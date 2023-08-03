About Cookies on This Site

SM5Jシリーズ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

SM5Jシリーズ

32SM5J

SM5Jシリーズ

Digital Signage 32SM5J, Front view with infill image

The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.

LG webOS スマートサイネージ

*写真はイメージとなります。

This image shows that several tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.
スマート機能

高性能SoC搭載

Quad Core SoC搭載のwebOS 6.0は、一度に複数のタスクを実行できる一方で、メディアプレイヤーを必要とせずにスムーズなコンテンツ再生を実現します。また、webOSプラットフォームは直感的なGUIとシンプルなアプリ開発ツールでユーザーの利便性を高めます。
The image shows that various external sensors and signage can be connected through a USB plug-in, providing easy value-added solutions.
スマート機能

様々なセンサーアプリケーションに対応

USBプラグインを通じGPIO, NFC/RFID, 温度センサー, 等々の外部センサー接続をサポートします。別途追加でソフトウェアまたは外部機器無しでも機能（ソリューション）の追加が可能です。
This image shows that the content set on the Control Manager page and the content displayed on the signage are the same. It indicates that the SM5J series can be remotely controlled and monitored in a different place with devices such as a mobile phone and a laptop, through the Control Manager.

ユーザー利便性
リモート監視

SM5Jシリーズは、外的な衝撃による製品の傾きなど問題が生じた際にユーザーにメールで通知してくれるため、問題についての情報をすぐに受け取り製品をより安全にお使い頂けます。

*リモート監視機能はiOSではご利用いただけません

There is SM5J installed in the meeting room with one of AV control system, which helps users control AV of the SM5J series.

スマート機能
AVコントロールシステムとの互換性

SM5Jシリーズは、プロ仕様のAVコントロールを備えており、その高い互換性からCrestron ConnectedⓇとして認定されています。これにより、シームレスな統合と自動制御が確保され、ビジネス管理の効率が向上します。

The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.

シンプルなプロモーション ヘルパー 「Promota」

モバイルからダウンロードできるLGのPromota*アプリを使用して、簡単に独自の表示コンテンツを作成できます。 Promota では、テキストや画像を追加してビジネスのオンラインプロファイルを作成したり、イベントニュース、季節限定メニュー、プロモーションなどの情報を配信したりしなど、お客様の業界に適した使いやすいテンプレートを推奨します。

※PromotaはApp Store、Google Playストアからダウンロードできます。

Content Mirroring among devices is available on a Wi-Fi network.

リアルタイム プロモーション

ビーコンとBluetooth Low Energy(BLE)ショップマネージャーでクーポンや情報をリアルタイムに配信できます。
The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

コンテンツシェア

ミラリング機能でWi-Fiネットワークを使ってコンテンツをシェア可能です。
The SM5J series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

ワイヤレス アクセスポイント

SM5Jシリーズはヴァーチャルルーターとして各種機器のアクセスポイントになります。
ENERGY STAR® Certified

ENERGY STAR®
Certified

ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ

サマリー

プリント

寸法

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（3 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

なし

DP In

なし

DP Out

なし

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

なし

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

なし / あり

Safety

CB / NRTL

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

75W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

55W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

38.5W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender

Optional

Stand(ST-322T)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

なし

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

なし

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

あり

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

あり

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

あり

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 6.0

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

あり

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

なし

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

810 x 510 x 132mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm

Packed Weight

7.4Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

200 x 200 mm

Weight (Head)

5.7Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

6.5Kg

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

400nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 68%

Dynamic CR

1,000,000:1

Life time

50,000 時間（最小）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

10ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

32

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 1%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

あり（10W x 2）

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

該当なし

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

該当なし

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし