Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
OLED C4 83" Free 65UR7500

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

OLED C4 83" Free 65UR7500

83C465UR.FGMDL

OLED C4 83" Free 65UR7500

(0)
Front bundle view
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampak depan LG UHD TV

65UR7500PSC

Smart TV 4K LG UHD UR7500PSC 65 inci, 2023
Tampak depan dengan TV AI LG OLED evo, OLED C4, Emblem OLED nomor 1 dunia selama 11 Tahun dan webOS Re:Logo New Program di layar

OLED83C4PSA

Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo AI C4 83 Inci OLED83C4

Mahakarya yang disempurnakan oleh keahlian bertahun-tahun

Komitmen bertahun-tahun atas inovasi tak dapat ditiru begitu saja. Chipset alpha yang dirancang secara unik dari OLED yang terdepan di dunia meningkatkan pengalaman menonton ke tingkat lebih tinggi.​

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Logo CES 2024 Innovation Awards

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

LG OLED C4 83 inci

Honoree

Lambang emas OLED TV nomor 1 di dunia selama 11 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam. Sebuah lampu sorot menyinari lambang tersebut, dan bintang-bintang abstrak berwarna emas memenuhi langit di atasnya.

No.1 di Dunia

11 tahun berlalu,
namun masih terdepan

Kejayaan kami sebagai OLED favorit dunia terus berlanjut.

*Omdia. 11 tahun menjadi NO 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2023. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Apa yang membuat LG OLED evo berbeda?​

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 LG di atas motherboard, memancarkan kilatan cahaya oranye. Brightness Booster dengan gambar wajah samping leopard. Sangat ramping dan siap untuk LG Soundbar karena ditempatkan rata di dinding di ruang tamu modern. OLED TV dengan menu OLED Care dipilih dalam menu dukungan yang ada di layar.

Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7

Hanya α yang membuat OLED sejelas ini

Chip Prosesor AI alpha 9 Gen7 mengubah OLED dengan penyempurnaan yang menambahkan detail transformatif namun nyata.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1,5x

Performa AI Lebih Cepat

4,5x

Grafik yang Ditingkatkan

2,2x

Kecepatan Pemrosesan

*Perbandingan didasarkan pada TV konvensional dengan Prosesor AI alpha 5. 

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

Kecerdasan yang menyempurnakan pengalaman OLED

LG OLED di ruang tamu modern menampilkan pertunjukan musik di layar. Gelombang melingkar berwarna biru yang menggambarkan personalisasi mengelilingi TV dan ruang. Seorang wanita dengan mata biru tajam dan bagian atas oranye tampak menyala di ruang gelap. Garis merah yang menggambarkan penyempurnaan AI menutupi sebagian wajahnya yang cerah dan detail, sedangkan gambar lainnya tampak buram. LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Gambar disesuaikan dengan selera Anda

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard akan membuat gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera unik Anda dari 85 juta kemungkinan, lalu menyimpannya ke profil Anda.​

LG OLED TV di apartemen kota modern. Hamparan kisi muncul di atas gambar seperti pemindaian ruangan, lalu gelombang suara biru diproyeksikan dari layar, memenuhi ruangan dengan suara secara sempurna.​

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal
menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern pada malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

malam

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Picture Pro

Realisme luar biasa dengan
pesona otentik

Peningkatan Super AI

AI menyempurnakan resolusinya

Setelah mengklasifikasikan frame, AI Noise Reduction dan AI Super Resolution meningkatkan pemandangan secara realistis.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail
lanskap suaranya

LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Audio yang nyata terdengar di ruangan Anda

Rasakan sensasi luar biasa dari sistem suara surround virtual 9.1.2 yang mencakup segalanya.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Resonansi suara yang dahsyat

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda peningkatan dinamis yang penuh kekuatan.

LG OLED TV menampilkan penampilan musisi, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar mikrofon dan instrumen.

Adaptive Sound Control

Suara yang cocok dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Adaptive Sound Control menyeimbangkan audio menurut genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

***Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​ 

Brightness Booster

Menerangi gambar yang lebih terang

Algoritme Peningkatan Cahaya Brightness Booster yang ditingkatkan menerangi gambar dengan lebih jelas.

*30% lebih terang berlaku untuk 55/65/77/83 inci C4. 

**Kecerahan berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

***Gambar layar simulasi.

Seekor leopard putih memperlihatkan sisi wajahnya di sisi kiri gambar. Tulisan "Hingga 30% lebih terang" muncul di sebelah kiri.

A white leopard showing its side face on the left side of the image. The words "Up to 30% brighter" appear on the left.

Kontras tanpa akhir menciptakan dampak tanpa batas

Pemandangan menjadi begitu hidup di mana bayangan paling gelap dan cahaya paling terang saling terkait.

Pemandangan kota yang ramai di malam hari dengan warna-warna berani dan kontras.

Akurasi & Volume Warna 100%

Pemandangan bersinar dengan warna-warna yang hidup

Volume warna 100% meningkatkan warna yang kaya, sementara akurasi warna 100% mempertahankan corak tanpa distorsi.

*Panel LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk 100% Akurasi Warna yang diukur hingga CIE DE2000 dengan 125 pola warna.

**Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek. 

OLED TV berdiri di sisi kanan gambar. Menu Dukungan muncul di layar, dan menu OLED Care dipilih.

OLED Care

Tingkatkan umur panjang OLED Anda

Lebih bersantai dan nikmati lebih banyak dengan perawatan panel terintegrasi yang menjaga layar Anda seperti baru lebih lama.

LG OLED TV, OLED C4 menghadap 45 derajat ke kiri menampilkan indahnya matahari terbenam dengan perahu di danau, karena TV dipasang ke LG Soundbar melalui braket Synergy di ruang tamu minimalis.

Desain Ultra Slim

Keanggunan dalam kesederhanaan

Perspektif miring di sudut bawah OLED C4 menampilkan karya seni abstrak di layar. OLED C4 dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu yang bersih menempel ke dinding dengan pertunjukan orkestra yang ditayangkan di layar.

Rasakan sensasi ultra-tipis

Desain minimalis dengan bezel sempit memastikan tampilan bersih untuk keanggunan ramping dan fokus penuh Anda.

*Ukuran bezel berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

Harmoni Terbaik dengan LG Audio

Soundbar terbaik yang layak
untuk OLED LG terbaik di kelasnya

Braket Synergy

Dirancang untuk meningkatkan penglihatan dan suara​

Braket Synergy menjaga LG Soundbar Anda pada posisi yang tepat untuk audio dan estetika yang optimal.

LG OLED TV and Synergy bracket are shown within an angled view of the bottom. The LG Soundbar slots into the Synergy Bracket.

Tampil dengan living house modern, LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipadukan dengan Braket Synergy.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah.

**Soundbar SC9 cocok dengan OLED C2 / C3 dan C4.

Remote control menunjuk ke LG OLED TV yang menampilkan pengaturan di sisi kanan layar.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di TV LG untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

LG OLED TV dan soundbar dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dan grafis berbentuk cerah di sekeliling ruangan.

WOW Orchestra

Setiap gambar ditampilkan dengan sempurna​

WOW Orchestra menyatukan suara unik LG Soundbar dan LG OLED secara sinergi.

LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipasang di dinding dengan grafis simbol Wi-Fi putih di tengahnya.

WOWCAST Built-in

Tonton TV Anda tanpa kekacauan apa pun.

Putuskan kabel dan dengarkan potensi penuh kualitas audio LG Soundbar Anda dengan WOWCAST.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja. 

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

****TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 dan B4.

Rentang Ukuran Luas

Diukur agar sesuai dengan setiap kehidupan

Temukan ukuran untuk setiap ruang dan selera dengan rentang mulai dari 42 inci hingga 83 inci.

Membandingkan LG OLED TV, ukuran OLED C4 yang bervariasi, menampilkan OLED C4 42 inci, OLED 48 inci, OLED C4 55 inci, OLED C4 65 inci, OLED C4 77 inci, and OLED C4 83 inci.

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda​

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

Layar beranda webOS 24 dengan Kategori Home Office, Game, Musik, Home Hub, dan Olahraga. Bagian bawah layar menampilkan rekomendasi hasil personalisasi di bagian "Pilihan teratas untuk Anda".

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. 

***Diterapkan pada OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.​Model UHD diproduksi tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Saksikan keajaiban
sinematik dan keseruan arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Adegan film autentik menjadi hidup

Ubah film malam. Gambar ultra-jelas Dolby Vision hadir dengan dukungan FILMMAKER MODE™ untuk mempertahankan keinginan sutradara, mengoptimalkan kualitas gambar sekaligus memastikan tidak ada distorsi atau pemrosesan berlebihan.

Seorang sutradara di depan panel kontrol sedang mengedit film "Killers of the Flower Moon" di LG OLED TV. Kutipan dari Martin Scorsese: "Untuk menonton di rumah, setiap film harus ditonton dalam mode pembuat film," melapisi gambar dengan logo "Killers of the Flower Moon", logo Apple TV+, dan logo "segera hadir". Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lanskap suara yang menarik mengelilingi Anda

Dengarkan aksi di sekeliling Anda dengan kejernihan Dolby Atmos yang tak tertandingi, detail rumit, dan kedalaman spasial.

Ruang tamu yang nyaman dengan penerangan redup LG OLED TV menampilkan sepasang kekasih menggunakan payung, dan grafis lingkaran cerah mengelilingi ruangan.​ Logo Dolby Atmos di pojok kiri bawah.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Disetujui direktur untuk pemrosesan lanjutan

Dalam percakapan dengan sutradara “Beef” Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Tempat Ryusuke Hamaguchi membuat film pemenang penghargaannya.​

Game Terbaik

Saat aksi cepat tak tersendat

Hilangkan hambatan dan kelambatan dengan AMD FreeSync Premium, kompatibilitas G-Sync, Mode 144Hz, dan VRR bawaan.​

*Disertifikasi untuk "Performa Gaming Luar Biasa" dan waktu respons oleh Intertek.

**VRR berkisar dari 40Hz hingga 144Hz, dan merupakan spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1. 

***144Hz C4 hanya berfungsi dengan game atau input PC yang mendukung 144Hz.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan booster mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG OLED untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG OLED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Semua model LG OLED 2024 dilengkapi kemasan ramah lingkungan.

*Gambar yang digunakan dalam gambaran sekilas produk di bawah ini ditujukan sebagai representasi.
*Lihat galeri gambar di bagian atas halaman untuk representasi akurat.

Gambar alam dengan pegunungan bebatuan yang saling berhadapan dari atas dan bawah menunjukkan kontras dan detail.

Tunjukkan Detail Terakhir

TV UHD LG dengan HDR10 Pro menghadirkan tingkat kecerahan yang dioptimalkan untuk warna cerah dan detail yang luar biasa.

*HDR10 Pro bukan format Pemetaan Nada Dinamis milik LG yang diterapkan frame demi frame untuk konten HDR10.

α5 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

Tingkatkan Pengalaman Menonton Anda

α5 Gen6 AI Processor 4K menyempurnakan LG UHD TV untuk memberi Anda pengalaman yang imersif.

*86"UR80 dilengkapi α7 Gen6 AI Processor 4K

Pemandangan alam, yang membandingkan kualitas gambar konten non-4K dan konten 4K yang ditingkatkan skalanya.

Definisikan Ulang Skala 4K

Tonton konten non-4K dalam 4K di layar UHD yang besar untuk menikmati kejernihan dan kepresisian setiap saat.

*Kualitas gambar dari konten yang ditingkatkan skalanya akan berbeda-beda tergantung resolusi sumbernya.

AI Brightness Control

AI Brightness Control memastikan tingkat kecerahan yang sempurna untuk segala lingkungan, yang beradaptasi terhadap kecerahan dengan pencahayaan sekitar.

Sebuah layar, yang menggambarkan gambar hutan, yang kecerahannya disesuaikan tergantung lingkungan sekitarnya.

Sebuah UHD TV dipasang di dinding belakang meja dengan pengaturan gaya zen.

Lihat UHD TV dalam Ukuran yang Sama Sekali Baru

Nikmati konten favorit Anda dari dekat dengan 4K UHD TV yang ultra-besar.
Beranda Baru webOS 23

Disesuaikan dengan keinginan Anda

Mulai dari konten favorit sampai cara menonton pilihan Anda, Beranda baru webOS 23 baru menjadi pusat yang berputar di sekeliling Anda.

*Ketersediaan layanan dapat berbeda-beda berdasarkan wilayah atau negara.
*Memerlukan berlangganan terpisah untuk layanan OTT.

Profil Saya

Dapatkan rekomendasi film yang disesuaikan, gambaran sekilas pertandingan tim Anda berikutnya, dan notifikasi Anda sendiri, semuanya dari satu tempat yang khusus untuk Anda.

*Konten yang dikurangi atau dibatasi dapat ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan.
*Jumlah profil yang tidak terbatas dapat dibuat tetapi layar depan hanya akan menampilkan maksimal 10 profil.

Kartu Cepat

Buat kartu khusus untuk aplikasi dan layanan favorit Anda. Atur sesuka Anda, tukar, dan beralih dengan cepat ke konten Anda.

AI Concierge

Dapatkan rekomendasi untuk tontonan baru berdasarkan riwayat pencarian suara Anda.

Wajah seorang pria ditayangkan di layar TV, dan kata kunci yang direkomendasikan ditampilkan di dekatnya.

*Ketersediaan Layanan dapat berbeda-beda tergantung wilayah dan seri.
*'Kata kunci untuk Anda' hanya dapat diberikan di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa aslinya.

LG Smart Cam

Dengan pemasangan TV yang mudah dan desain yang ramping, LG Smart Cam membuat rapat jarak jauh Anda ditampilkan di layar lebar dengan lancar.

Seorang wanita sedang duduk di sandaran tangan sofa, sambil memegang laptop dan menonton TV. Di dalam TV di layar lebar, Anda dapat melihat empat karakter dan konferensi video.

Asisten Pintar & Konektivitas

LG UHD TV menaikkan kenyamanan ke tingkat yang baru dengan dukungan untuk Amazon Alexa Built-in, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, dan Matter. Pantau peralatan yang terhubung dengan mudah, periksa informasi dengan cara yang hampir instan menggunakan suara Anda.

Logo alexa built-in Logo berfungsi dengan Apple AirPlay Logo berfungsi dengan Apple Home Logo berfungsi dengan Matter

*Layanan dan fitur yang didukung 'Matter’ dapat berbeda-beda tergantung perangkat yang terhubung. Koneksi Awal untuk ThinQ dan Matter harus melalui aplikasi seluler ThinQ.
*Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay, dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara lainnya.
*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung dapat berbeda-beda tergantung negaranya.
Ketersediaan Perintah Suara mungkin berbeda-beda tergantung produk dan negaranya.
*Menu yang ditampilkan dapat berbeda-beda saat dirilis.
*Dukungan untuk AirPlay 2 dan HomeKit dapat berbeda-beda tergantung pada wilayahnya.
*Dukungan untuk Amazon Alexa dapat berbeda-beda tergantung bahasa dan wilayah.
Gambar yang menunjukkan pasangan yang sedang menonton acara menggunakan LG UHD TV.

Pengalaman Seperti Bioskop di Rumah

Tonton dalam 4K dan nikmati pengalaman menonton seperti di bioskop.
Terdapat logo platform layanan streaming dan cuplikan yang cocok tepat berada di sebelah setiap logo. Terdapat gambar TOP GUN dari sky showtime, dan macan tutul dari LG CHANNELS.
Hiburan

Konten Tiada akhir Sesuai Permintaan

Nikmati konten dengan mudah dari platform streaming terbesar secara langsung di LG UHD TV.
Konten Tiada akhir Sesuai Permintaan PELAJARI SELENGKAPNYA

*Memerlukan keanggotaan streaming Netflix.
*Ketersediaan konten dan aplikasi dapat berbeda-beda tergantung negara atau wilayahnya. Memerlukan berlangganan terpisah untuk Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney dan entitas terkaitnya.
*Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara lainnya.
*Apple TV+ dan/atau konten tertentu mungkin tidak tersedia di semua wilayah.
*Memerlukan berlangganan Apple TV+.
*Amazon, Prime Video dan semua logo terkait adalah merek dagang dari Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya. Keanggotaan Amazon Prime dan/atau biaya Prime Video berlaku. Lihat primevideo.com/terms untuk lebih jelasnya.
*Layanan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.
*Jumlah saluran dan konten yang tersedia dapat berbeda-beda tergantung produk dan wilayahnya.

Sebuah video yang mengikuti mobil dari belakang dalam video game saat melewati jalan kota yang terang benderang di waktu senja.

Bermain Game AAA Dimulai dari Sini

Ubah pengalaman Anda dengan game yang cepat dan mulus dan rasakan seperti benar-benar hanyut dalam game.

Pengoptimal Game & Dasbor

Temukan semua pengaturan yang Anda butuhkan untuk gameplay yang optimal di satu tempat. Dengan Dasbor Game, Anda dapat mengubah pengaturan game saat ini dengan cepat.

HGiG

LG bermitra dengan sejumlah nama besar di industri game, sehingga Anda menikmati game HDR terbaru dan terhanyut dalam gameplay Anda.

Bermain Game Cloud

Dapatkan akses yang lebih luas ke game favorit Anda dengan kompatibilitas Cloud Gaming melalui GeForce NOW.

*Ketersediaan pembaruan perangkat lunak dapat berbeda-beda tergantung model dan wilayah.
*Item dalam menu Pengoptimal Game dapat berbeda-beda tergantung pada serinya.
*HGiG adalah kelompok perusahaan dari industri game dan layar TV yang secara sukarela bertemu untuk menentukan dan menyediakan pedoman publik demi meningkatkan pengalaman gaming konsumen dalam HDR.
*Kemitraan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.

Kotak bunga yang ditingkatkan kegunaannya menggunakan kemasan kotak LG UHD TV.
Keberlanjutan

Lebih Ramah Lingkungan Menuju yang Lebih Baik

Kemasan LG UHD TV yang dirancang ulang menggunakan pencetakan satu warna dan kotak yang dapat didaur ulang.

*Isi pada kotak dapat berbeda-beda tergantung model atau negara.

Perlindungan bawaan untuk keamanan ekstra
Perlindungan Triple LG

Perlindungan bawaan untuk keamanan ekstra

TV LG hadir dengan tindakan perlindungan yang memungkinkan Anda menggunakan TV dengan aman. Kapasitor internal melindungi dari sambaran petir, semi-konduktor menawarkan perlindungan lonjakan dari fluktuasi saluran listrik, dan lapisan gel silikon di sekelilingnya chipset mencegah kelembapan.

*In conformity with LG's own standards.
*It may not completely protect from or against all events.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1454 x 838 x 57,7

TV Weight without Stand

21,4

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6

AI Upscaling

4K Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

Picture Mode

9 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, ISF Bright Room, ISF Dark Room)

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 23

Sports Alert

Yes

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ready

Magic Remote Control

Ready

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1454 x 838 x 57,7

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1454 x 903 x 269

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

TV Stand (WxD)

1156 x 269

TV Weight without Stand

21,4

TV Weight with Stand

21,6

Packaging Weight

27,6

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound (Virtual 5.1 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ready

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.0)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (supports eARC, ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Standard Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Detachable)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AAA x 2EA)

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1062 x 55,3

TV Weight without Stand

32,3

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α9 AI Processor 4K Gen7

AI Upscaling

α9 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1062 x 55,3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1851 x 1092 x 279

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

2050 x 1210 x 285

TV Stand (WxD)

1199 x 279

TV Weight without Stand

32,3

TV Weight with Stand

41,6

Packaging Weight

56,0

VESA Mounting (WxH)

400 x 400

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α9 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (Auto Volume Leveling)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

40W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing (Front Firing when standing)

Speaker System

2.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

Power Cable

Yes (Terpasang)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami