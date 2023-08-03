About Cookies on This Site

55'' 700cd/㎡ FHDスリムベゼルビデオウォール

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

55VH7J-H

55VH7J-H
高い没入感と

魅力的なコンテンツを提供

A large video wall is installed in the conference room and a man is holding the conference in front of many people.

※画像はイメージです。

狭額ベゼルと
シームレスな大画面

1.74mm(ベゼルとベゼル)の非常にスリムなベゼルにより、ベゼルによる映像への干渉が大幅に低減され、ビデオウォール画面から高い没入感とシームレスなコンテンツの表示が可能です。

A video wall is installed in the lobby, and it provides immersive images with ultra slim bezel.

※1.74mm BtoB（パネルベゼルからパネルベゼル）は、電気機器の試験と認証を行う世界的な機関であるNemkoによる検証済です。※画像はイメージです。

画面のずれを低減

ビデオ再生時にタイルドディスプレイ間の映像のずれを低減する映像改善アルゴリズムを内蔵。ベゼル境界線にある物体の差分を調整し、シームレスな視聴体験を実現します。

VH7J-H consists of less image gaps between the tiled screens compared to the LG Conventional. This improves the viewing experience of the displayed content as it minimizes the visual disturbance by the gaps.

※「LG 従来製品」とは、画像改善アルゴリズムを含まないディスプレイを指します。※画像はイメージです。

広視野角

広視野角

LGのIPSパネル技術により、液晶のスムーズかつ安定した制御が可能。あらゆる角度から画面が見えるようになります。VH7J-H は設置場所に関らず、生き生きとした色彩でより多くの視聴者の注目を集めます。

※画像はイメージです。

かんたんカラー調整

かんたんカラー調整

リモコンで、コンテンツに応じて、ディスプレイの色温度を100K(ケルビン)単位で簡単に調整可能です。

※画像はイメージです。

ホワイトバランス調整
シンプルな

ホワイトバランス調整

従来のビデオウォールでは、ホワイトバランスは「フルホワイト」モードでしか調整できませんでしたが、VH7J-Hではグレースケールの各値を補正してさらに細かく正確なホワイトバランス調整を可能にします。

※画像はイメージです。

The included SoC and webOS smart signage platform demonstrate its ability to execute several tasks at once.
高いパフォーマンス、

優れた
スケーラビリティ

搭載されたSoC と webOS Smart Signage Platformが、複数のタスクを同時実行でき、さらにメディアプレイヤーなしでスムーズなコンテンツ再生を実現します。webOS はウェブベースのプラットフォームとしてHTML5 に対応し、LGが提供するソフトウェア開発キット(SDK)で、Sls によるウェブアプリの構築と最適化がさらに簡単になります。

※SDKは、以下のリンクからダウンロード可能です。https://webossignage.developer.lge.com　※画像はイメージです。

One side of the video wall is live streaming a soccer game, while the other side of the screen is utilizing CSS effects to add more content.
フレキシブルな

コンテンツ作成

ウェブアプリにより、4種類の異なるビデオを同時に再生することが可能です。また、CSS (カスケーディングスタイルシート) トランジション効果で、拡大縮小や回転などさまざまなアニメーション効果をコンテンツに加えます。リアルタイムストリーミング*も利用でき、コンテンツの操作や変化が容量制限なくできるフレキシブルさを提供します。

※対応プロトコル：RTSP、RTP、HLS、UDP マルチキャスト　※画像はイメージです。

Several tasks could be accomplished simultaneously with the intuitive GUI.

直感的なメニュー構造

業務用に適したメニュー構造によって、アプローチするフローやグループを類似機能で集約した使い心地を考えた直感的GUI(グラフィカルユーザインターフェース)を採用しています。
ユーザーが望む機能を調べたり、ディスプレイの管理などの複雑な設定などの負担を軽減します。

※画像はイメージです。

The menu screen consists of both Landscape and Portrait options.

ポートレートモード
専用の GUI

従来の GUI は、テレビなど一般的な用途で想定されていたため、ランドスケープで設計されていました。そのため、OSD (オンスクリーンディスプレイ) はポートレートモード表示には適していませんでした。VH7J-Hの OSD は、大きめのフォントサイズと縦横比9:16も対応したロングレンジメニューにも対応しており、快適で効率的なビジネス環境を作り出します。

※画像はイメージです。

コンフォーマルコーティング

ビデオウォールは、ほこりや湿気のある環境での露出も多く、そうした環境下では時間の経過とともに性能が低下するおそれがあります。重要な集積基盤（電源基盤）にコンフォーマルコーティングを施すことで、ビデオウォールを塩分やほこり、鉄粉、湿気などから保護したことで、このような環境下でのリスクを大幅に軽減します。

The VH7J-H has Conformal Coating on the major circuit board (power board) to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

※画像はイメージです。

リアルタイム

LG ConnectedCare

LG提供のクラウドサービスソリューションLG ConnectedCareサービス(オプション)を利用すれば、スピーディかつで簡単なメンテナンスが可能になります。クライアントのワークスペース内にあるディスプレイの状態を遠隔操作や故障診断によって管理し、安定な事業を運営できるようにサポートします。

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the VH7J-H installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.

※LG ConnectedCareは、LG Signage365Care Serviceのブランド名です。お住まいの地域によっては、ご利用できない場合があります。※画像はイメージです。

デイジーチェーン機能

LAN デイジーチェーンによりビデオウォールの操作や監視、さらにはそれらのファームウェアの同時アップデートも可能です。また、HDMI とDisplayPortを使用したUHD デイジーチェーンなら、DisplayPort MSTを必要とせずに、UHD ビデオウォールを簡単に設定できます。

Multiple displays are being managed simultaneously through the LAN daisy chain. The UHD daisy chain utilizing HDMI and DisplayPort allows easy access to adjusting UHD settings.

※画像はイメージです。

IP5x認定の設計

IP5x認定の防塵機能は、性能が低下しないよう製品を粉塵から保護します。

The VH7J-H, with IP5x Dust-Proof Certification, protects the product from dust.

※画像はイメージです。

ご導入・ご購入前のお問い合わせ
プリント

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

あり

Audio Out

あり

Daisy Chain

入力：HDMI、DP、DVI-D / 出力：DP

DP In

あり（HDCP 2.2）

DP Out

あり

DVI-D In

あり（HDCP 1.4）

External Speaker Out

なし

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

あり

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

あり

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（1 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "B" / CE / KC

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

YES / Energy Star 8.0

Safety

CB / NRTL

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

B2B : 1.74mm (Panel Bezel to Panel Bezel), 1.3mm(T/L), 0.44mm(B/R)A2A : 2.49mm (Active area to Active area), 1.75mm(T/L), 0.74mm(B/R)

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1393 x 955 x 303mm

Handle

あり

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1212.2 x 683.0 x 86.9mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

28.0Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

Weight (Head)

18.8Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

あり（ピギーバック）

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,000:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

700nit (Typ.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 72%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

60,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

該当なし

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

55

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 28%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

あり

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

該当なし

IP Rating

IP5X tested

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

該当なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

0.5W

Max.

250W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

200W

Smart Energy Saving (70%)

105W

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

あり

Auto Brightness Sensor

なし

BLU Sensor

あり

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

なし

Humidity Sensor

なし

Internal Memory (eMMC)

8GB

Local Key Operation

あり

Pixel Sensor

なし

Power Indicator

なし

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

なし

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

なし

Beacon

なし

Booting Logo Image

なし

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

あり

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

あり

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.1

PBP

なし

PIP

なし

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

あり

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

あり

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic