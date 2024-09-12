Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo G4 65 Inci Free LG StanbyME

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Tampak depan dengan TV LG OLED evo, OLED G4, Emblem OLED nomor 1 dunia selama 11 Tahun dan logo Garansi Panel 5 Tahun di layar, serta Soundbar di bawah
Tampilan depan mode horizontal dengan gambar latar belakang

27ART10AKPL

LG StanbyME
Tampak depan dengan TV LG OLED evo, OLED G4, Emblem OLED nomor 1 dunia selama 11 Tahun dan logo Garansi Panel 5 Tahun di layar, serta Soundbar di bawah

OLED65G4PSA

Smart TV 4K LG OLED evo G4 65 Inci OLED65G4

Mahakarya yang disempurnakan oleh keahlian bertahun-tahun

Komitmen bertahun-tahun atas inovasi tak dapat ditiru begitu saja. Chipset alpha yang dirancang secara unik dari OLED yang terdepan di dunia meningkatkan pengalaman menonton ke tingkat lebih tinggi.​

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Lambang emas OLED TV nomor 1 di dunia selama 11 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam. Sebuah lampu sorot menyinari lambang tersebut, dan bintang-bintang abstrak berwarna emas memenuhi langit di atasnya.

No.1 di Dunia

11 tahun berlalu,
namun masih terdepan

Kejayaan kami sebagai OLED favorit dunia terus berlanjut.

*Omdia. 11 tahun menjadi NO 1 atas unit yang terjual terbanyak 2013-2023. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produk-produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk info lebih detail.

Apa yang membuat LG OLED evo berbeda?​

"Prosesor AI alpha 11 4K LG di atas motherboard, memancarkan kilatan cahaya ungu dan merah muda. One Wall Design LG OLED G4 dan LG Soundbar dipasang rata di dinding di ruang tamu modern. Logo LG OLED Care+ dan Garansi Panel 5 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam. Brightness Booster Max dengan gambar paus melompat keluar dari air di bawah langit malam berbintang. "

Prosesor AI alpha 11

Keahlian selama 11 tahun dikemas
dalam satu chipset

 

Satu-satunya chipset yang didedikasikan untuk OLED mengubah pengalaman melalui pembelajaran mendalam, grafis, dan kecepatan.

 

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

6,7x

Performa AI Lebih Cepat

7,7x

Grafik yang Ditingkatkan

2,8x

Kecepatan Pemrosesan

*Perbandingan didasarkan pada TV konvensional dengan Prosesor AI alpha 5. 

**Gambar layar simulasi. 

Kecerdasan yang menyempurnakan pengalaman OLED

"LG OLED di ruang tamu modern menampilkan pertunjukan musik di layar. Gelombang melingkar berwarna biru yang menggambarkan personalisasi mengelilingi TV dan ruang. Seorang wanita dengan mata biru tajam dan bagian atas oranye tampak menyala di ruang gelap. Garis merah yang menggambarkan penyempurnaan AI menutupi sebagian wajahnya yang cerah dan detail, sedangkan gambar lainnya tampak buram. LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​"

Kustomisasi AI

Sinkronkan dengan cara Anda menonton

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Gambar disesuaikan dengan selera Anda

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard akan membuat gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera unik Anda dari 85 juta kemungkinan, lalu menyimpannya ke profil Anda.​

LG OLED TV di apartemen kota modern. Hamparan kisi muncul di atas gambar seperti pemindaian ruangan, lalu gelombang suara biru diproyeksikan dari layar, memenuhi ruangan dengan suara secara sempurna.​

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal
menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, yang disesuaikan dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG OLED TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

malam

LG OLED TV dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan ideal.

siang

Kecerdasan yang cemerlang dalam cahaya apa pun

Baik siang maupun malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruangan Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar untuk menghasilkan visual yang tajam dan jernih.

AI Picture Pro

Rasakan realisme autentik
di setiap frame

Peningkatan Super AI

AI menyempurnakan resolusinya

Setelah mengklasifikasikan frame, AI Noise Reduction dan AI Super Resolution meningkatkan pemandangan secara realistis.

AI Director Processing

Mempertahankan warna yang mengatur suasana hati

Hargai film dengan rekreasi yang lebih jelas dari gradasi warna dan nuansa emosional yang diinginkan sutradara.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

AI Sound Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail
lanskap suaranya

LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang terpancar dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.​

Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround

Audio yang nyata terdengar di ruangan Anda

Rasakan sensasi luar biasa dari sistem suara surround virtual 11.1.2 yang mencakup segalanya.

Seorang wanita bernyanyi dengan mikrofon di tangannya karena terdapat sebuah gambar lingkaran oranye di sekitar mulutnya untuk menunjukkan lanskap suara.

AI Voice Remastering

Suara-suara menembus latar belakang yang ramai

Bahkan dalam adegan yang menegangkan, dengarkan karakter utama membicarakan seluruh aksinya.

A man riding a motorbike on a dirt track with bright circle graphics around the motorbike.

Dynamic Sound Booster

Resonansi suara yang dahsyat

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda peningkatan dinamis yang penuh kekuatan.

LG OLED TV menampilkan penampilan musisi, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar mikrofon dan instrumen.

Adaptive Sound Control

Suara yang cocok dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Adaptive Sound Control menyeimbangkan audio menurut genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya.

 

 

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**Virtual 11.1.2ch Surround dan AI Voice Remastering hanya tersedia pada Prosesor AI alpha 11.

***Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara.

****Suara dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pendengaran.​

Brightness Booster Max

Kecerahan, kini 150% lebih cerah

 

Algoritme Peningkatan Cahaya dan Arsitektur Kontrol Cahaya yang ditingkatkan meningkatkan kecerahan sebesar 150%¹.

 

*Peningkatan kecerahan 150% mencakup 3% layar, dan berlaku untuk 55/65/77/83 inci G4. 97 inci G4 tidak termasuk.

*70% lebih terang berlaku untuk 55/65/77/83 inci G4.

***Kecerahan berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

****Gambar layar simulasi.

Seekor paus melompat keluar dari laut dengan latar belakang hitam. Tulisan "hingga 150% lebih terang" muncul di atas paus dan menjadi lebih terang.

SELF LIT OLED 4K

Bebas cahaya latar menghadirkan
keindahan tanpa batas

Seekor paus melompat keluar dari laut dengan latar belakang hitam. Tulisan "hingga 150% lebih terang" muncul di atas paus dan menjadi lebih terang.

Daripada mengandalkan lampu latar tambahan, piksel LG OLED yang aktif sendiri menyala secara independen. Hasilnya adalah warna yang nyata, warna hitam sempurna yang tidak pernah abu-abu, dan gambar yang tiada bandingannya. Dengan sertifikasi cahaya biru rendah, bebas kedipan, dan bebas silau dari Eye Comfort Technology, menonton lebih lama tanpa membuat mata lelah.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

A white leopard showing its side face on the left side of the image. The words "Up to 30% brighter" appear on the left.

Kontras tanpa akhir menciptakan dampak tanpa batas

Pemandangan menjadi begitu hidup di mana bayangan paling gelap dan cahaya paling terang saling terkait.

Pemandangan kota yang ramai di malam hari dengan warna-warna berani dan kontras.

Akurasi & Volume Warna 100%

Pemandangan bersinar dengan warna-warna yang hidup

Volume warna 100% meningkatkan warna yang kaya, sementara akurasi warna 100% mempertahankan corak tanpa distorsi.

*Panel LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk 100% Akurasi Warna yang diukur hingga CIE DE2000 dengan 125 pola warna.

**Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek. 

Logo LG OLED Care+ dan Garansi Panel 5 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam.

OLED Care

Tingkatkan umur panjang
OLED Anda

Lebih bersantai dan nikmati lebih banyak dengan perawatan panel

terintegrasi yang menjaga layar Anda seperti baru lebih lama.

LG OLED TV, OLED G4 menampilkan karya seni abstrak yang elegan dan LG Soundbar menempel di dinding di ruang tamu modern.

One Wall Design

Desain yang mulus menunjukkan hampir tidak ada celah

"LG OLED TV, OLED G4 dalam sudut pandang menghadap dinding marmer yang menunjukkan perpaduannya dengan dinding. LG OLED TV, OLED G4 dan LG Soundbar di ruang tamu yang bersih menempel ke dinding dengan pertunjukan orkestra yang ditayangkan di layar. "

Tampak bersih menyatu
dengan dinding

Menyatu secara elegan di dinding Anda tanpa celah³.

*Ukuran bezel berbeda berdasarkan seri dan ukuran.

Sangat Cocok dengan LG Audio

Soundbar terbaik yang layak
untuk OLED LG terbaik di kelasnya

Flush Fit dengan celah nol

Desain ikonik dalam tampilan dan suara

 

LG Soundbar SG10TY yang serasi dan pas menempel di dinding untuk tampilan interior yang kohesif.

 

Perspektif miring dari bagian bawah LG OLED TV dan LG Soundbar.

Gambar close-up LG soundbar menempel di dinding.

LG OLED TV dan LG soundbar dipadukan dalam ruang tamu modern.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah.

**Soundbar SG10TY cocok dengan OLED G (65/77 inci).

Remote control menunjuk ke LG OLED TV yang menampilkan pengaturan di sisi kanan layar.

WOW Interface

Kemudahan di tangan Anda

Akses WOW Interface di TV LG untuk kontrol soundbar yang sederhana, seperti mode, profil, dan fitur praktis.

LG OLED TV dan soundbar dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dan grafis berbentuk cerah di sekeliling ruangan.

WOW Orchestra

Setiap gambar ditampilkan dengan sempurna​

WOW Orchestra menyatukan suara unik LG Soundbar dan LG OLED secara sinergi.

LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipasang di dinding dengan grafis simbol Wi-Fi putih di tengahnya.

WOWCAST Built-in

Tonton TV Anda tanpa kekacauan apa pun.

Putuskan kabel dan dengarkan potensi penuh kualitas audio LG Soundbar Anda dengan WOWCAST.

*Soundbar dapat dibeli terpisah, dan Kontrol Mode Soundbar dapat bervariasi tergantung model.

**Penggunaan Remote TV LG terbatas pada fitur tertentu saja.

***Harap diperhatikan bahwa layanan ini mungkin tidak tersedia pada saat pembelian.​ Koneksi jaringan diperlukan untuk pembaruan.

****TV yang Kompatibel dengan WOW Interface / WOW Orchestra / WOWCAST: OLED G4, C4 dan B4.

Rentang Ukuran Luas

Diukur agar sesuai dengan setiap kehidupan

 

Temukan ukuran untuk setiap ruang dan selera dengan rentang mulai dari 55 inci hingga 97 inci.

 

Membandingkan LG OLED TV, ukuran OLED G4 yang bervariasi, menampilkan OLED G4 55 inci, OLED G4 65 inci, OLED G4 77 inci, OLED G4 83 inci, dan OLED G4 97 inci.

Logo webOS Re:New Program berlatar belakang hitam dengan bola melingkar berwarna kuning dan oranye, ungu di bagian bawah.

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun TV baru selama 5 tahun

Ikuti perkembangan fitur dan teknologi praktis melalui 4 peningkatan webOS yang dijanjikan selama 5 tahun.

*webOS Re:New Program mendukung total 4 upgrade webOS selama lima tahun.

**Ambang batas upgrade selama lima tahun untuk webOS Re:New Program adalah peluncuran produk baru secara global.

***Upgrade pertama ke webOS akan dilakukan dua tahun sejak pembelian.

****Pelanggan menerima 5 versi webOS termasuk versi saat ini pada saat pembelian.

*****Peningkatan tersedia untuk model rilis tahun 2022 termasuk semua OLED dan 8K QNED, dan model yang dirilis setelah tahun 2023 mencakup UHD, NanoCell, QNED, dan OLED.

******Fitur dapat berubah sewaktu-waktu dan beberapa pembaruan fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan mungkin berbeda menurut model.​

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda milik Anda​

Nikmati TV yang dibuat khusus untuk Anda dengan Profil Saya, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

Layar beranda webOS 24 dengan Kategori Home Office, Game, Musik, Home Hub, dan Olahraga. Bagian bawah layar menampilkan rekomendasi hasil personalisasi di bagian "Pilihan teratas untuk Anda".

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan berbeda pada saat dirilis.​

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya tersedia di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka.

***Diterapkan pada OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD model manufactured in the year of 2023 and after.​Model UHD diproduksi tahun 2023 dan setelahnya.

****Total 4 peningkatan akan diberikan dalam periode 5 tahun, dan jadwalnya dapat bervariasi tergantung wilayah atau negara.​

*****Gambar layar simulasi.

Saksikan keajaiban
sinematik dan keseruan arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Adegan film autentik menjadi hidup

Ubah film malam. Gambar ultra-jelas Dolby Vision hadir dengan dukungan FILMMAKER MODE™ untuk mempertahankan keinginan sutradara, mengoptimalkan kualitas gambar sekaligus memastikan tidak ada distorsi atau pemrosesan berlebihan.

"Seorang sutradara di depan panel kontrol sedang mengedit film ""Killers of the Flower Moon"" di LG OLED TV. Kutipan dari Martin Scorsese: ""Untuk menonton di rumah, setiap film harus ditonton dalam mode pembuat film,"" melapisi gambar dengan logo ""Killers of the Flower Moon"", logo Apple TV+, dan logo ""segera hadir"". Logo Dolby Vision Logo FILMMAKER MODE™"

*Gambar layar simulasi.

**FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lanskap suara yang menarik mengelilingi Anda

Dengarkan aksi di sekeliling Anda dengan kejernihan Dolby Atmos yang tak tertandingi, detail rumit, dan kedalaman spasial.

Ruang tamu yang nyaman dengan penerangan redup LG OLED TV menampilkan sepasang kekasih menggunakan payung, dan grafis lingkaran cerah mengelilingi ruangan.​ Logo Dolby Atmos di pojok kiri bawah.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Disetujui direktur untuk pemrosesan lanjutan

Dalam percakapan dengan sutradara “Beef” Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Tempat Ryusuke Hamaguchi membuat film pemenang penghargaannya.​

Game Terbaik

Saat aksi cepat tak tersendat

Hilangkan hambatan dan kelambatan dengan AMD FreeSync Premium, kompatibilitas G-Sync, Mode 144Hz, dan VRR bawaan.​

*Disertifikasi untuk "Performa Gaming Luar Biasa" dan waktu respons oleh Intertek.

**VRR berkisar dari 40Hz hingga 144Hz, dan merupakan spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1.

***Mode 144Hz berlaku untuk 55/65/77/83 inci G4 dan kompatibel dengan konten yang terhubung ke PC.

Kontrol tepat di tempat Anda membutuhkannya​

Jangan melakukan jeda untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Game Dashboard diaktifkan hanya ketika "Game Optimizer" dan "Game Dashboard" aktif. 

**Gambar layar simulasi.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game tepat di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming langsung tanpa membuang waktu bermain untuk mengunduh atau memperbarui.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Berlangganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan.

***Berlangganan booster mungkin diperlukan.

Keberlanjutan

Temukan visi LG OLED untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan cahaya, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG OLED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Semua model LG OLED 2024 dilengkapi kemasan ramah lingkungan.

Stand TV di dekat salinan – “Selalu berada di sisiku” Salinan ditulis dengan warna pink tua. Ada dua gambar interior gaya hidup yang dipotong dalam garis melengkung – masing-masing menampilkan TV yang ditempatkan di ruang belajar dan ruang tamu. Logo LG StanbyME ditempatkan di pojok kanan atas pada desktop dan pojok kiri atas pada tampilan seluler.

*Adegan simulasi sedang ditampilkan - perhatikan bahwa layar tidak bergerak secara otomatis.

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

Pernahkah Anda melihat layar seperti AKU (ME)?

  • StanbyME ditempatkan di tengah-tengah studio furnitur, dan layar TV menampilkan gambar sampul album musik Jazz.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan di kamar tidur tepat di dekat tempat tidur yang nyaman. Layar menampilkan gambar sampul album musik.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan di tengah-tengah toko sepeda. Produk itu menghadap ke belakang.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan tepat di depan meja yang berisi majalah dan tanaman kecil. Layar menunjukkan koleksi berbagai tumbuhan dan Jenisnya.
  • StanbyME ditempatkan di kebun raya berwarna putih, menghadap ke depan. Layar memperlihatkan tanaman hijau berdaun dari dekat.
  • Tampilan belakang close-up dari StanbyME.

*Adegan simulasi sedang ditampilkan.​

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

Teks – layar yang dibuat sudah diperbaiki.​ Di bawah bagian itu, baris kedua terus bergulir menampilkan kata-kata berbeda – Anda, Dia, Mereka, Kami, Film, olahraga, latihan, belajar, bekerja, memasak, bermain game, bersantai, makan lahap, kehidupan, imajinasi.​
TV ditempatkan di depan tempat tidur gantung di teras.​ Gambar dipotong dalam bentuk lengkungan.

Desain nirkabel, kemungkinan tak terbatas.

Baterai internal memungkinkan Anda menggunakan StanbyME secara nirkabel, sehingga Anda dapat menempatkannya di mana pun Anda membutuhkannya. Baterainya bertahan hingga 3 jam dengan sekali pengisian daya—cukup untuk menonton film, berolahraga, atau bahkan sesi belajar.

*Baterai internal mendukung penggunaan nirkabel hingga 3 jam (3 jam berdasarkan penggunaan dalam mode standar tetapi penggunaan baterai dapat bervariasi tergantung pada kondisi penggunaan).​

*StanbyME hanya mendukung konten berbasis Wi-Fi, jadi harus terhubung ke jaringan nirkabel.​

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.​

*Produk ini tidak tahan air.

*Layar beranda dan aplikasi yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara dan dapat berubah tanpa pemberitahuan sebelumnya.​

Ikon bergulir dari layanan streaming OTT
Tiga ilutrasi gambar gaya hidup dari orang-orang yang berbeda yang menonton TV dengan gembira selama waktu senggang.

Streaming menjadi kenyataan.​

Dengan beragam layanan streaming OTT internal, StanbyME memungkinkan Anda menikmati konten favorit tanpa perlu repot menghubungkan ke perangkat eksternal.

*Layanan OTT yang didukung berbasis langganan, dan mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.

*StanbyME harus terhubung ke jaringan nirkabel agar dapat mendukung layanan streaming.

TV ditempatkan di depan bak mandi di kamar mandi dan layarnya menampilkan seorang wanita menari di tengah hujan. Gambar lain menunjukkan bagian belakang TV yang ditempatkan di ruang tamu dan ikon NFC dari dekat di bagian belakang TV.​ Ada logo NFC terpisah.

Masuki dunia hiburan.

StanbyME dilengkapi NFC yang memungkinkan Anda mencerminkan konten secara nirkabel dari ponsel, tablet, atau laptop Anda. Cukup ketuk perangkat Anda pada logo NFC di bagian belakang layar untuk terhubung dengan mudah dan menikmati konten seluler yang lebih mendalam dengan layar yang lebih besar.

*Fungsionalitas NFC berfungsi setelah aplikasi ThinQ dimuat ke perangkat seluler dan perangkat terhubung ke StanbyME melalui Wi-Fi (dukungan dapat bervariasi tergantung pada perangkat seluler).​

*Berbagi layar seluler (mirroring) hanya tersedia di perangkat Android (iOS dan macOS tidak didukung).​

*Kondisi koneksi mungkin berbeda tergantung pada lingkungan jaringan pengguna.

*Tergantung pada spesifikasi dan pabrikan perangkat seluler, metode berbagi layar (mirroring) dan kualitas gambar mungkin berbeda.

*Adegan disimulasikan dan mungkin berbeda dari adegan sebenarnya.​

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

Salah satu gambar di sebelah kiri menunjukkan tampilan close up TV yang diletakkan di dapur – seorang pria menyentuh layar saat memasak. Gambar lain di sebelah kanan menunjukkan seorang wanita sedang menonton TV sambil memegang remote control di tangannya.

Kontrol penuh di mana pun Anda berada.

Layar sentuh intuitif memungkinkan Anda mengoperasikan StanbyME dengan mudah. Cukup ketuk untuk membuka aplikasi, menjeda video, mengubah pengaturan, dan banyak lagi!​ Dan ketika layar berada di luar jangkauan, remote yang praktis memungkinkan Anda tetap memegang kendali dari kenyamanan tempat duduk Anda.​

*StanbyME mendukung platform webOS (tidak mendukung Google Play Store atau Apple Store).​

*Fungsi layar sentuh bervariasi menurut aplikasi dan mungkin tidak didukung oleh semua aplikasi.

*Aplikasi yang tidak dapat dioperasikan dengan sentuhan dapat dikontrol menggunakan remote control yang disediakan.

*Remote control yang disediakan hanya berfungsi pada produk StanbyME.

Ingin milik Anda sendiri
layar gaya hidup?

Buy Now
Layar TV menampilkan benda berayun berwarna hijau yang terus membelah kartu domino.​ TV dirotasi, berputar kembali ke kiri, dan miring ke bawah.​ Ada garis tipis melengkung di latar belakang.

Merotasi, memutar,​
memiringkan, menyesuaikan.

Berbagai opsi penyesuaian, termasuk rotasi hingga 180°, memutar 130°, memiringkan 50°, dan menyesuaikan ketinggian 20 cm, memungkinkan Anda menonton dengan nyaman di mana pun Anda berada dengan StanbyME.​

*Adegan simulasi sedang ditampilkan - perhatikan bahwa layar tidak bergerak secara otomatis.

*Tinggi: 1.265mm~1.065mm berdasarkan layar horizontal.

*Rotasi: Total 180˚ (Searah Jarum Jam 90˚, Berlawanan Arah Jarum Jam 90˚) / Berputar: Total 130˚ (Kiri 65˚, Kanan 65˚) / Memiringkan: Maju 25˚, Mundur 25˚.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin tidak didukung oleh semua aplikasi.

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.

*Saat merotasi layar antara mode horizontal dan vertikal, berhati-hatilah jika ponsel berada di dudukannya karena dapat tergelincir.

Terdapat 9 kolase gambar gaya hidup orang-orang yang melakukan aktivitas berbeda sambil menonton TV – seorang wanita sedang melakukan yoga sambil menonton tutorial yoga, seorang pria sedang memperbaiki sepedanya sambil menonton tutorial, seorang pria lainnya melakukan streaming dirinya sendiri sambil bernyanyi, dan seorang wanita sedang memasak sambil menonton video resep. Juga ada 5 adegan penggunaan di ruang komersial.

Hidup, bermain, dan
bisnis. Apapun itu.

Beragam fitur, desain nirkabel, dan konektivitas 

yang diperluas memungkinkan Anda menggunakan StanbyME di lebih banyak tempat.​

Dari rumah hingga bisnis, desain hidup Anda dengan StanbyME.

*Layar produk menampilkan gambar simulasi yang mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.​

*Mode layar vertikal mungkin bekerja secara berbeda tergantung pada aplikasi yang digunakan.

*StanbyME harus terhubung ke jaringan nirkabel agar dapat mendukung layanan streaming.

Satu gambar di sebelah kiri menunjukkan bagian paling bawah dudukan TV yang diletakkan di bawah meja dan gambar lainnya menunjukkan gambar close up lima roda di bagian bawah TV.

Geser saja.

Lima roda tersembunyi di dasar produk memudahkan untuk memindahkan StanbyME di sekitar rumah Anda. Bawalah dari ruang kerja Anda ke dapur ke ruang tamu, dan kembali lagi tanpa kerumitan.

*Kemudahan memindahkan produk tergantung pada material lantai.

*Berhati-hatilah saat memindahkan StanbyME ke luar ruangan karena dudukan dan alasnya dapat tergores atau rusak oleh permukaan luar ruangan.

Cara mudah untuk
mengontrol, berbagi, dan bermain.

StanbyME mendukung AirPlay 2, memungkinkan Anda melakukan streaming, berbagi, dan mencerminkan konten favorit Anda dengan mudah dari iPhone, iPad, atau Mac.​ Dan dengan HomeKit, Anda dapat menggunakan Home app atau Siri di perangkat Apple untuk menyalakan dan mematikan StanbyME dengan mudah, mengalihkan input, dan mengontrol volume.​

Sebuah TV ditempatkan di kamar tidur yang nyaman dan layarnya menampilkan acara TV – TED LASSO. Terdapat perangkat seluler pada gambar yang sama yang menampilkan AirPlay UI di layarnya.​ Ada logo Apple AirPlay dan logo Apple HomeKit ditempatkan di pojok kanan atas gambar.​

*Dukungan untuk AirPlay 2 dan HomeKit serta tanggal rilis mungkin berbeda di setiap wilayah.

Kunjungi Instagram kami untuk mendapatkan lebih banyak inspirasi.

FOLLOW @LG_STANBYME

Bisakah melakukan mirroring layar dengan iPhone?

StanbyME akan didukung melalui pembaruan perangkat lunak pada 2021.​ Karena fungsi sentuh kami tidak diterapkan pada perangkat lunak AirPlay TV Apple, saat ini kami bekerja sama dengan Apple untuk mengembangkan perangkat lunak AirPlay* yang diperbarui untuk StanbyME guna memungkinkan mirroring layar dengan iPhone.​ Ini akan tersedia setelah sertifikasi pembaruan perangkat lunak dalam tahun ini.

 

*Tingkat dukungan untuk perangkat lunak Airplay Apple dan fungsi sentuhnya akan ditentukan oleh peraturan Apple.​

Apakah ini mendukung penyiaran publik?

 

StanbyME tidak mendukung TV tuner, jadi Anda tidak dapat menonton siaran publik dari StanbyME itu sendiri. Namun, jika Anda menyambungkan IPTV atau set-top box kabel ke port HDMI di bagian belakang produk, Anda dapat menikmati siaran publik di StanbyME. Anda juga dapat menikmati siaran publik dengan melakukan mirroring aplikasi TV langsung dari perangkat seluler Anda. 

Bisakah menyimpan konten di storage internal?

Untuk mematuhi undang-undang perlindungan hak cipta, fungsi mengunduh dan menyimpan konten ke penyimpanan internal StanbyME atau perangkat penyimpanan eksternal apa pun tidak didukung.​ Namun, terminal USB di bagian belakang produk dapat dihubungkan untuk menonton musik dan film yang sudah disimpan di USB atau HDD.

Akankah StanbyME mendukung USB-C di waktu dekat?​

Tipe USB-C saat ini sedang ditinjau untuk diterapkan pada model StanbyME berikutnya.

Mengapa layar sentuh tak bekerja saat mirroring?​

Untuk ponsel Android, jika fungsi UIBC (User Input Back Channel: standar untuk mentransmisikan input pengguna dari penerima ke pemancar) tidak didukung, Anda tidak dapat memakai layar sentuh saat melakukan mirroring. Untuk iPhone, AirPlay akan didukung melalui pembaruan perangkat lunak pada tahun ini.​ Karena kebijakan Apple (iPhone dan tampilan mirroring harus dikontrol hanya melalui iPhone) bahkan meskipun dilakukan mirroring, Anda tidak dapat mengontrol menggunakan layar sentuh di StanbyME.​

Bisakah saya menggunakan IoT via ThinQ Homeboard?

Ya, Anda dapat mengimplementasikan fungsi IoT melalui ThinQ Homeboard. Namun, Anda harus mendaftarkan perangkat IoT terlebih dahulu. Anda dapat mendaftarkan semua peralatan rumah tangga dari LG Electronics di aplikasi LG ThinQ, dan untuk peralatan rumah tangga lainnya (lampu, sakelar, dan colokan), Anda dapat mendaftarkannya di ThinQ Homeboard. Diperlukan Wifi untuk menggunakan fitur ini, dan semua perangkat harus terhubung ke wifi yang sama dengan StanbyME. 

 

*Aplikasi LG ThinQ tersedia di OS Android dan iOS.

Berapa lama waktu untuk mengisi penuh daya produk?

Jika baterai sudah benar-benar mati, dibutuhkan waktu 4 jam untuk mengisi penuh daya StanbyME. Setelah terisi penuh, baterai akan bertahan hingga sekitar 3 jam jika Anda melihat konten secara nirkabel. Sekalipun baterainya habis, Anda tetap dapat menggunakan produk jika tersambung melalui kabel listrik. 

 

*Masa pakai baterai dapat bervariasi tergantung pada pengaturan kualitas dan jenis konten yang dilihat.

Apakah sinkronisasi adaptif didukung?

 

Teknologi sinkronisasi adaptif seperti G-Sync dan FreeSync tidak didukung, namun Anda dapat menikmati game dengan menyambungkan konsol game ke port HDMI di bagian belakang StanbyME.

Berapa kecepatan refreshnya?

Kecepatan refresh layar adalah 60Hz. Karena tidak mendukung kecepatan refresh 120Hz atau lebih tinggi, mungkin ada sedikit penundaan pada display dibandingkan dengan monitor game khusus saat memainkan game berperforma tinggi seperti game PC dan game konsol 120Hz terbaru.

Apakah tahan air/tahan debu?

 

Produk ini tidak tahan air atau tahan debu.

Bisakah memakai gambar unduhan sebagai wallpaper?

 

Ya, dengan menyinkronkan aplikasi ThinQ dengan StanbyME, Anda dapat menggunakan foto di perangkat seluler Anda sebagai layar beranda atau gambar latar belakang MyView*.​ Alternatifnya, Anda dapat menyambungkan USB drive dan menggunakan gambar yang disimpan.​

 

*MyView StanbyME mirip dengan screensaver pada PC. Di menu MyView (ikon gunung), Anda dapat memilih/mengatur total 4 tema: Latar Belakang Default/Jam (Analog, Digital)/Cuaca Saat Ini/My Photo. Anda dapat menggunakan aplikasi ThinQ untuk mengunggah hingga 10 foto ke My Photo.

Mengapa mencabut daya tidak mengatasi masalah?

 

StanbyME memiliki baterai internal sehingga sistem tetap berfungsi bahkan setelah mencabut kabel daya dan menyambungkannya kembali. Dalam hal ini, coba tekan dan tahan tombol daya di bagian belakang StanbyME selama 2-3 detik untuk mengatasi masalah tersebut.

Mengapa video YouTube hanya memutar audio?

 

Ini adalah masalah YouTube itu sendiri, dan fenomena yang sama juga terjadi di grup produk serupa lainnya. Kami telah meminta solusi dari YouTube. Kami akan segera merespons.

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

FHD

Display Resolution

Full HD (1,920 x 1,080)

Backlight Type

Edge

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α7 Gen4 Processor

AI Upscaling

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Active HDR

Picture Mode

8 modes (Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Homekit

Yes

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS Smart

Sports Alert

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

Home Dashboard

Yes (Home Dashboard)

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes (Excluding China)

Room to Room Share

Yes (Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (Differ by region)

AUDIO

AI Sound

AI Sound

Clear Voice Pro

Clear voice

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes

Audio Output

10W

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual) (Differ by region)

Speaker Direction

Side Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz, Battery Built-in (3Hours)

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W (Differ by region)

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Basic Remote

Power Cable

Yes (Adaptor)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes ( AA 2ea)

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K OLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

Audio Output

60W

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

Dolby Atmos

Yes

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24,3

TV Weight without Stand

23,8

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K OLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

OLED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

α11 AI Processor 4K

AI Upscaling

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Yes (OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Yes (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Yes

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Yes

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI, USB)

Dimming Technology

Pixel Dimming

Motion

OLED Motion

Picture Mode

10 modes (Personalized Picture Wizard, Vivid, Standard, Eco, Cinema, Sports, Game, Filmmaker, (ISF)Expert(Bright Room), (ISF)Expert(Dark Room))

GAMING

G-Sync Compatible (Nvidia)

Yes

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Yes

HGIG Mode

Yes

Game Optimizer

Yes (Game Dashboard)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Yes

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Yes (Up to 144Hz)

SMART TV

Works with Apple Airplay2

Yes

Operating System (OS)

webOS 24

Family Settings

Yes

ThinQ

Yes

USB Camera Compatible

Yes

Always Ready

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Hands-free Voice Control

Yes

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Yes

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Yes (Sampai 4 tampilan sekaligus)

Room to Room Share

Yes (Sender/Receiver)

Smartphone Remote App

Yes (LG ThinQ)

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Yes

Gray Scale

Yes

Invert Colors

Yes

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 826 x 24,3

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD)

1441 x 865/910 x 263

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD)

1600 x 970 x 172

TV Stand (WxD)

485 x 263

TV Weight without Stand

23,8

TV Weight with Stand

29,1

Packaging Weight

35,9

VESA Mounting (WxH)

300 x 300

AUDIO

Dolby Atmos

Yes

AI Sound

α11 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Yes (AI Voice Remastering)

WiSA Ready

Yes (Up to 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Yes

Sound Mode Share

Yes

Simultaneous Audio Output

Yes

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Yes (2 Way Playback)

Audio Output

60W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Yes

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Refer to manual)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

4.2 Channel

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Yes (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (supports 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

2ea

USB Input

3ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Yes (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR24

IR Blaster Cable

Yes

Power Cable

Yes (Terpasang)

Remote Control Batteries

Yes (AA x 2EA)

