Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV 2024

Fitur

Galeri

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV 2024

OLED65B4PSA

65 Inch LG OLED AI B4 4K Smart TV 2024

(0)
Front view with LG OLED TV, OLED AI B4, 11 Years of world number 1 OLED Emblem and webOS Re:New Program logo on screen with 2-pole stand

webOS 

Pocket-lint

LG webOS Dinobatkan sebagai Sistem Operasi Smart TV Terbaik

Selengkapnya

webOS 24 UX

Penghargaan Design iF

Pemenang Penghargaan Design iF

Selengkapnya

Sebuah mahakarya yang disempurnakan oleh keahlian yang terasah seiring waktu

Komitmen bertahun-tahun terhadap inovasi tidak dapat ditiru dalam wangku yang singkat. Chipset alfa OLED terkemuka di dunia yang disesuaikan secara unik meningkatkan pengalaman menonton ke tingkat yang lebih tinggi.

*Gambar layar disimulasikan.

Lambang emas TV OLED nomor 1 dunia selama 11 Tahun dengan latar belakang hitam. Lampu sorot menyinari lambang, dan bintang-bintang abstrak emas memenuhi langit di atasnya.

No.1 didunia

11 tahun berlalu dan masih berada diatas

Kekuasaan kita sebagai OLED favorit dunia berlanjut.

11 tahun berlalu dan masih berada diatas Temukan Lebih Lanjut

*Omdia. 11 tahun NO 1 mengenai unit terjual terbanyak 2013-2023. Hasil ini bukan merupakan dukungan terhadap LGE atau produknya. Kunjungi https://www.omdia.com/ untuk lebih jelasnya.

Apa yang membuat LG OLED AI berbeda?

"Prosesor AI alpha 8 LG berada di atas motherboard, memancarkan kilatan cahaya oranye. TV OLED dengan menu OLED Care dipilih dalam menu dukungan yang muncul di layar. Desain ramping terlihat dari samping saat ditempatkan datar di dinding dalam ruang tamu modern."

alpha 8 AI Processor

Kecerdasan yang sudah pasti di intinya

Chip Prosesor AI alpha 8 mendefinisikan ulang OLED dengan penyempurnaan yang menambahkan detail transformatif namun seperti aslinya.

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

1.5x

Performa AI Lebih Cepat

2.3x

Grafik Ditingkatkan

1.8x

Kecepatan Pemrosesan

*Perbandingan didasarkan pada TV konvensional dengan Prosesor AI alfa 5.

**Gambar layar disimulasikan.

Kecerdasan yang menyempurnakan pengalaman OLED

LG OLED di ruang tamu modern menampilkan pertunjukan musik di layar. Gelombang melingkar biru yang menggambarkan personalisasi mengelilingi TV dan ruang. Seorang wanita dengan mata biru yang menusuk dan atasan oranye terbakar di ruang gelap. Garis merah yang menggambarkan penyempurnaan AI menutupi sebagian wajahnya, yang cerah dan detail, sementara sisa gambar terlihat kusam. LG OLED TV saat gelembung suara dan gelombang dipancarkan dari layar dan memenuhi ruang.

Modifikasi AI

Selaras dengan cara Anda menonton

A video opens with the alpha 11 AI Processor 4K barely visible amidst darkness. The chip lights up purple and pink, and colorful bolts of light shoot out from it. More bolts appear across the motherboard, stretching further, and white dots like stars come into view, creating the impression of an intergalactic scene.

Gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera Anda

Pilih gambar favorit Anda, dan AI Picture Wizard membuat gambar yang disesuaikan dengan selera unik Anda dari 85 juta kemungkinan, lalu menyimpannya ke profil Anda.

LG OLED TV di apartemen kota modern. Hamparan kisi muncul di atas gambar seperti pemindaian ruang, dan kemudian gelombang suara biru diproyeksikan dari layar, dengan sempurna mengisi ruangan dengan suara.

Penyetelan Akustik AI

Audio optimal
menyesuaikan ruangan Anda

Sistem suara mendeteksi tata letak ruangan Anda dan tempat Anda duduk untuk menciptakan kubah suara di sekitar Anda, disetel dengan sempurna dengan akustik unik ruangan Anda.

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern di malam hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan yang ideal.

malam

LG OLED TV di ruang tamu modern di siang hari. Gambar layar aurora borealis ditampilkan dengan tingkat kecerahan yang ideal.

siang

Kecerdasan yang cerah dalam cahaya apa pun

Siang atau malam, Kontrol Kecerahan mendeteksi cahaya di ruang Anda dan menyeimbangkan gambar sesuai untuk visual yang tajam dan jernih.

Gambar AI Pro

Realitas yang luar biasa dengan pesona yang autentik

Peningkatan Super AI

AI menyempurnakan resolusi

Setelah mengklasifikasikan bingkai, AI Noise Reduction dan AI Super Resolution secara realistis meningkatkan adegan.

*layar gambar disimulasikan.

Suara AI Pro

Dengarkan setiap detail dari lanskap suara

TV OLED LG memancarkan gelembung suara dan gelombang dari layar, mengisi ruang di sekitarnya.

Virtual 9.1.2ch Surround

Audio seperti nyata melambung di seluruh ruang Anda

Rasakan pengalaman imersif yang luar biasa dari sistem suara surround virtual 9.1.2 yang mencakup semuanya.

TV OLED LG memancarkan gelembung suara dan gelombang dari layar, mengisi ruang di sekitarnya.

Penguat Suara Dinamis

Suara yang berdampak beresonansi

Penyempurnaan prosesor AI memberi suara Anda dorongan dinamis yang dikemas dengan kekuatan.

TV OLED LG menampilkan musisi yang sedang tampil, dengan grafik lingkaran cerah di sekitar mikrofon dan alat musik.

Kontrol Suara Adaptif

Suara sesuai dengan apa pun yang Anda tonton

Kontrol Suara Adaptif menyeimbangkan audio sesuai dengan genre secara real-time untuk kejernihan yang kaya

*Gambar layar disimulasikan.

**Harus diaktifkan melalui menu mode suara. Suara dapat bervariasi sesuai dengan lingkungan mendengarkan.

A white leopard showing its side face on the left side of the image. The words "Up to 30% brighter" appear on the left.

Kontras tanpa akhir menciptakan dampak tak terbatas

Adegan muncul dengan berani ke kehidupan di mana bayangan terhitam dan cahaya paling terang saling bersilangan.

Galaksi Bima Sakti memenuhi langit malam di atas pemandangan ngarai. Di atas gambar, tertulis "gray is not black" dalam huruf kapital putih di latar belakang hitam. Layar dibagi menjadi dua sisi yang ditandai "Others" dan "LG OLED." Sisi yang lain terlihat lebih redup dan kurang kontras, sementara sisi LG OLED cerah dengan kontras tinggi. Sisi LG OLED juga menampilkan sertifikasi teknologi Bebas Silau dan Hitam Sempurna.

*Gambar layar disimulasiikan.

**Lainnya’ menyebutnya sebagai OLED non-glossy.

***Panel TV OLED LG telah disertifikasi Bebas Silau Tidak Nyaman oleh UL berdasarkan metode evaluasi Unified Glare Rating (UGR).

**** Verifikasi dikeluarkan ketika UGR kurang dari 22 saat menonton TV dalam rentang pencahayaan antara 70 lux dan 300 lux.

*****Layar OLED LG, yang hanya diterapkan pada model C4, B4, dan CS4, telah diverifikasi oleh UL untuk hitam sempurna yang diukur sesuai dengan standar Pantulan Cincin IDMS 11.5.

Pemandangan kota yang ramai di sore hari dengan warna-warna dan kontras yang berani.

100% Akurasi Warna & Volume

Pemandangan bersinar dengan warna yang nyata

 

Volume warna 100% meningkatkan rona yang kaya, sementara ketepatan warna 100% mempertahankan nuansa tanpa distorsi.

 

*Panel LG OLED disertifikasi oleh Intertek untuk Fidelitas Warna 100% yang diukur menggunakan CIE DE2000 dengan 125 pola warna.

**Volume Gamut Warna Tampilan (CGV) setara atau melebihi CGV dari ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

TV OLED berdiri di sisi kanan gambar. Menu Dukungan ada di layar, dan menu Perawatan OLED dipilih.

OLED Care

Tingkatkan umur panjang OLED Anda

Lebih rileks dan nikmati lebih banyak dengan perawatan panel terintegrasi yang membuat layar Anda seperti baru lebih lama.

LG OLED TV, OLED B4 di dinding ruang tamu netral yang menunjukkan foto warna-warni matahari terbenam di atas lautan.

Desain ramping

Garis-garis bersih menciptakan kesan apik

"Sebagian sudut bawah TV LG OLED, OLED B4, dengan dudukan di atas permukaan marmer. Gelombang biru pucat muncul di layar. TV LG OLED, OLED B4, dengan dudukan di ruang minimalis."

Sedekat mungkin

Garis yang sangat ramping menjaga perhatian Anda pada seluruh layar
tanpa gangguan, sambil berpadu indah dengan interior rumah Anda.

*Ukuran bezel berbeda menurut seri dan ukuran.

rentang ukuran yang luas

Ukuran yang cocok untuk setiap gaya hidup

Temukan ukuran untuk setiap ruang dan selera dengan jajaran mulai dari 55" hingga 77".

Bandingkan berbagai ukuran TV LG OLED, OLED B4, menampilkan OLED B4 55", OLED B4 65", dan OLED B4 77".

Gambar close-up layar TV LG menampilkan tombol Home Office, Game, dan Music di atas banner Masters of the Air, lalu melakukan zoom out untuk menunjukkan TV yang dipasang di dinding ruang tamu. Di layar TV, ditampilkan logo-logo berikut: LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney TV, Apple TV, YouTube, Spotify, Twitch, GeForce Now, dan Udemy.

webOS 24

Jadikan pengalaman TV Anda benar-benar milik Anda

Rasakan TV yang dirancang khusus untuk Anda dengan My Profile, AI Picture Wizard, AI Concierge, dan Quick Cards.

*Menu dan aplikasi yang didukung dapat bervariasi di setiap negara dan berbeda saat dirilis.

**Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi sesuai dengan aplikasi dan waktu dan hanya disediakan di negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. Gambar layar disimulasikan.

Logo webOS melayang di tengah latar belakang hitam, sementara area di bawahnya diterangi dengan warna logo merah, oranye, dan kuning. Di bawah logo, tertulis "webOS Re:New Program".

webOS Re:New Program

Setiap tahun, tv baru setiap 5 tahun

Selalu terasa seperti baru, meskipun kami menambahkan fitur dan kenyamanan baru.

Lima persegi panjang dengan warna berbeda tersusun secara bertingkat ke atas, masing-masing diberi label tahun dari "webOS 24" hingga "webOS 28". Panah yang mengarah ke atas berada di antara persegi panjang, diberi label dari "Upgrade 1" hingga "Upgrade 4".

Dengan Program webOS Re:New, pelanggan dapat menikmati empat pembaruan selama lima tahun, memastikan total lima versi webOS, termasuk versi yang berlaku saat pembelian.

*Program webOS Re:New mendukung total empat peningkatan selama lima tahun, ambang batas adalah versi webOS yang telah diinstal sebelumnya, dan jadwal peningkatan bervariasi dari akhir bulan hingga awal tahun.

**Pembaruan dan jadwal untuk beberapa fitur, aplikasi, dan layanan dapat bervariasi menurut model dan wilayah. Peningkatan yang tersedia untuk tahun 2023 termasuk model UHD ke atas.

TV anda tahu apa yang anda sukai

LG OLED TV dan Soundbar dipasang di dinding dengan grafis simbol Wi-Fi putih di tengahnya.

Profil saya

Ruang Anda didedikasikan khusus untuk Anda

Dengan My Profile, Anda dapat dengan mudah membuat profil untuk setiap anggota keluarga. Setiap orang mendapatkan layar utama pribadi dengan rekomendasi konten yang disesuaikan.

LG OLED TV dan soundbar dipasang di dinding ruang tamu dan grafis berbentuk cerah di sekeliling ruangan.

Ambil jalan pintas ke favorit Anda

Cukup satu klik. Quick Card membawa Anda ke tempat yang Anda inginkan dalam hitungan detik, apakah itu pusat permainan Anda, daftar putar favorit Anda, atau kantor rumah Anda.

TV LG menampilkan gambar seorang wanita dan seekor anjing di ladang yang luas. Di bagian bawah layar, terdapat teks "Rekomendasikan kata kunci baru setiap kali Anda menekan tombol mikrofon pada remote control" yang ditampilkan di samping grafik lingkaran berwarna pink-ungu. Batang-batang pink menunjukkan kata kunci berikut: Movies with dogs, Dog, Autumn, Relaxation, Friendship. Di depan TV LG, remote LG Magic Remote mengarah ke TV dengan lingkaran konsentris neon ungu di sekitar tombol mikrofon. Di samping remote, terdapat grafik jari yang menekan tombol dan teks "Tekan singkat".

AI Concierge

Your favorites at your service

AI Concierge mengenal Anda melalui riwayat pencarian Anda, dan merekomendasikan konten serta preset kata kunci termasuk 'Untuk Anda,' 'Direkomendasikan,' 'Sedang Tren,' dan 'Tips.'

Selalu siap

Asisten Anda selalu siap melayani

Apapun informasi yang Anda butuhkan, mulai dari waktu, cuaca, notifikasi olahraga, hingga Google Calendar dan Google Photos, cukup tanya kepada asisten AI Anda. Asisten Anda selalu siap membantu.

*Gambar layar disimulasikan.

**Konten yang dikurangi atau terbatas dapat ditampilkan tergantung pada wilayah dan konektivitas jaringan. Jumlah profil yang tidak terbatas dapat dibuat, namun layar beranda hanya akan menampilkan hingga 10 profil. Fitur, menu, dan aplikasi yang didukung di atas dapat bervariasi menurut negara dan saat dirilis. Kata kunci For You di AI Concierge hanya dapat disediakan di negara-negara yang mendukung NLP dalam bahasa ibu mereka. Rekomendasi kata kunci bervariasi sesuai dengan aplikasi dan waktu. Fitur Always Ready tersedia dengan LG OLED M4, G4, C4, CS4, B4, QNED99, QNED90, QNED89, QNED85, dan 86NANO80.

********Layanan Google Calendar akan didukung akhir tahun ini.

Sebuah LG Magic Remote dengan tombol bulat di tengah, cahaya ungu neon yang memancar di sekitar tombol untuk menyorotinya. Sebuah cahaya ungu lembut mengelilingi remote pada latar belakang hitam

Magic Remote

Keajaiban ada di tangan anda

Bebas dari keterbatasan tombol tua. LG Magic Remote membuka semua fungsi Smart TV LG Anda dengan klik, 'scroll', atau suara Anda."

*Fungsi dan fitur di Magic Remote dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah dan bahasa.

TV LG menampilkan film, dan layarnya dibagi sehingga satu setengah menampilkan film dan satu sisi menampilkan Spotify. Kursor mengklik tombol untuk memunculkan panel pengaturan Multi View dan mengklik tombol Live TV, dan jendela Spotify berubah menjadi liputan olahraga langsung.

tampilan yang banyak

Perbanyak tampilan Anda, perbanyak kesenangan Anda

Ketika satu layar tidak cukup, bagi menjadi 2-4 segmen. Gunakan TV Anda sebagai monitor lainnya untuk PC Anda, atau tambahkan lebih banyak layar untuk menjelajah web dan menonton dalam mode PiP sekaligus.

*Gambar layar disimulasikan.

**Pengaturan gambar dan suara di kedua layar sama. Dukungan untuk mode 2 layar / 4 layar bervariasi menurut model dan negara. (Mode layar 3&4 hanya tersedia dengan seri M4 dan G4.).

Dapatkan konektivitas penuh dari TV Anda

TV LG yang dipasang di dinding ruang tamu menampilkan gambar seekor singa dan anak singa. Seorang pria duduk di latar depan dengan smartphone di tangannya yang menampilkan gambar singa yang sama. Grafik tiga batang lengkung neon merah ditampilkan di atas smartphone, mengarah ke TV.

Mobile Connectivity

Tampilkan aplikasi Anda langsung di TV Anda

Lihat konten dari perangkat iPhone atau Android Anda di layar TV LG Anda dengan mudah menggunakan Apple AirPlay dan Chromecast.

TV LG yang dipasang di dinding ruang tamu menampilkan gambar seekor singa dan anak singa. Seorang pria duduk di latar depan dengan smartphone di tangannya yang menampilkan gambar singa yang sama. Grafik tiga batang lengkung neon merah ditampilkan di atas smartphone, mengarah ke TV.

Home Hub

Kendalikan Smart Home Anda dari Satu Tempat

Home Hub memungkinkan kontrol ekosistem pintar Anda yang mulus dari TV Anda, termasuk perangkat seluler, soundbar, dan IoT seperti pencahayaan pintar, Pemanas, ventilasi, dan AC, dll.

*Gambar layar disimulasikan.

**Apple, logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay, dan HomeKit adalah merek dagang dari Apple Inc., terdaftar di AS dan negara lain. Dukungan untuk AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Chromecast Built-in, dan dapat bervariasi menurut wilayah, dan bahasa. LG mendukung perangkat Wi-Fi 'Matter'. Layanan dan fitur yang didukung 'Matter' dapat bervariasi tergantung pada perangkat yang terhubung. Koneksi awal untuk ThinQ dan Matter harus melalui aplikasi seluler ThinQ.

*****Penggunaan fungsi suara handsfree tanpa remote control hanya dimungkinkan dengan Prosesor AI alpha 9 dan dapat bervariasi tergantung pada produk dan wilayah. Layanan bawaan Chromecast mungkin belum tersedia pada saat pembelian OLED CS4, tetapi Anda akan dapat menikmati layanan ini setelah menginstal pembaruan perangkat lunak webOS.

Enam thumbnail film dan acara TV ditampilkan dan logo LG Channels, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney++, dan Apple TV++ berada di bawahnya.

LG Channels

Jelajahi Layanan Streaming Favorit Anda dengan Mudah

Mulai menonton seri baru dengan cepat dan mudah, langsung dari akses shortcut ke Netflix, Disney++, dan aplikasi streaming favorit lainnya.

Beragam konten siap ditonton

TV LG di depan menampilkan seleksi thumbnail film dan acara TV. Teks 'Koleksi Aksi', 'Bloomberg TV++', dan 'Ditonton Belakangan' terlihat dalam gambar. Ruang di depan TV sedikit terang karena cahaya dari TV. Di belakang TV yang gelap, terdapat lebih banyak thumbnail film dan acara TV.

OTT Services

Sekarang tayang gratis di LG

Saksikan LG Channels 3.0 untuk berita terbaru, olahraga favorit, film populer, dan serial TV—bahkan konten eksklusif yang hanya ada di TV LG.

*Gambar layar disimulasikan.

**Konten dan aplikasi yang tersedia dapat bervariasi menurut negara, produk, dan wilayah. Langganan terpisah dan entitas terkaitnya diperlukan untuk Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, dan Apple TV+. Apple, logo Apple, dan Apple TV adalah merek dagang Apple Inc, yang terdaftar di AS dan negara lain. Amazon, Prime Video, dan semua logo terkait adalah merek dagang dari Amazon.com, Inc. atau afiliasinya.

Dengarkan keajaiban sinematik dan kesenangan arcade

Dolby Vision & FILMMAKER Mode

Adegan film otentik meledak menjadi hidup

Ubah film malam. Gambar ultra-jelas Dolby Vision hadir dengan dukungan FILMMAKER MODE™ untuk mempertahankan keinginan sutradara, mengoptimalkan kualitas gambar sekaligus memastikan tidak ada distorsi atau pemrosesan berlebihan.

Ubah malam film Anda. Gambar ultra-jelas Dolby Vision digabungkan dengan dukungan FILMMAKER MODE™ untuk menjaga niat sutradara, mengoptimalkan kualitas gambar sambil memastikan tidak ada distorsi atau pemrosesan berlebihan.

*Gambar layar disimulasikan.

**FILMMAKER MODE adalah merek dagang dari UHD Alliance, Inc.

Dolby Atmos

Lanskap suara yang menggoda mengelilingi Anda

Dengar aksi mengelilingi Anda dengan kejelasan tak tertandingi, detail intrinsik, dan kedalaman spasial dari Dolby Atmos.

Ruang tamu yang nyaman dengan penerangan redup LG OLED TV menampilkan sepasang kekasih menggunakan payung, dan grafis lingkaran cerah mengelilingi ruangan.​ Logo Dolby Atmos di pojok kiri bawah.

*Gambar layar simulasi.

Disetujui direktur untuk pemrosesan lanjutan

Pemenang Palme d'Or Sean Baker tentang pengaruh dan inspirasinya.

Dalam percakapan dengan sutradara Beef dari Netflix, Lee Sung Jin.

Ryusuke Hamaguchi menciptakan film-film pemenang penghargaan.

Game Terbaik

Saat aksi cepat tak tersendat

Hilangkan hambatan dan kelambatan dengan AMD FreeSync Premium, kompatibilitas G-Sync, Mode 144Hz, dan VRR bawaan.​

*Disertifikasi untuk "Performa Gaming Luar Biasa" dan waktu respons oleh Intertek.

**VRR berkisar dari 40Hz hingga 120Hz, dan merupakan spesifikasi bersertifikat HDMI 2.1.

ontrol tepat di tempat yang Anda butuhkan

Jangan berhenti untuk menggunakan Game Optimizer dan Game Dashboard.

Adegan game FPS dengan Game Dashboard muncul di layar selama bermain game. Pemandangan musim dingin yang gelap dengan menu Game Optimizer muncul di atas game.

*Dasbor Game diaktifkan hanya jika "Pengoptimal Game" dan "Dasbor Game" aktif.

**Gambar layar disimulasikan.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming secara langsung tanpa harus membuang waktu bermain untuk unduhan atau pembaruan.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Langganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan. Langganan Boosteroid mungkin diperlukan.

Sustainability

Temukan visi LG OLED AI untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan ringan, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG OLED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Semua model LG OLED 2024 memiliki kemasan ramah lingkungan.

**Semua model G4, C4, dan B4 bersertifikat "Environmentally Evaluated".

*Dasbor Game diaktifkan hanya jika "Pengoptimal Game" dan "Dasbor Game" aktif.

**Gambar layar disimulasikan.

Akses ke semua game favorit Anda

Ribuan dunia game di ujung jari Anda. Jelajahi perpustakaan epik judul game cloud dan streaming secara langsung tanpa harus membuang waktu bermain untuk unduhan atau pembaruan.

Gambar layar beranda Boosteroid menampilkan "Trine 4: The Nightmare Price". Layar beranda GeForce NOW menampilkan lima thumbnail game berbeda di sebelah kanan.

*Kemitraan yang didukung mungkin berbeda di setiap negara.

**Langganan GeForce NOW mungkin diperlukan. Langganan Boosteroid mungkin diperlukan.

Sustainability

Temukan visi LG OLED AI untuk masa depan

Pilih apa yang tepat untuk planet ini dengan ringan, kemasan bio, dan kredensial keberlanjutan global.

Kemasan LG OLED dengan latar belakang krem ​​dengan ilustrasi pepohonan.

*Semua model LG OLED 2024 memiliki kemasan ramah lingkungan.

**Semua model G4, C4, dan B4 bersertifikat "Environmentally Evaluated".

Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

Apa yang orang katakan

Produk Kami