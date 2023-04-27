[Earth Day With LG 🌎] LG Reaffirms Sustainability Leadership Once More With Top Ratings

During Earth Month, there is no better time to call attention to the importance for brands to practice sustainability. Committed to creating a better life for all, LG continues to pursue sustainability excellence to make a better future for people, communities and the planet. On Earth Day this year, the company’s leadership was reaffirmed with top sustainability rankings across business areas.





Demonstrating sustainability leadership in B2B areas, LG has been singled out as the only supplier of commercial displays recognized for environmental sustainability excellence in the foremost third-party assessment of suppliers to the U.S. hospitality industry and, for the first time, other vertical markets.







As the MindClick Sustainability Assessment Program (MSAP) was expanded significantly to encompass many more brands of leading hotels and resorts, LG received the highest possible rating for the eighth consecutive year. For the first time, evaluations of the production and life cycle impacts of products also extended beyond hospitality, with MindClick naming LG the “Leader” in display products for other vertical markets that include healthcare TVs and cruise ship TVs, as well as digital signage displays and small monitors used in various industries.



The “Leader” rating demonstrates LG’s “exemplary use of environmentally and socially responsible practices throughout the lifecycle of all product lines, from material choice to end-of-life solutions,” according to MindClick, which validates participants’ operations through a rigorous audit process. The MSAP is an annual manufacturer assessment evaluating the sustainability of product lifecycles. Previously, only suppliers to Marriott International participated in the assessment, but the program has expanded to include more suppliers, and their results are shared to additional brands, ownership groups and purchasing agents, such as Four Seasons, Highgate Hotels, Hilton, Hyatt, SH Hotels, Xenia Hotels and more.







In addition to B2B sustainability leadership, LG also has been recognized overall as a sustainable home appliance brand. Honored for its unwavering commitment and advancements in sustainable green building practices, LG was named the industry’s most sustainable home appliance brand in the recently-published 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Brand Index.





The ranking is based on the weighted average of three factors: survey data used to gauge builders’ perception of a company’s sustainability efforts, data that tracks the number of positive brand mentions by consumers who have used or have heard about a product and sentiment that tracks how favorably consumers view a particular company.





LG topped all three survey components – and is the only company among any category winners to do that – largely due to its ever-advancing and continually popular Signature Kitchen Suite brand and consistent emphasis on energy efficiency and performance.





This top ranking follows the announcement that LG earned two coveted 2023 Green Builder Sustainable Products of the Year distinctions that recognize innovations that go above and beyond in manufacturing and encourage sustainability through innovative technology or an improved version of a traditional technique. The LG Multi F MAX with LGRED multi-zone heat pump HVAC system and LG STUDIO induction cooktop with a flex cooking zone were singled out as Sustainable Products of the Year in the HVAC and appliance categories, respectively.







Named 2023 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, LG helps consumers take climate action in impactful ways. For example, ENERGY STAR certified LG clothes washers and dishwashers purchased by American consumers in the past year are expected to save more than 35 billion gallons of water over their product life, enough to fill 53,000 Olympic-sized swimming pools. “ENERGY STAR Most Efficient 2022” LG refrigerators, washers, dryers, room air conditioners and computer monitors are expected to save more than 482 million pounds of CO2 over the life of these products.



LG is committed to leading the charge towards a greener future, through innovative carbon reduction and product recycling initiatives. The company is working toward carbon neutrality by cutting emissions from operations through measures such as highly efficient buildings, renewable energy, fleet electrification and carbon offset projects, to connect innovation and sustainability for a brighter future.





