Find a Job
Service Technician
[Entry code : ]
EngineeringWeb
Job Description
● Handle delivery, installation, maintenance and repair service.
● Homecare Product knowledge, training will be provided, onsite explanation to customer after install.
● Reporting to service hub of the company.
● Make service appointment to customer.
● Handle Homecare Products Return/Exchange/After Service.
● Willing to deal with customer face to face, Problem-solving skills.
● Works with customers and has excellent customer service skills
● Working knowledge of tools, common appliances and devices
● Determines material or replacement needs and a logical method for repair, takes appropriate action to meet those needs and makes repairs
● Troubleshooting problem, repairs, installs, and inspects electronics or electronic systems as directed through verbal or written directions, diagrams, drawings, or specifications
Job Requirements
● Age within 20-45 year old with Own Transport
● Fluent in Local language If can.
● Tech Savy, to update job in system.
● KPI, performance base and incentive base.
● Minimum SPM, Diploma or Bachelor’s degree in any related field.
● Experience as a technician or technician apprentice
● Able to Drive Long Distances & Maintain Focus
● Good physical condition and strength with a willingness to work overtime
● This positions are available within the KL/ Selangor
● Working Hours: Monday - Saturday 8:30 am - 6:00 pm
● Training will be provided.
● Only Malaysian
To apply, please email your resume to telvin.hardialsingh@lge.com or call Ms.Telvinder at 012-5749122