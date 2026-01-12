About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン

Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン

商品を共有する

Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン

S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF
LG Styler 除菌消臭 3着モデル 衣類ケア ミストグリーン, S3GNF

主な機能

  • 菌・ウイルス・アレル物質・花粉・PM2.5除去
  • 衣類消臭 / 低温乾燥
  • しわ伸ばし / 室内除湿
  • Wi-Fi対応
もっと見る

セールタグがある場合でも、販売先によってはセール対象外の期間もございます。ご了承ください。
本ページに使用している画像はイメージです。製品外観については、ページ下部の画像ギャラリーをご覧ください。

ライフスタイルに極上を_stylerにおまかせ_除菌、消臭、除湿、低温乾燥_※除湿は、s3mf/s3wf/S5MBのみ対応

朝の寝具ケアで
質の良い眠りと目覚めを

寝ている間に汗や湿気を含んだ枕やブランケットをリフレッシュ＆リセット。付属のアロマシートを使えばリラックス気分で今晩もぐっすり。
＊ 好みの香りを不織布に付けて使用することも可能

お昼寝のタイミングで
子どものグッズを除菌

ぬいぐるみやマスクも水だけで除菌できてお子さまが触れるアイテムも安心。
子どもの成長に応じて、着なくなった服もリフレッシュしてリサイクルにも。

「ただいま」後のコートや
制服もすぐにケア

帰宅後、クローゼット代わりに掛けておけば、翌朝にはニオイもしわもなかったことに。
学校帰りのお子さまでも掛けるだけの簡単なケアで、毎日の新習慣に。

忙しい毎日でも
自宅で簡単ケア

毎日洗濯できないスーツもその日のうちにリフレッシュ。「ズボンの折り目ケア」機能でパンツのお手入れも簡単。
クリーニングに出す手間が省け、ゆとりある時間を。
＊ ウエスト幅96 cm 以上、長さ110 cm 以上のズボンはズボン折り目ケアに使用できません。

世界的に権威のある
デザイン賞を受賞

リビングルームに設置されたLG Styler。iFデザインアワード2022を受賞。

【マットガラス素材】

早朝の艶やかな霧からインスピレーションを得て、空間にほのかに溶け込む色・質感をマットなガラス素材で表現しました。

【2種類のカラー】

Pantone Color Institute™とのコラボレーションによりあらゆる空間に調和するカラーを採用しました。

【操作パネルが非表示に】

使用しないときには操作パネルのディスプレイが非表示に。主張を抑えたデザインで、より空間に馴染みやすくなりました。

【細部へのこだわり】

筐体側面にはマットブラックを採用。ドアのエッジ部分はシャープなスクエア形状に。シックな印象でワンランク上の空間を演出します。

機能

花粉ケアコースとシルクケアコースが標準搭載

従来のダウンロードコースが、操作パネルから選択可能に。LG Stylerが届いた瞬間からお使いいただけます。

ダウンロードコースでこんな衣類も

ウール、デニム、レザーまで、あなたの気分に合わせたコーディネートを毎日きれいに。

スチームの力で簡単キレイ

有害物質を99%以上低減！インターテックによる消臭効果を実証。各項目について注意事項あります。

LG Styler Jacket 30sec TVCM

デリケートな素材も
ヒートポンプの低温乾燥

傷みやすい熱風乾燥ではなく、ヒートポンプの低温乾燥でじっくりと乾燥させるため、カシミアなどの繊細な素材もお手入れが可能に。

パンツの折り目も
くっきり

簡単なボタン操作でパンツのお手入れが手軽に。
細かいしわまでしっかりと伸ばしながら、折り目を美しく保てます。
＊ ウエスト幅96cm以上、長さ110cm以上のズボンはズボン折り目ケアに使用できません。

ハンガーが振動して
ほこりを落とす

衣類をかけたハンガーが素早く左右にスイング。
1分間に最大で180回振動することで、衣類に付いたほこりや花粉をしっかりと落とし、しわを伸ばします。

衣類についた
嫌なニオイもスッキリ

食べ物やタバコなどの不快なニオイを落とします。
日常的に着るスーツや制服も、毎朝フレッシュな状態に。

ご購入前に必ずご確認ください

 

styler設置例

オールシーズン、
やさしく簡単にケア

※1 スポーツウェア、ショールネクタイ、毛皮、革のケアは、「LG ThinQ」アプリを使用し、専用のコースをダウンロードすることで可能。

※2 コースによっては使用できないものもあります。衣類の取り扱い表示に記載されている表示や安全に関する注意事項をご参照ください。
※3 本製品には洗濯機能はありません。汚れた衣類は製品をご使用になる前に洗濯してください。

<選べるコース／対応一覧>

リフレッシュコースは独自技術でしわを伸ばし、ニオイを取り除きます。除菌/衛生コースはアレル物質などを低減。乾燥コースは服をやさしくお手入れし、室内の乾燥も可能。専用ケアコースは衣類ごとのケアが可能。各項目については注意事項があります。

※1：試験依頼先：ITEA株式会社・試験成績書：T1610063（2017年1月10日発行）試験方法：スギ花粉50mgをYシャツにふりかけ、「除菌プラスコース（強力）」運転後、ELISA法でアレル物質を測定。99.5％の除去率
※2：試験依頼先：ITEA株式会社・試験成績書：T1610063（2017年1月10日発行）試験方法：Yシャツ3箇所に生きたダニ100匹以上が入った袋を設置、「除菌プラスコース（強力）」運転後、効果を確認。99.99％の死ダニ率
※3：試験方法：複数の菌を滅菌処理した試験布に滴下し、Yシャツ、寝具、ベビー用品のそれぞれ5か所に付着させ、「除菌コース」運転後測定。 試験機関：(財)北里環境科学センター。 試験報告書：北生発2017_0360。認証日付：2022年7月7日。 試験機関で付着した菌への効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。すべての菌に対応するわけではありません。
※4：試験方法：複数のウイルスを滅菌処理した試験布に滴下し、Yシャツの襟、上半身中、上半身下、脇、袖口の5箇所に付着させ、「除菌コース」運転後測定。 試験機関： ㈶北里環境科学センター。試験報告書：北環発2017_0074。 認証日付：2022年7月7日。試験機関で付着したウイルスへの効果であり、実際空間における実証ではありません。すべてのウイルスに対応するわけではありません。
※5：試験依頼先：(財)北里環境科学センター・試験成績書：北環発2020_0174（2020年7月3日発行）試験方法：試験ウィルス液を試験布に滴下、Yシャツの5箇所に試験布を安全ピンで取り付け、「除菌コース、しっかり」のモードで運転後、回収してウィルスを誘出し感染価を測定。99.99％の除去率
※6：試験方法：タバコの煙臭、焼き肉臭を標準布に吸収させ、「リフレッシュ標準コース」、「専用ケアスーツ/コートコース」運転後測定。試験機関：第三者機関intertek。試験報告書：RT19E-S0010-R1。認証日付：2020年7月29日。試験機関でニオイを標準布に付着させ、「リフレッシュ標準コース」、「専用ケアスーツ/コートコース」運転後、それぞれの臭気を6段階臭気強度表示法にて官能評価した結果。ご使用の状況や使い方によって効果は異なります。
※7：スポーツウェア、ショールネクタイ、毛皮、革のケアは、「LG ThinQ」アプリを使用し、専用のコースをダウンロードすることで可能。
※8：シルク混の割合によって、縮みの原因となる場合があります。
※「除菌プラスコース」、「除菌/衛生コース」、「除菌コース」は機種によって名称が異なりますが、同じ機能のコースです。

室内の除湿コースでお部屋も乾燥_約10l/日 注意事項があります。

スマートフォンでさらに便利

Wi-Fi機能搭載で、スマートフォンアプリからリフレッシュする衣類に合わせて専用コースを追加でダウンロード可能。さらに、外出先からでもLG Stylerの仕上がり時間を確認できます。

スマートフォンで更に便利

※ 接続にはWi-Fi環境が必要です。
※「LG ThinQ」アプリのダウンロードが必要です。
※ Wi-Fi機能はiOS 11.0以上、Android OS 7.0以上のスマートフォン端末でご利用できます。
※ LG Stylerは2.4GHz帯（IEEE802.11b/g/n）を使用して、無線LANに接続します。
※ 電源を入れて14分以内に操作がない場合、自動的に電源はオフになります。
※「LG ThinQ」アプリを通じて、Styler本体の電源をオンにすることはできません。


【LG Styler】公式オンラインショップ限定
安心ケアサービス(1万円相当が無料)

LG Styler 安心ケアサービス

LG Styler 安心ケアサービス

公式オンラインショップ限定

安心ケアサービス

 

フィルターや給水・排水タンクの交換、機械部周りの洗浄など、
約1万円相当のサービスが受けられます。

* 本サービスは、公式オンラインショップで対象製品をご購入された方限定となっております。
* 対象地域：東京23区内（設置・使用場所）
* 2023年11月1日以降に購入、お買い上げ日から3か月以内に製品登録をされた方が対象です。

対象者

サービスを受ける場合、以下のすべての条件を満たす必要があります。

  • 2023年11月1日以降に公式オンラインショップで対象製品をご購入された方
  • お買い上げ日から3か月以内に製品登録をされた方
  • 東京都23区内にて設置・ご使用の方

* 安心ケアサービス対象外のお客様は有償にて、同サービスのご利用が可能です。詳しくはカスタマーセンターへお問い合わせください。

サービス内容

  • 本体クリーニング
  • 製品点検
  • 消耗品交換

給水・排水タンク交換

清潔にご使用いただけるよう、給水・排水タンクを新品(リファービッシュ品含む)に無償交換します。

ドアクリーニングサービス

専用クリーナーでドア表面の指紋など汚れを除去し、キレイに保ちます。

フィルター洗浄/クリーニング

性能維持はもちろん、清潔な環境を保つためフィルターを洗浄または交換し、クリーニングします。

アロマシート提供

専門スタッフ訪問時にアロマシートを無償提供することにより、別途購入する手間をかけることなく、衣類に新鮮な香りを付けることができます。

無償修理

サービス期間内の製品故障時、無償修理をご提供します。

* お客様の過失による製品故障は対象外

サービス工程

  1. 製品登録後6か月経過時に弊社カスタマーセンターよりクリーニングと製品点検実施ご案内のお電話を差し上げます。
  2. サービスをご希望のお客様と訪問日時の調整を行います。
  3. お約束いただいた日時に、弊社担当スタッフがご自宅にお伺いし、製品クリーニングと点検を実施いたします。点検時に故障を発見した場合は無償にて修理対応を行います。
サービス対象期間説明

サービス対象期間説明

* 安心ケアサービス(本体のクリーニングと製品点検実施)のご案内のお電話
* 安心ケアサービス期間終了後、2回目以降のサービスを受ける場合は、通常価格より20%割引の8,000円にてご利用可能です。詳しくはカスタマーセンターへお問い合わせください。

* 内容は変更する場合がございます。あらかじめご了承ください。

 

LG Stylerよくある質問

q

Q : 寸法数値では想像しにくいですが、LG Stylerのサイズはどれくらいですか？

A : LG Stylerの設置面積としては新聞紙半分程度で、高さは成人男性くらいの185㎝です。リーフレットに実寸寸法を明記していますので設置場所で確定できます！
q

Q : マンションに住んでいるので稼働音が気になりますが、稼働音はどれくらいですか？

A : 製品を稼働する時の稼働音は冷蔵庫程度で、約40dBです。深夜や朝方に、より静かな稼働ができる「静音モード」もありますので「LG ThinQ」アプリからダウンロードしてください。
q

Q : 水の力だけで菌・ウイルス・花粉ケアできる原理を教えてください

A : 菌・ウイルス・アレル物質のほとんどが熱に弱い性質を持っています。LG Stylerには約90-100℃で噴出したスチームが約60-70℃で庫内を循環します。(※) 衣類を傷めずに菌・ウイルス・アレル物質に対応できる適切な温度コントロールと多様なアイテムに対応するプログラムがLG Stylerの技術力です。

※ コースにより効果が異なります。

LG Stylerのラインアップ

トータルケアモデルとシンプルケアモデルをご用意。

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

LG会員様限定 LG公式オンラインショップでご購入の全製品の保証期間を5年まで延長

【LG会員様限定】

安心の最長5年保証*

LG公式オンラインショップでご購入、製品登録いただくと、
ご購入製品の保証期間を "無料で" 5年まで延長いたします。

*「安心の最長5年保証」の適用は、LG公式オンラインショップでのご購入後、製品登録をしていただくことが条件となります

Key Feature

  • 菌・ウイルス・アレル物質・花粉・PM2.5除去
  • 衣類消臭 / 低温乾燥
  • しわ伸ばし / 室内除湿
  • Wi-Fi対応
プリント

全てのスペック