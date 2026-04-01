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Monitor

株式会社 MUSINSA JAPAN 様

　

導入目的

 

通行人に対して店舗をPRし、店内に誘引するため設置しました。

 

 

導入効果

 

今まで何もなかったウィンドウ横に設置することで、店の前を通行する人の関心を引き、店内に入ってくれる効果を感じています。

【製品紹介】​

webOS搭載 31.5インチ 4K IPS Smart Monitor Swing
（チューナーレステレビ）
（大画面タッチパネル、ホイール付き可動式フレキシブルスタンド搭載）

取材にご協力いただいたお客様

株式会社 MUSINSA JAPAN 様​

韓国ブランドを中心に世界中のファッションを展開している企業です。


〒107-0061
東京都港区北青山2-7-27 8階

【Swingモニター】
東京都渋谷区神宮前6丁目20-10 MIYASHITA PARK NORTH 2階