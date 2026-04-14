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65" OLED G6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen

65" OLED G6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen

O65G627LX.BNDLG
Front view of 65" OLED G6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen O65G627LX.BNDLG
LG OLED evo AI G6 yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 65 inci dengan lebar layar 1441 mm, tinggi layar 826 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 910 mm, kedalaman 24,3 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 485 x 263 mm.
LG OLED evo AI G6, yang didukung oleh Hyper Radiant Color Tech, menampilkan visual 3,9X Lebih Cerah dengan lencana Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, dan Perfect Black serta Perfect Color dalam tata letak segilima.
LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Brightness Booster Ultra menampilkan pemandangan gelap di mana siluet paus yang diterangi cahaya terang menonjol di tengah partikel yang bersinar, menghadirkan luminansi 3,9x Lebih Cerah dengan detail lebih jelas.
LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan pemandangan planet dan bintang pada layar terpisah, membandingkan layar Matte OLED TV lainnya dengan layar Perfect Black & Perfect Color untuk kualitas gambar yang lebih jelas dalam pencahayaan apa pun, didukung oleh sertifikasi UL dan sertifikasi Intertek untuk akurasi warna dan Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Reflection Free Premium menampilkan perbandingan berdampingan dengan layar Matte OLED TV lainnya, menjaga gambar jaguar hitam tetap jernih dengan warna hitam pekat dan tekstur halus, terutama di lingkungan yang terang, dengan tanda sertifikasi Intertek ditampilkan.
Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 pada TV LG OLED evo G6 AI bersinar dalam cahaya ungu dan biru pada papan sirkuit gelap, menyoroti Dual AI Engine dan memberikan kinerja NPU hingga 5,6x lebih cepat, CPU 50% lebih cepat, dan GPU 70% lebih kuat.
Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan mengakui pencarian Multi-AI dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, yang diterapkan pada LG OLED evo AI G6, ditampilkan dengan logo LG Shield di bagian tengah, ikon keamanan di bawahnya, dan lencana CES Innovation Awards Honoree 2026 di atasnya, yang merepresentasikan perlindungan data dan sistem.
LG OLED evo AI G6 untuk Unbeatable Gameplay dalam 4K 165Hz menampilkan game balap berkecepatan tinggi dengan mobil roda terbuka berwarna kuning yang sedang bergerak, teks “WIN” tebal di layar, serta logo NVIDIA G-SYNC dan AMD FreeSync Premium di bagian atas.
LG OLED evo AI G6, ditampilkan dari samping, menyoroti Flush Fit Gallery Design dengan pemasangan di dinding tanpa celah, menampilkan pemandangan malam jembatan yang diterangi lampu dengan pantulan di air.
LG OLED evo AI G6 terpasang rata di dinding di ruang tamu bergaya hidup modern, menampilkan aurora yang hidup di atas desa pesisir yang tenang, menyerupai lukisan berbingkai di dinding.
LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan pemandangan matahari terbenam di laut yang hidup, dengan soundbar dan speaker ditempatkan di bawah layar, menyempurnakan ruang keluarga yang tenang dan atmosferik.
Front view of 65" OLED G6 & 27" StanbyME 2 Portable Touch Screen O65G627LX.BNDLG
LG OLED evo AI G6 yang ditampilkan dalam pandangan depan dan samping menyoroti layar 65 inci dengan lebar layar 1441 mm, tinggi layar 826 mm, tinggi dengan dudukan 910 mm, kedalaman 24,3 mm, dan tapak dudukan berukuran 485 x 263 mm.
LG OLED evo AI G6, yang didukung oleh Hyper Radiant Color Tech, menampilkan visual 3,9X Lebih Cerah dengan lencana Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, dan Perfect Black serta Perfect Color dalam tata letak segilima.
LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Brightness Booster Ultra menampilkan pemandangan gelap di mana siluet paus yang diterangi cahaya terang menonjol di tengah partikel yang bersinar, menghadirkan luminansi 3,9x Lebih Cerah dengan detail lebih jelas.
LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan pemandangan planet dan bintang pada layar terpisah, membandingkan layar Matte OLED TV lainnya dengan layar Perfect Black & Perfect Color untuk kualitas gambar yang lebih jelas dalam pencahayaan apa pun, didukung oleh sertifikasi UL dan sertifikasi Intertek untuk akurasi warna dan Reflection-Free.
LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Reflection Free Premium menampilkan perbandingan berdampingan dengan layar Matte OLED TV lainnya, menjaga gambar jaguar hitam tetap jernih dengan warna hitam pekat dan tekstur halus, terutama di lingkungan yang terang, dengan tanda sertifikasi Intertek ditampilkan.
Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 pada TV LG OLED evo G6 AI bersinar dalam cahaya ungu dan biru pada papan sirkuit gelap, menyoroti Dual AI Engine dan memberikan kinerja NPU hingga 5,6x lebih cepat, CPU 50% lebih cepat, dan GPU 70% lebih kuat.
Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan mengakui pencarian Multi-AI dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot.
LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.
LG Shield, yang diterapkan pada LG OLED evo AI G6, ditampilkan dengan logo LG Shield di bagian tengah, ikon keamanan di bawahnya, dan lencana CES Innovation Awards Honoree 2026 di atasnya, yang merepresentasikan perlindungan data dan sistem.
LG OLED evo AI G6 untuk Unbeatable Gameplay dalam 4K 165Hz menampilkan game balap berkecepatan tinggi dengan mobil roda terbuka berwarna kuning yang sedang bergerak, teks “WIN” tebal di layar, serta logo NVIDIA G-SYNC dan AMD FreeSync Premium di bagian atas.
LG OLED evo AI G6, ditampilkan dari samping, menyoroti Flush Fit Gallery Design dengan pemasangan di dinding tanpa celah, menampilkan pemandangan malam jembatan yang diterangi lampu dengan pantulan di air.
LG OLED evo AI G6 terpasang rata di dinding di ruang tamu bergaya hidup modern, menampilkan aurora yang hidup di atas desa pesisir yang tenang, menyerupai lukisan berbingkai di dinding.
LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan pemandangan matahari terbenam di laut yang hidup, dengan soundbar dan speaker ditempatkan di bawah layar, menyempurnakan ruang keluarga yang tenang dan atmosferik.

Fitur Utama

  • Teknologi Hyper Radiant Color, teknologi OLED generasi berikutnya untuk tingkat kualitas gambar yang baru
  • Kecerahan puncak 3,9X lebih tinggi dengan Prosesor AI alpha 11 Gen3, untuk sorotan dan detail yang hidup
  • Perfect Black dan Perfect Color dengan Reflection Free Premium memastikan kontras yang lebih dalam serta warna yang hidup dan akurat dalam pencahayaan apa pun
  • Detachable, Super Portable Screen with USB-C and built-in battery with 4 hours of playback
  • Express your style with different themes from Mood Maker
  • Use as a digital canvas with Let's Draw
Lebih banyak
Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Keamanan Siber untuk LG Shield

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

Platform OS TV yang Menerapkan LG Shield

Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan untuk Multi-AI

CES Innovation Awards - 2026 Honoree

Multi-AI architecture

Lencana Pilihan Editor AVForums sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik selama 8 tahun berturut-turut, termasuk 2025/26

AVForums Editor’s Choice – Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/26

"8 Tahun Sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik"

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada para juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menerima penghargaan tersebut.

Mengapa memilih LG OLED evo G6?

LG OLED evo AI G6, yang didukung oleh Hyper Radiant Color Tech, menampilkan visual 3,9X Lebih Cerah dengan lencana Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, Reflection Free Premium, dan Perfect Black serta Perfect Color dalam tata letak segilima.

Teknologi Hyper Radiant Color

LG OLED evo AI G6, dengan Perfect Black & Perfect Color, yang dilengkapi Reflection Free memperlihatkan pemandangan planet terbagi, membedakan warna hitam yang lebih lemah di kiri dengan detail yang lebih jelas, hitam lebih pekat, dan ekspresi warna lebih hidup di kanan.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color dengan Reflection Free

LG OLED evo AI G6 untuk Gameplay Tak Terkalahkan dalam 4K 165Hz menampilkan game balap berkecepatan tinggi dengan mobil roda terbuka berwarna kuning yang sedang melaju, dengan logo NVIDIA G-SYNC dan AMD FreeSync Premium di bagian atas.

Unbeatable Gameplay dalam 4K 165Hz

LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan ditampilkan di latar gelap dengan logo Microsoft Copilot dan Google Gemini, menunjukkan dukungan untuk layanan AI yang dapat diakses melalui antarmuka TV.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan simbol AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

AI Hub untuk Personalisasi

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem.

Dilindungi oleh LG Shield

Apa itu Teknologi Hyper Radiant Color?

Teknologi Hyper Radiant Color adalah teknologi OLED generasi berikutnya dari kami yang meningkatkan setiap aspek kualitas gambar ke tingkat yang sama sekali baru. Teknologi ini menghadirkan kecerahan yang tiada banding, Perfect Black, dan Perfect Color dalam cahaya apa pun, sambil mempertahankan visual 4K yang memukau dengan Prosesor alpha 11 AI Gen3 terbaik kami. OLED G6 bahkan bersertifikat untuk Reflection-Free Premium, menghadirkan kualitas gambar tanpa cela tanpa pantulan dalam pencahayaan apa pun—terang atau gelap. Nikmati OLED yang belum pernah ada sebelumnya—lihat perbedaannya, rasakan kecemerlangannya, dan temukan standar baru dalam menonton.

LG OLED evo AI G6, yang ditenagai oleh Teknologi Hyper Radiant Color, menampilkan gambar seni kertas abstrak yang hidup di layar dengan ikon untuk kecerahan puncak 3,9x Lebih Cerah, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, dan Reflection Free Premium.

LG OLED evo AI G6, yang ditenagai oleh Teknologi Hyper Radiant Color, menampilkan gambar seni kertas abstrak yang hidup di layar dengan ikon untuk kecerahan puncak 3,9x Lebih Cerah, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, dan Reflection Free Premium.

Teknologi Hyper Radiant Color OLED TV Generasi Berikutnya

*Gambar untuk tujuan ilustrasi saja.

*Omdia. 13 tahun menjadi Nomor 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2025. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Peningkat Kecerahan Ultra

3,9x lebih cerah, mencapai puncak kecerahan

Light Boosting Algorithm dan Light Control Architecture baru dari Prosesor AI alpha 11 Gen3 menghasilkan kecerahan puncak hingga 3,9X lebih tinggi, menampilkan sorotan yang lebih hidup dan detail yang lebih jelas.1)

LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Brightness Booster Ultra menunjukkan pemandangan gelap di mana partikel bercahaya mengelilingi siluet paus, menghadirkan kecerahan puncak hingga 3,9x lebih cerah dengan luminansi lebih tinggi dan detail lebih jelas.

LG OLED evo AI G6, powered by Hyper Radiant Color Tech, displays a vivid abstract paper art image on screen with icons for X3.9 Brighter peak brightness, Perfect Black, Perfect Color, alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3 Dual AI Engine, and Reflection Free Premium.

Perfect Black & Perfect Color

Perfect Black dan Perfect Color selalu dalam cahaya apa pun

LG OLED TV menampilkan Perfect Black dan Perfect Color yang diverifikasi UL, menghadirkan kontras lebih dalam, kecerahan yang ditingkatkan, serta warna yang hidup dan akurat. Lihat setiap bintang dengan jelas, bahkan di ruangan yang terang.4)

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan pemandangan planet dan bintang pada layar terpisah, membandingkan layar Matte OLED TV lainnya dengan layar Perfect Black & Perfect Color untuk kualitas gambar yang lebih jelas dalam pencahayaan apa pun, didukung oleh sertifikasi UL dan sertifikasi Intertek untuk akurasi warna dan Reflection-Free.

Reflection Free Premium

Certified Reflection-Free Premium memastikan Perfect Black yang konsisten, bahkan di ruangan yang terang

Layar OLED bersertifikasi Reflection Free Premium dari LG meminimalkan pantulan sekaligus menjaga transmisi untuk warna hitam dan warna lain yang tanpa kompromi, sementara OLED TV lainnya dengan layar matte menyerap dan menyebarkan cahaya, mengubah warna hitam menjadi abu-abu dan mendistorsi warna, terutama di lingkungan yang terang.6)

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan lencana sertifikasi Eyesafe RPF 40 dari UL, yang menunjukkan performa pengurangan cahaya biru yang terverifikasi.

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan lencana sertifikasi Eyesafe RPF 40 dari UL, yang menunjukkan performa pengurangan cahaya biru yang terverifikasi.

Terverifikasi Eyesafe untuk mengurangi cahaya biru, setiap frame tetap nyaman di mata Anda7)

Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 dengan Dual AI Engine

Kualitas gambar 4K terbaik dengan Prosesor AI alpha 11 paling canggih dari LG dengan Dual AI Engine

Processor AI alpha 11 Gen3 membawa performa OLED melampaui batas, mengontrol 8,3 juta piksel self-lit secara presisi - kini lebih bertenaga dengan Dual AI Engine. Melampaui mesin AI tunggal, pemrosesan canggih ini menyempurnakan ketajaman dan tekstur secara bersamaan, menghadirkan kualitas gambar 4K yang lebih tajam dan lebih alami.8)

Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K Gen3 pada TV LG OLED evo G6 AI bersinar dalam cahaya ungu dan biru pada papan sirkuit gelap, menyoroti Dual AI Engine dan memberikan kinerja NPU hingga 5,6x lebih cepat, CPU 50% lebih cepat, dan GPU 70% lebih kuat.

OLED Care+

5 tahun perlindungan panel OLED yang andal dan bebas khawatir

Panel LG OLED Anda dilindungi selama lima tahun dengan perlindungan yang andal dan bebas khawatir.9)

Mengapa memilih LG AI TV?

LG AI TV mengoptimalkan gambar dan suara sekaligus menjadikan setiap hari lebih cerdas dengan AI Hub yang dipersonalisasi

Jelajahi lebih lanjut tentang LG AI TV

AI HDR Remastering

Tingkatkan setiap frame ke kualitas HDR

AI secara otomatis mengoptimalkan warna, kecerahan, dan kontras serta meningkatkan kualitas gambar SDR ke level HDR untuk visual yang lebih kaya dan realistis.

Temukan 3 manfaat unggulan dari AI Hub

Pencarian Multi AI canggih dengan Google Gemini dan Microsoft Copilot

Cukup ucapkan apa yang Anda cari, lalu pilih model AI yang paling cocok untuk Anda. Sistem terhubung ke beberapa model AI untuk memberikan hasil yang lebih luas dan relevan.13)

Dapatkan rekomendasi konten dan informasi yang dipersonalisasi

AI Concierge menyarankan konten dan pembaruan yang disesuaikan dengan minat Anda. In This Scene memberikan rekomendasi dan informasi relevan berdasarkan apa yang sedang Anda tonton, sementara Generative AI memungkinkan pencarian dan pembuatan gambar.14)

LG AI TV mengenali suara Anda dan mengarahkan Anda ke My Page yang disesuaikan khusus untuk Anda!

Saat diarahkan ke My Page, Anda dapat melihat semuanya sekilas, mulai dari cuaca, kalender, dan widget hingga skor olahraga favorit Anda.15)

Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree ditampilkan di latar belakang gelap. Multi-AI Architecture diakui dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan.

Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree ditampilkan di latar belakang gelap. Multi-AI Architecture diakui dalam kategori Kecerdasan Buatan.

Multi AI webOS Pemenang Penghargaan

webOS pemenang penghargaan kini dilindungi oleh LG Shield

Lencana Pilihan Editor AVForums ditampilkan dengan latar belakang gelap untuk LG webOS 25, yang dinobatkan sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/2026.

Lencana Pilihan Editor AVForums ditampilkan dengan latar belakang gelap untuk LG webOS 25, yang dinobatkan sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 2025/2026.

8 Tahun Sebagai Sistem Smart TV Terbaik 

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem. Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree juga ditampilkan.

Emblem LG Shield ditampilkan pada latar belakang gelap dengan ikon keamanan, yang menyoroti perlindungan webOS untuk privasi, keamanan data, dan integritas sistem. Lencana CES Innovation Awards 2026 Honoree juga ditampilkan.

LG Shield

Keamanan yang dapat Anda percayai

7 teknologi inti LG Shield memastikan data Anda tetap aman dengan penyimpanan dan manajemen data yang aman, algoritme kriptografi yang aman, integritas perangkat lunak yang terjamin, autentikasi pengguna dan kontrol akses, transmisi data yang aman, deteksi dan respons peristiwa keamanan, serta manajemen pembaruan yang aman.

Keamanan yang dapat Anda percayai Temukan lebih banyak tentang LG Shield

webOS Re:New Program

Tingkatkan TV Anda hingga 5 tahun secara gratis17)

LG Quad Protection ditampilkan melalui empat ikon perlindungan dengan latar belakang kuning. Setiap ikon menampilkan Perlindungan Sambaran Petir, Perlindungan Kelembapan, Perlindungan Lonjakan Arus, dan Perlindungan webOS dengan LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection ditampilkan melalui empat ikon perlindungan dengan latar belakang kuning. Setiap ikon menampilkan Perlindungan Sambaran Petir, Perlindungan Kelembapan, Perlindungan Lonjakan Arus, dan Perlindungan webOS dengan LG Shield.

LG Quad Protection

LG TV Anda dibuat agar tahan lama dengan LG Quad Protection

Dari perangkat keras hingga perangkat lunak, LG TV Anda terlindungi. Kapasitor bawaan melindungi dari tegangan tinggi, termasuk sambaran petir, sementara semikonduktor dirancang dengan perlindungan lonjakan arus. Gel silikon dan lapisan pelindung melindungi chipset dari kelembapan dan bahkan data Anda tetap aman serta terlindungi dengan LG Shield.

AI Magic Remote

Navigasikan dan arahkan dengan mudah seperti mouse udara untuk menikmati AI Hub

Mudah mengontrol TV dengan AI Magic Remote. Dengan sensor gerak dan roda gulir, klik, seret dan lepaskan untuk menggunakannya seperti mouse udara atau cukup ucapkan untuk perintah suara.18)

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan AI Hub untuk personalisasi, dengan ikon AI di atas remote control yang dikelilingi oleh label untuk Multi AI Search, AI Concierge, AI Voice ID dengan My Page, AI Chatbot, AI Picture Wizard, dan AI Sound Wizard.

Mengapa memilih TV Gaming LG OLED evo?

Gameplay ultra-mulus dan bebas tearing

Mainkan dalam 4K 165Hz dengan kompatibilitas G-Sync dan AMD FreeSync

Hingga 165Hz menghadirkan aksi yang lebih tajam dan mulus di setiap game. Kompatibilitas G-Sync dan AMD FreeSync Premium menjaga gerakan tetap stabil dan bebas tearing, sementara VRR dan input lag ultra-rendah memastikan setiap gerakan tetap lancar dan responsif, memberi Anda keunggulan nyata di setiap pertandingan.19)

LG OLED evo AI G6 untuk Unbeatable Gameplay dalam 4K 165Hz menampilkan game balap berkecepatan tinggi dengan mobil roda terbuka berwarna kuning yang sedang bergerak, teks “WIN” tebal di layar, serta logo NVIDIA G-SYNC dan AMD FreeSync Premium di bagian atas.

Gaming latensi rendah pertama di dunia tanpa kehilangan kualitas visual dan DSC bersertifikat VESA

Dengan DSC bersertifikat VESA, Anda mendapatkan detail tanpa kehilangan kualitas visual dan respons gaming real-time melalui HDMI 2.1—menghadirkan pengalaman bermain yang mulus, beresolusi tinggi, dengan visual yang bersih dan bebas distorsi sepanjang waktu.41)

Cloud gaming HDR 4K 120Hz pertama di dunia

Mainkan game HDR 4K 120Hz di TV Anda bahkan tanpa perangkat tambahan melalui NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Didukung oleh arsitektur NVIDIA Blackwell, nikmati game cloud kelas atas dengan kinerja GeForce RTX 5080.42)

TV pertama di dunia yang mendukung Pengontrol Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency

Rasakan latensi ultra-rendah, cloud gaming performa tinggi dengan dukungan Pengontrol Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency, mengurangi penundaan input hingga kurang dari 3,0ms. Nikmati kontrol mulus dan responsif yang terasa seperti koneksi kabel, bahkan saat bermain di cloud.43)

Tersertifikasi waktu respons 0,1 ms, OLED merespons secara instan tanpa ghosting

Dengan waktu respons piksel 0,1 ms dan ALLM untuk latensi ultra-rendah, setiap perintah dirender dengan presisi seketika. Responsivitas yang ditingkatkan ini menjaga gameplay cepat tetap jelas dan terkendali, menawarkan keunggulan kompetitif yang nyata.21)

Lacak setiap gerakan dengan jernih, didukung ClearMR 10000 kelas teratas bersertifikat VESA

Saat aksi bergerak cepat, menjaga detail tetap terlihat adalah hal yang penting. LG OLED evo, bersertifikasi ClearMR 10000, meminimalkan buram gerak antarframe agar pergerakan tetap tajam dan mudah dibaca saat gerakan cepat, sementara HGiG menjaga pemetaan tone High Dynamic Range persis seperti yang diinginkan kreator game—mempertahankan sorotan yang akurat, bayangan yang dalam, serta warna yang seimbang. Bersama, sertifikasi ClearMR dan HGiG memastikan gerakan tetap jernih dan HDR tetap presisi, sehingga setiap adegan ditampilkan persis seperti yang seharusnya terlihat.22)

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan LG Gaming Portal di layar webOS, memperlihatkan hub game dengan antarmuka satu langkah yang menyediakan akses ke berbagai aplikasi game melalui layanan cloud gaming seperti NVIDIA GeForce NOW dan aplikasi webOS.

LG OLED evo AI G6 with NVIDIA GeForce NOW displays Borderlands 4 on screen alongside a GeForce NOW logo, presenting cloud gaming access within the TV interface.

LG Gaming Portal

Pusat gaming lengkap Anda—tanpa konsol

Jelajahi ribuan game dari NVIDIA GeForce Now, aplikasi webOS asli, dan banyak lagi. Temukan game dengan mudah untuk remote atau gamepad dan bahkan bersaing dengan pemain lain melalui Mode Tantangan.26)

LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Game Dashboard dan Optimizer menampilkan layar game berdampingan dan menu di layar untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan gameplay seperti refresh rate, latensi, dan mode visual secara real-time.

LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Game Dashboard dan Optimizer menampilkan layar game berdampingan dan menu di layar untuk menyesuaikan pengaturan gameplay seperti refresh rate, latensi, dan mode visual secara real-time.

Game Dashboard & Optimizer

Atur pengaturan game dengan mudah agar sesuai dengan gaya bermain Anda

Sesuaikan pengalaman bermain game Anda dengan mudah menggunakan Game Dashboard untuk kontrol cepat dan real-time serta Game Optimizer untuk menyempurnakan pengaturan pilihan Anda. Sesuaikan refresh rate, latensi, dan mode visual untuk mengoptimalkan setiap sesi permainan dengan mudah.

Mengapa LG OLED evo adalah pilihan tepat bagi penggemar desain?

LG OLED evo AI G6 terpasang rata di dinding ruang tamu modern, menampilkan aurora cerah di atas desa pesisir bersalju sementara seorang pria dan wanita menonton dari sofa dengan remote di tangan.

Flush-fit Gallery Design untuk minimalisme

Layar yang ramping dan halus menyatu secara alami ke dalam ruangan Anda, menciptakan kehadiran seperti galeri tanpa celah yang terlihat dengan dinding.27)

LG OLED evo AI G6 ditampilkan terpasang rata di dinding dari sudut samping dengan pemandangan jembatan yang cerah di layar. Di sebelah kanan, TV ini terpasang di dinding tanpa celah di ruang tamu minimalis, menampilkan pemandangan bergaya lukisan penuh warna yang menyatu dengan interior bernuansa kayu.

Temukan mahakarya tanpa batas dengan LG Gallery+

LG Gallery+

Hiasi ruang sesuai keinginan Anda dengan beragam konten yang dapat dipilih

LG Gallery+ memungkinkan Anda mengakses lebih dari 100 karya seni, video suasana, dan konten visual lainnya untuk meningkatkan ruangan Anda. Dengan pembaruan pustaka secara berkala, sesuaikan rumah Anda dengan konten terkurasi yang mencerminkan gaya Anda.29)

LG OLED evo AI G6 LG Gallery+ dengan BGM dan Lounge Musik menampilkan pemandangan danau hutan “Forest Evening” di layar, dengan panel UI lounge musik yang terlihat untuk mood music, pemutaran Bluetooth, dan kontrol.

BGM dengan Lounge Musik

Atur suasana yang tepat dengan musik

Ciptakan suasana yang tepat dengan musik yang cocok dengan visual Anda. Gunakan musik yang direkomendasikan sesuai preferensi Anda atau sambungkan via Bluetooth untuk memutar lagu Anda sendiri.

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan kisi Google Photos berisi jepretan keluarga, sementara sebuah ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan tombol album Family Trip diaktifkan.

LG OLED evo AI G6 menampilkan kisi Google Photos berisi jepretan keluarga, sementara sebuah ponsel menampilkan daftar album dengan tombol album Family Trip diaktifkan.

Foto Saya

Akses Google Photos dengan mudah dan pamerkan kenangan Anda

Hubungkan akun Google Photos Anda ke TV dengan mudah hanya dengan menggunakan ponsel Anda. Personalisasikan ruang Anda dengan mudah menggunakan konten dari album foto Anda sendiri.32)

LG OLED evo AI G6 dipasang di dinding hijau di atas console merah, menampilkan papan informasi yang mencakup cuaca, skor olahraga, Penjadwal TV, dan Home Hub.

LG OLED evo AI G6 is wall-mounted on a green wall above a red console, displaying an information board including weather, sports scores, TV Scheduler, and Home Hub.

Papan Informasi

Tetap perbarui dengan dasbor personalisasi all-in-one

Lihat informasi penting sekilas. Dapatkan informasi cuaca terbaru, peringatan olahraga, lihat Google Calendar Anda, dan bahkan atur notifikasi untuk Home Hub, reservasi tontonan, dan banyak lagi.

Mode Galeri

Beralih dari TV ke karya seni dengan mulus

Dengan Mode Galeri aktif, TV Anda dapat terus menghemat energi bahkan saat menampilkan karya seni pilihan Anda, menambahkan sentuhan gaya dan keanggunan pada ruangan Anda.44)

Auto Brightness Control

Kecerahan optimal dalam cahaya apa pun

Kontrol Kecerahan secara otomatis menyesuaikan output layar berdasarkan pencahayaan sekitar, memastikan tampilan yang jelas dan nyaman di lingkungan mana pun.33)

Sensor Gerak

Responsif terhadap kehadiran Anda

Deteksi gerakan memungkinkan TV Anda merespons secara cerdas, mengganti mode tergantung pada ada atau tidaknya Anda di dekatnya.34)

LG Channels

Hiburan tanpa batas secara gratis

LG Channels menyatukan beragam konten dari platform langsung dan on-demand ke dalam satu hub, membuatnya lebih mudah dari sebelumnya untuk menemukan konten yang Anda sukai.35)

LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan Konektivitas Cerdas menampilkan antarmuka Home Hub di layar, menunjukkan koneksi ke Google Home dan LG ThinQ, dengan panel untuk TV, perangkat, dan aplikasi dalam satu tata letak kontrol.

Konektivitas Cerdas

Home Hub, platform all-in-one untuk rumah cerdas Anda

Home Hub menyatukan semua perangkat pintar Anda. Terhubung, mengontrol, dan berinteraksi dengan perangkat IoT rumah Anda secara mulus di seluruh Google Home dan lainnya.36)

True Cinema, dipertahankan dalam detail yang presisi

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Ambient Mode

Rasakan pengalaman sinema seperti yang diinginkan sutradara dengan Dolby Vision dan FILMMAKER MODE dengan Ambient Light Compensation yang beradaptasi dengan lingkungan sekitar dan menjaga visual sedekat mungkin dengan bentuk aslinya.37)

Dolby Atmos

Dengan merender suara sebagai objek audio 360° yang imersif alih-alih saluran statis, sistem ini menciptakan lingkungan home cinema di mana detail dan kedalaman tetap sesuai dengan adegan aslinya.

Benamkan diri Anda dalam setiap pertandingan olahraga

LG Soundbar meningkatkan setiap adegan dengan suara surround yang lebih penuh

WOW Orchestra

Sistem suara Full surround dari LG TV dan Soundbar yang tersinkronisasi

Dengan menyinkronkan TV dan Soundbar sebagai satu kesatuan, sistem ini memperluas kedalaman dan direksionalitas untuk pengalaman surround yang lebih penuh.40)

LG OLED evo AI G6 dengan WOW Orchestra dan WOWCAST menampilkan adegan konser dengan soundbar di bawah layar, sementara gelombang suara grafis meluas ke seluruh ruang tamu untuk menyampaikan suara surround nirkabel yang tersinkronisasi.

Sebuah keluarga dengan anak-anak dan kakek-nenek mereka duduk bersama di sofa ruang tamu yang terang, memegang remote sambil menonton TV.

Sebuah keluarga dengan anak-anak dan kakek-nenek mereka duduk bersama di sofa ruang tamu yang terang, memegang remote sambil menonton TV.

Aksesibilitas

Fitur bantuan membuat penayangan lebih inklusif

LG TV dirancang dengan mempertimbangkan aksesibilitas dengan fitur-fitur seperti Filter Penyesuaian Warna, Panduan Bahasa Isyarat, dan dukungan konektivitas langsung untuk perangkat bantuan audio.

IF Design Award logo.

Pemenang If Design Award

StanbyME 2

LG StanbyME 2 screens displayed in a modern living room. There is a StanbyME 2 on a stand, one is hung on the wall, and the other is propped up on a table using the folio cover.

LG StanbyME 2, Bebaskan Duniamu Tanpa Batas

Layar Super Portable Layar Seni BergerakLayar Tablet Besar

Layar Super Portable

Putar, Gantung, Lepas

Temukan berbagai cara baru untuk menikmati konten dan mengekspresikan gaya kamu. Putar layarnya sesuka hati dengan stand yang bisa disesuaikan. Lepas dan gantungkan untuk tampilan berbeda, atau gunakan seperti tablet dengan folio cover.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.
Different living spaces showing the different ways to use and enjoy the LG StanbyME 2 screen. Some spaces show it propped up like a tablet using the folio cover. Other spaces show it hung on the wall as a stylish addition to the interior design. Other spaces are showing how the screen can be easily mounted on the rollable, adjustable TV stand.

*Layar akan terisi daya secara otomatis saat kamu menghubungkan kabel listrik ke docking stand dan memasangkan layar pada stand-nya.

*Mobilitas dapat berbeda-beda tergantung pada jenis lantai yang digunakan.

*Jangan menggulung atau menyeret produk di area luar ruangan, karena dapat menyebabkan kerusakan pada bagian bawah produk.

*Rentang penyesuaian sudut layar: Rotasi (±90°), Kemiringan (±25°), Putaran (±90°).

*Gunakan hanya dudukan dinding bawaan dari LG. Saat pemasangan, pastikan memperhatikan jenis material dinding. Jika tidak, produk dapat miring atau terjatuh. Silakan lihat panduan yang disertakan untuk informasi lebih lanjut.

*Berhati-hatilah saat memasang di dinding. Jangan gunakan untuk tujuan selain yang telah ditentuka

Nikmati baterai bawaan yang lebih tahan lama

Lepas layar sentuh portabel LG StanbyME 2 dan nonton konten lebih lama.

Bawa layarnya ke mana pun kamu mau. Kini dengan daya baterai yang lebih kuat, satu kali pengisian mampu bertahan hingga 4 jam pemutaran nirkabel.

Close-up of StanbyME 2 screen being detached, transitioning to a model carrying it with the folio cover and strap.

*Dapat digunakan hingga 4 jam secara nirkabel dalam Mode Eco atau Low Power dengan baterai bawaan. Daya tahan baterai bisa berbeda tergantung cara penggunaan. Untuk pengisian daya, dibutuhkan adaptor dengan output minimal 65W dan dukungan USB PD.

*Gunakan folio cover agar layar tidak mudah tergores saat dibawa. Hindari benturan atau jatuh karena dapat merusak produk. Perangkat ini tidak tahan air maupun debu, dan paparan sinar matahari terlalu lama dapat menyebabkan perubahan warna atau gangguan pada layar.

Close-up shot of USB-C Cable attached to StanbyME 2.

Kini dilengkapi port USB-C untuk konektivitas yang lebih baik.

Kini lebih praktis. Isi daya dan sambungkan layar dengan mudah melalui port USB-C terbaru.

*Mendukung USB 2.0, USB-C DP, dan DP ALT.

*Untuk menghubungkan perangkat lain, port USB-C pada perangkat tersebut harus mendukung DP ALT.

*MacOS dan iOS hanya mendukung fitur mirroring dan pengisian daya.

Earphone dan headphone USB-C tidak didukung.

Layar Seni Bergerak

Mood Maker menciptakan suasana melalui seni yang bergerak

Ekspresikan gaya dan selera Anda melalui karya seni dengan beragam konten dan tema seperti jam, cuaca, turntable, dan lainnya. Tampilkan visual favorit dengan layar yang bisa berfungsi seperti bingkai foto digital

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Art Poster content are on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

Title reads, Art Posters bring vibrant flair to your space

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Art Poster content are on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Turntable sets the mood with music 

Title reads, Turntable sets the mood with music 

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. A music turntable artwork is displayed on each screen.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Sceneries for a daily dose of nature

Title reads, Sceneries for a daily dose of nature

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens on the wall. Landscape photos are displayed on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

Title reads, Date & Time, designed with style

Title reads, Date & Time, designed with style

Different living spaces with LG StanbyME 2 screens. Different themed clocks and calendars are displayed on the screens.

A woman sitting in her outside balcony, watching content on an LG StanbyME 2 on the rollable, adjustable stand.

*Disarankan untuk menggunakan dudukan dinding yang disediakan oleh LG. Perhatikan berat produk saat pemasangan; jika tidak, dapat terjadi masalah seperti miring atau jatuh

iF Design Award 2025 logo. Design Award Winner.

Desain inovatif yang memenangkan penghargaan

Temukan StanbyME 2 yang memenangkan penghargaan, layar art frame kami yang diakui karena desain dan fungsinya

Layar Tablet Besar

Dengan Let's Draw, ubah ide Anda menjadi karya seni

Ciptakan karya seni menggunakan layar sentuh penuh dan tampilkan hasil masterpiece Anda melalui Always On Display

Model drawing on the screen of StanbyME 2.

Model drawing on the screen of StanbyME 2.

*Pena sentuh tidak termasuk. StanbyME 2 tidak memiliki pena sentuh khusus.

*Pastikan kompatibilitas dengan pena sentuh pihak ketiga sebelum membeli.

StanbyME 2 with touchscreen in use by a person.

Full Touch Screen

Layar sentuh bawaan 27 inci memudahkan dan membuat penggunaan lebih nyaman, memberikan lebih banyak cara untuk menikmati layar Anda. Menggambar, mengeksplorasi konten edukatif, bermain game, dan mewujudkan semua ide Anda hanya dengan sentuhan.

*Ketersediaan aplikasi dapat berbeda di setiap wilayah. Beberapa aplikasi mungkin memerlukan langganan terpisah

Nikmati board games bersama-sama

Nikmati permainan seperti Memory Game, Million Marble, Spot the Difference, Catur, dan lainnya bahkan tanpa smartphone. Mainkan langsung di layar sentuh dan rasakan keseruan santai bersama keluarga dan teman

Three images showing StanbyME 2 used for different board games in a modern living space by three different parties.

Three images showing StanbyME 2 used for different board games in a modern living space by three different parties.

*Ketersediaan aplikasi dapat berbeda di setiap wilayah. Beberapa aplikasi mungkin memerlukan langganan

Mudah terhubung ke perangkat lain melalui HDMI dan USB

Hubungkan layar sentuh portabel Anda ke berbagai perangkat lain. Mulai dari monitor, laptop, set-top box IPTV, perangkat mobile, konsol game, dan lainnya melalui port USB dan HDMI bawaan.

StanbyME 2 connected to another device displaying meeting materials.

StanbyME 2 connected to another device displaying meeting materials.

*Kabel HDMI dan aksesori lainnya harus dibeli terpisah

A woman in a yoga pose reflected on the screen of StanbyME 2.

Smart Cam untuk olahraga, panggilan video, dan lainnya

Hubungkan Smart Cam ke layar sentuh portabel dan nikmati fitur video tambahan. Gunakan kamera untuk panggilan video atau saat berolahraga untuk membandingkan gerakan Anda dengan video latihan

*Smart Cam dijual terpisah

Mirroring dan OTT untuk pengalaman hiburan yang lebih menyenangkan

Akses konten dan layanan streaming favorit Anda bahkan tanpa smartphone. Gunakan aplikasi OTT bawaan atau lakukan mirroring dan streaming dari iOS dan Android dengan dukungan AirPlay dan Google Cast.

StanbyME 2 in the center with multiple OTT programs arranged in a web formation around it.

StanbyME 2 in the center with multiple OTT programs arranged in a web formation around it.

*Memerlukan koneksi jaringan (Wi-Fi) yang sama.

*Layanan OTT mungkin memerlukan langganan atau pembelian terpisah.

*LG StanbyME 2 adalah layar yang menggunakan LG webOS. Meskipun menawarkan portabilitas seperti tablet, produk ini menggunakan sistem operasi berbasis TV

Pengenalan Suara Jarak Jauh

StanbyME 2 dapat mengenali suara Anda bahkan dari jarak jauh. Cukup ucapkan “Hi LG” dan perangkat akan mulai mendengarkan perintah Anda dari kejauhan.

*Fitur ini tersedia setelah mengaktifkan fungsi pengenalan suara langsung pada produk dan menyetujui pemberian informasi pribadi.

*Performa pengenalan suara dapat berbeda tergantung lingkungan sekitar. Jarak efektif pengenalan dapat bervariasi berdasarkan faktor seperti jarak, kebisingan latar, dan kondisi penggunaan.

Remote klip magnetik

Kontrol layar sentuh portabel Anda dengan remote yang praktis. Magnetnya menempel pada sisi layar dan penutup folio, sehingga mudah dijangkau dan disimpan

Pembaruan baru hingga 5 tahun dengan Program webOS Re:New yang memenangkan penghargaan

Pastikan sistem operasi perangkat Anda selalu baru. Dapatkan pembaruan penuh dan nikmati fitur serta software terbaru untuk StanbyME 2 Anda.

*Program webOS Re:New berlaku untuk LG StanbyME 2 2025.

*Program webOS Re:New mendukung hingga lima tahun, mengacu pada versi webOS yang terpasang sebelumnya, dan jadwal pembaruan dapat berbeda menurut model dan wilayah.

*Pembaruan dan jadwal untuk beberapa fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan dapat berbeda menurut model dan wilayah.

alpha 8 AI Processor chip visible with LG logo on an orange-lit mechanical plate.

Sekarang dengan Prosesor AI Alpha 8 dan QHD untuk layar Anda

Rasakan kualitas QHD yang melampaui Full HD pada layar sentuh portabel 27 inci dengan prosesor AI Alpha 8. Nikmati visual dan audio yang menakjubkan pada layar yang nyaman dan mudah dibawa.

*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV level pemula tahun yang sama dengan Prosesor AI Alpha 7 Gen8, berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.

AI Brightness Control menyesuaikan kecerahan layar dengan kondisi cahaya apapun

Dapatkan pengaturan kecerahan yang paling optimal. AI menyesuaikan layar secara otomatis sesuai dengan cahaya di sekitar ruangan Anda.

StanbyME 2 mounted on a wall in a modern living space split between daytime and nighttime settings.

StanbyME 2 mounted on a wall in a modern living space split between daytime and nighttime settings.

*Semua TV LG webOS 25 dilengkapi AI Brightness Control, kecuali yang tidak memiliki sensor cahaya

AI Sound Pro menghadirkan suara sinematik yang disesuaikan dengan detail

*AI Clear Sound harus diaktifkan melalui menu Sound Mode.

*Suara dapat berbeda tergantung lingkungan mendengarkan.

Soundwaves emanating from StanbyME 2 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos logos displayed.

Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos untuk suara dan gambar yang imersif

Nikmati gambar dan suara yang memukau dengan Dolby Vision dan Dolby Atmos. Dengan speaker samping layar, Anda bisa merasakan pengalaman teater Dolby di rumah dengan nyaman.

*Aksesori yang disertakan dalam paket dapat berbeda di setiap wilayah. Smart Cam dan speaker dijual terpisah. Periksa barang yang disertakan dalam paket produk sebelum membeli.

*Gambar-gambar di atas pada laman detail produk ini hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi. Lihat gambar galeri untuk representasi yang lebih akurat.

*Semua gambar di atas adalah simulasi.

*Ketersediaan layanan bervariasi tergantung wilayah dan negara.

*Layanan personalisasi dapat berbeda tergantung pada kebijakan aplikasi pihak ketiga.

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