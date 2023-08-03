About Cookies on This Site

31.5インチ8MP手術用モニター

31.5インチ8MP手術用モニター

32HL710S-W

31.5インチ8MP手術用モニター

8MP 手術用モニター

手術用大画面モニター

LGが提供する4K対応手術用高解像度モニターは、より正確な手術のため利便性、信頼性を提供します。

"accuracy___31_5""_4k_ips_/_hdr10_/ sRGB 115_ Area, Convenience_ 4PBP

31.5インチ 8MP IPS

広視野角による安定した画質を提供

LGの手術用モニターは31.5インチの8MP(4K)IPSパネルを採用。視野角は上下178ﾟ/左右178ﾟあらゆる角度から見ても褪色の少ない表示が特長です。正面以外から見た場合でも褪色による誤認のリスクを軽減します。

31.5" 4K : Full HD 4K, IPS Wide Viewing Angle : 178°

sRGB 115％（エリア）、99％以上（カバレッジ）

sRGB 115％（エリア）、99％以上（カバレッジ）

sRGB 115％(面積)、99％以上（カバレッジ）し、DICOM Part 14で規定された色域をサポートします。手術に必要な色再現と、立体的に捉えられるよう設計されています。

None Brightness Stabilization VS. Brightness Stabilization

Brightness Stabilization

明るさを安定化させるBrightrness Stabilization機能実装。常に一定の明るさを維持できます。
センサーが、バックライトと局所的な照明条件を繊細に測定。 次に、外科手術に必要な明るさに最適化します。
None HDR10 VS. HDR10

HDR10をサポート

内視鏡カメラなどのHDR対応医療機器と互換性を確保。 暗い場所の黒つぶれを抑え、機器側からの映像を鮮やかに出力します。
複数の映像を一画面に

PBP, PIP & Multi-input

複数の映像を一画面に

最大4画面PBP(ピクチャーバイピクチャー)、PIP(ピクチャーインピクチャー)に対応。拡張ポートに対応しているため、1つの画面で複数のデバイスからの信号を同時に表示させることができます。 内視鏡カメラからの映像、バイタルサイン、レントゲンなど、手術に必要な映像を一目で確認できます。

状況に応じて表示を変える

ミラー表示/回転表示

状況に応じて表示を変える

ミラー機能、回転表示機能を搭載。手術室での利便性を向上させるために、最適化された表示環境を提供します。 必要に応じて180度回転または反転画像を選択できます。

Dustproof
ミラー表示/回転表示

防塵・耐水設計

IEC（国際電気標準会議）が定める防水・防塵規格に基づき、前面はIP35/本体はIP32に対応。手術中に発生する飛沫からディスプレイを保護し、術後には洗浄が可能です。
プリント

全てのスペック

電源

AC入力

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC出力

19V, 6.32A

消費電力(電源オフ時)

0.3W以下

消費電力(最大値)

120W

タイプ

外部電源アダプター

アプリケーションソフトウェア

Dual Controller

-

LG Calibration Studio

Qubyx

-

アプリケーションソフトウェア

Dual Controller

-

LG Calibration Studio

Qubyx

-

筐体仕様

フレームレスデザイン

-

ディスプレイ位置調整

-

機械式電源スイッチ

はめ込み式スタンド

-

マウント規格

200×100、100×100

外形寸法 / 重量

梱包時重量[kg]

17.4

スタンド非装着時重量[kg]

12.4

スタンド装着時重量[kg]

-

ディスプレイ

アスペクト比(水平:垂直)

16:9

-

-

輝度(標準値) [cd/m²]

800

表示色

約10.7億色(10bit)

-

-

色域(標準値)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

-

-

コントラスト比(標準値)

1000:1

画素ピッチ[mm]

0.18159×0.18159

解像度

3840×2160

応答速度

5ms (GTG Faster設定時)

-

-

画面サイズ [インチ]

31.5

表面処理

保護ガラス（1.6t、低反射、指紋防止）

視野角(CR≧10)

178ﾟ(水平)/178ﾟ(垂直)

付属品

アダプター

キャリブレーションレポート

DisplayPortケーブル

DVI-Dケーブル(カラー / 長さ)

-

D-Sub 15ピンアナログ

-

HDMIケーブル(カラー / 長さ)

電源コード

USB3.0 アップストリームケーブル

-

安全規格

CE

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

FDA

Class I

GMP

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

防水防塵(フロント/フロント以外)

IP35/IP32

ISO13485

KC (韓国)

-

KGMP

MFDS

REACH

RoHS

UL (cUL)

耐衝撃性

IK06

WEEE

接続性

12G-SDI

-

3G-SDI

コンポーネント(解像度)

-

コンポジット(解像度)

-

デイジーチェーン

-

DisplayPort

×2(入力×1 / 出力×1)

DVI-D

×2(入力×1 / 出力×1)

D-Sub 15ピンアナログ

-

HDMI

×1

ヘッドホン出力

-

RS-232C

S-Video

-

Thunderbolt™

-

USBダウンストリーム

USB Type-A×1(USB2.0)

USBアップストリーム

USB Type-A×1(USB2.0)

機能

自動輝度センサー

-

ブラックスタビライザー

輝度安定化

色温度

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM準拠

フェールオーバー入力スイッチ

フリッカーセーフ

フォーカスビュー

-

フロントセンサー

-

HDR10

HDR10効果

ホットキー

○(2ボタン)

ハードウェアキャリブレーション

ハードウェアキャリブレーション対応

ライティング

-

ライトボックスモード

-

病理学モード

-

PBP

2PBP/3PBP/4PBP

PIP

人感センサー

-

ブルーライト低減モード

-

回転、ミラーモード

Smart Energy Saving

Super Resolution+