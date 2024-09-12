We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
65" OLED TV W - OLED Signature
Semua Spesifikasi
PICTURE QUALITY
-
OLED Display
Ya
-
Resolution
3840*2160
-
α9 Intelligent Processor
Ya
-
4K Cinema HDR
Ya
-
4K HFR
Ya (USB)
-
Infinite Contrast
Ya
-
Self Lighting Pixel
Ya
-
True Color Accuracy Pro
Ya
-
Perfect Viewing Angle
Ya
-
Ultra Luminance Pro
Ya
-
Billion Rich Colors
Ya
-
Proffesional Game TV
Ya
-
Consumer Reference TV
Ya
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ya
-
Dolby Vision
Ya
-
HDR10 Pro
Ya
-
HLG
Ya
-
Active HDR by Technicolor
Ya
-
HDR Effect
Ya (4K/2K)
-
Object Depth Enhancer
Ya
-
Adaptive Color Enhancer
Ya
-
HEVC
Ya (4K@120P, 10bit)
DESIGN
-
Picture-on-Wall
Ya
AI TV(ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE)
-
LG ThinQ AI
Yes
-
Amazon Alexa Compatible
Yes(Amazon Alexa device sold separately)
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition
Yes (Magic Remote required)
-
Universal Control Capability
Yes
SMART TV
-
ThinQ AI
Ya
-
Magic Remote
Built-In
-
Gallery
Ya
-
Web Browser
Ya
-
Mobile Connection (Overlay)
Ya
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
Ya
-
Intelligent Voice Recognition (support 10 languages)
Ya
-
360° VR Play
Ya
-
Magic Zoom
Ya
-
Quick Access
Ya
-
WebOS Smart TV
Ya
-
Cloud Photo & Video (Download App)
Ya
-
My Channels
Ya (RF only)
-
Channel Advisor
Ya
-
Miracast
Ya (Miracast Overlay)
SOUND
-
4.2cH./60W
Ya
-
Height + Front Firing
Ya
-
Woofer
Ya (2ea, WF : 20W)
-
Simultaneous Audio Output
Ya
-
Dolby Atmos
Ya
-
Surround Mobile
Ya
-
One Touch Sound Tuning
Ya
-
Adaptive Sound Control
Ya
-
Clear Voice III
Ya
-
LG Sound Sync
Ya
-
Audio Upscaler
Ya
JACK
-
HDMI
Ya (4)
-
USB
Ya (3)
-
Bluetooth
Ya (V4.2)
DIMENSION
-
No Stand
1445 x 823 x 3.85 mm
-
With Stand
1445 x 890 x 200 mm
Apa yang orang katakan
Produk Kami
-
Manual & Perangkat Lunak
Unduh panduan dan perangkat lunak terbaru untuk produk Anda.
-
Pemecahan masalah
Temukan video petunjuk yang bermanfaat untuk produk Anda.
-
Garansi
Temukan informasi garansi produk Anda di sini.
-
Suku Cadang & Aksesori
Temukan aksesori untuk produk Anda.
-
Pendaftaran Produk
Mendaftarkan produk Anda akan membantu Anda mendapatkan dukungan lebih cepat.
-
Pencarian Terkait
Temukan manual, pemecahan masalah, dan garansi produk LG Anda.
-
Dukungan pesanan
Lacak pesanan Anda dan lihat Pertanyaan Umum tentang pesanan.
-
Permintaan perbaikan
Mintalah layanan perbaikan dengan nyaman secara online.
-
Livechat
Berbincang dengan Ahli Produk LG untuk bertanya perihal bantuan saat berbelanja, diskon, dan penawaran lain secara real time
-
Berbincang dengan Dukungan Layanan LG menggunakan aplikasi perpesanan paling populer
-
Kirim kami email
Kirim Email ke Dukungan Layanan LG
-
Telepon Kami
Berbicara langsung dengan perwakilan dukungan kami.