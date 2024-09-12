Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Pemandangan sudut lebar pada stadion sepak bola dengan kerumunan orang yang penuh sesak dan pertandingan yang sedang berlangsung.

QNED Sport.
TV dalam bentuk yang tiada duanya.

Ciptakan pengaturan hari pertandingan terbaik dan bawa pulang suasana stadion bersama LG QNED Mini LED.

Meningkatkan LCD TV lebih jauh dari sebelumnya.

LG QNED Mini LED mengombinasikan Mini LED dengan teknologi Quantum Dot dan NanoCell dalam tampilan yang inovatif dan terdepan di industri. Perpaduan teknologi ini menghasilkan gambar berkualitas tinggi yang luar biasa dengan warna hitam yang lebih pekat dan warna yang lebih hidup — sebuah kombinasi yang memenangkan pertandingan.

Dibuat untuk momen besar.

Rasakan suasana stadion yang penuh dan lihat setiap puntiran, putaran, dan permainan seolah-olah Anda sedang berada di pinggir lapangan dengan LG QNED Mini LED Layar Ultra Besar 86-inci.

Tampak belakang TV yang dipasang di dinding menayangkan pertandingan bola basket dengan empat orang pria yang sedang menonton. Menggulir dari kiri ke kanan menunjukkan perbedaan ukuran antara layar 43 inci dan 86 inci.
Tampak belakang TV yang dipasang di dinding menayangkan pertandingan bola basket dengan empat orang pria yang sedang menonton. Menggulir dari kiri ke kanan menunjukkan perbedaan ukuran antara layar 43 inci dan 86 inci.

*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Konsistensi Warna 100%

Bawa pulang semangat hari pertandingan.

LG QNED Mini LED mereproduksi warna dengan semangat dan akurasi yang nyata bahkan dari sudut lebar dengan Konsistensi Warna 100%. Jadi, duduklah dan nikmati hari pertandingan tanpa kompromi.

TV yang dipasang di dinding dalam interior modern sedang menayangkan pertandingan sepak bola dengan warna-warna yang cerah. Dua LG QNED MiniLED TV yang berdampingan menayangkan pertandingan sepak bola dari depan dan sudut menonton di luar pusat. Gambar tetap jelas dan akurat secara konsisten dari kedua sudut.

*Disertifikasi oleh Intertek bahwa Konsistensi Warna 100% diukur pada CIE DE2000 dalam 18 pola Macbeth warna dengan sudut menonton ±30°.
*Semua model yang mendukung Konsistensi Warna 100% telah disertifikasi oleh Intertek.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

Sudah menemukan TV sempurna Anda?

Bluetooth Surround Siap

Suara stadion yang terdengar di sekitar.

Hubungkan speaker Bluetooth dengan mudah untuk mendapatkan pengalaman suara surround nirkabel sejati yang membuat semua aksi terdengar lebih kaya dan lebih realistis. Melalui kombinasi dengan Layar Ultra Besar yang indah dari LG QNED Mini LED, speaker ini menghadirkan suasana pertandingan besar yang ramai ke ruang tamu Anda.

5 orang berkumpul di depan TV layar datar model dinding, menonton pertandingan sepak bola.

*Perangkat yang didukung: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Speaker dijual terpisah.

Sports Alert

Tonton setiap permainan sebagaimana aslinya.

Baik Anda sedang menonton film atau di tengah-tengah permainan, Sports Alert membuat Anda selalu mendapatkan semua berita dan jadwal terbaru dari tim favorit Anda. Selain itu, fitur ini akan memberi tahu Anda kapan pertandingan akan dimulai agar Anda tidak melewatkan permainan, meskipun sedang menonton konten lain.

Seorang pria dan wanita duduk di belakang meja kopi di depan TV model dinding yang menampilkan pertandingan sepak bola.

Berbagai jenis notifikasi tentang hasil, jadwal pertandingan, dan waktu mulai dicantumkan secara horizontal di bawah gambar.

*Olahraga dan liga yang didukung berbeda di masing-masing negara.
*Tidak tersedia di Rusia.

Motion Pro

Jangan lewatkan aksinya.

Tonton pergerakan dan trik halus dalam permainan menggunakan Motion Pro. Teknologi penanganan gerakan yang maju mengurangi keburaman gerakan untuk menyuguhkan aksi yang mulus dan pengalaman menonton yang jernih, bahkan saat olahraga dengan gerakan cepat.

Dua gambar identik dari pemain hoki yang sedang memukul bola di lapangan yang tergenang air. Gambar kiri menunjukkan tampilannya pada LCD TV biasa dan gambar kanan pada LG QNED MiniLED.

*Dibandingkan dengan TV UHD LG biasa tanpa Teknologi NanoCell.
*Gambar disimulasikan untuk meningkatkan pemahaman tentang fitur.

