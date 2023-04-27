BRING COLOURS TO YOUR HOME WITH THE LATEST LG OBJET COLLECTION™ AT HOMEDEC KL 2023!

Explore the latest product line-ups and irresistible promotions from LG at HOMEDEC KL









KUALA LUMPUR, 27 April 2023 — LG Electronics Malaysia (LG), the leading home appliance brand is thrilled to announce its return to the Home Design & Interior Exhibition Kuala Lumpur (HOMEDEC KL) from 28 April to 1 May 2023! This year, LG is proud to unveil its latest LG Objet Collection™ featuring sleek, modern designs with sophisticated colours that cater to different personalities and styles of homeowners.

With an emphasis on personalised, stylish yet functional home appliances, the LG Objet Collection™ is crafted to meet the growing demand for elegant and contemporary appliances that blend seamlessly into any modern home interior. Combining minimalist design with fine craftsmanship and premium materials, these appliances will elevate your living space and enhance your home experience.

The line-up of LG Objet Collection™ consists of LG’s signature home appliances and home entertainment products including LG Objet Freezer, LG Objet Collection Posé OLED TV, LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator, LG WashTower™, LG A9T-Ultra Vacuum Cleaner, and the soon-to-be launched LG PuriCare™ Atom V.

“We are truly excited to showcase the latest LG Objet Collection™ at this year’s HOMEDEC,” said Justin Choi, Managing Director of LG Electronics Malaysia.

“Our customers have been responding positively to the Objet freezer and Posé OLED TV since their launch in Malaysia, and these responses encourage us to expand the collection to provide more options for homeowners to (re)create a living space that truly reflects their unique taste and sensibilities.”

At the HOMEDEC KL 2023, visitors are invited to experience the upcoming Objet Collection™ series firsthand at LG’s booth, where you will get a chance to explore the latest product line-ups from LG as well as receive inspiration on how state-of-the-art home appliances can blend seamlessly with your home interior. Customers can also discover irresistible deals for LG’s award-winning products such as LG OLED TV, LG Styler™, LG WashTower™, and LG InstaView Door-in-Door™ Refrigerator at HOMEDEC KL. Level up your living space and find out more about smart home living with these innovative products.

What’s more exciting, LG is giving away a unit of LG XBOOM360 RP4 Portable Speaker to one lucky winner who visits the LG Objet Collection™ booth (7P154 – 7P156) and participates in the Snap, Post and Win social media contest! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to bring colours to your home with the LG Objet Collection™. Mark your calendars and LG’s booth (7E050 - 7F059) at HOMEDEC KL today!

For more information on LG's award-winning products and its promotions at HOMEDEC KL, please visit https://www.lg.com/my or follow LG's official Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LGMalaysia.

# # #





About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG’s four companies – Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions – combined for global revenue of over KRW 80 trillion in 2022. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, service robots, automotive components and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Media Contacts:

Teo Yong Hung

LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

+603 7962 7777

teo.yonghung@lge.com

Majorie Loone

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6016 671 2352

majorie@slpr.com.my

Shu Qi

S+L Integrated Public Relations Sdn Bhd

+6012 751 8112

shuqi@slpr.com.my