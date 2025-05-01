Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Smart TV QNED86 evo AI 4K MiniLED 2025 86" FREE 55 " LG NanoCell AI 4K

Smart TV QNED86 evo AI 4K MiniLED 2025 86" FREE 55 " LG NanoCell AI 4K

Smart TV QNED86 evo AI 4K MiniLED 2025 86" FREE 55 " LG NanoCell AI 4K

86QASA55N.FGMDL
Bundle product
Tampak depan LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, Logo LG QNED evo Al di sudut atas. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV menggambarkan tekstur cat warna-warni yang bersatu.
Tampak belakang LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Tampak samping menghadap ke kiri LG QNED evo QNED85 TV
Tampak depan dan samping Smart TV 4K LG QNED evo AI QNED85 yang menunjukkan dimensi panjang, lebar, tinggi, dan kedalamannya.
Burung nuri di dahan pohon dengan warna cerah. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana LG Al Picture Pro membuat peningkatan visual yang mengesankan pada resolusi, kecerahan, kedalaman, dan kejernihan pemandangan.
Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 menyala oranye dan merah muda, dan kilatan cahaya warna-warni memancar darinya. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana prosesor menghasilkan kualitas 4K, warna dan kecerahan yang menakjubkan. Teks gambar terbaca sekitar 1,7 kali NPU Pemrosesan Neural AI yang Lebih Baik, dan Operasi CPU 1,4 Kali Lebih Cepat.
Bunga holografik 3D dalam berbagai corak dan warna pada latar belakang hitam. Definisi dan detail bunga menunjukkan kemampuan QNED MiniLED untuk menghasilkan visual dengan warna, kecerahan, dan kontras yang luar biasa. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana MiniLED meningkatkan kejernihan dan memberikan kontras yang luar biasa.
Tampilan depan NanoCell TV, Logo LG NanoCell Al di sudut atas. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV menggambarkan tekstur cat warna-warni yang menyatu.
Tampak belakang LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Tampak samping menghadap ke kiri LG NanoCell NANO80 TV.
Tampak depan dan samping Smart TV 4K LG NanoCell NANO80 AI yang menunjukkan dimensi panjang, lebar, tinggi, dan kedalamannya.
Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 menyala kuning, dan kilatan cahaya warna-warni memancar darinya. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana prosesor menghasilkan kualitas 4K, warna dan kecerahan yang menakjubkan.
Gambar terbelah di tengah untuk menunjukkan sebelum dan sesudah Warna Murni dalam 4K Nyata. Sisi kiri korsel tajam dan berwarna-warni sedangkan sisi kanan memudar. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana setiap adegan dibuat lebih menarik secara visual dan menyenangkan.
Perbandingan sebelum dan sesudah bagaimana LG 4K Super Upscaling meningkatkan kualitas gambar. Dua panel menampilkan gambar yang sama tentang seekor burung berwarna-warni yang bertengger di sebuah dahan di hutan, panel di sebelah kanan memudar. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana 4K Super Upscaling meningkatkan resolusi, kecerahan, dan kejernihan.
Bundle product
Fitur Utama

  • Palet warna yang sangat kaya dari All New Dynamic QNED Color
  • Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2
  • Tombol AI baru, kontrol suara, fungsi tarik dan lepas pada AI Magic Remote
  • Warna Murni dalam 4K Nyata, warna cerah dipadukan dengan detail menakjubkan
  • Kualitas gambar 4K, visual meningkatkan resolusi gambar, dan suara surround dari alpha 7 4K AI Processor Gen8
  • Tombol AI baru, kontrol suara, fungsi tarik dan lepas pada AI Magic Remote
Lebih banyak
Products in this Bundle: 2
Tampilan depan NanoCell TV, Logo LG NanoCell Al di sudut atas. LG NanoCell NANO80 TV menggambarkan tekstur cat warna-warni yang menyatu.

55NANO80ASA

Smart TV 4K 55 Inci LG NanoCell AI NANO80 2025
Tampak depan LG QNED evo QNED85 TV, Logo LG QNED evo Al di sudut atas. LG QNED evo QNED85 TV menggambarkan tekstur cat warna-warni yang bersatu.

86QNED86ASA

Smart TV 4K MiniLED 2025 86 inci LG QNED evo AI QNED86
Logo iF Design Award Winner.

‘Pemenang’ iF Design Award (QNED85, 100”)

Lencana CES Innovation Awards dengan menyebutkan 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Keamanan siber

Logo AVForums Editor's Choice untuk LG webOS 24 sebagai Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor’s Choice - Sistem TV Pintar Terbaik 2024/25

“webOS 24 terus menghadirkan pengalaman pintar yang ramping, cepat, dan mudah digunakan yang juga segar dan rapi.”

*CES Innovation Awards didasarkan pada materi deskriptif yang diserahkan kepada para juri. CTA tidak memverifikasi keakuratan pengajuan atau klaim apa pun yang dibuat dan tidak menguji item yang menerima penghargaan tersebut.

LG QNED TV dengan latar belakang gelap berwarna-warni. Di layar terdapat karya seni cerah dan berwarna-warni yang memamerkan teknologi warna QNED dan kemampuan menampilkan spektrum warna yang luas dengan kontras yang hebat. Logo all new LG QNED evo AI hadir. Dengan subtitle yang bertuliskan QNED MiniLED dan new alpha AI processor. Judul bertuliskan, Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang, Pengalaman Baru Dimulai.

LG QNED TV dengan latar belakang gelap berwarna-warni. Di layar terdapat karya seni cerah dan berwarna-warni yang memamerkan teknologi warna QNED dan kemampuan menampilkan spektrum warna yang luas dengan kontras yang hebat. Logo all new LG QNED evo AI hadir. Dengan subtitle yang bertuliskan QNED MiniLED dan new alpha AI processor. Judul bertuliskan, Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang, Pengalaman Baru Dimulai.

Setiap Warna Didefinisikan Ulang, Pengalaman Baru Dimulai

*QNED dan QNED evo masing-masing dilengkapi dengan solusi warna berbeda yang memanfaatkan teknologi gamut warna lebar terbaru dan unik dari LG, yang termasuk menggantikan quantum dot.

All New Dynamic QNED Color

Teknologi gamut warna lebar terbaru dan unik dari LG yang menggantikan Quantum Dot memberikan tingkat reproduksi warna yang ditingkatkan.

Percikan cat menyembur dari lantai ke atas dalam berbagai warna.

Sertifikasi Intertrek untuk Volume Warna 100% bagi DCI-P3.

Sertifikasi Intertrek untuk Volume Warna 100% bagi DCI-P3.

Volume Warna 100% Bersertifikat dengan LG QNED evo

*Layar Volume Gamut Warna (Color Gamut Volume/CGV) tampilan setara atau melebihi CGV ruang warna DCI-P3 sebagaimana diverifikasi secara independen oleh Intertek.

MiniLED dengan Advanced
Local Dimming

MiniLED yang didukung Prosesor AI alpha Baru menghasilkan kontras sangat tajam dan detail seperti nyata pada LG QNED evo.

Bunga holografik 3D dalam berbagai corak dan warna pada latar belakang hitam. Definisi dan detail bunga menunjukkan kemampuan QNED MiniLED untuk menghasilkan visual dengan warna, kecerahan, dan kontras yang luar biasa.

*Spesifikasi dapat bervariasi berdasarkan inci, model, dan wilayah.

*Precision Dimming Technology tersedia pada QNED85 ukuran 100 inci dan Advanced Local Dimming tersedia pada QNED85 ukuran 86/75/65/55/50 inci.

Alpha AI Processor BARU yang lebih cerdas dan cepat dari inovasi selama satu dekade

Prosesor AI kami mampu mengenali konten berdasarkan genre. Berdasarkan ini, prosesor menyediakan pengaturan kualitas gambar paling optimal untuk memberi kedalaman dan detail yang lebih baik.

Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 menyala oranye dan merah muda, dan kilatan cahaya warna-warni memancar darinya. Judulnya membahas tentang bagaimana prosesor menghasilkan kualitas 4K, warna dan kecerahan yang menakjubkan. Teks gambar terbaca sekitar 1,7 kali NPU Pemrosesan Neural AI yang Lebih Baik, dan Operasi CPU 1,4 Kali Lebih Cepat.

*Dibandingkan dengan Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 tingkat pemula pada tahun yang sama berdasarkan perbandingan spesifikasi internal.

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K UHD

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K UHD

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Direct

Refresh Rate

60Hz Native

Wide Color Gamut

Nano Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α7 4K Gen8

AI Upscaling

4K Super Upscaling

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya

AI Brightness Control

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

Picture Mode

10 modes

Auto Calibration

Ya

GAMING

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 60Hz)

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Google Home / Hub

Ya

Home Hub

Ya

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Smartphone Remote App

Ya (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ya

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 715 x 57,5

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1235 x 780 x 230

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

1360 x 810 x 162

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

948 x 230

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

14

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

14,1

Packaging Weight (kg)

18,9

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

300 x 300

AUDIO

AI Sound

α7 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya (Level Volume Otomatis)

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 2)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.1)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

3ea (mendukung eARC, ALLM)

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 5)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable) / ISDB-T (Terrestrial, hanya Philippines)

Cetak

Spesifikasi Utama

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α8 4K Gen2

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

Audio Output

20W

Speaker System

2.0 channel

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1928 x 1108 x 30,9

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

50,0

Semua Spesifikasi

PICTURE (DISPLAY)

Display Type

4K QNED MiniLED

Display Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Backlight Type

Mini LED

Refresh Rate

120Hz Native (VRR 144Hz)

Wide Color Gamut

Dynamic QNED Color

PICTURE (PROCESSING)

Picture Processor

Prosesor AI α8 4K Gen2

AI Upscaling

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Ya (Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro)

AI Genre Selection

Ya (SDR/HDR)

AI Brightness Control

Ya

HDR (High Dynamic Range)

Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

FILMMAKER MODE ™

Ya

HFR (High Frame Rate)

4K 120 fps (HDMI)

Dimming Technology

Local Dimming

Motion

Motion Pro

Picture Mode

10 modes

AI Picture Pro

Ya

Auto Calibration

Ya

QMS (Quick Media Switching)

Ya

GAMING

FreeSync Compatible (AMD)

Ya

HGIG Mode

Ya

Game Optimizer

Ya (Dasbor Game)

ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

Ya

VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

Ya (Hingga 144Hz)

Dolby Vision for Gaming (4K 120Hz)

Ya

SMART TV

Operating System (OS)

webOS 25

USB Camera Compatible

Ya

AI Chatbot

Ya

Always Ready

Ya

Full Web Browser

Ya

Google Cast

Ya

Google Home / Hub

Ya

Home Hub

Ya

Intelligent Voice Recognition

Ya

Magic Remote Control

Built-In

Multi View

Ya

Smartphone Remote App

Ya (LG ThinQ)

Voice ID

Ya

Bekerja dengan Apple Airplay

Ya

Works with Apple Home

Ya

ACCESSIBILITY

High Contrast

Ya

Gray Scale

Ya

Invert Colors

Ya

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

TV Dimensions without Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1928 x 1108 x 30,9

TV Dimensions with Stand (WxHxD, mm)

1928 x 1190/1142 x 370

Packaging Dimensions (WxHxD, mm)

2090 x 1215 x 285

TV Stand (WxD, mm)

380 x 370

TV Weight without Stand (kg)

50,0

TV Weight with Stand (kg)

58,2

Packaging Weight (kg)

72,7

VESA Mounting (WxH, mm)

600 x 400

AUDIO

AI Sound

α8 AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix)

Clear Voice Pro

Ya (Level Volume Otomatis)

WiSA Ready

Ya (Hingga 2.1 Channel)

LG Sound Sync

Ya

Sound Mode Share

Ya

Simultaneous Audio Output

Ya

Bluetooth Surround Ready

Ya (Pemutaran 2 Arah)

Audio Output

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

Ya

Audio Codec

AC4, AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (Lihat di buku panduan)

Speaker Direction

Down Firing

Speaker System

2.0 channel

WOW Orchestra

Ya

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI Audio Return Channel

eARC (HDMI 3)

Bluetooth Support

Ya (v 5.3)

Ethernet Input

1ea

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Ya

SPDIF (Optical Digital Audio Out)

1ea

HDMI Input

4ea (mendukung 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM, QMS (4 port))

RF Input (Antenna/Cable)

1ea

USB Input

2ea (v 2.0)

Wi-Fi

Ya (Wi-Fi 6)

POWER

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Dibawah 0.5W

ACCESSORIES INCLUDED

Remote

Magic Remote MR25

Power Cable

Ya (Dapat dilepas)

BROADCASTING

Penerima Sinyal TV analog

Ya

Penerima sinyal TV digital

DVB-T2/T (Terrestrial), DVB-C (Cable)

