memiliki Pass-through 4K. Ini mentransmisikan data tanpa kehilangan kualitas. Jadi, Anda dapat menikmati audio dan video yang memukau dengan koneksi minimal. 

Sound bar ditempatkan pada kabinet dan adegan game balap ditampilkan pada TV yang terhubung ke sound bar. Konsol game berada di sisi kanan bawah gambar yang dipegang oleh dua tangan.

VRR/ALLM Meningkatkan Permainan Game

LG Sound Bar dibuat untuk menawarkan pengalaman bermain game terbaik dengan VRR/ALLM. Kecepatan Refresh Variabel (VRR) hingga 120Hz. Waktu responsnya yang hampir seketika memberi Anda keuntungan untuk bermain game dan menciptakan pengalaman menonton yang realistis. Mode Latensi Rendah Otomatis (ALLM) memungkinkan tampilan dan interaktivitas yang mulus dan bebas lag.

*TV dan Sound Bar harus mendukung VRR/ALLM.

**Konsol harus mendukung VRR. VRR melewati konten terbatas hingga 60Hz.

LG OLED C ditempatkan di dinding, di bawah LG Sound Bar SC9S ditempatkan melalui braket eksklusif. Subwoofer ditempatkan di bawahnya. TV menampilkan adegan konser.

Nikmati Layanan Streaming Musik HD

Putar musik di Sound Bar Anda. Ini kompatibel dengan Spotify dan Tidal Connect. LG Sound Bar mendukung MQA (Master Quality Authenticated) yang memberikan audio berkualitas tinggi melalui koneksi Wi-Fi.

*Perlu perekaman MQA resmi.

Sound bar digantung di dinding dengan TV tepat di atasnya. Gelombang suara yang melintas di antara keduanya akan berubah warna dari merah menjadi biru.

Terhubung ke Platform yang Anda Gunakan

LG Sound Bar memiliki kompatibilitas yang lebih luas untuk bekerja dengan Google, Alexa, dan Apple Airplay2. Kendalikan LG Sound Bar dengan platform yang Anda pilih.

*Beberapa fitur memerlukan langganan atau akun pihak ketiga.

**Google adalah merek dagang dari Google LLC.

*** Asisten Google tidak tersedia dalam bahasa dan negara tertentu.

****Amazon, Alexa, dan semua merek terkait adalah merek dagang dari Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

Pengalaman Audio Multi-Saluran yang Melebihi Ekspektasi

Dengan LG Sound Bar SC9S, konten Anda terdengar lebih baik dari sebelumnya. Perangkat ini membagi audio dua saluran menjadi audio multi-saluran, mengoptimalkan apa yang Anda dengar.

*Tersedia pada mode AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports, Game.

Upgraded AI Room Calibration Pro Deliver the Most Optimal Sound

LG Sound Bar mempertimbangkan suara di mana ia berada di dalam ruangan. Dengan Kalibrasi Ruang AI yang ditingkatkan, Sound Bar Anda menghasilkan suara yang optimal. Dengan mencocokkan frekuensi referensi pada rentang yang diperluas hingga 400Hz, ia dapat menganalisis ruang secara tepat dan mengoreksi distorsi suara. 

*AI Room Calibration Pro adalah teknologi penyetelan suara otomatis yang mengimbangi lingkungan tempat Sound Bar diletakkan, dengan menggunakan Algoritme yang meningkatkan performa sonik Sound Bar.

LG AI Sound Pro Mengoptimalkan Suara untuk Berbagai Konten

Nikmati konten Anda dengan mode suara khusus- AI Sound Pro. Mode ini secara cerdas menganalisis konten Anda untuk menghasilkan suara yang optimal, baik saat Anda menonton film, mengikuti berita, atau mendengarkan musik.

Ada tiga gambar gaya hidup. Dari atas ke bawah: tiga orang pria sedang menikmati video konser di ruang tamu. Ada TV LG di dinding yang menampilkan adegan rekaman musik, dan TV LG di dinding yang menampilkan adegan tarian break dance dalam tampilan diagonal.

Foto udara dari hutan hijau

Menantikan Hari Esok yang Lebih Baik

Dari cara kami memproduksi hingga cara kami mengirim, proses tertentu kami telah disertifikasi. Kemasan terbuat dari kotak kardus yang dapat didaur ulang dan dikurangi menjadi hanya yang diperlukan untuk tiba dengan selamat.

Kubus abu-abu dengan ketinggian berbeda ditempatkan secara acak.

Dibuat Dengan Plastik Daur Ulang

UL telah memvalidasi LG Sound Bar sebagai produk ECV (Validasi Klaim Lingkungan) karena beberapa bagian bodi Sound Bar menggunakan plastik daur ulang- Kami mengambil pendekatan yang lebih mempertimbangkan produksi Sound Bar portabel.

*Gambar di atas hanya untuk tujuan representatif.

Kotak sound bar ditempatkan di sisi kanan gambar, dibuka untuk menunjukkan bahan pengisi busa EPS.

Kemasan Pulp Daur Ulang

LG Sound Bar telah disertifikasi oleh SGS karena kemasan internal telah diubah dari busa EPS (styrofoam) dan kantong plastik menjadi bubur kertas daur ulang.

*SGS adalah perusahaan multinasional Swiss yang menyediakan layanan inspeksi, verifikasi, pengujian, dan sertifikasi.

**Gambar di atas hanya untuk tujuan representatif, gambar produk yang sebenarnya dapat berbeda.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

40W

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47,1

TV Weight without Stand

23,5

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 982 x 47,1

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1711 x 1035 x 267

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1879 x 1130 x 228

TV Stand (WxD)

520 x 267

TV Weight without Stand

23,5

TV Weight with Stand

27,1

Packaging Weight

38,5

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 200

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Terpasang)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

BERAT

Main

4.1 kg

Berat Seluruh

22.7 kg

Subwoofer

7.8 kg

AKSESORIS

Remot Kontrol

YES

Kartu Garansi

YES

AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

YES

Dolby Digital

YES

DTS Digital Surround

YES

KONEKTIVITAS

Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

YES

Bluetooth Version

5.0

HDMI Out

1

Optikal

1

USB

1

KENYAMANAN

Remote App - iOS/Android OS

YES

Mode Suara Berbagi TV

YES

WOW Interface

YES

DIMENSI (WXHXD)

Main

975 x 63 x 125 mm

Subwoofer

221 x 390 x 313 mm

SEMUA

Jumlah dari Saluran

3.1.3

Jumlah dari Pengeras Suara

9 EA

Daya Keluar

400 W

HDMI SUPPORTED

Audio Return Channel (ARC)

YES

CEC (Simplink)

YES

DAYA

Konsumsi Daya (Utama)

37 W

Konsumsi Daya (Subwoofer)

38 W

Daya Mati Konsumsi (Utama)

0.5 W ↓

Daya Mati Konsumsi (Subwoofer)

0.5 W ↓

SUARA EFEK

AI Sound Pro

YES

Cinema

YES

Game

YES

Standar

YES

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami