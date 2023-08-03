We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SM5Jシリーズ
The staff in a sandwich store is handing a sandwich to a customer. The SM5J series showing a menu board is installed above them, displaying sandwich menus with brunch promotions.
LG webOS スマートサイネージ
*写真はイメージとなります。
*リモート監視機能はiOSではご利用いただけません
The store owner is simply using a mobile phone to create menu contents on the menu board.
シンプルなプロモーション ヘルパー 「Promota」
モバイルからダウンロードできるLGのPromota*アプリを使用して、簡単に独自の表示コンテンツを作成できます。 Promota では、テキストや画像を追加してビジネスのオンラインプロファイルを作成したり、イベントニュース、季節限定メニュー、プロモーションなどの情報を配信したりしなど、お客様の業界に適した使いやすいテンプレートを推奨します。
※PromotaはApp Store、Google Playストアからダウンロードできます。
サマリー
寸法
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（3 個）
-
Audio In
-
なし
-
Audio Out
-
あり
-
Daisy Chain
-
なし
-
DP In
-
なし
-
DP Out
-
なし
-
DVI-D In
-
なし
-
External Speaker Out
-
なし
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
なし
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
あり
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
なし / あり
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
188 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 256 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
75W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
55W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
38.5W
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI Cable, Phone to RS232C Gender
-
Optional
-
Stand(ST-322T)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
なし
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
あり
-
BLU Sensor
-
なし
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
あり
-
Auto Set ID
-
あり
-
Backlight Sync
-
なし
-
Beacon
-
あり
-
Booting Logo Image
-
あり
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
あり
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
あり
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
あり
-
No Signal Image
-
あり
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 6.0
-
PBP
-
なし
-
PIP
-
なし
-
Play via URL
-
あり
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
あり
-
Scan Inversion
-
なし
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
あり
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
なし
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
あり
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
なし
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
T/R/L: 13mm, B: 18mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
810 x 510 x 132mm
-
Handle
-
なし
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
729.4 x 428.9 x 55.5mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
729.4 x 481 x 154.2mm
-
Packed Weight
-
7.4Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
200 x 200 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
5.7Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
6.5Kg
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
なし
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
直下型
-
Brightness
-
400nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 68%
-
Dynamic CR
-
1,000,000:1
-
Life time
-
50,000 時間（最小）
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
該当なし
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
10ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
32
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 1%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
なし
-
Promota
-
あり（EU/CIS では利用不可）
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
なし
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
あり
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
あり（10W x 2）
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
該当なし
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
該当なし
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
製品の登録
長く安心して製品をお使いいただくための第一歩。ぜひご登録ください。
-
製品サポートFAQ
製品の使い方やお困りごとの解決方法をご案内しています。
-
お買い物サポート
注文履歴・FAQ
-
修理のご相談・お申し込み
出張修理・宅配修理を承ります
-
Live chat *オンラインショップ専用
オペレーターとWebチャット
月～土(年末年始は除く) 10時～17時
-
LINE
オペレーターとLINE
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中
-
お電話
日本人スタッフが対応
月～土(年末年始は除く) 9時～18時
-
Eメール
月～日(年末年始は除く)
ご返信は9時～18時、メッセージは24時間受付中