XE4F シリーズ

特色

ギャラリー

仕様

サポート

XE4F シリーズ

49XE4F-M

XE4F シリーズ

(2)

優れた視認性を備えたスリムなデザイン

XE4Fシリーズは、薄型かつ頑丈な設計により、あらゆる環境下にもお客様のニーズに合わせて設置が可能です。 また、直射日光でも高輝度仕様により視認性を確保できます。
sd

スリム＆耐久性を兼ね備えたデザイン

XE4Fシリーズは、軽量でスリムなデザインの単一ディスプレイで構成されており、別途筐体が無くともさまざまな外部環境に合わせて簡単にカスタマイズできます。
1
スリム＆耐久性を兼ね備えたデザイン

デザインのカスタマイズ

XE4Fシリーズは軽量で、さまざまな顧客のニーズや設定に合わせてカスタマイズできます。 屋外のメニューボードからキオスクまで、XE4Fシリーズは、業界の目的と用途に応じて壁掛け設置など顧客のニーズに合う製品となっております。
1
確かな視認性

輝度4,000cd

XE4Fシリーズは輝度4,000cdの明るさを持ち、直射日光下でも鮮明で鮮やかな画質を提供します。
1
確かな視認性

広視野角

LGが多く採用しているIPSモニターは、上下左右あらゆる角度から見ても、色が劣化しにくい非常に広い視野角を実現しています。公共スペースなど、広い角度が望ましい場所で抜群の視認性を発揮します。
1
確かな視認性

QWP（四分の一波長板）を使用

FPR（Film Patterned Retarder）方式を利用したQWP（Quarter Wave Plate）を使用する事で、サングラス（偏光式）を着用時でも美しい映像をお届けします。

* 1/4 波長板

1
屋外での使用に対する信頼性

IP56設計

IP56規格に対応し、防水だけでなく、光、雨、雪、ほこり等々の有害な影響に関する、屋外での設置のために不可欠な設計の耐久性を誇ります。
1
屋外での使用に対する信頼性

保護ガラス（IK10認定）

ラミネート加工されたフロントガラスは、屋外の四肢からの最適な保護を確実にし、外部からの影響によるダメージを最小限に抑えます。

* 画像はイメージです。

* IK 評価は 0 から 10 までの尺度で外部の影響に対する耐性の度合いを表しています。(10 が最高の保護レベル。)

簡易的なメンテナンス

Webモニタリング

ユーザはユニットを監視し調整を行い、そしてユニットを遠隔からリアルタイムで制御することができます。
ユーザーは現在のデータと過去の履歴データの両方にアクセスしながら、携帯電話からいつでもどこでもアクセスすることができます。

* 画像はイメージです。

使用シーン

全てのスペック

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI In

あり（2 個）

Audio In

なし

Audio Out

なし

Daisy Chain

なし

DP In

あり（HDCP 2.2）

DP Out

なし

DVI-D In

なし

External Speaker Out

あり

HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

2.2

HDMI Out

なし

IR In

なし

IR Out

なし

RGB In

なし

RJ45(LAN) In

あり（2 個、LAN 1 個/ HDbaseT 1 個）

RJ45(LAN) Out

あり

RS232C In

あり

RS232C Out

あり

Touch USB

なし

USB In

USB2.0 Type A（2 個）

CERTIFICATION

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC / VCCI

ePEAT(US only)

なし

ERP / Energy Star

あり / なし

Safety

CB / NRTL

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width

T/R/L/B : 38.4/26/26/38.4mm

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1287 x 797 x 207mm

Handle

なし

Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

1153 x 656.2 x 88.0mm

Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

該当なし

Packed Weight

37Kg

VESA Standard Mount Interface

該当なし

Weight (Head)

32Kg

Weight (Head+Stand)

該当なし

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS Power Built-in

なし

OPS Type compatible

なし

PANEL

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Transparency

該当なし

Contrast Ratio

1,300:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178º x 178º

Back Light Type

直下型

Brightness

4,000nit (Typ.), 3,200nit (Min.)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

10 億 7 千万色

Color Gamut

NTSC 67%

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Life time

50,000 時間（代表値）

Native Resolution

1920 x 1080 (FHD)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Panel Technology

IPS / M+

Portait / Landscape

あり / あり

QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

あり

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Screen Size (Inch)

49

Surface Treatment (Haze)

Haze 3%

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

内蔵電源

PROTECTION GLASS

Anti-Reflective

あり

Degree of Protection

YES (IK10)

Infrared - Resistance (IR)

あり

Shatter-Proof

あり

Tempered / Chemical strengthening

強化

Thickness

5mm

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Connected Care

あり

Mobile CMS

なし

Promota

なし

SuperSign Cloud

なし

SuperSign CMS

あり

SuperSign Control+

あり

SuperSign WB

なし

SOUND

Speaker (Built-in)

なし

POWER CONSUMPTION

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

1023 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1194 BTU/Hr(Max.)

DPM

3.5W(WOL Off), 8W(WOL on)

Max.

350W

Power off

0.5W

Typ.

300W (Full White)144W (IEC 62087)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Conformal Coating (Power Board)

あり

Direct Sunlight

あり

IP Rating

IP56

Overlay Touch Compatibility

該当なし

Power Protection

該当なし

Smart Calibration

該当なし

Tilt (Face down)

該当なし

Tilt (Face up)

Max. 15 degree

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller, Manual(EIG, IG), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, HDMI Cable, POWER CABLE, Battery, Screws

Optional

なし

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

Interface

該当なし

Accuracy (Typ.)

該当なし

Available Object Size for Touch

該当なし

Multi Touch Point

該当なし

Operating System Support

該当なし

Protection Glass Thickness

該当なし

Protection Glass Transmission

該当なし

Response Time ("Paint" app on Windows 10 PC)

該当なし

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Humidity

5 % to 100 %

Operation Temperature

-30 °C to 50 °C

FEATURE - HARDWARE

Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

あり

Auto Brightness Sensor

あり

BLU Sensor

あり

Current Sensor

なし

FAN (Built-in)

あり

Humidity Sensor

あり

Internal Memory (eMMC)

16GB

Local Key Operation

なし

Pixel Sensor

あり

Power Indicator

あり

Proximity Sensor

なし

Temperature Sensor

あり

Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

なし

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

Auto Set ID

あり

Backlight Sync

あり

Beacon

なし

Booting Logo Image

あり

Brightness Compensation

なし

Cisco Certification

なし

Control Manager

あり

Crestron Connected

なし

External Input Rotation

あり

Fail over

あり

Gapless Playback

あり

Group Manager

あり

HDMI-CEC

あり

ISM Method

あり

Local Contents Scheduling

あり

Local Network Sync

あり

Network Ready

なし

No Signal Image

あり

OS Ver. (webOS)

webOS 4.0

PBP

あり（2PBP）

PIP

あり

Play via URL

あり

PM mode

あり

Pro:Idiom

あり

RS232C Sync

あり

Scan Inversion

なし

Screen Rotation

あり

Screen Share

なし

Setting Data Cloning

あり

SI Server Setting

あり

Smart Energy Saving

あり

SNMP

あり

Status Mailing

あり

Tile Mode Setting

あり

USB Plug & Play

あり

Video Tag

あり（ビデオタグ 4 個）

Wake on LAN

あり

webRTC

あり

W/B Setting by Grey scale

なし

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic