Pegunungan dengan bingkai TV di sekelilingnya sebagai cara kreatif untuk menonjolkan ukuran layar TV yang besar. Dengan label 100 inci.

Berapa ukuran TV yang tepat untuk ruangan Anda?

Pilih pengalaman menonton yang lebih mendalam dengan LG Ultra Big TV. Nikmati konten dari film, sports, dan bahkan game dengan kualitas gambar paling jelas di layar ultra besar.¹

Layar yang lebih besar memberikan pengalaman yang lebih mendalam

Dengan kemajuan teknologi TV, tampilan resolusi tinggi masa kini bahkan memungkinkan Anda menikmati tayangan yang sama dalam jarak yang lebih pendek tanpa kehilangan kualitas gambar.¹

Ruang tamu yang berbeda dengan orang-orang yang menikmati Ultra Big TV mereka dengan cara yang berbeda. Di satu ruangan, mereka sedang menonton acara sports. Di ruangan lain, mereka sedang menonton film. Di ruangan terakhir, sebuah video game muncul di layar.

Bagaimana Anda menemukan ukuran TV yang tepat?

Pilih LG Ultra Big TV dengan ukuran yang tepat.² ³ ⁴

Rangkaian instruksi yang menunjukkan bagaimana ukuran TV ideal berubah berdasarkan jarak pandang dari TV. Ini menunjukkan perubahan dari 2,3 meter menjadi 3 meter.

Dengan jarak pandang hanya 3 meter, Anda bisa mendapatkan TV 100 inci

Temukan TV dengan ukuran yang tepat. Ukur jarak menonton menggunakan ukuran TV dalam sentimeter dan kalikan dengan 1,2. Dengan kemajuan teknologi gambar, bahkan ruangan yang lebih kecil kini dapat menikmati layar yang lebih besar.

Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers : Jarak Sinema yang Direkomendasikan (40°)

 
Inch rangeRecommended Cinema Distance (40°)
70 ~ 75 inch2.1m ~ 2.3m
76 ~ 85 inch2.3m ~ 2.6m
86 ~ 100 inch2.6m ~ 3.0m

Bagaimana Anda mengukur jarak pandang?

• Ketahui ukuran TV Anda dengan mengukur panjang diagonal layar dalam sentimeter.

• Berdasarkan sudut pandang 40 derajat, kalikan ukuran TV Anda dengan 1,2 untuk menemukan jarak pandang yang sesuai untuk TV Anda. 

Mengapa memilih LG Ultra Big TV?

Nikmati pengalaman mendalam dengan kualitas yang ditingkatkan

LG TV yang didukung oleh Prosesor AI alpha dapat meningkatkan konten dan suara beresolusi rendah untuk memberikan gambar serta audio berkualitas tinggi pada layar Ultra Besar.¹ ³ ⁵ 

Pilih dari berbagai macam Ultra Big TV 

Kami memiliki jajaran LG TV yang beragam. Setiap Ultra Big TV memiliki desain ramping, yang memastikan bahwa meskipun ukuran layarnya besar, TV tersebut akan tetap menyatu dengan baik di ruangan Anda.¹ ³ ⁵

Berbagai ruang tamu dengan berbagai LG Ultra Big TV yang dipasang di dinding. Di setiap ruang ini, Ultra Big TV dipasangkan dengan LG Soundbar.

Temukan TV layar besar yang sempurna untuk Anda

Bandingkan fitur-fitur secara mudah untuk memilih TV terbaik bagi Anda.³ ⁵

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 QNED85 QNED92
Gambar produk LG OLED M5
OLED M5
Gambar produk LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Gambar produk LG QNED85
QNED85
Gambar produk LG QNED92
QNED92
Ukuran Hingga 97 inci (97, 83, 77, 65 inci) Hingga 97 inci (97, 83, 77, 65 inci) Hingga 100 inci (100, 86, 75, 65 inci) Hingga 85 inci (85, 75, 65 inci)
Display LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 Inci) LG OLED evo (83, 77, 65 inci) LG OLED evo LG QNED evo LG QNED evo
Prosesor Prosesor AI alpha 11 Gen2 Prosesor AI alpha 11 Gen2 Prosesor AI alpha 8 Gen2 Prosesor AI alpha 8 Gen2
AI Upscaling AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 4K AI Super Upscaling 8K
Pelajari Selengkapnya Pelajari Selengkapnya

¹Gambar layar simulasi.

 

²Hubungan antara ukuran TV dan jarak/sudut didasarkan pada bidang penglihatan manusia.

 

³Fitur dapat bervariasi berdasarkan model dan ukuran layar. Silakan lihat setiap halaman produk untuk spesifikasi detailnya.

 

⁴Jarak Sinema yang Direkomendasikan oleh majalah ulasan Electronics di Amerika Utara (RTings.com) dan The Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers.

 

⁵Dukungan untuk fitur ini dapat bervariasi berdasarkan wilayah dan negara.