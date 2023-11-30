Service Technician

Job Description

● Handle delivery, installation, maintenance and repair service.

● Homecare Product knowledge, training will be provided, onsite explanation to customer after install.

● Reporting to service hub of the company.

● Make service appointment to customer.

● Handle Homecare Products Return/Exchange/After Service.

● Willing to deal with customer face to face, Problem-solving skills.

● Works with customers and has excellent customer service skills

● Working knowledge of tools, common appliances and devices

● Determines material or replacement needs and a logical method for repair, takes appropriate action to meet those needs and makes repairs

● Troubleshooting problem, repairs, installs, and inspects electronics or electronic systems as directed through verbal or written directions, diagrams, drawings, or specifications

Job Requirements

● Age within 20-45 year old with Own Transport

● Fluent in Local language If can.

● Tech Savy, to update job in system.

● KPI, performance base and incentive base.

● Minimum SPM, Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in any related field.

● Experience as a technician or technician apprentice

● Able to Drive Long Distances & Maintain Focus

● Good physical condition and strength with a willingness to work overtime

● This positions are available within the KL/ Selangor

● Working Hours: Monday - Saturday 8:30 am - 6:00 pm

● Training will be provided.

● Only Malaysian

To apply, please email your resume to telvin.hardialsingh@lge.com or call Ms.Telvinder at 012-5749122





