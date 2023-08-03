We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
安心の5年パネル保証
有機ELテレビでの長年の経験と自信。そんな LG だからこそできるパネル 5 年保証*で安心して製品をお使いいただけます。
Z2 / Z3、G2 / G3 シリーズが対象です。（2023 年 6 月現在）