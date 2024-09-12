Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
65" OLED TV W - OLED Signature

Spesifikasi

Ulasan

Dukungan

65" OLED TV W - OLED Signature

OLED65W8PTA

65" OLED TV W - OLED Signature

(0)
Cetak

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE QUALITY

  • OLED Display

    Ya

  • Resolution

    3840*2160

  • α9 Intelligent Processor

    Ya

  • 4K Cinema HDR

    Ya

  • 4K HFR

    Ya (USB)

  • Infinite Contrast

    Ya

  • Self Lighting Pixel

    Ya

  • True Color Accuracy Pro

    Ya

  • Perfect Viewing Angle

    Ya

  • Ultra Luminance Pro

    Ya

  • Billion Rich Colors

    Ya

  • Proffesional Game TV

    Ya

  • Consumer Reference TV

    Ya

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ya

  • Dolby Vision

    Ya

  • HDR10 Pro

    Ya

  • HLG

    Ya

  • Active HDR by Technicolor

    Ya

  • HDR Effect

    Ya (4K/2K)

  • Object Depth Enhancer

    Ya

  • Adaptive Color Enhancer

    Ya

  • HEVC

    Ya (4K@120P, 10bit)

DESIGN

  • Picture-on-Wall

    Ya

AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)

  • LG ThinQ AI

    Yes

  • Amazon Alexa Compatible

    Yes(Amazon Alexa device sold separately)

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition

    Yes (Magic Remote required)

  • Universal Control Capability

    Yes

SMART TV

  • ThinQ AI

    Ya

  • Magic Remote

    Built-In

  • Gallery

    Ya

  • Web Browser

    Ya

  • Mobile Connection (Overlay)

    Ya

  • Bluetooth Audio Playback

    Ya

  • Intelligent Voice Recognition (support 10 languages)

    Ya

  • 360° VR Play

    Ya

  • Magic Zoom

    Ya

  • Quick Access

    Ya

  • WebOS Smart TV

    Ya

  • Cloud Photo & Video (Download App)

    Ya

  • My Channels

    Ya (RF only)

  • Channel Advisor

    Ya

  • Miracast

    Ya (Miracast Overlay)

SOUND

  • 4.2cH./60W

    Ya

  • Height + Front Firing

    Ya

  • Woofer

    Ya (2ea, WF : 20W)

  • Simultaneous Audio Output

    Ya

  • Dolby Atmos

    Ya

  • Surround Mobile

    Ya

  • One Touch Sound Tuning

    Ya

  • Adaptive Sound Control

    Ya

  • Clear Voice III

    Ya

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ya

  • Audio Upscaler

    Ya

JACK

  • HDMI

    Ya (4)

  • USB

    Ya (3)

  • Bluetooth

    Ya (V4.2)

DIMENSION

  • No Stand

    1445 x 823 x 3.85 mm

  • With Stand

    1445 x 890 x 200 mm

