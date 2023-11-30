3 Ton Truck Driver

Job Description

● Responsible for delivery of company goods to destinations according to schedule.

● Assist in loading goods onto the lorry and placed in the proper location.

● Ensure that goods are delivered on time and in good condition.

● Ensure the goods are delivered to the destination safely.

● Ensure the goods are in the correct amount for delivery.

● Sending goods to site, local and outstation.

● Responsible for cleanliness and maintenance of the lorry.

● Ensure punctuality and safety on road.

● Achieve daily delivery target.

● Other ad hoc duties as assigned by superior.

● Able to work outstation trip.

● Able to work on public holiday / rest day (if needed)

Requirement

● Candidate must possess at least SPM or any related field

● Must possess valid GDL & E license

● Good & clean driving record

● Positive working attitudes & complete task on time

● Responsibility, honest & commitment

● Training will be provided on the system update

● Min 1 year of working experience as lorry driver

● Working Hours: Monday - Saturday 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

● Only Malaysian

To apply, please email your resume to telvin.hardialsingh@lge.com or call Ms.Telvinder at 012-5749122