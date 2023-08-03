We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55'' 700cd/㎡ FHDスリムベゼルビデオウォール
魅力的なコンテンツを提供
A large video wall is installed in the conference room and a man is holding the conference in front of many people.
※画像はイメージです。
狭額ベゼルと
シームレスな大画面
A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with ultra slim bezel.
※1.74mm BtoB（パネルベゼルからパネルベゼル）は、電気機器の試験と認証を行う世界的な機関であるNemkoによる検証済です。※画像はイメージです。
画面のずれを低減
VH7J-H consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.
※「LG 従来製品」とは、画像改善アルゴリズムを含まないディスプレイを指します。※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
※SDKは、以下のリンクからダウンロード可能です。https://webossignage.developer.lge.com ※画像はイメージです。
※対応プロトコル：RTSP、RTP、HLS、UDP マルチキャスト ※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
※画像はイメージです。
コンフォーマルコーティング
The VH7J-H has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.
※画像はイメージです。
LG ConnectedCare
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VH7J-H installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
※LG ConnectedCareは、LG Signage365Care Serviceのブランド名です。お住まいの地域によっては、ご利用できない場合があります。※画像はイメージです。
デイジーチェーン機能
Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.
IP5x認定の設計
The VH7J-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects the product from dust.
※画像はイメージです。
全てのスペック
-
HDMI In
-
あり（2 個）
-
Audio In
-
あり
-
Audio Out
-
あり
-
Daisy Chain
-
入力：HDMI、DP、DVI-D / 出力：DP
-
DP In
-
あり（HDCP 2.2）
-
DP Out
-
あり
-
DVI-D In
-
あり（HDCP 1.4）
-
External Speaker Out
-
なし
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
-
2.2
-
HDMI Out
-
なし
-
IR In
-
あり
-
IR Out
-
なし
-
RGB In
-
なし
-
RJ45(LAN) In
-
あり（1 個）
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
-
あり
-
RS232C In
-
あり
-
RS232C Out
-
あり
-
Touch USB
-
なし
-
USB In
-
USB2.0 Type A（1 個）
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ePEAT(US only)
-
なし
-
ERP / Energy Star
-
YES / Energy Star 8.0
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R)A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1393 x 955 x 303mm
-
Handle
-
あり
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
-
1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
該当なし
-
Packed Weight
-
28.0Kg
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
18.8Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
-
該当なし
-
OPS Power Built-in
-
なし
-
OPS Type compatible
-
あり（ピギーバック）
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Transparency
-
該当なし
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,000:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178º x 178º
-
Back Light Type
-
直下型
-
Brightness
-
700nit (Typ.)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
10 億 7 千万色
-
Color Gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Life time
-
60,000 時間（代表値）
-
Native Resolution
-
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Portait / Landscape
-
あり / あり
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
-
該当なし
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Screen Size (Inch)
-
55
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
-
Haze 28%
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
内蔵電源
-
Connected Care
-
あり
-
Mobile CMS
-
なし
-
Promota
-
なし
-
SuperSign Cloud
-
なし
-
SuperSign CMS
-
あり
-
SuperSign Control+
-
あり
-
SuperSign WB
-
あり
-
Speaker (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
-
あり
-
Direct Sunlight
-
該当なし
-
IP Rating
-
IP5X tested
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
-
該当なし
-
Power Protection
-
該当なし
-
Smart Calibration
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face down)
-
該当なし
-
Tilt (Face up)
-
該当なし
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Max.
-
250W
-
Power off
-
0.5W
-
Typ.
-
200W
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
-
105W
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
-
あり
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
-
なし
-
BLU Sensor
-
あり
-
Current Sensor
-
なし
-
FAN (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Humidity Sensor
-
なし
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
-
8GB
-
Local Key Operation
-
あり
-
Pixel Sensor
-
なし
-
Power Indicator
-
なし
-
Proximity Sensor
-
なし
-
Temperature Sensor
-
あり
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
-
なし
-
Auto Set ID
-
あり
-
Backlight Sync
-
なし
-
Beacon
-
なし
-
Booting Logo Image
-
なし
-
Brightness Compensation
-
なし
-
Cisco Certification
-
なし
-
Control Manager
-
あり
-
Crestron Connected
-
あり
-
External Input Rotation
-
あり
-
Fail over
-
あり
-
Gapless Playback
-
あり
-
Group Manager
-
あり
-
HDMI-CEC
-
あり
-
ISM Method
-
あり
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
あり
-
Local Network Sync
-
あり
-
Network Ready
-
あり
-
No Signal Image
-
あり
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
-
webOS 4.1
-
PBP
-
なし
-
PIP
-
なし
-
Play via URL
-
あり
-
PM mode
-
あり
-
Pro:Idiom
-
あり
-
RS232C Sync
-
あり
-
Scan Inversion
-
あり
-
Screen Rotation
-
あり
-
Screen Share
-
なし
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
あり
-
SI Server Setting
-
あり
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
あり
-
SNMP
-
あり
-
Status Mailing
-
あり
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
あり
-
USB Plug & Play
-
あり
-
Video Tag
-
あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）
-
Wake on LAN
-
あり
-
webRTC
-
あり
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
あり
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic
-
