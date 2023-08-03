About Cookies on This Site

業務用洗濯機

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

業務用洗濯機

FH069FD4P

業務用洗濯機

gc

Giant C Plus

Giant C Plusは 効率よく簡単に設置できます。　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　
vb

AdaptAble™ Controls

AdaptAble™ Controlsは、省スペースで便利なのに容量はそのままで、コントロール部へのアクセスも抜群です。このコントロール部は常に使いやすい高さで、お客様のニーズに応えます。

*設置は下段：洗濯機＋上段：乾燥機もしくは下段：乾燥機＋上段：乾燥機のどちらかのみ対応になります。
df

イージースライドシステム

イージースライドシステム採用でメンテナンスも手早く簡単です。画期的なスライドメカニズムなので上部スタックを完全に取り外さずに下部スタックの点検や修理が可能です。
上部スタック装置をスライドさせれば、上下どちらのスタックも重要な部品にアクセスしやすくなります。
*洗濯機および乾燥機スタックのみ
fg

デュアルロックシステム

フロントパネルとコイン金庫のアクセス部分は、LGの二重ロックシステムでセキュリティを強化できます。
in

Inverter Direct Drive™

LGの業務用洗濯機は、DD（ダイレクトドライブ）モーターを採用。
不快な振動や騒音の原因となるベルトやギアを使用しないから運転がとても静かでスムーズ。しかも動力伝達のロスも少ないためパワフルで高い洗浄力を実現します。

fggh

プレミアムパワー
コーティング

LGはパワーコーティング仕上げで、長持ちするだけでなく外装のお手入れも簡単です。
te

多段熱処理

LGの産業用洗濯機は信頼性を保つために、LGではドラムとモーターを接続するシャフトに熱処理を施しています。これにより経年劣化に強くなっています。
op

上部のディスペンサー

洗剤投入口簡単に洗剤を投入できます。LGの洗剤投入口は上部に取り付けられているので周辺を清潔に保つことができます。
da

複数ダンパーによる振動低減

複数のダンパーで振動を吸収して騒音を低減するので、洗濯時も静かです。
fg

スチール製コントロールパネル

フロントアクセスパネルは、プラスチック製ではなく高強度塗装を施したスチール製で、信頼性も高く、機械の制御装置だけでなく、セキュリティーの役割を果たしています。
fgh

洗濯機用ステンレス製ドラム

ステンレス製のドラムが
傷みから衣類を守ります。
fg

強化ガラス

強化ガラス製のドアは、割れにくく、傷がつきにくいだけでなく、透明なので中の洗濯物も確認しやすいです。
fg

省スペース

洗濯容量は大きく、キャビネットサイズは小さく、積み重ねられる設計なので、限られたスペースでもより多くの洗濯機を設置でき、顧客の増加が見込めます。
vb

Atomizing System

霧状の水を衣類とドアに吹きかけます。このシステムにより水が速く充満して、衣類が短時間で水に浸かり、浸水時間も長くなるため、しっかり洗浄することができます。また、水の噴霧がドアのガラスにも毎回当たることで洗浄され、余分な石鹸カスを落とす手間も省けます。
fg

洗濯槽
クリーニングシステム

稼働時間が長いと洗濯槽が汚れて洗浄性能にも影響が生じます。 LGの洗濯槽クリーニングプログラムで洗濯槽を清潔に保ちます。
fg

傾斜10度のドラム

傾斜10度のドラム
LGの業務用洗濯機タブには10度の傾斜がついています。傾斜をつけることで競合他社の洗濯機よりもタブの水位が高くなります。これにより優れた洗浄性能を損なうことなく、より少ない水量で洗濯できます。
vb

エンボス加工の
内部ドラム

内部ドラムの表面にエンボス加工を施すことで生地との接触部分が増えます。これにより洗浄作用が増して、汚れやシミも落ちやすくなります。
gh

タブクリーニングシステム

稼働時間が長いとタブが汚れて洗浄性能にも影響が生じます。稼働頻度の高い地域でもLGのタブクリーニングプログラムでタブを清潔に保ちます。
gh

カスタマイズされた
プログラム

洗い時間、すすぎ時間、水位などのプログラムを作成して、最適な洗浄性能に合わせます。
vb

簡単なプログラミング

直感的なプログラミング制御により、価格、サイクル時間、サイクルパラメーター、回転速度など、様々な機能およびプログラムから選択できるので、あらゆる洗浄要件に対応可能です。
vb

洗濯機には左右開きのドアを採用

ドアの開く方向をお客様の好みに合わせて簡単に左右の変更ができます。

*追加部品が必要となります。

ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ

業務用洗濯機・乾燥機ご購入に関するご相談は下記よりお問い合わせください。
LGエレクトロニクス・ジャパン株式会社 業務用洗濯機・乾燥機窓口
Mail: jiwon.mun@lge.com
プリント

全てのスペック

CYLINDER

Drum Volume

3.6cu.ft (102.7L)

Diameter

22.1in. (560mm)

Depth

16.5in. (419.3mm)

Capacity

22.5lb (13kg)

DIMENSIONS

Product (WxHxD)

27in. (686mm)x38.7in. (983mm)x30.2in. (767mm)

With Door Opening

50.8in. (1,291mm)

Carton (WxHxD)

29.5in.(750mm)x44.1in.(1119mm)x31.4in.(797mm)

Weight (Product/Carton)

191.8lb (87kg)/211.6lb (96kg)

SPEED

Wash

45RPM

Extract (High Speed)

1,150RPM

G-force

413G

RATING

Electric Ratings(V/Hz/A)

AC100V 50Hz/60Hz

WATER USAGE

Water Consumption

13.4gal (50.8L)

NOISE & CYCLE TIME

Noise Level (Sound Power)

Lower than 62dB

Program Duration in Minutes (Default)

36min

SYSTEM & CONTROL

Inverter Direct Drive Motor

Intelligent Electronics Controls

Compartment Dispenser

3CompartmentDispensers

Forced Drain System

Pricing Program

Special Vended Price