Find a Job
3 Ton Truck Driver
[Entry code : ]
EngineeringWeb
Job Description
● Responsible for delivery of company goods to destinations according to schedule.
● Assist in loading goods onto the lorry and placed in the proper location.
● Ensure that goods are delivered on time and in good condition.
● Ensure the goods are delivered to the destination safely.
● Ensure the goods are in the correct amount for delivery.
● Sending goods to site, local and outstation.
● Responsible for cleanliness and maintenance of the lorry.
● Ensure punctuality and safety on road.
● Achieve daily delivery target.
● Other ad hoc duties as assigned by superior.
● Able to work outstation trip.
● Able to work on public holiday / rest day (if needed)
Requirement
● Candidate must possess at least SPM or any related field
● Must possess valid GDL & E license
● Good & clean driving record
● Positive working attitudes & complete task on time
● Responsibility, honest & commitment
● Training will be provided on the system update
● Min 1 year of working experience as lorry driver
● Working Hours: Monday - Saturday 8:30 am - 6:00 pm
● Only Malaysian
To apply, please email your resume to telvin.hardialsingh@lge.com or call Ms.Telvinder at 012-5749122