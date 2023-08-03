About Cookies on This Site

LBE スタンダード

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Outdoor_hero_03_M01_Standard_1538714461919

LBE スタンダード

LAE スタンダードシリーズは競争力のある価格で、多用途の性能を発揮します。
設置や保守が簡易的で、様々な場所で創造的かつユーザーフレンドリーな設計で提供されています。

Gallery
D03_ID-LBE-Standard-01-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554340605051

軽量でスリムなデザイン

各ユニットケースの重量は 8.2kg または 12.5kg で、奥行きは 68mm です。これにより、スクリーンの取り付けが簡単になり、取り付け中のダメージが最小限に抑えられ、スクリーンをささえる構造体への負担が軽減されます。

D04_ID-LBE-Standard-02-Reliable-Weatherproof-Design_1554340657206

信頼性の高い耐候性設計

ユニットケースの前面と背面はそれぞれ IP65 と IP54 の認証を受けており、天候や屋外の有害な環境に影響されずに安定した動作が可能です。

D05_ID-LBE-Standard-03-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554340741546

前後両面による高いサービス性

この製品は前面または背面のいずれからもアクセスできるため、お客様は設置環境に応じて選択し、設置および保守の制限を最小限に抑えることができます。
*サポート内容はモデルによって異なることがあります

D06_ID-LBE-Standard-04-Easy-Maintenace-Fin_1554340781669

メンテナンスと簡素化

ユニットケースに取り付けられている電源および制御ユニットは簡単に取り外すことができるためトラブル対応時でも速やかに解決できます。

D07_ID-LBE-Standard-05-Easy-Installation-Fin_1554340986506

設置作業の簡素化

上部と下部の_x000B、位置決めピン、そして簡易ロック を含んだ様々な要素により、スクリーンの設定と解体が簡素化されます。

D08_ID-LBE-Standard-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554341042809

均一な画質

製造段階からのすべてのステップが厳密に管理され、また工場でのキャリブレーションは LED ユニット間の一貫した品質を保証します。ディスプレイは、97％ の輝度の均一性でシームレスなコンテンツを提供します。

D09_ID-LBE-Standard-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554341085733

鮮やかな色精度

LG の厳格な品質基準に基づいた LG LED サイネージが正確な色を再現し、元の色を歪みなく鮮やかに表示させます。

D10_ID-LBE-Standard-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554341134808

RoHS 認定安全製品

RoHS 認証を誇る LG LED サイネージモデルはすべて、環境や人に有害な物質を使用しない環境に優しい製品です。

ハードウェア仕様

Vertical Table
モデル名LBE039DD3DLBE039DD3LBE039DD4DLBE039DD4
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ3.913.913.913.91
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）128x128128x256128x128128x256
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)7.5/30.012.0/24.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
保守アクセス前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面前面または背面
輝度5,5005,5005,0005,000
色温度6,5006,5006,5006,500
視野角（縦/横）160/120160/120160/120160/120
輝度の均一性/色の均一性97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
コントラスト比5,0005,0005,0005,000
処理深度（ビット）14141414
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）53/160110/33053/160110/330
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）640660640660
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）3,0003,0003,8403,840
寿命（輝度が半減）*80,00080,00050,00050,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

ハードウェア仕様

Vertical Table
モデル名LBE046DD3DLBE046DD3LBE046DD4DLBE046DD4
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ4.634.634.634.63
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）108x108108x216108x108108x216
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)7.5/30.012.0/24.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
保守アクセス背面背面背面背面
輝度5,5005,5005,0005,000
色温度6,5006,5006,5006,500
視野角（縦/横）160/120160/120160/120160/120
輝度の均一性/色の均一性97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
コントラスト比5,0005,0005,0005,000
処理深度（ビット）14141414
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）53/160110/33053/160110/330
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）640660640660
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）3,8403,8403,8403,840
寿命（輝度が半減）*80,00080,00050,00050,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。

ハードウェア仕様

Vertical Table
モデル名LBE069DD3DLBE069DD3LBE069DD4DLBE069DD4
ピクセル構成3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD3 in 1 SMD
ピッチサイズ6.946.946.946.94
ユニットケース解像度（WxH）72x7272x14472x7272x72
ユニットケース寸法 (W x H x D、mm)500x500x68500x1000x68500x500x68500x1000x68
ユニットケース重量(kg/ユニットケース)7.5/30.012.0/24.07.5/30.012.0/24.0
保守アクセス背面背面背面背面
輝度5,5005,5005,0005,000
色温度6,5006,5006,5006,500
視野角（縦/横）160/120160/120160/120160/120
輝度の均一性/色の均一性97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy97％/±0.003Cx,Cy
コントラスト比5,0005,0005,0005,000
処理深度（ビット）14141414
電力消費（W/ユニット、平均値/最大値）53/160110/33053/160110/330
電力消費（W/㎡、最大値）640660640660
電源（V）100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240100 ～ 240
リフレッシュレート（Hz）3,8403,8403,8403,840
寿命（輝度が半減）*80,00080,00050,00050,000
動作温度（℃）/湿度-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH-10° ～+45°/0 ～80％RH
IP レーティング前面/背面IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54IP65/IP54

*寿命（輝度半減期）仕様はLEDパッケージ仕様が対象です。
*モデル名は余儀なく変更される可能性がございます。販売に関する最新の状況は営業窓口までお問合せください。