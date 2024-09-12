Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED GAMING PILIH QNED Mini LED ANDA

Bidikan dekat dari karakter game fiksi ilmiah yang sedang mengenakan helm dengan bentuk melingkar.

QNED Gaming. Dikemas dengan fasilitas.

Naikkan tingkat game station Anda dan dapatkan keunggulan dalam persaingan bersama LG QNED Mini LED.

Meningkatkan LCD TV lebih jauh dari sebelumnya.

LG QNED Mini LED mengombinasikan Mini LED dengan teknologi Quantum Dot dan NanoCell dalam tampilan yang inovatif dan terdepan di industri. Perpaduan baru teknologi ini menghasilkan gambar berkualitas tinggi yang luar biasa dengan warna hitam yang lebih pekat dan warna yang lebih hidup. Pengalaman yang lebih imersif.

Ukuran ekstrem untuk pengalaman imersif yang maksimum.

Rasakan tingkat realisme yang tidak nyata saat Anda bermain dengan LG QNED Mini LED. Layar Ultra Besar menghadirkan imersi ekstrem yang membuat Anda benar-benar masuk ke dalam game Anda.

Tampak belakang seorang pria sedang memegang game controller di depan TV layar lebar yang terpasang di dinding. Layarnya menayangkan kokpit pesawat yang terbang di atas air saat terlibat dalam pertempuran udara.

Pengoptimal Game

Semua pengaturan game Anda dalam satu tempat.

Pengoptimal Game menyediakan pengaturan yang dioptimalkan untuk berbagai genre game, di antaranya FPS, RPG, dan RTS. Anda dapat mengakses segalanya di satu tempat untuk kontrol yang lebih luas atas pengaturan gambar dan suara. Di samping itu, Anda juga dapat beralih teknologi VRR dan AMD FreeSync™. Kontrol tambahan ini memastikan semua game Anda menjadi lebih jernih dan mulus dengan sedikit lag, stutter, dan tearing.

LIHAT BETAPA NYAMANNYA

*Ketersediaan pembaruan perangkat lunak dapat berbeda-beda tergantung model dan wilayah.

Dasbor Game

Akses pengaturan dengan cepat selama bermain game.

Dasbor Game baru adalah menu yang disederhanakan sehingga Anda dapat memeriksa atau membuat penyesuaian dengan cepat pada beberapa pengaturan Pengoptimal Game — semuanya selama bermain game. Saat dasbor terbuka, Anda dapat kembali ke pengoptimal untuk mengakses lebih banyak pengaturan atau mengganti warna tampilan head-up gaya bermain game.

*Layanan akan tersedia mulai semester kedua tahun ini.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Jangan biarkan gambar tersendat memperlambat Anda.

LG QNED Mini LED mendukung AMD FreeSync™ Premium untuk menghasilkan kecepatan refresh variabel selama bermain game. Hal ini mengurangi gambar tersendat dan pecah secara signifikan untuk permainan game yang lebih jernih dan lancar, bahkan di layar ultra-besar.

Dua layar TV bersebelahan menampilkan game menembak. Sebelah kiri menampilkan FreeSync tidak aktif sedangkan sebelah kanan FreeSync aktif.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium hanya ada pada model QNED90.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Gaming yang Ditingkatkan

Pertahankan kecepatan di setiap game.

LG QNED Mini LED mendukung Dolby Vision® HDR pada 4K 120Hz untuk bermain game yang sangat cepat dan imersif yang membawa pengalaman Anda ke tingkat berikutnya. Di samping itu, VRR, ALLM, dan eARC memenuhi spesifikasi HDMI 2.1 terbaru untuk mengurangi gambar kabur dan berbayang serta menghadirkan grafik yang halus dan tersinkronisasi dalam resolusi tinggi.

Gambar jalanan bercahaya pink dengan pesawat robot futuristik dan konsol game di bagian atas. Di bawah dua close-up pesawat robot, sebelah kiri yang buram menunjukkan VRR tidak aktif dan sebelah kanan yang tajam menunjukkan gambar dengan VRR.

*Waktu rilis pembaruan firmware untuk Dolby Vision® HDR pada 4K 120Hz untuk bermain game berbeda-beda tergantung model.
*4K 120Hz hanya didukung pada model QNED99, QNED95, QNED90 QNED Mini LED.
*VRR hanya didukung pada model QNED90 model.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

HGiG

Tingkatkan pengalaman Anda dengan HDR.

Sebagai anggota HGiG, LG bekerja sama dengan beberapa nama besar dalam industri game, mulai dari pengembang hingga perusahaan, untuk memastikan pengalaman HDR terbaik bersama LG QNED Mini LED. Artinya, Anda dapat menikmati game HDR terbaru dengan realisme dan imersi yang maksimal.

Gambar animasi, rumah kecil dan pohon di gundukan tengah kolam dikelilingi pohon-pohon tinggi yang gundul, dengan teks 'With HGIG' di kanan atas tampak lebih cerah dan lebih baik dibandingkan kualitas gambar tanpa HGiG.

*HGiG adalah kelompok perusahaan dari industri game dan layar TV yang secara sukarela bertemu untuk menentukan dan menyediakan pedoman publik demi meningkatkan pengalaman gaming konsumen dalam HDR.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Kemitraan dengan Para Pemimpin Industri

Bermitra untuk permainan.

Dengan teknologi terbaru dan kemitraan dengan raksasa industri Google Stadia, dan Twitch, LG QNED Mini LED menghadirkan semua hal penting untuk pengalaman bermain game yang luar biasa, baik sedang bermain atau melakukan streaming.

*Kemitraan yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.
*Google Stadia akan tersedia mulai semester kedua tahun ini.

PILIH QNED ANDA

Terdapat dua tombol. Yang pertama, 'TEMPAT MEMBELI', yang menghubungkan ke halaman yang menunjukkan lokasi pembelian dan yang satu lagi, 'PILIH QNED ANDA', yang mengubungkan ke halaman jajaran produk QNED.