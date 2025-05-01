Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

  • Dapatkan Free Microwave LG & voucher spesial pre-order Rp. 4jt di halaman check out hanya sampai 30 Juni

﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™

﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™

A9T-LITE
  • Front view of &#xfeff;LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
  • LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
Front view of &#xfeff;LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™ A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE
LG ﻿LG CordZero™ Auto Emptying Handstick with All-in-One Tower™, A9T-LITE

Fitur Utama

  • Powerful Suction
  • Kompressor™ - Pemadatan Debu & Pengosongan Mudah
  • Kontrol Sentuhan Ibu Jari
  • Sistem Filtrasi 5 Tahap
  • Filter yang Dapat Dilepas dan Dicuci
  • Single Battery
More

K3L Number: 24-L-003640

Kosongkan tempat sampah dengan lebih sedikit debu yang berserakan dan dengan lebih mudah

Tempat sampah akan dikosongkan secara otomatis saat Anda terhubung ke stasiun pengisi daya, menghemat waktu dan terhindar dari debu yang beterbangan di mana-mana.

*Gambar produk dan video hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Sistem Filtrasi 3 Langkah

Sistem penyaringan menangkap debu halus dan menguncinya, menjaga sistem tetap bersih.

 

 

*Uji coba dilakukan oleh KRIBS, sesuai dengan protokol LG Electronics. Kantong debu di All-in-One Tower (Nomor Model: VDS-ST1*U) diisi dengan debu rumah tangga tiruan, yang ditentukan IEC 628852 7.2.2.3 dan bakteri (Staphylococcus aureus, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, basil pneumonia, Escherichia coli-sekitar 107 CFU / ㎖ untuk setiap bakteri uji). Chalet yang dibudidayakan ditempatkan di 9 lokasi representatif di atas debu. 

Ini menunjukkan gambar bagian depan A9 All-in-One Tower dalam interior ruang tamu modern bernuansa putih.

Cantik di Luar, Cerdas di Dalam

Desain penyimpanan yang ramping dan cerdas, mengisi daya, dan mengosongkan CordZero secara bersamaan.

Penyimpanan sisi kanan

Penyimpanan sisi kiri

Tampak Luar All-in-One Tower

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Ini menunjukkan gagang penyedot debu dan tombol pada gagangnya.

Kontrol Fitur dengan Satu Sentuhan Jari Anda

Pada saat menekan tombol +, penyedotan dan pembersihan dengan pel dapat dilakukan secara bersamaan

Daya Hisap Kuat

Daya hisap kuat yang menyaring debu dan membersihkan permukaan dalam waktu lebih singkat.

*Gambar produk dalam gambar dan video hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Uji coba yang dilakukan oleh SLG didasarkan pada A9 Kompressor™ IEC62885-2 5.8. A9 Kompressor™ diuji dalam mode Turbo dengan baterai yang terisi penuh dan wadah debu kosong. Daya hisap maksimum dihitung berdasarkan derajat vakum (kPa), yang diukur selama 10 detik di setiap titik pengukuran. Daya hisap aktual dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pengoperasian. A9 Kompressor™ diuji tanpa pipa teleskopik atau nosel apa pun.

Gambar grafis menunjukkan Motor Smart Inverter dan Axial Turbo Cyclone. Selain itu, kepala vakum dan bagian kepala dibuat transparan untuk menunjukkan Motor Smart Inverter yang terpasang dari dalam.

Menyediakan Teknologi Pembersihan yang Kuat dan Tahan Lama

Smart Inverter Motor™ dan Axial Turbo Cyclone™ menciptakan kinerja penghisapan yang kuat.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Sistem Filtrasi 5 Langkah

Menyaring rata-rata 99,999% partikel 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛

Filter yang Dapat Dilepas untuk Perawatan Mudah

Melepaskan dan membersihkan filter serta cyclone system dengan mudah agar penyedot debu Anda tetap bekerja dengan baik.

*Uji coba yang dilakukan oleh SLG didasarkan pada IEC 62885-2 dan EN 60312-1, kemampuan menahan debu pada ukuran partikel 0,5㎛ ~ 4,2㎛ dalam mode Turbo telah diuji dan mencapai rata-rata 99,999% (Nilai 'Sangat Baik', Bintang 5). Kemampuan menahan debu dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pengoperasian.

Kompres Kotoran di Wadah, Jadi Anda Tidak Perlu Sering Mengosongkannya

LG KOMPRESSOR™ memberi Anda ruang tempat pembuangan hingga 2,4 kali lebih besar, artinya lebih sedikit waktu untuk mengosongkan wadah kotoran.

Ini menunjukkan adegan pemadatan debu di kepala penyedot debu.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Berdasarkan hasil pengujian internal LG yang diamati oleh Intertek. Kapasitas wadah A9 Kompressor™ diuji pada mode Turbo. Bulu kucing (Maine Coon) disedot dan dikompresi dengan fungsi kompresi manual berulang kali hingga mencapai kapasitas wadah. Efisiensi kompresi "2,4x" dihitung dengan membandingkan berat bulu kucing yang dikompresi dengan berat bulu kucing yang tidak dikompresi (keduanya dengan volume yang sama). Kapasitas wadah sebenarnya (efisiensi kompresi) dapat bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pengoperasian.

Memberikan Anda Pembersihan yang Lebih Cerdas dan Kuat Secara Konsisten

Smart ThinQ™ memastikan CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Anda bekerja secara optimal, setiap harinya.

Penyedot debu diletakkan di belakangnya, memperlihatkan seorang wanita menggunakan aplikasi ThinQ di telepon pintarnya.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Untuk menggunakan ThinQ™, A9 Kompressor™ perlu dihubungkan ke Wi-Fi melalui Aplikasi LG ThinQ. Aplikasi LG ThinQ™ dapat diunduh dari Google Play Store atau Apple App Store di ponsel pintar mana pun. Petunjuk terperinci tersedia di LG ThinQ™. Silakan lihat panduan aplikasi. Aplikasi LG ThinQ™ mungkin tidak berfungsi dengan baik berdasarkan beberapa model ponsel pintar. Silakan periksa versi perangkat lunak untuk kompatibilitas (Android OS 5.0 atau lebih tinggi, iOS 10.0 atau lebih tinggi)

Pembersihan Mudah

Power Drive™ Multi Surface

Power Drive™ Mini

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

*Berdasarkan hasil uji internal LG, jumlah getaran per menit bervariasi tergantung pada lingkungan pengoperasian dan jam penggunaan.

Desain Hemat Ruang yang Sekaligus Mempercantik Ruangan Anda

Ini menunjukkan penyedot debu dari berbagai sudut yang ditempatkan dalam ruang di interior modern.

*Gambar produk hanya untuk tujuan ilustrasi dan mungkin berbeda dari produk sebenarnya.

Print

All Spec

DIMENSI & BERAT (TOWER)

  • Dimensi Produk (WxHxD mm)

    255 x 1009 x 297

  • Berat (kg)

    9,7

FITUR (CLEANER)

  • Teknologi Kompressor

    Ya

  • Smart Inverter Motor

    Ya

  • Tipe

    Cordless Stick + Handheld (2in1)

FITUR (TOWER)

  • Nano LED

    Tidak

NOZZLE

  • LED Lighting Wide Plus Nozzle

    Tidak

KINERJA (CLEANER)

  • Daya Hisap Maksimal (W)

    220

KINERJA (TOWER)

  • Konsumsi Daya (W) (Cleaning)

    1700

  • Waktu Siklus Kosong (s)

    45

  • Konsumsi Daya (A) (Charging)

    0,4

  • Konsumsi Daya (A) (Cleaning)

    9,0

What people are saying

Produk Kami